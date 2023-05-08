Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2023 Results, Including Net Income of $114.26 million, $143.61 million of Working Capital, $19.34 million of Uranium and Vanadium sales and Commencement of Development of Rare Earth Separation Capabilities in Utah

Fintech Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Fisker Completes First German Vehicle Registration and Opens New Customer Facilities in Munich

  • Fisker registers the first all-electric Ocean SUV in Germany after the handover of the first vehicle to its new owner in Denmark
  • The First Fisker Ocean in Germany will be delivered to CEO Henrik Fisker
  • Two brand-new customer facilities in Munich City, at Kaufingerstrasse 12 and the Motorworld Munich, open their doors on May 8, 2023
  • The Fisker Lounge Munich is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10am-7pm CEST and Saturday, 10am-6pm CEST
  • Customers can visit the Showroom at Munich Motorworld from Tuesday-Friday, 11am-5pm CEST and Saturday, 10am-6pm CEST

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, continues its phased launch of the all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV in Europe with the registration of the first Fisker Ocean in Germany and the opening of two new customer facilities in Munich.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005422/en/

Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker officially opened two brand-new customer facilities in Munich. Here: The Fisker Lounge Munich in central Munich city. Photo credit: Fisker

Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker officially opened two brand-new customer facilities in Munich. Here: The Fisker Lounge Munich in central Munich city. Photo credit: Fisker

Following the delivery of the first Ocean to a customer in Denmark on May 5, the first German vehicle registration comes as Fisker opens the doors to two brand-new customer centers in Munich, where visitors can experience the all-electric Fisker Ocean first-hand.

Earlier today, Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker opened the Fisker Lounge Munich, a 400 square-meter space located in the city center at Kaufingerstrasse 12. In addition, a dedicated 75 square-meter showroom and Fisker's 600 square-meter European headquarters at Munich's Motorworld complex also officially opened for business today, located at Am Ausbesserungswerk 8, 80939 Munich, north of the city. The Motorworld facilities include a 100-space garage to support customer deliveries and test drives.

"Having spent the early years of my career in the automotive industry here, it's great to be back in Germany and Munich as we open new facilities for our customers," said Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker. "I'm also excited I got my European Fisker Ocean today."

Both the Fisker Ocean Extreme and One trims achieve a confirmed combined WLTP range of up to 707 km 1 , which is the longest range of any battery electric SUV sold in Europe today.

The Fisker Showroom in Motorworld Munich is open to customers from Tuesday to Friday, 11am to 5pm CEST and on Saturday, 10am to 6pm CEST – while customers can visit the Munich Lounge from Monday to Friday, 10am to 7pm CEST and on Saturday, 10am to 6pm CEST.

Customers can explore the Fisker Ocean and specify their own vehicle via the Fisker website .

1 This WLTP range number applies to Fisker's European markets. WLTP measurements conducted on Fisker Ocean Extreme with standard 20" wheels. Actual range will vary with conditions such as external environment, vehicle configuration, wheel size and diameter, and vehicle use.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by designing and developing individual mobility in alignment with nature. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to create the world's most sustainable and emotional electric vehicles. To learn more, visit Fiskerinc.com and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "feel," "believes," expects," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "is to be," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, the quotation of our CEO, the statements regarding the planned launch timing, pricing, delivery, and estimated range of the Fisker Ocean, the planned timing of the opening of Fisker facilities, the Company's future performance, and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: Fisker's limited operating history; Fisker's ability to enter into additional manufacturing and other contracts with Magna or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; the risk that OEM and supply partners do not meet agreed-upon timelines or experience capacity constraints; Fisker may experience significant delays in the design, manufacture, regulatory approval, launch and financing of its vehicles; Fisker's ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; Fisker's inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; Fisker's inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in Fisker's Annual Report on Form 10-K, under the heading "Risk Factors", filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and documents Fisker files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Fisker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

European Media:
Press.europe@fiskerinc.com

US Media
Fisker@GODRIVEN360.com

Customer service: Support@fiskerinc.com

Fisker Inc. Communications:

Matthew DeBord
Sr Director, Communications Strategy & Storytelling
mdebord@fiskerinc.com

Franziska Queling
Regional Head of Public Relations Europe
fqueling@fiskerinc.com

Investor Relations:
Frank Boroch, VP of Investor Relations
fboroch@fiskerinc.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Fidelity National Information ServicesFISNYSE:FISFintech Investing
FIS
The Conversation (0)

Fisker Delivers First All-Electric Fisker Ocean SUV

  • The first customer of the all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV took delivery of their new vehicle today in Denmark
  • Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker personally presented the new owner with their Fisker Ocean One launch edition model
  • The handover took place at the Fisker Center+ facility in Copenhagen
  • Delivering up to 707km/440 UK miles confirmed WLTP range, the Fisker Ocean One and Ocean Extreme offer the highest driving range of any battery-electric SUV available in Europe

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, announces that the first customer has taken delivery of the brand-new Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230505005250/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Fisker Delivers First All-Electric Fisker Ocean SUV

  • The first customer of the all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV took delivery of their new vehicle today in Denmark
  • Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker personally presented the new owner with their Fisker Ocean One launch edition model
  • The handover took place at the Fisker Center+ facility in Copenhagen
  • Delivering up to 707km/440 UK miles confirmed WLTP range, the Fisker Ocean One and Ocean Extreme offer the highest driving range of any battery-electric SUV available in Europe

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, announces that the first customer has taken delivery of the brand-new Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230505005250/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fisker and Ample Partner to Deliver Fisker Ocean EVs with Innovative Swappable Batteries by the Start of 2024

Fisker and Ample Partner to Deliver Fisker Ocean EVs with Innovative Swappable Batteries by the Start of 2024

  • Fisker and Ample seek to increase adoption of EVs in the United States and Europe
  • The companies intend to bring the first Fisker Ocean SUVs to market with swappable batteries by Q1 2024
  • Fisker and Ample will share revenue related to the battery swapping system
  • Ample's technology will enable Fisker to broaden use cases for customers and Ample to assist fleet operators in transitioning to electric mobility

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, and Ample, a leader in energy management and module battery swapping, today announced a partnership to deliver Ample-powered Fisker EVs. This partnership is important to Fisker's long-term strategy to increase scale and adoption of its EVs in the United States and Europe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005571/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FIS Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

FIS Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

  • Increased first quarter revenue 1% on a GAAP basis and 3% on an organic basis to $3.5 billion
  • Generated first quarter GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.24 and Adjusted EPS of $1.29
  • Announces increase to full-year 2023 outlook

FIS ® (NYSE:FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, today reported its first quarter 2023 results.

"We are very pleased with our strong start to the year, surpassing our financial targets for the first quarter, raising our full-year guidance and making meaningful progress with our previously announced spin-off of our Merchant business," said FIS CEO and President Stephanie Ferris. "We are also beginning to see positive results from our Future Forward enterprise transformation program and its focus on driving a more efficient, effective and growth-enabled FIS. As economies remain challenged by macroeconomic uncertainties, FIS' diversified client base remains a position of strength and we are continuing to unlock financial technology for our clients to drive the financial world forward."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Worldpay From FIS Opens New Growth Opportunities with United Arab Emirates Expansion

Worldpay From FIS Opens New Growth Opportunities with United Arab Emirates Expansion

Key facts

  • Worldpay from FIS continues to drive global e-commerce with new domestic acquiring capability in the UAE.
  • Expansion is part of business' plans to expand its merchant acquiring presence in key markets.

Continuing to build its footprint as a leading global acquirer, global financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) has announced today its Worldpay merchant business will be expanding its payment processing capabilities into the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this year.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Real Matters Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

Real Matters Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

(all amounts are expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, excluding per share amounts and unless otherwise stated)

Real Matters Inc. (TSX: REAL) ("Real Matters" or the "Company"), a leading network management services platform for the mortgage and insurance industries, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Award-winning All-electric Fisker Ocean SUV Receives European Certification and Prepares for Regional Deliveries Starting May 5

Award-winning All-electric Fisker Ocean SUV Receives European Certification and Prepares for Regional Deliveries Starting May 5

  • European regulators have certified the Fisker Ocean SUV for sale
  • Deliveries of the Fisker Ocean One launch edition expected to start in Europe May 5
  • Fisker has produced several units of the AWD Fisker Ocean Ultra and the FWD Fisker Ocean Sport
  • The company has seen an increase in European reservations for the Fisker Ocean since announcing a WLTP range of up to 707 km

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, announced today that European regulators have certified the Fisker Ocean SUV. The company intends to start deliveries to European customers on May 5.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425006201/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Fisker Announces Timing of First Quarter 2023 Results and Webcast

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker") driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles today announced that it will report its first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The release will be followed by a conference call at 5:00 a.m. PT (8:00 a.m. ET). Speakers on the call will be Henrik Fisker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Burkhard Huhnke, Chief Technology Officer; and Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Fisker Inc.

The conference call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the Events and Presentations page of Fisker's Investor Relations website: https://investors.fiskerinc.com/ . An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call and will remain on the website for 12 months thereafter.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Fisker Ocean Wins 2023 Red Dot Award for Product Design, Best Electric Vehicle

  • The all-electric Fisker Ocean, Fisker's debut vehicle, wins the internationally recognized Red Dot award for outstanding product design
  • Fisker Ocean all-electric EV awarded for beautiful aesthetics, excellent function, ease of use
  • Henrik Fisker and team are proud to win a design award evaluating a vehicle design's responsibility, sustainability, and durability

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, today announced that the Fisker Ocean is the 2023 Red Dot Product Design Award winner for Best Electric Vehicle.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418006242/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Intuit Brings Renewable Energy and Job Opportunities to US Communities with Innovative Solar Projects

Projects to boost local economies with new jobs, help reduce carbon emissions, deliver new renewable energy opportunities

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , is tackling its climate-positive commitment by bringing renewable energy and meaningful jobs to underserved communities in the US. Intuit has created a model for communities to offer new career pathways and education opportunities, while also helping reduce carbon emissions in the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Optimized Engineering Leads All-electric Fisker Ocean Extreme SUV to Another European Market-leading Combined WLTP Range

  • Fisker achieves a combined WLTP range of up to 701 km/436 miles (UK) for the all-electric Fisker Ocean Extreme equipped with optional 22" wheels and tires
  • Thanks to optimized engineering and craftsmanship, European customers enjoy best-in-market SUV range, even upgrading to larger wheels and tires
  • The aerodynamic design of the Fisker Ocean further enhances the vehicle's performance and driver experience
  • Customers can configure their Fisker Ocean directly via the Fisker website

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, announces that the all-electric Fisker Ocean Extreme equipped with optional 22" wheels and tires achieved a combined WLTP range of up to 701 km/436 miles (UK) 1 .

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005329/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Blockmate Ventures to launch solar token with Sunified Group

Motorsport Games to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Stripping at Castle East to Follow up on Silver and Gold Intercepts

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Stripping at Castle East to Follow up on Silver and Gold Intercepts

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Base Metals Investing

TOURMALINE PROVIDES WILDFIRE UPDATE

Precious Metals Investing

Steppe Gold Ltd. Signs Arrangement Agreement to Acquire Anacortes Mining Corp. and Creates a Leading Diversified Precious Metals Producer

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Provides Update on Drilling Program and Corporate Update

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Grants Earn-In Option to Forrestania Resources on the Hydra Lithium Project, James Bay Region, Quebec

×