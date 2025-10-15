Apple introduces the powerful new iPad Pro with the M5 chip

The new iPad Pro features the next generation of Apple silicon, with a big leap in AI performance, faster storage, and the game-changing capabilities of iPadOS 26
Apple® today introduced the new iPad Pro® featuring the incredibly powerful M5 chip. M5 unlocks the most advanced iPad® experience ever, packing an incredible amount of power and AI performance into the ultraportable design of iPad Pro. Featuring a next-generation GPU with a Neural Accelerator in each core, M5 delivers a big boost in performance for iPad Pro users, whether they're working on cutting-edge projects or tapping into AI for productivity. The new iPad Pro delivers up to 3.5x the AI performance than iPad Pro with M4 1 and up to 5.6x faster than iPad Pro with M1. 2 N1, the new Apple-designed wireless networking chip, enables the latest generation of wireless technologies with support for Wi-Fi 7 on iPad Pro. The C1X modem comes to cellular models of iPad Pro, delivering up to 50 percent faster cellular data performance than its predecessor with even greater efficiency, allowing users to do more on the go. Available in space black and silver, iPad Pro comes in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, and features the Ultra Retina XDR® display for an unparalleled viewing experience. The game-changing features of iPadOS® 26 supercharge iPad Pro and help users handle demanding creative and professional tasks with ease. With staggering performance gains and breakthrough improvements over M1 models, there has never been a better time to upgrade. The new iPad Pro is available to pre-order starting today, and will be available in stores beginning Wednesday, October 22.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251014592319/en/
With the M5 chip, the new iPad Pro delivers a huge boost in performance and takes the next big leap in AI for iPad.
"Powered by the next generation of Apple silicon, the new iPad Pro delivers our most advanced and versatile iPad experience yet," said John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. "iPad Pro with M5 unlocks endless possibilities for creativity and productivity — with a huge leap in AI performance and a big boost in graphics, superfast wireless connectivity, and game-changing iPadOS 26 features, it pushes the boundaries of what iPad can do yet again."
M5: The Next Big Leap in AI for iPad
Apple silicon continues to set iPad apart with industry-leading performance, advanced technologies, power efficiency, and AI capabilities. With the M5 chip powering iPad Pro, AI on iPad takes its next big leap, with a more advanced GPU and CPU, and a faster Neural Engine. The 10-core GPU introduces a new architecture with a Neural Accelerator in each core, resulting in a massive boost in GPU performance for AI workloads. M5 delivers AI performance that's up to 3.5x faster compared to M4, 1 and up to 5.6x faster than iPad Pro with M1. 2 The new iPad Pro is designed for AI and accelerates a wide variety of workloads, such as on-device diffusion-based image generation in apps like Draw Things, and AI video masking in apps like DaVinci Resolve. And the faster 16-core Neural Engine delivers the most energy-efficient performance for on-device AI, perfect for apps that use the Foundation Models framework and for Apple Intelligence™ features like creating in Image Playground™. 3
Next-Level Performance with M5
The M5 chip brings next-level performance, with a significant boost to graphics performance and a faster CPU. Incorporating a third-generation ray-tracing engine enabling more realistic lighting, reflections, and shadows — M5 is ideal for visually intensive applications and gaming — iPad Pro has up to 1.5x faster 3D rendering with ray tracing than the previous-generation iPad Pro, 1 and up to a whopping 6.7x faster rendering performance than iPad Pro with M1. 2 M5 has up to a 10-core CPU, with four performance cores and six efficiency cores, and is the world's fastest CPU core. The faster CPU is perfect for a range of users, including graphic designers working with complex vector graphics in apps like Adobe Illustrator, architects who routinely multitask across apps like SketchUp and Morpholio Trace, and business users who need to quickly launch and access large files across multiple apps.
iPad Pro with M5 delivers:
- Up to 6.7x faster 3D rendering with ray tracing in Octane X when compared to iPad Pro with M1, 2 and up to 1.5x faster than iPad Pro with M4. 1
- Up to 6x faster video transcode performance in Final Cut Pro® for iPad when compared to iPad Pro with M1, 2 and up to 1.2x faster than iPad Pro with M4. 1
- Up to 4x faster AI image generation performance in Draw Things for iPad when compared to iPad Pro with M1, 2 and up to 2x faster than iPad Pro with M4. 1
- Up to 3.7x faster AI video upscaling performance in DaVinci Resolve for iPad when compared to iPad Pro with M1, 2 and up to 2.3x faster than iPad Pro with M4. 1
Faster Memory Bandwidth and Storage for More Seamless Multitasking
iPad Pro brings new enhancements to accelerate overall speed and responsiveness, including an increase in unified memory bandwidth, faster storage read and write speeds, more starting unified memory, and fast charge support. With over 150GB/s of unified memory bandwidth — a nearly 30 percent increase compared to the previous generation — the new iPad Pro helps users multitask across more apps, process AI models faster, play demanding games, and more. The new iPad Pro offers up to 2x faster storage read and write speeds, and the 256GB and 512GB models start with 12GB of unified memory — 50 percent more than before, bringing even more value. And with the new windowing system in iPadOS 26, iPad Pro users will experience more seamless multitasking, enhancing even the most complex workflows. Additionally, iPad Pro supports fast charge — enabling up to a 50 percent charge in around 30 minutes 4 with an optional high-wattage USB-C power adapter like Apple's new 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max. 5
The C1X and N1 Chips Come to iPad
Cellular models of iPad Pro feature C1X, a cellular modem designed by Apple that brings users up to 50 percent faster cellular data performance, and for active cellular users, up to 30 percent less power usage than iPad Pro with M4. Cellular models of iPad Pro allow users to enjoy GPS and location capabilities, so they can navigate with even more confidence. Users can also enjoy 5G cellular support, so they can stay connected for work or leisure all around the world. And with eSIM, users can quickly and securely add a new plan, connect and transfer existing cellular plans digitally, and stay in touch with family and friends regardless of Wi-Fi availability — perfect for users working on the go, like frequent business travelers or architects out in the field.
The new iPad Pro also features N1, a new Apple-designed wireless networking chip that enables Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread. N1 brings better performance when connected to 5GHz networks, and improves the overall performance and reliability of features like Personal Hotspot and AirDrop®.
An Unrivaled Design and Display
iPad Pro offers users the ultimate level of portability in a stunningly thin and light design. Available in space black and silver, the 11-inch model is just 5.3 mm thin, and the 13-inch model is even thinner at a striking 5.1 mm. The Ultra Retina XDR display — the world's most advanced display — features groundbreaking tandem OLED technology that delivers extreme brightness, incredibly precise contrast, and technologies like ProMotion® and True Tone®. iPad Pro supports 1000 nits of full-screen brightness for SDR and HDR content, and 1600 nits peak brightness for HDR. And for users who work with high-end, color-managed workflows or in challenging lighting conditions, iPad Pro offers a nano-texture display glass option for reduced glare that is precisely etched at a nanometer scale, maintaining image quality and contrast while scattering ambient light.
The new iPad Pro adds the ability to drive external displays at up to 120Hz — ideal for creative workflows like video editing as well as gaming. And for users with a 120Hz external display, iPad Pro also brings new support for Adaptive Sync, which provides the lowest possible latency in external display performance, resulting in smoother motion and fewer perceived glitches, useful for low-latency use cases like gaming.
iPadOS 26 Supercharges the iPad Experience
iPadOS 26 introduces a new design and powerful features that help users handle demanding creative and professional tasks with ease, and push the capabilities and versatility of iPad even further.
- The beautiful new design is crafted with Liquid Glass , a translucent new material that reflects and refracts its surroundings, while reacting to users' input and dynamically transforming to bring greater focus to the content they care about most.
- An entirely new, powerful, and intuitive windowing system helps users control, organize, and switch between apps, all while maintaining the simplicity of iPad. And with a new menu bar , users can access the commands available in an app with a simple swipe down from the top of the display, or by moving their cursor to the top.
- iPadOS 26 introduces new ways to manage, access, and organize files with a supercharged Files app featuring an updated List view and new folder customization options. With folders in the Dock , users can conveniently access downloads, documents, and more from anywhere. Additionally, users can set a default app for opening specific files or file types.
- The Preview app comes to iPad, giving users a dedicated app to view and edit PDFs, with powerful features like Apple Pencil® Markup and AutoFill built in.
- Taking advantage of Apple silicon, iPadOS 26 unlocks new capabilities for creative pros with Background Tasks , more control over their audio input , and the ability to capture high-quality recordings with local capture .
- Apple Intelligence delivers helpful and relevant intelligence that is deeply integrated across operating systems, while taking an extraordinary step forward for privacy in AI. 6 New features across iPadOS 26 include Live Translation in Phone, FaceTime®, and Messages; 7 new intelligent actions in Shortcuts ; the ability to identify and automatically categorize relevant actions in Reminders ; and more.
Advanced Accessories for iPad Pro
Accessories extend the versatility of iPad Pro, opening up even more possibilities for creativity and productivity. Apple Pencil Pro® and Apple Pencil (USB-C) offer users two incredible options for illustrating, note-taking, annotating, and more. The thin and light Magic Keyboard® for iPad Pro provides the most advanced experience with a floating design, function row, and gorgeous aluminum palm rest. iPad Pro is also compatible with the Smart Folio® for iPad Pro, which attaches magnetically and supports multiple viewing angles.
iPad Pro and the Environment
Apple 2030 is the company's ambitious plan to be carbon neutral across its entire footprint by the end of this decade by reducing product emissions from their three biggest sources: materials, electricity, and transportation. The new iPad Pro is made with 30 percent recycled content by weight, including 100 percent recycled aluminum in the enclosure, 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, and 100 percent recycled cobalt in the battery. It is manufactured with 55 percent renewable electricity, like wind and solar, across the supply chain. iPad Pro is also designed to last and offers industry-leading software support while meeting Apple's high standards for energy efficiency and safe chemistry. The paper packaging is 100 percent fiber-based and can be easily recycled.
Pricing and Availability
- Customers can pre-order iPad Pro with M5 starting today on apple.com/store , and in the Apple Store® app in 31 countries and regions, including the U.S. It will begin arriving to customers, and will be in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, starting Wednesday, October 22.
- The 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro with M5 will be available in silver and space black finishes in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations.
- The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $999 (U.S.) for the Wi-Fi model, and $1,199 (U.S.) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 13-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,299 (U.S.) for the Wi-Fi model, and $1,499 (U.S.) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. Additional technical specifications, including nano-texture glass options, are available at apple.com/store .
- With education savings, the 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $899 (U.S.), and the 13-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,199 (U.S.).
- Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil (USB-C) are compatible with the new iPad Pro. Apple Pencil Pro is available for $129 (U.S.), and $119 (U.S.) with education savings. Apple Pencil (USB-C) is available for $79 (U.S.), and $69 (U.S.) with education savings.
- The Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is available in black and white finishes. The 11-inch Magic Keyboard is available for $299 (U.S.), and the new 13-inch Magic Keyboard is available for $349 (U.S.). With education savings, the 11-inch Magic Keyboard is available for $279 (U.S.), and the 13-inch Magic Keyboard is available for $329 (U.S.).
- The Magic Keyboard for iPad Air with M3 is now available in black, and is compatible with the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air. The 11-inch Magic Keyboard is available for $269 (U.S.), and the 13-inch Magic Keyboard is available for $319 (U.S.). With education savings, the 11-inch Magic Keyboard is available for $249 (U.S.), and the 13-inch Magic Keyboard is available for $299 (U.S.).
- The Apple-designed 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max is available for $39 (U.S.).
- AppleCare® delivers exceptional service and support, with flexible options for Apple users. Customers can choose AppleCare+® to cover their new iPad, or in the U.S., AppleCare One℠ to protect multiple products in one simple plan. Both plans include coverage for accidents like drops and spills, theft and loss protection on eligible products, battery replacement service, and 24/7 support from Apple Experts. For more information, visit apple.com/applecare .
- Apple offers great ways to save on the latest iPad. Customers can trade in their current iPad and get credit toward a new one by visiting the Apple Store online, the Apple Store app, or an Apple Store location. To see what their device is worth, and for terms and conditions, customers can visit apple.com/shop/trade-in .
- Customers in the U.S. who shop at Apple using Apple Card® can pay monthly at 0 percent APR when they choose to check out with Apple Card Monthly Installments, and they'll get 3 percent Daily Cash® back — all up front. More information — including details on eligibility, exclusions, and Apple Card terms — is available at apple.com/apple-card/monthly-installments .
Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. Apple's six software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, iCloud, and Apple TV. Apple's more than 150,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth and to leaving the world better than we found it.
Footnotes
1 Results are compared to iPad Pro 13-inch (M4) units with 10-core CPU and 16GB of unified memory.
2 Results are compared to iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation) units with 8-core CPU and 16GB of unified memory.
3 Genmoji and Image Playground are available in English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, and Japanese.
4 Testing was conducted by Apple in August and September 2025. See apple.com/ipad-pro for more information.
5 The 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max is available in Canada, China mainland, Japan, Mexico, Taiwan, the Philippines, and the U.S.
6 Apple Intelligence is available in beta with support for these languages: English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Chinese (simplified), Japanese, and Korean. Some features may not be available in all regions or languages. For feature and language availability and system requirements, see support.apple.com/en-us/121115 .
7 Live Translation in Messages supports English (U.S., UK), French (France), German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish (Spain), and Chinese (simplified). Live Translation in Phone and FaceTime is available for one-on-one calls in English (UK, U.S.), French (France), German (Germany), Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish (Spain) when Apple Intelligence is enabled, on a compatible iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Later this year, Live Translation in Phone and FaceTime will add language support for Chinese (Mandarin, simplified), Chinese (Mandarin, traditional), Italian, Japanese, and Korean. Some features may not be available in all regions or languages.
NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ( www.apple.com/newsroom ), or email Apple's Media Helpline at media.help@apple.com .
© 2025 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPad Pro, iPad, Ultra Retina XDR, iPadOS, Apple Intelligence, Image Playground, Final Cut Pro, AirDrop, ProMotion, True Tone, Apple Pencil, FaceTime, Apple Pencil Pro, Magic Keyboard, Smart Folio, Apple Store, AppleCare, AppleCare+, AppleCare One, Apple Card, and Cash Back are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251014592319/en/
Tara Courtney
Apple
tcourtney@apple.com
Skylar Eisenhart
Apple
s_eisenhart@apple.com