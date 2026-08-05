FIS Launches Digital One Commercial to Help APAC Banks Scale Business Banking Across Growth Markets

Key facts

  • FIS has launched Digital One™ Commercial in APAC, a core-agnostic, composable commercial banking platform enabling banks to serve all business segments on a single system without replacing existing core systems.
  • Digital One Commercial supports real-time, multi-rail payments with native multi-language, multi-currency, and cloud-ready capabilities for the region's diverse regulatory environments.
  • The platform's API-first architecture integrates with accounting systems and ERP platforms, giving APAC banks the flexibility to expand commercial banking services without a full technology overhaul.

FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial technology, today launched Digital One™ Commercial in APAC, completing the platform's global rollout and making it available to financial institutions across the US, EMEA, and APAC. Digital One Commercial gives financial institutions the digital infrastructure to serve all their business customers, from small businesses to big enterprises, across multiple markets from a single, core-agnostic deployment.

The launch comes at a pivotal moment for commercial banking across APAC. According to Celent, corporate banking IT spending in APAC grew by 5.5% in 2025 and accelerated by 6.2% in 2026, as banks prioritize investment in client lifecycle management and corporate digital platforms. Yet many institutions still manage SMB and corporate clients on separate, country-specific systems while navigating market-specific compliance requirements 1 , data sovereignty mandates requiring flexible cloud deployment, and rising expectations from business customers who demand the real-time, connected digital services now standard in retail banking.

Digital One Commercial is purpose-built to serve business customers across the money lifecycle — from everyday cash management and payments through to trade finance, foreign exchange, and corporate treasury — addressing the commercial banking gaps that most constrain APAC financial institutions today:

  • Core-agnostic and API-first: Digital One Commercial connects to any existing core banking system and supports real-time, multi-rail payments across leading APAC schemes including PayNow, GIRO, FAST, and SWIFT/ISO, alongside trade finance and multi-entity liquidity management.
  • Single platform for every business segment: A composable architecture enables banks to serve small businesses, mid-corporates, and large enterprise clients on a single system, replacing separate platforms segmented by customer tier or geography, with capabilities adopted incrementally and without a full technology overhaul.
  • Built for APAC's scale and diversity: Native support for English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Bahasa Indonesia, and Vietnamese, alongside multi-currency and multi-time zone capabilities, allows banks to scale across markets from a single platform instance.
  • ERP connectivity: Direct integration with ERP and accounting platforms embeds banking services into business workflows in real time, removing the need for treasury teams to switch between banking portals and internal systems.

A leading APAC bank already runs Digital One Commercial across 15 countries on a single instance, serving approximately 350,000 business customers and over one million end-users, accelerating time-to-market for new products and growing commercial banking revenue without the complexity of managing separate country systems.

"APAC's commercial banking landscape is among the most complex in the world, and too many banks are navigating it with separate systems built for individual markets rather than the region. The opportunity is not incremental improvement — it is helping banks unite their commercial banking operations, serve every business segment from a single platform, and unlock growth across the region," said Peter Boyer, Co-President, Banking Solutions, FIS.

"In APAC, the shift toward platform-based commercial banking is accelerating, driven by the need to unify client experiences and support cross-border services," said Colin Kerr, Head of Banking and Payments, Celent. "Banks are increasingly prioritizing flexible, integration-led architectures that can sit alongside existing cores - making solutions such as Digital One Commercial highly relevant to current transformation agendas."

Digital One Commercial is available globally, designed to serve regional banks scaling into new markets and global institutions looking to modernize their commercial banking infrastructure. For more information, visit https://www.fisglobal.com/products/digital-one-commercial .

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions and businesses. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500 ® and the Standard & Poor's 500 ® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com . Follow FIS on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .

____________________

1 This includes technology risk management frameworks such as MAS Notice 649 (Monetary Authority of Singapore) and HKMA LM2 (Hong Kong Monetary Authority), which govern how banks architect and deploy technology systems, including cloud infrastructure.

For More Information
Melanie Hesketh,
Global Head of PR
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
melanie.hesketh@fisglobal.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Fidelity National Information ServicesFISnyse:fisfintech investing
FIS
The Conversation (0)
Edgewater Wireless CEO Positions Reliable Connectivity as Critical Infrastructure for AI and Autonomous Systems

Edgewater Wireless CEO Positions Reliable Connectivity as Critical Infrastructure for AI and Autonomous Systems

(TheNewswire) EE Times thought-leadership article reinforces Edgewater's strategy as industry focus shifts from peak speed to predictable wireless performance July 21, 2026 TheNewswire - Ottawa, Canada and Sunnyvale, USA Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI,OTC:KPIFF) (OTC: KPIFF), the... Keep Reading...
WWDC26: Apple unveils next generation of Apple Intelligence, Siri AI, powerful parental controls, and an expansive set of software improvements

WWDC26: Apple unveils next generation of Apple Intelligence, Siri AI, powerful parental controls, and an expansive set of software improvements

Today, during the Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple® previewed its upcoming software releases that will deliver the next generation of Apple Intelligence ™ and introduce Siri® AI , an entirely new version of Siri that is profoundly more intelligent, knowledgeable, and capable. The releases... Keep Reading...
Say hello to MacBook Neo

Say hello to MacBook Neo

Apple's all-new MacBook features a durable aluminum design, a stunning 13-inch Liquid Retina display, the power of Apple silicon, and all-day battery life — all for the breakthrough starting price of just $599 Apple® today unveiled MacBook Neo ™, an all-new laptop that delivers the magic of the... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces the new MacBook Air with M5

Apple introduces the new MacBook Air with M5

The world's most popular laptop gets even better with the incredible performance of M5, double the starting storage, and improved wireless connectivity, packed into a thin, light, and durable aluminum design Apple® today announced the new MacBook Air ® with M5, bringing exceptional performance... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces MacBook Pro with all-new M5 Pro and M5 Max, delivering breakthrough pro performance and next-level on-device AI

Apple introduces MacBook Pro with all-new M5 Pro and M5 Max, delivering breakthrough pro performance and next-level on-device AI

The world's best pro laptop raises the bar again with blazing-fast CPU and GPU performance, plus up to 2x faster SSD speeds and 1TB of starting storage Apple® today announced the latest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro ® with the all-new M5 Pro and M5 Max, bringing game-changing performance and AI... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

Strategic partnership brings lease solutions to AutoSavvy customers while expanding AmeriTrust's automotive finance platformAmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Trading resumes in: Company: AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.TSX-Venture Symbol: AMTAll Issues: YesResumption (ET): 8:15 AMCIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), at the request of CIRO, wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has filed its interim Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Alvopetro Announces Q2 2026 Financial Results

iMetal Resources Confirms Private Placement Is Fully Subscribed

McFarlane Lake Announces Proposed Strategic Investment in iMetal Resources, Inc.

Blue Jay Gold Provides Drilling Update at Mt Skukum and Skukum Creek

Related News

graphite investing

Top 4 Canadian Graphite Stocks in 2026

oil and gas investing

Alvopetro Announces Q2 2026 Financial Results

gold investing

iMetal Resources Confirms Private Placement Is Fully Subscribed

gold investing

McFarlane Lake Announces Proposed Strategic Investment in iMetal Resources, Inc.

precious metals investing

Blue Jay Gold Provides Drilling Update at Mt Skukum and Skukum Creek

gold investing

Gold Producers Offset Price Decline With Strong Q2 Output

critical metals investing

Todd Stone: Canada Must Close Critical Minerals’ “Valley of Death”