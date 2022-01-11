First Helium Inc. today announced that it has delivered for sale over 1,100 barrels of light crude oil, realizing over $90,000 in sales revenue for the Company. "In December, First Helium delivered approximately 1,100 barrels of light oil, produced during flow-testing of its 1-30 discovery well. The sale of that oil signifies the first revenue and a significant milestone for the Company as it continues with its ...

HELI:CA