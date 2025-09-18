First Tellurium Reports Successful Testing of Thermoelectric Modules for Combustion Drone Engines

Large payload drones offer a significant new application and market for the devices.

Vancouver, BC, Canada TheNewswire - Sept 18, 2025 First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC: FSTTF ) reports that, further to the Company's September 4, 2025 news release, First Tellurium's subsidiary PyroDelta Energy has completed successful testing of thermoelectric modules that can extend the range of high payload drones powered by combustion engines. The modules, which attach to the engine exhaust manifolds, use heat differentials to charge the batteries that power all the drone's onboard electronics.

"These modules are very compact and lightweight," said PyroDelta head engineer Michael Abdelmaseh. "They replace heavy magneto assemblies which put significant drain on the engine the same way an alternator drains a car engine."

Conventional magnetos in drones weigh about five pounds. PyroDelta's thermoelectric unit weighs just one pound.

"Not only do you have a weight savings of eighty percent," said Abdelmaseh, "the drone engine no longer has to rotate all the mass of a magneto. This strain limits horsepower output. As a result, our modules will increase performance and how far a drone can travel on a tank of fuel."

PyroDelta has provided an explainer video of the new modules, which can be viewed .

Working with a drone manufacturer, PyroDelta has tested the modules extensively. "We have operated them in vacuum chambers to simulate high altitudes," said Abdelmaseh. "We have blasted them with heat and sand to simulate harsh desert environments. We're confident they're robust and that they will provide significant value to the drone industry."

With the R&D and testing phases complete, PyroDelta is now presenting the device to manufacturers that supply high payload drones to both industry and North American defense departments.

"This is just one reason why I continue to support and invest in First Tellurium," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "Over the past several weeks, I have received many inquiries about the performance of our shares in the market. We understand most of the selling has come from just one fund. I assure you, the lack of movement in the share price does not reflect the attention we're getting from other funding groups who have followed development of PyroDelta's technology."

Docherty added, "As shown by my insider trading reports, I have personally purchased over 650,000 shares so far in September, and my family continues to increase their positions. We know the value of what Michael has developed, and I believe that value will be realized fully in the coming months. I thank our loyal shareholders who continue to support the company in the market."

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and development of tellurium-based technologies.

First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com .

On behalf of the board of directors of

First Tellurium Corp.

"Tyrone Docherty"

Tyrone Docherty

President and CEO

For further information please contact:

Tyrone Docherty

604.789.5653

tyrone@firsttellurium.com

X/Twitter :

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.

First Tellurium Corp

First Tellurium Corp

First Tellurium Corp, formerly Deer Horn Capital Inc is a Canadian-based exploration company. It is engaged in developing Canada's tellurium-silver-gold mine at the Deer Horn Property in British Columbia and other mineralized zones that contain tungsten, copper, bismuth, lead, zinc, and molybdenum. It provides minerals vital to the solar power industry and new, emerging technological applications related to the advancement of clean energy and the reduction of fossil fuel consumption.

