First Solar becomes the Solar Industry's First EPEAT Climate+ Champion, Setting Global Standard for Ultra-Low Carbon Solar

First Solar becomes the Solar Industry's First EPEAT Climate+ Champion, Setting Global Standard for Ultra-Low Carbon Solar

  • EPEAT for Solar is the only global ecolabel to evaluate the embodied carbon of solar modules
  • Series 6 Plus and Series 7 modules meet ultra-low carbon threshold of ≤400 kg CO2e/kWp; first PV modules to achieve Climate+ designation

First Solar , Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) today announced that its Series 6 Plus and Series 7 TR1 products are the world's first photovoltaic (PV) solar modules to achieve the EPEAT Climate+ designation, establishing a new benchmark for the solar technology and manufacturing industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240604683960/en/

First Solar has become the solar industry's first EPEAT Climate+ Champion, setting a new global standard for ultra-low carbon solar. (Photo: Business Wire)

First Solar has become the solar industry's first EPEAT Climate+ Champion, setting a new global standard for ultra-low carbon solar. (Photo: Business Wire)

EPEAT is a globally recognized ecolabel that includes independent validation and allows for the easy identification of environmentally preferable products from socially responsible companies. EPEAT addresses the whole product life cycle, including managing substances in the product, manufacturing energy and water use, product packaging, end-of-life recycling, corporate responsibility, and human rights.

EPEAT Climate+ makes EPEAT the only global ecolabel to address greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions during the different stages of solar module production, and products receiving the designation must meet the ultra-low carbon threshold of ≤400 kg CO2e/kWp. EPEAT Climate+ helps purchasers quickly identify technology products designed and manufactured with climate change mitigation in mind, allowing them to reduce scope 3 emissions of solar installations.

"EPEAT Climate+ helps ensure that purchasers and investors are able to prioritize ultra-low carbon solar technologies that meaningfully support decarbonization efforts," said Bob Mitchell, chief executive officer, Global Electronics Council (GEC). "This is a simple, yet effective tool to mitigate lifecycle carbon impacts of solar modules, while enabling a market for responsibly manufactured technologies that embody sustainability."

First Solar's responsibly produced , advanced thin film PV modules already set industry benchmarks for quality, durability, reliability, design, and environmental performance and its Series 7 modules have the lowest carbon and water footprint of any commercially available PV module today.

"As we add yet another differentiating factor that separates our technology from the competition, we are reminded that not all solar is created equal and that embodied carbon remains a challenge for the solar industry," said Samantha Sloan, vice president of Policy, Sustainability, and Marketing, First Solar. "With EPEAT Climate+, our customers now benefit from a global standard that allows them to confidently procure solar modules that lower their scope 3 emissions and are responsibly made. We encourage other manufacturers to embrace this global validation standard and contribute to the effort to reinforce our industry's license to operate."

First Solar's Series 6 Plus and Series 7 TR1 became the first solar modules to be included in a list of nearly 1,500 products produced by leading electronics brands known as EPEAT Climate+ Champions. The company intends to validate the environmental footprint of its Series 7 FT1 module, which is manufactured in India, with the goal of achieving an EPEAT Climate+ designation.

About First Solar, Inc.

First Solar is a leading American solar technology company and global provider of responsibly produced eco-efficient solar modules advancing the fight against climate change. Developed at R&D labs in California and Ohio, the company's advanced thin film photovoltaic (PV) modules represent the next generation of solar technologies, providing a competitive, high-performance, lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV panels. From raw material sourcing and manufacturing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar's approach to technology embodies sustainability and a responsibility towards people and the planet. For more information, please visit www.firstsolar.com .

For First Solar Investors

This release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements concerning First Solar's intent to validate the environmental footprint of its Series 7 FT1 module with the goal of achieving an EPEAT Climate+ designation. These forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of words such as "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "intend," "seek," "believe," "forecast," "foresee," "likely," "may," "should," "goal," "target," "might," "will," "could," "predict," "continue" and the negative or plural of these words and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and our projections about future events and therefore speak only as of the date of this release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the matters discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media
Reuven Proença
First Solar Media
media@firstsolar.com

Investors
Richard Romero
First Solar Investor Relations
investor@firstsolar.com

First Solar Inc.FSLRNASDAQ:FSLR
FSLR
5N Plus Inc. Renews and Increases Semiconductor Supply Agreement with First Solar

5N Plus Inc. Renews and Increases Semiconductor Supply Agreement with First Solar

 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N+" or the "Company"), a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, today announced that it has renewed its supply agreement (the "Agreement") with First Solar, Inc. ("First Solar") (NASDAQ: FSLR), a leading American solar technology company and global provider of responsibly produced, eco-efficient solar modules. Under the Agreement, 5N+ will increase its supply of cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor materials to First Solar for the manufacturing of thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solar modules. This is aligned with 5N+'s announced plans to increase capacity to serve high‐value, high‐growth end markets.

Logo de 5N Plus inc. (CNW Group/5N Plus Inc.)

"We are pleased to have once again successfully extended our longstanding partnership under favourable terms, and proud to support First Solar as they deliver responsibly produced PV modules for the global transition to a sustainable energy future. We are committed to partnering with strategic customers operating in critical industries as a strong, reliable and trusted provider of advanced specialty semiconductors," said Gervais Jacques , President and CEO of 5N+.

Mr. Jacques added, "This Agreement with First Solar represents a 50% increase in volume over the next two calendar years compared to our previous agreement, an increase which we will meet as a result of the investments made over the last few years in Montréal and Eisenhüttenstadt, Germany , to increase our semiconductor compound production capacity and recycling capabilities. This will also allow us to expand our semiconductor product portfolio in support of First Solar."

"With its semiconductor material production facilities in Canada and Germany , 5N+ is a key part of our supply chain," said Mike Koralewski , Chief Supply Chain Officer, First Solar. "We are pleased to extend our longstanding partnership with 5N+ as we continue to our journey to growth and expand our global manufacturing footprint to reach an expected 25 gigawatts of nameplate capacity by 2026."

5N+'s advanced specialty semiconductor materials are imbedded in First Solar's Series 6 and 7 PV modules in a specialty semiconductor stack. First Solar's advanced thin-film PV modules set the industry benchmark for quality, durability, reliability, design and environmental performance. As part of the agreement, 5N+ and First Solar also continue to collaborate on the development and supply of other renewable energy products to support the growth and improvement of cadmium telluride thin-film technology.

About 5N+
5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra‐pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial. Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec , 5N+ operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe , North America and Asia .

Forward‐Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may be forward‐looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward‐looking statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable when made, including that 5N+ will be able to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers and other business partners, that 5N+ will continue to operate its business in the normal course, that 5N+ will be able to implement its growth strategy, that 5N+ will be able to successfully and timely complete the realization of its backlog, that 5N+ will not suffer any supply chain challenges or any material disruption in the supply of raw materials on competitive terms, that 5N+ will be able to generate new sales, produce, deliver, and sell its expected product volumes at the expected prices and control its costs, as well as other factors believed to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements. A description of the risks affecting the Company's business and activities appears under the heading "Risk and Uncertainties" of the Company's 2023 MD&A dated February 27, 2024, and note 10 of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 available on www.sedarplus.ca .

Forward‐looking statements can generally be identified by the use of terms such as "may", "should", "would", "believe", "expect", the negative of these terms, variations of them or any similar terms. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward‐looking statements in this press release will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that 5N+ will derive therefrom. In particular, no assurance can be given as to the future financial performance of 5N+. The forward‐looking statements contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company has no obligation to publicly update such forward‐looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. The reader is warned against placing undue reliance on these forward‐looking statements.

SOURCE 5N Plus Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/04/c0592.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

U.S. Department of Energy Launches Consortium to Advance Cadmium Telluride Solar Cell Technology and Supply

U.S. Department of Energy Launches Consortium to Advance Cadmium Telluride Solar Cell Technology and Supply

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports that the US Department of Energy (DOE) has launched the Cadmium Telluride Accelerator Consortium a $20 million initiative designed to make cadmium telluride (CdTe) solar cells less expensive and more efficient. The Consortium's intent is to spur technological advancements in CdTe manufacturing to help increase America's competitiveness, bolster domestic innovation and advance clean electricity deployment. The initiative augments President Biden's goal of achieving a net-zero economy by 2050.

"This news further supports our efforts to expand and develop the tellurium resource at the Deer Horn Project," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "The demand for tellurium continues to increase, not only for solar cells, but for new battery technology and other applications. Currently the United States imports 95% of its required tellurium."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

×