First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC Pink: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Pendrey as Chief Engineer - Vehicle Program for its Automotive division. His appointment to the company's UK-based technical team signifies further growth and commitment to delivering the brand's first hydrogen-fuelled, zero-emissions utility vehicles. With 35 years of experience in cutting-edge product development for the automotive sector, Stephen has previously worked on projects for Jaguar Land Rover, Daimler Trucks and Volvo.

His most recent role, Automotive Programmes Director at Belcan Global Engineering (Belcan), saw him establish and grow the Belcan Automotive Division in the UK. Stephen has worked on a number of innovative electric vehicle projects, developing products including high-performance sports cars, light-duty trucks, buses and military vehicles. Prior to Belcan, Steve was European Programmes Director at Tata Technologies, part of the Tata Group of companies. Here, Steve was responsible for all major deliverable-based programmes worldwide, including the Polestar 600bhp PHEV based in Sweden, an 8x8 military vehicle-based in the U.A.E, and the management and coordination of key accounts of Aston Martin and McLaren Automotive. In his role at First Hydrogen, Stephen is responsible for managing the program engineering and development activities as well as supporting the company to meet its ambitions to mass manufacture fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

Steve Gill, Director and CEO of First Hydrogen Automotive, says, "We're delighted to welcome Stephen aboard. We were hugely impressed with his strengths as a team leader, communicator and project manager. He brings knowledge and expertise across the complete product development process, having led teams to successfully deliver many high-value, complex projects. His experience in supervising the build of simulator and prototype vehicles from concept, will also prove invaluable in our next milestone - the development and delivery of our hydrogen fuel cell demonstrator vehicles, which enter road testing in just a couple of months, and which will be available to prospective customers for road testing in September 2022."

Stephen Pendrey, Chief Engineer for First Hydrogen Automotive, comments, "Zero emissions and the role transportation plays in carbon reduction is a huge and complex challenge for the automotive industry, so it's fantastic to work with a brand developing a direct solution and a proven team of automotive professionals. I am excited to help drive First Hydrogen forward in the development and roll-out of its first hydrogen fuel cell commercial vehicles, drawing on my skills and experience to deliver high-quality products to market."

About First Hydrogen Corp. (FirstHydrogen.com)

First Hydrogen Corp. is a Vancouver and London UK-based company focused on zero-emission vehicles and supercritical carbon dioxide extractor systems. The company is designing and developing a hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered light commercial demonstrator vehicle ("LCV") under two agreements with AVL Powertrain and Ballard Power Systems Inc. The LCV will have a range of 500+ kilometres. First Hydrogen is developing refueling capability working with FEV Consulting GmbH, the internal automotive consultancy of FEV Group of Aachen Germany. The Company is also pursuing opportunities in green hydrogen production and distribution.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains information or statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies and outlook of First Hydrogen, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments and the future operations, strengths and strategies of First Hydrogen. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results.

The forward-looking statements made in this news release are based on management's assumptions and analysis and other factors that may be drawn upon by management to form conclusions and make forecasts or projections, including management's experience and assessments of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Although management believes that these assumptions, analyses and assessments are reasonable at the time the statements contained in this news release are made, actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Examples of risks and factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements may include: the timing and unpredictability of regulatory actions; regulatory, legislative, legal or other developments with respect to its operations or business; limited marketing and sales capabilities; early stage of the industry and product development; limited products; reliance on third parties; unfavourable publicity or consumer perception; general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of increasing competition; the loss of key management personnel; capital requirements and liquidity; access to capital; the timing and amount of capital expenditures; the impact of COVID-19; shifts in the demand for First Hydrogen's products and the size of the market; patent law reform; patent litigation and intellectual property; conflicts of interest; and general market and economic conditions.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of First Hydrogen as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. First Hydrogen undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pioneer Appoints Darcy Taylor as New Chief Executive Officer

Pioneer Appoints Darcy Taylor as New Chief Executive Officer

  • Over 20 years' executive experience in technology and entertainment industries globally
  • Former CEO of East Side Games Group, Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game company
  • Leveraging expertise and success scaling and accelerating operational development to execute on Pioneer's growth strategy

Pioneer Media Holdings Inc. (NEO: JPEG, AQSE: PNER) (" Pioneer " or the " Company ") is excited to announce that it has appointed Darcy Taylor as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), effective immediately.

Previous to Pioneer, Darcy was CEO of East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc."), one of Pioneer's portfolio companies. During his tenure, he was responsible for leading the company through transformational growth including taking the company from a private issuer to reporting on the TSX.V and then subsequently graduating to the TSX in 2021. Darcy also led the company through over $150 million in M&A transactions, including the acquisition of East Side Games in 2021. Under Darcy's leadership, the company grew from a pre-revenue, start-up to over $93 million in revenue from 2019 to 2021, resulting from a combination of organic and accretive acquisition growth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Global Esports Federation announces South American Esports Championships in Asunción, Paraguay

GEFestival set for the South American Youth Games in Rosario, Argentina

The Global Esports Federation is set to stage the first-ever South American Esports Championships in parallel with the 2022 South American Games, in Asunción, Paraguay on October 2-3, 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BBTV Signs Agreement to Provide Content Management Solutions to League of Legends Champions Korea

Developed by Riot Games, League of Legends is a free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena game that consistently ranks as one of the most popular eSports games globally

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) ( Frankfurt : 64V) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, today announced it has signed an agreement to provide Content Management solutions to League of Legends Champions Korea, the primary competition for League of Legends eSports in South Korea .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Yomi Games Raises $2M to Build Out Casual Play-and-Earn Ecosystem

Yomi Games has raised a $2 million seed round to fund its vision of developing social, casual, and play-and-earn blockchain games. The developer recently launched its first non-fungible token (NFT) collection, Oni Squad, and an accompanying mini-game, Oni Mansion. The Oni Squad collection consists of 6,666 hand-drawn generative Onis (ghosts) that were also playable assets in Oni Mansion.

In-game screenshot of a completed Oni mansion that was minted as an NFT

Oni Squad's NFT collection launched as a free mint in late January, and reached 300 ETH (> $1m USD at the time) in trading volume on its first day. It was among the top traded collections on OpenSea at the time, particularly notable given it cost early adopters $0 to acquire the assets.

The Oni Mansion game, a casual game where players collaborate to customize and build their own NFT mansion, also featured a free NFT mint on Ethereum. Players participated in daily missions to share, visit, and leave messages at each other's mansions. As they completed missions, they earned tokens to buy new traits to upgrade their mansion. In this way, the overall rarity scheme constantly evolved as players updated their mansions and unlocked new traits.

The game also innovated by enabling several external Ethereum-based NFT collections to play the game as well. Oni Mansion was one of the first games to feature interactive interoperability across NFT projects on multiple different blockchains (Ethereum & Polygon), without requiring assets to be bridged between them.

Yomi Games aims to be the "Zynga of Crypto" by focusing on casual and social gameplay catering to players new to blockchain and crypto gaming. Future games will be mobile-first, widely accessible, and emphasize easy onboarding for players new to crypto.

Pavan Katepalli, Yomi Games CEO, said in a statement that this emphasis on player inclusivity is what differentiates Yomi from its competitors. "We believe player-owned economies, enabled by blockchain technology, are the future of gaming. We want all of our games to be as accessible as possible to the broadest audience and onboard people new to digital collectibles and gaming NFTs. Current crypto games and NFT projects are gated by high purchase barriers to entry, but we believe eventually the most successful games will meld free-to-play and play-and-earn mechanics."

"What got me excited about Yomi was that they were of the first games that leveraged the inherent composability of NFTs to bring other NFT collections in-game, creating a third place whereby these communities can interact via a collaborative and social gameplay experience. The team also brings the perfect mix of web2 and web3 operating experience to onramp the next millions of players into this new paradigm via games." Jerry Lu , Principal at Maveron

Participants in the round include Hypersphere Ventures, Infinity Ventures Crypto (IVC), Sfermion, Cultur3 Capital (early Axie Infinity investors), Maveron, Momentum 6, and Taureon. Yomi Games' angel investors include Kevin Lin (co-founder, Twitch), Dan Dinh (co-founder, TSM FTX), Thomas Vu (Riot Games), Alex Chung (founder, Giphy), Dan Sommer (founder, Trilogy Education), Mike Ouye (Cloud 9), Don Ho (Quantstamp), Hubert Thieblot (Twitch), Jeff Kuan (Terraform Labs), and others.

About Yomi Games
Yomi Games is a blockchain gaming studio developing social Play-and-Earn video games targeted at casual audiences. Its products include Oni Squad, a set of NFTs representing cute ghosts enabling gameplay in Oni Mansion, as well as future games. The Company plans to publish multiple crypto mobile game titles, across a variety of casual genres, that appeal broadly to mainstream audiences and act as a gateway to gamers new to crypto and NFTs.

Yomi Games company logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yomi-games-raises-2m-to-build-out-casual-play-and-earn-ecosystem-301526937.html

SOURCE Yomi Games

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Stardust and Dr Disrespect's Midnight Society Make History with Nearly 400,000 NFTs Minted in under 17 Hours

By minting nearly 400k Series Zero Patch NFTs on Polygon at unprecedented scale and speed, Stardust ecosystem sets blistering pace of ~25k NFTs per hour

Stardust a seamless solution for game developers integrating NFTs into their immersive games, and Midnight Society the new game studio launched by Twitch streaming legend Dr Disrespect, today announced that they minted nearly 400,000 of their Claw Series 0 Patch NFTs in under 17 hours, a record-setting achievement made possible by Stardust's industry-leading technology.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Esports Technologies Announces Agreement with Free-to-Play Games Provider Incentive Games

Will Provide a Suite of Esports-Focused Customer Acquisition and Retention Games

Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET, "Esports Technologies"), a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology, announced today a software license and service agreement between subsidiary Esports Marketing Technologies Ltd. and Incentive Games . Incentive has established itself as a top developer of premium free-to-play games for casino, sports betting, and fantasy sports operators. Through this agreement, Incentive will build customized free-to-play games for Esports Technologies brands.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

