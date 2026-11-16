Fireweed Receives Up to C$14.0 million from Natural Resources Canada to Advance Mactung Toward Final Investment Decision

Fireweed Receives Up to C$14.0 million from Natural Resources Canada to Advance Mactung Toward Final Investment Decision

TSX: FWZ
OTCQX: FWEDF
FSE: M0G

Fireweed Metals Corp. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSX: FWZ) (OTCQX: FWEDF) is pleased to announce it has been conditionally approved for up to C$14.0 million in funding through Natural Resources Canada's ("NRCan") Global Partnerships Initiative ("GPI") to support advancement of the Company's Mactung Tungsten project toward a final investment decision ("FID"). Subject to the completion of final due diligence, the funding will support key technical and economic workstreams designed to de-risk the project and strengthen its development readiness.

Fireweed Metals Corp. Logo

Ian Gibbs, Fireweed President and CEO, stated:

"We are highly encouraged by NRCan's funding to support the advancement of Mactung. This investment underscores Canada's growing recognition that Mactung is a cornerstone asset within its critical minerals strategy and highlights the project's strategic importance in establishing a secure, reliable long-term source of tungsten. As we drive toward a final investment decision, our focus remains on advancing a resilient project that creates lasting benefits for local communities while strengthening critical mineral security and supply chain resilience across North America."

Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources stated:

"Canada has the resources, expertise and partnerships needed to be the world's leading supplier of critical minerals that power economies, undergird national security, and advance the energy transition. Today's investment in the Mactung Tungsten project will help advance one of the world's largest undeveloped high-grade tungsten deposits while strengthening supply chains for a mineral that is essential to defence, aerospace and advanced manufacturing. This is what it looks like to support good Canadian jobs and foster opportunities for northern and Indigenous communities while unlocking Canada's full mining potential."

Canadian Support for Mactung

NRCan's up to C$14.0 million contribution focuses on advancing both the technical and commercial elements of the project. Activities supported by the funding include metallurgical test programs and advancement of engineering designs to a tender-ready stage. The program will also assess midstream processing opportunities, including the potential development of an ammonium paratungstate ("APT") production facility which could unlock additional value and strategic positioning within the global tungsten supply chain.

The GPI program further complements the up to C$12.9 million First and Last Mile Fund (formerly the Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund) contribution announced August 25, 2025, which supports Fireweed-led planning activities relating to proposed improvements in the North Canol corridor, Mactung's primary overland access.

NRCan's GPI funding commitment is not anticipated to include any commercial covenants or conditions that would restrict Fireweed's current business activities or potential future sales of tungsten products. Fireweed's management team will lead the funded work and provide periodic progress reports to program administrators.

Advancing a Strategic Tungsten Asset

Fireweed's Mactung tungsten project is a mature, near-term critical minerals development opportunity, strongly aligned with Western efforts to develop secure and resilient critical mineral supply chains. Tungsten's unique properties make it indispensable for numerous industrial applications in transportation, mining, oil & gas, aerospace, construction, and defense, yet there has been no primary tungsten production in North America since 2015. Today, China accounts for over 80% of global primary production and has implemented multiple measures to restrict tungsten exports. Dependence on foreign tungsten supply creates acute supply chain vulnerabilities in North America's industrial base and threatens its economic well-being.

Mactung has the potential to significantly contribute to addressing Western structural tungsten supply deficit. Fireweed's commercial vision for Mactung is to become the preferred and primary supplier of tungsten concentrate to North American midstream processors by offering high quality, predictable and reliable feedstock.

About Fireweed

Fireweed Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing critical minerals projects in Yukon, Canada. The Company owns 100% of the Macpass District, a highly prospective 985 km² land package hosting the Mactung tungsten project and the Macpass zinc-lead-silver-(gallium-germanium) project. As part of the Lundin Group of Companies, Fireweed is well positioned to advance its district-scale assets and establish a Canadian production hub for critical minerals of increasing importance to global supply chains.

Fireweed trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the trading symbol "FWZ", on the OTCQX Best Market under the trading symbol "FWEDF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "M0G".

Additional information about Fireweed and its projects can be found on the Company's website at FireweedMetals.com and at www.sedarplus.com

ON BEHALF OF Fireweed Metals CORP.

"Ian Gibbs"

CEO & Director

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements and information ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including, without limitation, statements relating to interpretation of drill results, targets for exploration, potential extensions of mineralized zones, and the potential of the Company's projects, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management and reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include but are not limited to, exploration and development risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, expenditure and financing requirements, general economic conditions, changes in financial markets, the ability to properly and efficiently staff the Company's operations, the sufficiency of working capital and funding for continued operations, title matters, First Nations relations, operating hazards, political and economic factors, competitive factors, metal prices, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulations and oversight, permitting, seasonality and weather, technological change, industry practices, uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and laboratory tests, and one-time events. The Company assumes no obligation to update forwardlooking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections or other factors, except as required by law.

SOURCE Fireweed Metals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2026/16/c1024.html

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