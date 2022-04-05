Fintech Investing News

FIS ® a global leader in financial services technology, will announce first quarter 2022 financial results on Tues., May 3, 2022, prior to market open. The company will sponsor a live webcast of its earnings conference call with the investment community beginning at 8:30 a.m. the same day. To access the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section of FIS’ homepage, . A replay will be available after the ...

FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, will announce first quarter 2022 financial results on Tues., May 3, 2022, prior to market open.

The company will sponsor a live webcast of its earnings conference call with the investment community beginning at 8:30 a.m. (EDT) the same day. To access the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section of FIS' homepage, www.fisglobal.com . A replay will be available after the conclusion of the live webcast.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS ranks #241 on the 2021 Fortune 500 and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com . Follow FIS on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter ( @FISGlobal ).

Kim Snider
Senior Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Corporate Communications
904.438.6278
kim.snider@fisglobal.com

Nathan Rozof, CFA
Executive Vice President
FIS Corporate Finance
904.438.6918
nathan.rozof@fisglobal.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

FIS
