Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences in May

Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences in May

Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced that management will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Bioconnect Investor Conference, the 2026 Stifel Virtual Targeted Oncology Forum, and the TD Cowen 7th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA. With an initial focus in oncology, Foghorn's Gene Traffic Control® platform and resulting broad pipeline have the potential to transform the lives of people suffering from a wide spectrum of diseases.

H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Bioconnect Investor Conference at Nasdaq

  • Management will participate in one-on-one meetings on May 19, 2026

2026 Stifel Virtual Targeted Oncology Forum 

  • Presentation: Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. EDT
  • Presenter: Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer
  • Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings

TD Cowen 7th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA (Virtual)

  • Presentation: Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. EDT
  • Presenter: Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer

About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying, and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The Company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology. Visit our website at www.foghorntx.com for more information on the Company, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Contact:
Karin Hellsvik, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.
khellsvik@foghorntx.com


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