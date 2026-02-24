Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced that management will participate in the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference and The Citizens Life Sciences Conference. With an initial focus in oncology, Foghorn's Gene Traffic Control® platform and resulting broad pipeline have the potential to transform the lives of people suffering from a wide spectrum of diseases.

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

  • Presentation: Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 11:10 a.m. EDT
  • Presenter: Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer
  • Registration Link: Register here
  • Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings

The Citizens Life Sciences Conference

  • Presentation: Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 11:20 a.m. EDT
  • Presenter: Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer
  • Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings

A webcast of the TD Cowen presentation can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website, www.foghorntx.com, and will be available for 90 days.

About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying, and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The Company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology. Visit our website at www.foghorntx.com for more information on the Company, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Contact:
Karin Hellsvik, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.
khellsvik@foghorntx.com


