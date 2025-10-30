First Solar, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Updates Guidance

First Solar, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Updates Guidance

  • Net sales of $1.6 billion; Record volume sold of 5.3 GW
  • Net income per diluted share of $4.24
  • Gross cash balance of $2.0 billion; Net cash balance of $1.5 billion
  • 2.7 GW gross bookings since our last earnings call with an average selling price of 30.9 cents per watt, excluding contract pricing adjusters
  • Contracted sales backlog of 53.7 GW, valued at $16.4 billion, as of September 30, 2025

First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, and updated its 2025 guidance.

Net sales for the third quarter were $1.6 billion, an increase of $0.5 billion from the prior quarter. The increase in net sales was primarily due to an increase in the volume of modules sold to third parties.

The Company reported third quarter net income per diluted share of $4.24, compared to net income per diluted share of $3.18 in the second quarter of 2025.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, restricted cash equivalents, and marketable securities, less debt at the end of the third quarter, increased to $1.5 billion from $0.6 billion at the end of the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher cash receipts from module sales, including advance payments for future sales, and favorable changes in working capital.

"As a result of our disciplined approach to balancing growth, liquidity, and profitability, we've further strengthened our position through the commissioning of our fifth U.S. manufacturing facility, enhancing our liquidity position, and delivering record sales," said Mark Widmar, Chief Executive Officer. "While trade and policy developments have introduced new challenges for many in our industry, we continue to differentiate ourselves by offering pricing and delivery certainty, enabling us to respond effectively to evolving demand drivers and reinforce our leadership."

Our 2025 guidance has been updated as follows:

Prior

Current

Net Sales

$4.90B

to

$5.70B

$4.95B

to

$5.20B

Gross Margin (1)

$2.05B

to

$2.35B

$2.10B

to

$2.20B

Operating Expenses (2)

$480M

to

$520M

$515M

to

$535M

Operating Income (3)

$1.53B

to

$1.87B

$1.56B

to

$1.68B

Earnings per Diluted Share

$13.50

to

$16.50

$14.00

to

$15.00

Net Cash Balance (4)

$1.3B

to

$2.0B

$1.6B

to

$2.1B

Capital Expenditures

$1.0B

to

$1.5B

$0.9B

to

$1.2B

Volume Sold

16.7GW

to

19.3GW

16.7GW

to

17.4GW

——————————

(1)

Assumes $155 million to $165 million of ramp and underutilization costs and $1.56 billion to $1.59 billion of Section 45X tax credits.

(2)

Assumes $90 million of production start-up expense.

(3)

Assumes $245 million to $255 million of production start-up expense, ramp and underutilization costs, and $1.56 billion to $1.59 billion of Section 45X tax credits.

(4)

Defined as cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, restricted cash equivalents, and marketable securities, less expected debt at the end of 2025.

The guidance figures presented above are forward-looking statements that are subject to a variety of assumptions and estimates. Investors are encouraged to listen to the conference call and to review the accompanying materials, which contain more information about First Solar's third quarter 2025 financial results, 2025 guidance, and financial outlook.

Conference Call Details

First Solar has scheduled a conference call for today, October 30, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET, to discuss this announcement. A live webcast of this conference call and accompanying materials are available at investor.firstsolar.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investors section of the Company's website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for 30 days.

About First Solar, Inc.

First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) is America's leading photovoltaic ("PV") solar technology and manufacturing company. The only U.S.-headquartered company among the world's largest solar manufacturers, First Solar is focused on competitively and reliably enabling power generation needs with our advanced, uniquely American thin film PV technology. Developed at research and development ("R&D") labs in California and Ohio, our technology represents the next generation of solar power generation, providing a competitive, high-performance, and responsibly produced alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules. Our PV solar modules are produced using a fully integrated, continuous process that does not rely on Chinese crystalline silicon supply chains. For more information, please visit www.firstsolar.com .

For First Solar Investors

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: demand for solar technology generally and for our technology specifically, including in the U.S. market, and our positioning to serve such demand; new capacity coming online; our expectations regarding the political and trade environment and its impacts; production and delivery of our modules; our financial guidance for 2025, including future financial results, net sales, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, earnings per diluted share, net cash balance, capital expenditures, expected earnings cadence, volume sold, bookings, and expected module shipments; products and our business and financial objectives for 2025; the availability of benefits under certain production linked incentive programs, and the impact of the Internal Revenue Code including the Section 45X tax credits; and the impact of the implementation of new tariffs. These forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of words such as "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "intend," "seek," "believe," "forecast," "foresee," "likely," "may," "should," "goal," "target," "might," "will," "could," "predict," "continue," "contingent," and the negative or plural of these words and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and our projections about future events and therefore speak only as of the date of this release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: structural imbalances in global supply and demand for PV solar modules; our competitive position and other key competitive factors; the market for renewable energy, including solar energy; the modification, reduction, elimination, or expiration of government subsidies, economic incentives, tax incentives, renewable energy targets, and other support for on-grid solar electricity applications; the impact of public policies, such as tariffs, export controls, or other trade remedies imposed on solar cells and modules or related raw materials or equipment; interest rate fluctuations and our customers' ability to secure financing; our ability to execute on our long-term strategic plans, including our ability to secure financing and realize the potential benefits of strategic acquisitions and investments; the loss of any of our large customers, or the inability of our customers and counterparties to perform under their contracts with us, including through terminations by customers of any contract in part or in full; our ability to execute on our solar module technology and cost reduction roadmaps; the performance of our solar modules upon installation; our ability to improve the wattage of our solar modules; our ability to incorporate technology improvements into our manufacturing process, including the implementation of our Copper Replacement ("CuRe") program; our ability to attract new customers and to develop and maintain existing customer and supplier relationships; general economic and business conditions, including those influenced by U.S., international, and geopolitical events and conflicts; environmental responsibility, including with respect to cadmium telluride ("CdTe") and other semiconductor materials; claims under our limited warranty obligations; changes in, or the failure to comply with, government regulations and environmental, health, and safety requirements; effects arising from and results of pending litigation; future collection and recycling costs for solar modules covered by our module collection and recycling program or otherwise as required by external laws and regulations; supply chain disruptions; our ability to protect or successfully commercialize our intellectual property; our ability to prevent and/or minimize the impact of cybersecurity incidents or information or security breaches; our continued investment in research and development; the supply and price of key raw materials (including CdTe, tellurium, and tellurium compounds), components, and manufacturing equipment; our ability to construct new production facilities to support new product lines; evolving corporate governance and public disclosure regulations and expectations, including with respect to environmental, social, and governance matters; our ability to avoid manufacturing interruptions, including during the ramp of our Series 7 module manufacturing facilities; our ability to attract, train, retain, and successfully integrate key talent into our team; the severity and duration of public health threats, and the potential impact on our business, financial condition, and results of operations; and the matters discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FIRST SOLAR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

September 30,
2025

December 31,
2024

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,992,173

$

1,621,376

Marketable securities

47,747

171,583

Accounts receivable trade, net

1,442,044

1,261,049

Government grants receivable, net

684,118

403,759

Inventories

1,100,850

1,084,384

Other current assets

634,836

546,882

Total current assets

5,901,768

5,089,033

Property, plant and equipment, net

5,759,806

5,413,683

Deferred tax assets, net

183,646

208,808

Restricted marketable securities

215,526

199,136

Government grants receivable

296,238

157,570

Goodwill

30,682

28,335

Intangible assets, net

51,262

54,654

Inventories

254,541

275,372

Other assets

765,840

697,770

Total assets

$

13,459,309

$

12,124,361

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

284,542

$

482,190

Income taxes payable

78,773

77,363

Accrued expenses

587,679

508,581

Current portion of debt

272,396

236,424

Deferred revenue

1,554,707

712,000

Other current liabilities

311,757

60,884

Total current liabilities

3,089,854

2,077,442

Accrued solar module collection and recycling liability

145,073

134,394

Long-term debt

282,565

373,354

Deferred revenue

663,058

1,327,825

Other liabilities

263,447

233,769

Total liabilities

4,443,997

4,146,784

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 107,307,994 and 107,060,281 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

107

107

Additional paid-in capital

2,899,631

2,898,418

Accumulated earnings

6,270,456

5,263,110

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(154,882

)

(184,058

)

Total stockholders' equity

9,015,312

7,977,577

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

13,459,309

$

12,124,361

FIRST SOLAR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,
2025

June 30,
2025

September 30,
2024

September 30,
2025

September 30,
2024

Net sales

$

1,594,856

$

1,097,170

$

887,668

$

3,536,594

$

2,692,258

Cost of sales

984,111

597,320

442,357

2,081,596

1,402,055

Gross profit

610,745

499,850

445,311

1,454,998

1,290,203

Operating expenses:

Selling, general and administrative

47,324

52,590

46,293

153,078

138,680

Research and development

60,592

54,487

50,197

167,468

144,876

Production start-up

36,734

31,166

26,822

85,506

69,681

Litigation loss

430

Total operating expenses

144,650

138,243

123,312

406,052

353,667

Gain on sales of businesses, net

1,115

Operating income

466,095

361,607

321,999

1,048,946

937,651

Foreign currency loss, net

(8,903

)

(9,728

)

(5,158

)

(30,224

)

(17,665

)

Interest income

23,308

12,100

22,580

54,273

74,424

Interest expense, net

(14,121

)

(9,184

)

(9,008

)

(32,830

)

(27,983

)

Other expense, net

(6,034

)

(2,628

)

(3,071

)

(10,594

)

(6,435

)

Income before taxes

460,345

352,167

327,342

1,029,571

959,992

Income tax expense

(4,402

)

(10,299

)

(14,386

)

(22,225

)

(61,064

)

Net income

$

455,943

$

341,868

$

312,956

$

1,007,346

$

898,928

Net income per share:

Basic

$

4.25

$

3.19

$

2.92

$

9.40

$

8.40

Diluted

$

4.24

$

3.18

$

2.91

$

9.37

$

8.36

Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations:

Basic

107,264

107,245

107,049

107,211

107,015

Diluted

107,538

107,518

107,562

107,492

107,514

FIRST SOLAR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

$

1,007,346

$

898,928

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

388,585

299,079

Share-based compensation

16,713

21,987

Deferred income taxes

26,477

(85,343

)

Gain on sales of businesses, net

(1,115

)

Other, net

28,218

3,238

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable, trade

(196,967

)

(68,823

)

Inventories

(679

)

(434,375

)

Government grants receivable

(442,010

)

(59,181

)

Other assets

(150,159

)

(183,127

)

Income tax receivable and payable

(44,684

)

35,708

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(164,194

)

(8,953

)

Deferred revenue

262,877

(13,159

)

Other liabilities

83,689

2,139

Net cash provided by operating activities

815,212

407,003

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(698,148

)

(1,212,537

)

Purchases of marketable securities and restricted marketable securities

(1,307,656

)

(2,014,764

)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities

1,424,918

1,897,997

Other investing activities

2,952

(12,617

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(577,934

)

(1,341,921

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from borrowings under debt arrangements, net of issuance costs

309,047

227,654

Repayment of debt

(357,515

)

(205,821

)

Proceeds from other borrowings

487,323

Repayment of other borrowings

(298,407

)

Payments of tax withholdings for restricted shares

(15,479

)

(20,144

)

Contingent consideration payment and other financing activities

(527

)

(7,568

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

124,442

(5,879

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents

2,021

(2,805

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents

363,741

(943,602

)

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of the period

1,638,223

1,965,069

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of the period

$

2,001,964

$

1,021,467

Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities:

Property, plant and equipment acquisitions funded by liabilities

$

222,115

$

264,480

Proceeds to be received from asset-based government grants

$

149,775

$

159,490

Acquisitions funded by contingent consideration

$

3,600

$

11,000

First Solar Investors
investor@firstsolar.com

First Solar Media
media@firstsolar.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

First Solar Inc.FSLRNASDAQ:FSLR
FSLR
The Conversation (0)
First Solar Inc.

First Solar Inc.

Keep Reading...
First Solar becomes the Solar Industry's First EPEAT Climate+ Champion, Setting Global Standard for Ultra-Low Carbon Solar

First Solar becomes the Solar Industry's First EPEAT Climate+ Champion, Setting Global Standard for Ultra-Low Carbon Solar

EPEAT for Solar is the only global ecolabel to evaluate the embodied carbon of solar modules Series 6 Plus and Series 7 modules meet ultra-low carbon threshold of ≤400 kg CO2e/kWp; first PV modules to achieve Climate+ designation First Solar , Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) today announced that its Series... Keep Reading...
5N Plus Inc. Renews and Increases Semiconductor Supply Agreement with First Solar

5N Plus Inc. Renews and Increases Semiconductor Supply Agreement with First Solar

5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N+" or the "Company"), a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, today announced that it has renewed its supply agreement (the "Agreement") with First Solar, Inc. ("First Solar") (NASDAQ: FSLR), a leading American solar technology... Keep Reading...
U.S. Department of Energy Launches Consortium to Advance Cadmium Telluride Solar Cell Technology and Supply

U.S. Department of Energy Launches Consortium to Advance Cadmium Telluride Solar Cell Technology and Supply

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports that the US Department of Energy (DOE) has launched the Cadmium Telluride Accelerator Consortium a $20 million initiative designed to make cadmium telluride (CdTe) solar cells less expensive and more... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Kobold to advance Konkola West Project Agreement to Stage 2

Option Agreement to Sell Pajala Copper Project

Empire Metals Limited Announces Placing to Raise £7 million

Nextech3D.ai Reports Strong 20% Q2 Sequential Revenue Growth With Gross Margins of 88% For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 ("Q2 2026")

Related News

Copper Investing

Kobold to advance Konkola West Project Agreement to Stage 2

resource investing

Senate Rebukes Trump Again, Votes to End National Emergency Tariffs on Canada

Copper Investing

Option Agreement to Sell Pajala Copper Project

Copper Investing

Empire Metals Limited Announces Placing to Raise £7 million

Copper Investing

Agadir Melloul Drilling Update

Cleantech Investing

Troy Minerals Updates on the Operational Mining Permit for its Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project, Mongolia and Initiates Commodity Off-Take Discussions

gold investing

Mali Revokes 90 Mining Permits, Tightening Control on Sector