First Tellurium and PyroDelta reach Critical Minerals Supply Agreement with Fenix Advanced Materials

First Tellurium and PyroDelta reach Critical Minerals Supply Agreement with Fenix Advanced Materials

(TheNewswire)

Agreement helps assure a stable supply of metals for thermoelectric generator manufacturing.

Vancouver, BC, Canada, October 23, 2025 TheNewswire - First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC: FSTTF ) reports that its majority-owned subsidiary PyroDelta Energy Inc has reached an agreement with Fenix Advanced Materials of Trail, BC to supply high-purity, refined tellurium and other critical minerals to manufacture PyroDelta's advanced thermoelectric generators. Tellurium represents a key component of the thermoelectric modules, and the agreement was established to alleviate potential supply issues.

Fenix is a world leader in the supply ultra-high purity (99.9999%) tellurium and other critical minerals. The company is part of the regional advanced-materials/metallurgy cluster often referred to as Metal Tech Alley in the West Kootenay / Lower Columbia region.

"This has been a key concern for us," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "The foreign supply chains for critical minerals are constantly in flux, and they have become highly politicized. We wanted to lock in a reliable source, and Fenix has assured us they can meet expected future demand regardless of foreign supply issues."

"Our feedstock comes largely from domestic smelting and refining operations," said Fenix CEO Don Freschi. "We have long-standing agreements in place, which provides us with a stable and reliable supply of critical metals for further refining. We look forward to working with PyroDelta and First Tellurium and supplying them with the metals they need as they bring the thermoelectric generators to market."

First Tellurium also reports that it has engaged Hillside Consulting and Media Inc. ("Hillside"), of 474 Main St, Penticton, BC ("Hillside"), to provide marketing and distribution services for an initial period commencing Oct 23, 2025 and ending October 29, 2025.  Hillside is a marketing firm and is an arm's-length party to the Company. Hillside will provide digital marketing services, including SEO (search engine optimization), e-mail and social media channels, as well as content creation including ad copy & content writing as well as video & ad creation, to increase corporate awareness.  The media disseminated will be generated using publicly available information. The Company will pay Hillside a cash fee of $20,000 plus applicable taxes. Hillside does not currently own any shares of the Company.

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and development of tellurium-based technologies.

First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com .

On behalf of the board of directors of

First Tellurium Corp.

"Tyrone Docherty"

Tyrone Docherty

President and CEO

For further information please contact:

Tyrone Docherty

604.789.5653

tyrone@firsttellurium.com

X/Twitter :

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

First Tellurium CorpFTEL:CNXCNSX:FTELGold Investing
FTEL:CNX
The Conversation (0)
First Tellurium Corp

First Tellurium Corp

Keep Reading...
First Tellurium Reviews 2022 Exploration at Deer Horn

First Tellurium Reviews 2022 Exploration at Deer Horn

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), has provided a review of its 2022 exploration program at the Company's Deer Horn polymetallic project in west-central British Columbia. Work for the season included rock sampling, channel sampling and prospecting... Keep Reading...
First Tellurium Completes Soil Sampling Program at Klondike Project in Colorado

First Tellurium Completes Soil Sampling Program at Klondike Project in Colorado

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), is pleased to report that its US-based team of geologists has completed soil sampling at the Company's Klondike tellurium-gold project in south-central Colorado. Data and interpretations from this program will... Keep Reading...
First Tellurium Reports on Recent Channel Sampling at Deer Horn

First Tellurium Reports on Recent Channel Sampling at Deer Horn

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports that channel and rock sampling conducted Oct 5-7 at the Company's Deer Horn Property in west-central British Columbia has confirmed the presence of porphyry mineralization while encountering new... Keep Reading...
First Tellurium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

First Tellurium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

THIS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to raise up to $1,400,000 through the sale of up... Keep Reading...
First Tellurium Launches Soil Sampling Program at Klondike Project in Colorado

First Tellurium Launches Soil Sampling Program at Klondike Project in Colorado

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports it has launched a soil sampling program at its Klondike tellurium-gold project in Saguache County, south-central Colorado. This work is designed to provide further guidance for a subsequent diamond... Keep Reading...
Finger flipping block from "RESTART" to "START" on orange background.

Barrick’s Mali Gold Mine Restarts Under State Control

Barrick Mining's (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) Loulo-Gounkoto mine in Mali has resumed operations for the first time in over nine months, following a court-ordered takeover by the West African nation’s military-led government, according to a Bloomberg report.The Loulo-Gounkoto complex had been shuttered... Keep Reading...
Blackrock Silver Commences Phase 2 Hydrology Program, Geotechnical Evaluation and Seismic Survey on the Tonopah West Project

Blackrock Silver Commences Phase 2 Hydrology Program, Geotechnical Evaluation and Seismic Survey on the Tonopah West Project

These Programs Support the Advancement of Tonopah West Towards the Permitting of an Exploration Decline to Enable Test Mining and the Extraction of a Bulk SampleHIGHLIGHTS:The Phase 2 hydrology program will consist of placing 5 additional piezometers, a dewatering well and a groundwater... Keep Reading...
Augustus Minerals

High stakes and blue sky as Augustus lines up for PNG golden prize

There’s a big play happening up in PNG with a potentially huge prize and the $9m ASX listed Augustus Minerals is in the thick of it. After years of dispute, court cases and controversy, the gold-rich Mt Kare project, that sits about 600kms north-west of Port Moresby, is about to be awarded to... Keep Reading...
Blackrock Silver Announces Filing of Tonopah West Technical Report

Blackrock Silver Announces Filing of Tonopah West Technical Report

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (the "Company" or "Blackrock") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR+ an independent technical report titled "Mineral Resource Estimate Update, Tonopah West Silver-Gold Project" effective August 25, 2025, and dated October 22, 2025 (the... Keep Reading...
Rua Gold

Rua Gold

Keep Reading...
Gold nuggets spilling from a container onto a wooden surface.

Traceable Gold Production Linked to Regeneration Efforts in Abandoned Mines

Regeneration, a Washington-based public benefit company, is turning abandoned mine waste in the river valleys of Yukon and British Columbia into responsibly sourced gold. Founded out of the nonprofit Resolve, Regeneration uses advanced re-mining technology to extract remaining metals from... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

CHARBONE realise sa premiere livraison d'helium dans la region du Grand Toronto et signe un contrat d'approvisionnement de trois ans avec un distributeur independant

CHARBONE Completes Its First Helium Delivery to the Greater Toronto Area and Signs Three-Year Supply Agreement with Independent Distributor

Blackrock Silver Commences Phase 2 Hydrology Program, Geotechnical Evaluation and Seismic Survey on the Tonopah West Project

Despatch of SPP Offer Documents

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE realise sa premiere livraison d'helium dans la region du Grand Toronto et signe un contrat d'approvisionnement de trois ans avec un distributeur independant

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Completes Its First Helium Delivery to the Greater Toronto Area and Signs Three-Year Supply Agreement with Independent Distributor

Battery Metals Investing

Despatch of SPP Offer Documents

Artificial Intelligence Investing

Chevron Extends Partnership with REM in Major Contract Award

Base Metals Investing

Sinomine Becomes a Substantial Shareholder in Cobre

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Closes Initial $25 Million Tranche of Private Placement Offering

Battery Metals Investing

Collie land acquisition & approvals move ahead