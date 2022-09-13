Base MetalsInvesting News

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly known as Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce a successful start to the 2022 drill program and an update on the exploration programs at their flagship Macmillan Pass zinc-lead-silver project, Yukon, Canada, as well as the newly acquired Mactung tungsten project straddling the Yukon and Northwest Territories border, and their recently staked Gayna River zinc-lead-gallium-germanium project in the Northwest Territories.

Highlights

Macmillan Pass

  • Discovery of massive sulphide mineralization on the south side of a fault at Boundary West.
  • Discovery of laminated sphalerite-galena-barite mineralization at Boundary Main.
  • Significant widths of massive pyrite-sphalerite-galena mineralization have been intersected in the first two holes at Boundary West.
  • Four diamond drilling rigs are currently turning on the property, two at Boundary Zone, and two at Tom West.
  • Nineteen drill holes have been completed to date, totaling 5,234 m.
  • Over 8,315 metres of core have successfully been scanned using state-of-the-art XRF and hyperspectral sensors.

Mactung

  • LiDAR was flown successfully over the extent of the property.
  • Field crews are mobilizing to conduct a bulk density and resampling program on historic core.
  • The bulk density and resampling program will validate historic data to support a mineral resource estimate.

Gayna River

  • LiDAR was flown successfully over the extent of the property.
  • Field crews have completed detailed mapping and prospecting during an initial site visit. Rock and soil samples were submitted for geochemical analysis on August 1 st .
  • Geophysical crews conducted a ground gravity survey over areas of high prospectivity along the reef margins.

CEO Statement

Brandon Macdonald, CEO, stated "Despite a late start to the season we have so far had tremendous success. Not only has every hole drilled intersected some degree of zinc mineralization, but we've made several discoveries of new locations for significant mineralization. Whether on purpose, or sometimes by accident when targeting other zones, we just can't stop finding zinc."

Macmillan Pass
Diamond Drilling
Diamond drilling at Boundary West in holes NB22-001 and NB22-002 (Maps 1 & 2), have successfully stepped-out the massive sulphide zone across a fault thought previously to constrain the extent of the mineralized zone, now leaving Boundary West open to the south. These massive sulphides comprise pyrite-sphalerite-galena similar in style to the Boundary West mineralization discovered by Fireweed in 2020.

Holes NB22-001 and NB22-002 also successfully intersected wide zones of massive pyrite-sphalerite-galena mineralization on the other side of the fault. These intersections from NB22-001 and NB22-002 are 120 m and 30 m laterally, respectively, from the mineralized intersection of 8.22% zinc, 0.71% lead and 53.6 g/t silver from 316-377 m in hole NB21-002 (see Fireweed news release dated 16 th September 2021).

At Boundary Main hole NB22-008 encountered unexpected laminated zinc-lead mineralization from 41.89-42.89 m in the same stratigraphic interval that hosts the Tom and Jason zinc-lead-silver deposits, showing potential for additional mineralization further to the north. Multiple near-surface intercepts of breccia-related and stockwork-veined sphalerite were encountered across holes within Boundary Main including many wide zones of zinc mineralization (Table 1).

One hole has been completed at Tom East, TS22-002, confirming the validity of the current resource model by intersecting the anticipated width and mineralization style of laminated sphalerite-galena-barite-pyrite mineralization (see Fireweed news releases dated January 10th, 2018, and reports filed on www.sedar.com for details).

Infill drilling is being conducted at Tom West, where TS22-001 and TS22-003 are targeting closer spaced intercepts within Tom Main near feeder proximal mineralization to test the validity of the current geological resource model.

Additional holes are planned at Boundary Zone and Tom West this season, focusing on step-outs from known areas of mineralization and resource infill drilling.

Collar details are provided in Table 2. Assays are pending for all holes where samples have been submitted and no visual estimates of grade have been provided. Fireweed is anticipating significant waits for assay results due to slow sample processing at labs.

Table 1: 2022 drilling summary

Drill hole Length (m) Target Observations
NB22-001 463 Boundary Wide zone encountered.
NB22-002 491 Boundary Wide zone encountered.
NB22-003 64 Boundary Hole abandoned due to drilling conditions.
NB22-004 403 Boundary Moderate zone encountered.
NB22-005 326 Boundary Weak zones encountered.
NB22-006 375 Boundary Wide zone encountered.
NB22-007 365 Boundary Narrow zones encountered.
NB22-008 213 Boundary Wide zone encountered.
NB22-009 141.5 Boundary Wide zone encountered.
NB22-010 91 Boundary Wide zone encountered.
NB22-011 268.3 Boundary Wide zone encountered.
NB22-012 353 Boundary Wide zone encountered.
NB22-013 125.4 Boundary Moderate zone encountered.
NB22-014 31 Boundary Hole abandoned due to drilling conditions.
NB22-015 145 Boundary Moderate zone encountered.
NB22-016 64 Boundary Hole abandoned due to drilling conditions.
NB22-017 81.5 Boundary Wide zone encountered.
NB22-018 180 Boundary Wide zone encountered.
NB22-019* 211* Boundary Wide zone encountered.
NB22-020 149 Boundary Wide zone encountered.
NB22-021 112 Boundary Wide zone encountered.
NB22-022* 0* Boundary Hole in progress
TS22-001 200 Tom West Wide zone encountered.
TS22-002 171.9 Tom East Wide zone encountered.
TS22-003 135 Tom West Wide zone encountered.
TS22-004* 47* Tom West Hole in progress

All assays pending
*Holes currently being drilled

Core Scanning
Core scanning continues on site, and over 8,300 m of core have been scanned using high-resolution digital photography, LiDAR topography, shortwave, visible, and near infrared hyperspectral imagery, and X-ray fluorescence (XRF). A combination of current and historic core has been scanned, and the newly acquired data will be used to inform geometallurgical models of the deposits that have the potential to deliver value by optimizing the upcoming PEA.

Mactung
Bulk Density and Resampling
Field crews have mobilized to begin a bulk density and resampling program on-site. Historic drill core will be measured for bulk density as well as reassayed to provide valuable information to inform the upcoming resource estimate. However, the need to reassay some material in order to complete the resource estimate introduces a multi-month delay to the planned release of the Mactung mineral resource update, which is now expected in early 2023.

Gayna River
Mapping and prospecting
Field crews mapped the area in detail as well as ground truthing known occurrences to gain a better geological understanding of the lithology, structures, mineralization and alteration associated with these unusual zinc systems.

Follow-up rock and soil samples were taken to evaluate mineralization at several prospects across the area and to validate historic soil anomalies. Fireweed has confirmed the presence of significant zinc-lead mineralization at many of these prospects. These samples were submitted for geochemical analysis August 1 st , 2022.

Photo 1: Gayna River Occurrence C: Massive galena with abundant light-green crystalline sphalerite within Lower Host unit.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ef9e0a3-7dd4-4c64-a9d3-f83ff81a2502

Ground Gravity Geophysics
A ground gravity geophysics crew have completed several grids over highly prospective areas at Gayna River, targeting reef margins to identify the accumulation of mineralized sulphides along these margins, similar to the Kipushi Zn-Cu-Pb-Ag-Ge deposit in central Africa. Final gravity results are pending, awaiting high resolution terrain corrections from this season's LiDAR data acquisition.

Marketing Manager Appointed

Fireweed Metals is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Milad Zarrinderakht as Marketing Manager. Mr. Zarrinderakht has been assisting Fireweed over the last year with corporate communication and was instrumental in the re-brand from Fireweed Zinc to Fireweed Metals. In his new role, Mr. Zarrinderakht will be overseeing Fireweed's marketing programs for the Company including the development and implementation of strategic marketing goals and objectives to maximize shareholder value. Mr. Zarrinderakht holds a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering from Shiraz University in Iran and a Diploma in Business Administration and Marketing from the British Columbia Institute of Technology. Mr. Zarrinderakht has been working in the fields of marketing and communications for over eight years, and subject to regulatory approval, Fireweed is delighted to have Milad moving into this new role to better assist us in growing and developing Fireweed Metals.

Qualified Person Statement

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Jack Milton , P.Geo., Chief Geologist and a ‘Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

About Fireweed Metals Corp. (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE:20F): Fireweed Metals is a public mineral exploration company on the leading edge of Critical Minerals project development. The Company has three projects located in northern Canada:

  • Macmillan Pass Zinc-Lead-Silver Project: Fireweed owns 100% of the district-scale 940 km 2 Macmillan Pass project in Yukon, Canada, which is host to the Tom and Jason zinc-lead-silver deposits with current Mineral Resources and a PEA economic study (see Fireweed news releases dated 10 th January 2018, and 23 rd May 2018, respectively, and reports filed on www.sedar.com for details) as well as the Boundary Zone, Boundary Zone West, Tom North Zone and End Zone which have significant zinc-lead-silver mineralization drilled but not yet classified as mineral resources. The project also includes large blocks of adjacent claims with known showings and significant upside exploration potential. Plans for 2022 include a large drill program toward expanded mineral resources and an updated PEA to include large new zones of mineralization defined since 2018 including Boundary Zones.
  • Mactung Tungsten Project: The Company has a binding Letter of Intent to acquire 100% interest in the 37.6 km 2 Mactung Tungsten Project located adjacent to the Macmillan Pass Project. Mactung contains historic resources that make it one of the largest and highest-grade undeveloped tungsten resources in the world. Located in Canada, it is one of the rare large tungsten resources outside of China. Plans for 2022 include due diligence and validation work on historic data in order to support a new mineral resource estimate followed by a Preliminary Economic Study.
  • Gayna River Zinc-Gallium-Germanium Project: Fireweed has 100% of the 128.75 km 2 Gayna River project located 180 kilometres north of the Macmillan Pass project. It is host to extensive critical minerals mineralization including zinc, gallium and germanium as well as lead and silver, outlined by 28,000 metres of historic drilling and significant upside potential. Plans for 2022 consist of an airborne LiDAR topography survey, ground geophysics survey and historic data compilation.

In Canada, Fireweed (TSXV: FWZ) trades on the TSX Venture Exchange. In the USA, Fireweed (OTCQB: FWEDF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies and is DTC eligible for enhanced electronic clearing and settlement. The Company is current in its reporting, and undergoes an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com . In Europe, Fireweed (FSE: 20F) trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Additional information about Fireweed and its projects can be found on the Company's website at www.FireweedMetals.com and at www.sedar.com .

ON BEHALF OF Fireweed Metals CORP.

" Brandon Macdonald "

CEO & Director

Contact :
Brandon Macdonald
Phone: (604) 646-8361
Email: info@fireweedmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements and information relating to the Company and its projects that are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including but not limited to, without limitations, exploration and development risks, expenditure and financing requirements, general economic conditions, changes in financial markets, the ability to properly and efficiently staff the Company's operations, the sufficiency of working capital and funding for continued operations, title matters, First Nations relations, operating hazards, political and economic factors, competitive factors, metal prices, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulations and oversight, permitting, seasonality and weather, technological change, industry practices, and one-time events. Should any one or more risks or uncertainties materialize or change, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and forward-looking statements may vary materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

Map 1: Location of deposits and advanced prospects within the Macmillan Pass and Mactung projects.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab9d5b5f-3c1e-4aee-bdd1-4e1af92d7110

Map 2: 2022 Drilling at Boundary Zone, all holes intersected Zn-Pb mineralization.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9884a412-e207-4f05-8db4-6905e86bab62

Table 2: 2022 drill collar details

Drill hole Target Length (m) Easting Northing Elevation (m.s.l) Azimuth (°) Dip
NB22-001 Boundary 463 421864 7010464 1183 30 -58
NB22-002 Boundary 491 421939 7010408 1163 33 -57
NB22-003 Boundary 64 422107 7010679 1239 211 -76
NB22-004 Boundary 403 422107 7010679 1239 211 -76
NB22-005 Boundary 326 422235 7010525 1195 214 -50
NB22-006 Boundary 375 422540 7010535 1194 207 -55
NB22-007 Boundary 365 421939 7010408 1163 36 -47
NB22-008 Boundary 213 422273 7010597 1217 209 -69
NB22-009 Boundary 141.5 422440 7010418 1164 208 -50
NB22-010 Boundary 91 422387 7010388 1141 205 -50
NB22-011 Boundary 268.3 422440 7010418 1164 208 -69
NB22-012 Boundary 353 422342 7010620 1220 201 -65
NB22-013 Boundary 125.4 422387 7010388 1141 205 -70
NB22-014 Boundary 31 422329 7010384 1147 212 -50
NB22-015 Boundary 145 422329 7010384 1147 212 -75
NB22-016 Boundary 64 422329 7010384 1147 212 -55
NB22-017 Boundary 81.5 422329 7010384 1147 212 -85
NB22-018 Boundary 180 422310 7010429 1166 216 -58
NB22-019* Boundary 205* 421948 7010674 1234 180 -57
NB22-020 Boundary 149 422310 7010429 1166 216 -72
NB22-021 Boundary 112 422310 7010429 1166 216 -82
NB22-022* Boundary 0* 422297 7010471 1186 211 -56
TS22-001 Tom West 200 441992 7003676 1546 60 -80
TS22-002 Tom East 171.9 442063 7004323 1679 60 -90
TS22-003 Tom West 135 441992 7003676 1546 65 -55
TS22-004* Tom West 47* 441992 7003676 1546 65 -89

Coordinate reference system: UTM Zone 9 NAD83
*Holes currently being drilled



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Fireweed MetalsTSXV:FWZBase Metals Investing
FWZ:CA
Fireweed Metals

Fireweed Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Announces New Director and Grant of Stock Options

Fireweed Announces New Director and Grant of Stock Options

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Hairsine to the Board of Directors and the grant of stock options.

New Director
Mr. Hairsine is an asset development specialist with more than 20 years of experience in mining and resources and a representative of Fireweed's large shareholder, Ibaera Capital. He has a Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical) and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Western Australia. He is a former Project Study Manager and Manager of Business Development for Fortescue Metals and Study Manager at WorleyParsons. Mr. Hairsine is currently a partner in Ibaera Capital, a private equity fund that specialises in future facing minerals investment. He is part of Ibaera's Investment Committee, serves on the boards of two privately held companies and is currently the Investment Manager for all of Ibaera's assets.

Mr. Hairsine brings his experience of all aspects of project development from exploration to construction, operations and business improvement; as well as a diverse set of mineral commodities. He has been responsible for a number of large project studies in the Australian and International minerals sector; utilizing a total project approach by integrating geology, mining, process and infrastructure inputs to maximize the value of projects. He combines this with an excellent appreciation of the key commercial and financial requirements to ensure a successful project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Commences 2022 Drill Program at Macmillan Pass

Fireweed Commences 2022 Drill Program at Macmillan Pass

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly known as Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the 2022 diamond drilling program has started at the Macmillan Pass zinc-lead-silver Project, Yukon, Canada.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Commences Gravity Survey at Gayna River Zinc project

Fireweed Commences Gravity Survey at Gayna River Zinc project

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly known as Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce that a ground gravity survey has commenced at its recently acquired Gayna River project, Northwest Territories.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Provides Update on Name Change to 'Fireweed Metals Corp.'

Fireweed Provides Update on Name Change to 'Fireweed Metals Corp.'

FIREWEED ZINC LTD. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce  as a follow-up to its news release dated June 21, 2022, the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has approved the change of name to " Fireweed Metals Corp. ".  The Company will begin trading under its new name on Thursday, June 30, 2022.  Fireweed will continue to trade under the same symbol ‘FWZ' on the TSX Venture Exchange and the number of shares outstanding will not change.

About Fireweed Metals Corp. (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE:20F ): Fireweed Metals is a public mineral exploration company on the leading edge of Critical Minerals project development. The Company has three projects located in northern Canada:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed to Rebrand as 'Fireweed Metals Corp.' to Reflect Its Emergence as a Leading Critical Minerals Company

Fireweed to Rebrand as 'Fireweed Metals Corp.' to Reflect Its Emergence as a Leading Critical Minerals Company

Fireweed Zinc LTD. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce it is rebranding and transitioning with a name change to FIREWEED METALS CORP. Fireweed will now operate as and market itself as Fireweed Metals Corp., but formal adoption of the new name will occur when regulatory approvals are received. Fireweed will continue to trade under the same symbols on stock exchanges (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE:20F) and the number of shares outstanding will not change.

The rebranding features a new redesigned website, www.FireweedMetals.com, which launches today. Readers are encouraged to explore the new website which features a new look and new content with enhanced visuals and videos.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Ltd. Provides Field Program Update and Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey at its Flagship Drayton-Black Lake Property

Heritage Mining Ltd. Provides Field Program Update and Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey at its Flagship Drayton-Black Lake Property

Prospecting and sampling confirm high-grade surface mineralization and identify new prospects

Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML) ("Heritage" or the "Company") is pleased to report the preliminary results from its ongoing exploration program at the Company's flagship Drayton-Black Lake project (the "Drayton-Black Lake Project") and provide an update on upcoming exploration activities. The Drayton-Black Lake Project is located in northwestern Ontario, approximately 20 km northeast of Sioux Lookout, Ontario, totaling approximately 15,257 Ha and lying near the northern margin of the Wabigoon Sub‐province within the Abrams‐Minnitaki Lake ("AML") Greenstone Belt (Fig. 1) along strike of and contiguous with Treasury Metals Inc.'s Goliath Gold-Silver Complex.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS RECAPS 2022 AND PROVIDES 2022 OUTLOOK

EMP METALS RECAPS 2022 AND PROVIDES 2022 OUTLOOK

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP" or the "Company ") is pleased to provide an update to investors on its plans for 2022 and to recap its 2022 accomplishments to-date.

Key Accomplishments from 2022:
  • On the back of impressive concentration (up to 96.3 mg/l) and flow results from its first test well at its Mansur Permit Area, the Company acquired a second wellbore for lithium testing from Epping Energy Inc. (Epping) at its Tyan Permit Area.
  • Launched technical analysis to identify both primary exploration targets and potential additional wellbores for acquisition.
  • Stringent workup and due diligence process resulted in a high priority target location for a test well at the Company's Viewfield Permit Area.
  • Signed agreement with LI Extraction Technologies for testing lithium extraction using samples from Mansur and other wells.
  • Secured nearly 100% participation in warrant exercise, raising ~$2.5 million to continue aggressive exploration and development of the Company's lithium brine properties which span 212,633 acres (86,050 hectares).
  • Commenced re-entry of the Epping wellbore for testing.
  • Increasing EMP Metals' interest in subsidiary company Hub City Lithium Corp. (HCL) to 75% from 50.25% for the lithium brine properties joint venture
Key Objectives for 2022:
  • Lithium concentration results from the Epping test well
  • Acquire 2 newly identified high priority wellbores for testing at the Company's Mansur Permit Area.
  • Spud, case and conduct concentration and flow testing of the Company's first well at its Viewfield Permit Area.
  • Re-enter and flow test additional well at the Mansur Permit Area to provide sufficient resources information towards building a defendable Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).
  • Engage well-established and reliable third-party experts to complete PEA based on data collected from at least 2 test wells completed combined with extraction results from both/either LI Extraction Tech or another technology partner
  • Enter into a formal develop plan with a lithium extraction technology partner to develop a commercial processing facility.

"We have clear strategy and work plan designed to build upon the robust results from our Mansur Permit Area in order to accelerate completion of a PEA," said Rob Gamley , CEO of EMP.  "We anticipate being very active for the remainder of 2022 and firmly believe that exploration and development of our Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) amenable assets in mining and business friendly Saskatchewan allows for significant value generative opportunities for the Company and its stakeholders."  Mr. Gamley added, "Our confidence in the long-term outlook for developing the domestic lithium supply chain remains intact, most recently with agreements from two German automakers supporting significant potential for Canada's battery minerals sector. 1 EMP aims to play a key role in managing supply chain risks for lithium thereby facilitating the clean energy transition."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
C3 Metals Discovers Large-Scale Epithermal Gold-Copper Vein System at Arthurs Seat, Jamaica

C3 Metals Discovers Large-Scale Epithermal Gold-Copper Vein System at Arthurs Seat, Jamaica

Rock Chips Assayed up to 14.2 g/t Gold and 5.2% Copper

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report the discovery of a large-scale, intermediate sulfidation epithermal gold and copper vein swarm at the Company's 100% owned Arthurs Seat project. First rock chip assays from this discovery returned up to 14.2 gt Au, 5.2% Cu and 53 gt Ag. The Arthurs Seat project is in the highly prospective Crawle River-Rio Minho Fault Porphyry and Epithermal District ("CRF District") of Jamaica.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Completes Van Target Step-Out Drilling Program at Decar Nickel District in Central British Columbia

FPX Nickel Completes Van Target Step-Out Drilling Program at Decar Nickel District in Central British Columbia

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the completion of this year's Van Target (" Van ") step-out drilling program at the Company's Decar Nickel District (" Decar ") in central British Columbia . This year's drilling was focused on expansion of mineralization at Van, where an initial drilling program in 2021 confirmed a major new discovery and suggested the potential for Van to host a large-scale, standalone nickel deposit which could rival the deposit already delineated at Decar's neighboring PEA-stage Baptiste Deposit.

During this year's step-out program, a total of 2,504 metres of drilling in ten widely-spaced diamond drill holes was completed at Van.  The completed holes stepped out aggressively from the initial discovery area, testing the potential for nickel mineralization up to 1 km west of the holes drilled in 2021.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Assay Confirms 20.30% Magnesium Along with 0.188% Nickel and 0.144% Chromium at Its Wholly Owned Quesnel Nickel Project, and Updates Drilling Progress on Zone 2

Green River Gold Corp. Assay Confirms 20.30% Magnesium Along with 0.188% Nickel and 0.144% Chromium at Its Wholly Owned Quesnel Nickel Project, and Updates Drilling Progress on Zone 2

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to update the progress on the 2022 exploration program at its Quesnel NickelMagnesiumTalc Project, located 40 kilometers from the City of Quesnel, British Columbia, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District.

The following assay results are from drill Hole DD-22-05 which was drilled on Zone 1 of the Company's 14 kilometer long Deep Purple target. XRF results for the hole were originally reported on in a press release dated June 27, 2022. The assay results for nickel and chromium are relatively consistent with the XRF results reported earlier. Those XRF results showed nickel averaging 0.197% and chromium averaging 0.136%. However, The XRF scanner does not pick up the significant magnesium content which continues to show up in the assays. Per the assay, the magnesium content in Drill Hole DD-22-05 is the highest encountered to date at 20.3%. As with all holes drilled in Zone 1 and Zone 2 of the Deep Purple target, drill Hole

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
C3 Metals Intersects 309.0 Metres at 0.44% Copper and 0.33 g/t Gold in First Assays from Bellas Gate Project, Jamaica

C3 Metals Intersects 309.0 Metres at 0.44% Copper and 0.33 g/t Gold in First Assays from Bellas Gate Project, Jamaica

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has intersected 309 metres at 0.44% Cu and 0.33 gt Au beginning 15 metres down hole. This result is from 330 metres of a 703 metre drill hole at the Company's 100% owned Bellas Gate Project in Jamaica. Two additional holes have been completed at the Epidote Ridge target (assays pending) within Bellas Gate. The total program is anticipated to be 5,000 metres. Bellas Gate, as well as C3 Metals' other projects in Jamaica, sit within the highly prospective Crawle River-Rio Minho Fault Porphyry and Epithermal District ("CRF District").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×