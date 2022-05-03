Increased revenue 8% on a GAAP basis and 9% on an organic basis to $3.5 billion, including strong growth across all operating segments Generated Diluted EPS of $0.20 and Adjusted EPS of $1.47 Reaching target leverage ratio will enable resumption of share repurchase during the second quarter of 2022 FIS ® a global leader in financial services technology, today reported its first quarter 2022 results. “FIS is off ...

FIS