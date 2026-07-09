First Tellurium and PyroDelta Provide Update on DARPA Lift Challenge

First Tellurium and PyroDelta Provide Update on DARPA Lift Challenge

(TheNewswire)

 

Vancouver, BC, Canada, July 9, 2026 TheNewswire Vancouver, BC First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF) and its subsidiary PyroDelta Energy Corp. have provided an update regarding participation in the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Lift Challenge.

As announced today, PyroDelta was not selected as an official entrant in this year's flight competition. However, PyroDelta remains confident in the importance and power of its technology. The company will still attend the DARPA event to demonstrate its drone design, meet with industry participants and continue discussions with potential collaborators.

"During prototype development, PyroDelta conducted real-world testing of its original 20-horsepower turbine propulsion system and determined that actual fuel consumption was higher than the manufacturer's published specifications," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "As a result, the aircraft would have required substantially more fuel than originally anticipated."

Rather than proceed with a design that did not meet its performance objectives, the engineering team elected to redesign the aircraft around a far more powerful, custom-built, 40-horsepower piston engine. In addition to the added propulsion, PyroDelta's design also included a ground-breaking rotor design that added significantly to lift capacity. While the new system better aligned with the Company's performance goals, the change represented a significant modification to the original competition submission.

"I believe this was the reason for not being accepted," said PyroDelta Head Engineer Michael Abdelmaseh. "The purpose of engineering is to validate assumptions through testing, and our testing identified a limitation that required us to rethink the propulsion system. The redesign resulted in a much stronger and more practical platform capable of lifting well above the targeted 2:1 lift ratio. We are eager to demonstrate the new design as soon as possible and prove its effectiveness and game-changing capabilities."

"This was an engine built essentially from scratch, designed specifically to maximize the weight-to-lift ratio and mesh with PyroDelta's drone design," said Docherty. "When presented with a choice of a 20-hp motor with inaccurate fuel specifications or taking a chance on building a far better motor, we felt the decision was the obvious and correct one.  Combined with the revolutionary rotor design, we're very confident we would have performed well in the DARPA competition. We intend to prove this to the world, and do so before the competition takes place."  

PyroDelta is planning a demonstration, which will be filmed, prior to the DARPA Lift Challenge. This event will highlight the drone's ability to lift more than twice its own weight.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through the development of tellurium-based technologies as well as mineral discovery, project development, and project generation.

First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com.

 

On behalf of the board of directors of

First Tellurium Corp.

 

"Tyrone Docherty"                       

Tyrone Docherty

President and CEO

 

For further information please contact:

Tyrone Docherty

604.789.5653

tyrone@firsttellurium.com

 

X/Twitter:

 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

first tellurium corp FTEL:CC cnsx:ftel gold investing
FTEL:CC
The Conversation (0)
First Tellurium Corp

First Tellurium Corp

Keep Reading...
Canadian Maple Leaf gold coin floating over stacked gold bars with glowing red lights.

Top 5 Junior Gold Mining Stocks on the TSXV in 2026

Junior gold stocks are seeing heightened interest in 2026 despite volatility in the gold price, which reached a new record high of nearly US$5,600 per ounce during the first quarter.The gold price may have fallen to the US$4,000 level in the second quarter, but plenty of upside potential remains... Keep Reading...
Peruvian Metals Production Update for the First Half of 2026 at Aguila Norte Processing Plant

Peruvian Metals Production Update for the First Half of 2026 at Aguila Norte Processing Plant

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding the mineral processing at its 80-per-cent-owned fully permitted Aguila Norte processing plant ("Aguila Norte" or the "Plant") located in Northern... Keep Reading...
Pile of gold bars over black background.

5 Best-performing Gold Stocks on the TSX in 2026

The gold price hit record highs in January 2026, and still up more than 25 percent from this time last year.Gold's growth may have been stalled by a variety of factors, including widespread economic and geopolitical uncertainty as the US and Israel clash with Iran and the US Federal Reserve... Keep Reading...
La Dama de Oro Discovery Vein Assays 7.5 grams over .45 metre

La Dama de Oro Discovery Vein Assays 7.5 grams over .45 metre

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (“Providence” or the “Company”) further to the June 29th, 2026, news release the Company is very pleased to provide gold assays from the channel sampling of the vein discovery. As reported, the discovery was made by the Company’s registered California geologist Mark... Keep Reading...
Wooden blocks with "M & A" stand vertically on white papers with charts, against a gray background.

Genesis Minerals Launches US$3.9 Billion Bid for Vault Minerals

Australian gold miner Genesis Minerals (ASX:GMD,OTCPL:GSISF) has submitted a US$3.9 billion cash-and-stock proposal to acquire Vault Minerals (ASX:VAU,OTCPL:REDLF), presenting a premium over Vault's existing merger agreement with Regis Resources (ASX:RRL,OTCPL:RGRNF).Under the proposed scheme of... Keep Reading...
Map of the Philippines with a red pushpin over Manila, text reads: South China Sea, Celebes Sea.

OceanaGold Commits US$1.9 Billion to Extend Philippine Gold Mine to 2037

Canadian miner OceanaGold (TSX:OGC) has committed US$1.9 billion to expand and extend the operational lifespan of its flagship Didipio gold and copper mine in the Philippines.The investment will push the operational life of the high-grade Didipio project, located across the provinces of Nueva... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Trading Halt

Completed Drilling Strengthens Lo Herma Resource Upgrade

Golconda Gold Releases Q2 2026 Production Update at Galaxy And Announces Mobilisation of Mining Contractor at Summit

Lithium Argentina to Release Second Quarter 2026 Results on August 11, 2026

Related News

base metals investing

Trading Halt

energy investing

Completed Drilling Strengthens Lo Herma Resource Upgrade

precious metals investing

Golconda Gold Releases Q2 2026 Production Update at Galaxy And Announces Mobilisation of Mining Contractor at Summit

battery metals investing

Lithium Argentina to Release Second Quarter 2026 Results on August 11, 2026

lithium investing

Pentagon Launches US$300 Million Lithium Stockpile

energy investing

Generation to Present on the Emerging Growth Conference on July 15, 2026

oil and gas investing

New Report from KBR Supports Potential for US$1.75/kg Hydrogen from Syntholene's Geothermal-SOEC Platform