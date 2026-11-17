(TheNewswire)
New 50-pound aircraft is designed to carry at least 150 pounds, representing a targeted minimum payload-to-aircraft ratio of 3:1.
Vancouver, BC, Canada, November 17, 2026 TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF) ("First Tellurium" or the "Company") announces that PyroDelta Energy has completed an upgraded prototype of its new heavy-lift unmanned aircraft system (UAS). The 50-pound aircraft is designed to carry a minimum payload of 150 pounds, representing a targeted payload-to-aircraft-weight ratio of at least 3:1.
Based on published specifications for comparable heavy-lift drones, a minimum verified 3:1 payload-to-weight ratio would represent a significant advancement in the commercial drone industry, where the highest reported payload-to-weight ratios are generally 2:1 or lower.
"PyroDelta has received inquiries about the fifty-pound drone from government representatives and interests," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "While the PYRODELTA PD300 heavy-lift drone remains a key part of our product line, potential near-term opportunities pushed us to finish upgrading the smaller drone and get it ready for market."
PyroDelta has published a video featuring the new drone and PyroDelta's head engineer, Michael Abdelmaseh, explaining the upgraded design and its advantages. A key feature of the drone is that, instead of carrying heavy batteries to power the motor, it uses liquid fuel with twenty times the energy density of a battery to carry heavy payloads for greater distances.
"We have developed a complete, North American-based solution for a far more efficient drone," said Abdelmaseh. "It incorporates a two-stroke engine, gearbox, clutch system, collective pitch mechanism and coaxial rotor heads."
The completed prototype is being prepared for flight and thrust testing in Florida. The program is intended to evaluate the aircraft's flight characteristics and measure thrust performance as PyroDelta advances development of the new drone.
The 50-pound drone has been designed with portability and deployment flexibility in mind. Two aircraft can be transported in the bed of a standard pickup truck, making the system potentially suitable for operations in remote locations where larger aircraft or ground transportation may be impractical.
Abdelmaseh added that any aircraft manufacturer can purchase the drones and integrate them into a bigger system using standard flight controller technology. "Whether its four modules carrying six hundred pounds, or eight modules carrying twelve hundred pounds, we have provided the building blocks for modular heavy lift UAS."
Testing and Regulatory Requirements
"We are at the mercy of FAA regulations and red tape for conducting heavy payload test flights," said Docherty. "We believe the non-payload flight test, combined with the thrust test, will provide sufficient proof of the drone's capability until we can do a full payload test within FAA requirements."
Following completion of the planned tests, PyroDelta intends to provide video footage and key technical specifications to relevant government organizations in the United States and Canada, and prospective private-sector customers that have expressed interest in the technology.
A Deliberate Development Process
Docherty also acknowledged the time required to advance PyroDelta's drone technology toward commercialization.
"We understand shareholders' frustration with the delays in bringing these aircraft to market," said Docherty. "PyroDelta is a small operation working with a limited budget, and its engineers have been systematic and thorough in addressing each improvement. This is a process that cannot be rushed, particularly when safety, reliability and performance are essential. We believe shareholders will be very pleased with the outcome."
The Company will provide further updates as testing progresses and additional performance data becomes available.
About First Tellurium Corp.
First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through the development of tellurium-based technologies as well as mineral discovery, project development, and project generation.
First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com.
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On behalf of the board of directors of
First Tellurium Corp.
"Tyrone Docherty"
Tyrone Docherty
President and CEO
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For further information please contact:
Tyrone Docherty
604.789.5653
tyrone@firsttellurium.com
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Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.
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