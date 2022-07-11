Precious MetalsInvesting News

Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) (" Finlay " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the " Purchase Agreement ") for the purchase of the ATG Property from Electrum Resource Corporation (" Electrum "), which will enlarge Finlay's ATTY Property. The ATTY Property, which was purchased from Electrum in 1999, and the ATG Property are located in the Toodoggone Mining District of British Columbia and are neighboured, to the south by Centerra Gold Inc.'s Kemess Underground and East copper (Cu) gold (Au) porphyry deposits, and to the north by Amarc Resources Freeport McMoRan's Joy property.

Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, Finlay will acquire the ATG Property, which comprises three mineral tenures totaling approximately 1,105 hectares, for consideration consisting of 1,750,000 fully paid common shares of Finlay with a deemed value of $0.08 per share, for a deemed total value of $140,000 (the " Transaction ").

The ATTY Property is currently subject to a 3% net smelter return royalty held by Electrum (the " NSR Royalty "), with Finlay retaining the right to buy back one-half of the NSR Royalty (1.5%) for an aggregate payment to Electrum in the amount of $1,000,000 (the " Buy-Back Right "). Upon completion of the Transaction, the NSR Royalty will apply over the Combined Property (as defined below) and, pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement, the Buy-Back Right will be amended such that Finlay will retain the right to buy back one-half of the NSR Royalty (1.5%) for an aggregate payment to Electrum in the amount of $1,500,000 .

The ATG Property is strategically positioned south of Amarc's Joy Property and contiguous to the ATTY Property. In 2021, an exploration program consisting of soil sampling and alteration mapping outlined a 600m x 1,000m Cu and Au  geochemical anomaly around the Wrich showing. The Wrich geochemical anomaly is connected with the Cu and Au geochemical anomaly on the SW Takla target on the Joy and the two combined geochemical anomalies cover an area of 2,700m x 1,500m . The ATG Property adds a porphyry target at Wrich and joins several compelling targets at ATTY including the drill-ready KEM target which represents potential Kemess East-style porphyry mineralization, and the drill-ready Attycelley epithermal Au, Cu, silver, lead, and zinc target.

The purchase of the ATG Property (which is northwest of and contiguous with the ATTY Property) pursuant to the Transaction will enlarge Finlay's ATTY Property to 15 mineral tenures totaling approximately 4,498 hectares (collectively, the " Combined Property ") ( Click HERE to view the Company's ATTY Property and the ATG Property).

The Transaction is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") pursuant to TSXV Policy 5.3. No finders fees will be paid in connection with the Transaction and no new insiders or control persons will be created.

Electrum and Baril Developments Ltd., each of which is a private British Columbia company controlled by John J. Barakso , Ilona B. Lindsay and Dr. John A. Barakso , and a personal trust of which John J. Barakso is the sole trustee and of which Ilona B. Lindsay and Dr. John A. Barakso are beneficiaries, are the registered holders, in the aggregate, of more than 20% of the voting rights attached to the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. In addition, each of Ilona B. Lindsay and Dr. John A. Barakso is a director and/or officer of the Company. As a result, the Transaction constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of TSXV Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 provided by subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, on the basis that, at the time the Transaction was agreed to, neither the fair market value of the ATG Property to be acquired pursuant to, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the Transaction exceeded 25% of Finlay's market capitalization as determined in accordance with MI 61-101

The Company will file a material change report in respect of the Transaction, but it may be filed less than 21 days in advance of the closing of the Transaction, as the Company wishes to close on an expedited basis, subject to TSXV approval, for sound business reasons and deems it reasonable in the circumstances to do so.

Qualified Person:

Wade Barnes , P. Geo. and Vice President, Exploration for Finlay and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects , has approved the technical content of this news release.

About Finlay Minerals Ltd.

Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits in northern British Columbia .

Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Robert F. Brown , P. Eng.
President & CEO

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, " forward-looking statements ") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits and completion of the Transaction.  Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although Finlay believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include risks that the Company will not receive the necessary regulatory or stock exchange approvals in connection with the Transaction, market prices, exploration results, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, and the other risk factors described in Finlay's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, the timing and receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals (including stock exchange approvals), the ability of Finlay and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Finlay's proposed transactions and programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Finlay does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Finlay Minerals

Overview

Finlay Minerals (TSXV:FYL, OTCQB:FYMNF) is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and delineating economic precious and base metals projects in the province of British Columbia. The PIL-Gold, Silver Hope and ATTY properties are all located in northern British Columbia and benefit from the region’s stable government and mining-friendly policies.

Finlay Minerals has explored the PIL property for nearly two decades, revealing nine distinct zones of mineralization on the property. Thanks to recent advancements in exploration technology and expertise, the company believes there is potential to access deep porphyry systems at PIL at depths beyond 1,000 meters below the surface. Finlay Minerals intends to pursue further exploration including a property-wide airborne magnetic survey, detailed geology/alteration/structural mapping, along with rock and soil sampling, to vector into the best copper-gold porphyry targets.

Finlay Mineral’s ATTY property is located in the Toodoggone River area of the Stikine Terrane in north-central British Columbia. The property comprises 3,393 ha located immediately north of the Kemess East and Kemess Underground deposits and six kilometres north of the Kemess South Mine and Mill of Centerra Gold. The Kemess Underground Deposit is currently under construction.

Finlay Mineral’s Silver Hope project is located in central British Columbia. The project claims surround the former Equity Silver Mine, which produced 33.8 million tonnes averaging 0.4 percent copper, 64.9 g/t silver and 0.46 g/t gold between 1981 and 1994. 2020 exploration work has included a property-wide airborne magnetic survey, expanded soil and till geochemistry, and compilation of past geological, geophysical, and geochemical data to define targets similar to the Equity Silver Mine.

Finlay Minerals boasts an experienced management team with a lengthy history of exploration and discovery in British Columbia. Leveraging this experience and technical excellence, Finlay Minerals prefers to target large-scale copper porphyry deposits with the belief that these mineralized systems have the potential to host district-scale resources.

Company Highlights

  • Developing a portfolio of copper porphyry and epithermal gold resources in British Columbia
  • Management team has significant experience in resources exploration and development, specifically in British Columbia
  • British Columbia has long been recognized as a reliable mining jurisdiction with a safe and supportive government
  • PIL project is comprised of 13,967 hectares in the Toodoggone River area made up of 39 mineral claims
  • Silver Hope project comprises 38 mineral tenures totaling 14,165 hectares in central British Columbia
  • Silver Hope claims surround the former Equity Silver Mine, which produced 33.8 million tonnes averaging 0.4 percent copper, 64.9 g/t silver and 0.46 g/t gold
  • Management and insiders hold approximately 65 percent of Finlay Minerals

Key Projects

Finlay Mineral’s PIL Project

Finlay Mineral’s flagship PIL project comprises 13,967 hectares located in north-central British Columbia, east of the former Baker silver-gold mine and 35 km northwest of the former Kemess copper-gold open-pit mine. The PIL property is within the Toodoggone mining district, a mineral-rich belt that hosts numerous porphyry copper-gold and epithermal gold-silver deposits.

Finlay Minerals has been exploring the property for over 18 years, making a number of porphyry copper and epithermal silver-gold discoveries. Exploration at PIL has revealed nine distinct zones of mineralization on the property: the NW, Silver Ridge, NE, WG, Central, Gold, Atlas East, Atlas West, Pillar East and PIL South zones.

Mineralization discovered on the property to date has shown the potential for a large, deep-seated alkalic porphyry system which the company intends to explore with further detailed geology, alteration mapping, prospecting, deep IP surveys and deeper drilling to test for porphyry copper and epithermal gold-silver.

Advancements in exploration technologies have helped resource companies to leverage geological and geophysical data to locate larger, deep-seated “feeder” porphyry systems. These improvements have led Finlay Minerals to believe there is potential for the company to access possible deep porphyry systems that are at depths beyond 1,000 meters below the surface. The company believes the PIL project justifies further exploration including deep induced polarization (IP) surveys and deeper diamond drilling.

Modern Exploration

In 2016, Finlay Minerals discovered the Copper Cliff copper-silver occurrence within the Pillar East zone. The outcrop and talus sample grades found in the area are comparable to most operating copper mines in British Columbia. A 10-day hand trenching program was later conducted in 2018 to channel sample significant epithermal gold-silver mineralization at the PIL property. The work aimed to determine if previous rock soil anomalies were related to a single vein or a stockwork system of veins and breccias with economic potential.

Detailed channel sampling at PIL returned 102 rock samples from 14 trenches scattered along 500 meters of the 800-meter epithermal trend. The 2018 program identified nine new mineralized structures. Priority trench T2 was excavated at the site and returned a grab sample grading 19.95 g/t gold and 423 g/t silver. Trench T1 targeted a 0.5-meter quartz breccia boulder 40 meters north of T2 that assayed 6.57g/t gold and 13.1g/t silver.

Moving forward, Finlay Minerals intends to continue to explore the PIL property in order to improve its understanding of mineralization in the region. According to a May 2020 release, Finlay Minerals plans to conduct a property-wide, detailed airborne magnetic survey to detect structural features, rock types and alteration associated with porphyry systems. The company intends to follow-up this work with a summer program of geology-alteration-structure mapping, rock sampling and deep IP survey work over the resulting primary porphyry targets.

Finlay Mineral’s Silver Hope Project

Finlay Mineral’s Silver Hope copper-silver-gold project is located approximately 40 kilometers southeast of the town of Houston in central British Columbia. The property benefits from nearby infrastructure including year-round access via a service road to the former Equity Silver Mine. The project comprises 38 mineral tenures covering approximately 14,165 hectares. The claims that make up the Silver Hope project surround the past-producing Equity Silver Mine which operated from 1981 until 1994. Equity produced 33.8 million tonnes averaging 0.4 percent copper, 64.9 g/t silver and 0.46 g/t gold.

Modern Exploration

Finlay Minerals explored the Silver Hope property from 2010 to 2014, which resulted in the discovery of the Main Deep Horizon copper-silver-gold mineralization which has been interpreted as the southern continuation of the Equity Silver Mine. During this time Finlay Minerals also discovered a copper-molybdenum porphyry west of the Main Deep zone in an area known as the West Horizon. This early exploration work allowed Finlay Minerals to conduct a number of drill programs between 2004 and 2014, which revealed zones of mineralization across the property.

In 2018 Finlay Minerals conducted a deep induced polarization survey on the Silver Hope property. The focus of the survey was to target the suspected source of the copper-silver-gold occurrences found along a geological trend that extends south from the former Equity Silver Mine deposits. The company identified prominent chargeability and resistivity anomalies from near the Equity Silver property boundary down through the West Horizon, Hope, Superstition and Gaul zones found at Silver Hope.

In 2019 Finlay Minerals conducted follow-up exploration work at the Silver Hope project including 3D induced polarization (IP), magnetotelluric surveys and soil geochemical surveys. The deep Volterra 3D IP, resistivity and associated MT survey revealed deep targets that extended over 600 meters below the Main and Deep Horizon stock-work and vein mineralization. Additional chargeability and resistivity anomalies were identified near the Equity Silver property boundary at the north end of the property that continued south through the West Horizon, Hope, Superstition and Gaul zones. Two Finlay drill holes cut to 400 meters deep have encountered mineralization.

In May 2020 Finlay Minerals announced its plans to complete a property-wide detailed airborne magnetic survey in order to detect structural features, rock types, and alteration associated systems of mineralization. The company intends to follow-up on this work with a comprehensive program of till and rock sampling and deep IP surveys over priority targets. A limited drill program is planned to test the continuity of known high-grade mineralization in addition to new prospective targets.

Finlay Mineral’s ATTY Project

Finlay Minerals ATTY property is located in the Toodoggone River area of the Stikine Terrane. Both the Stikine and Quesnel Terranes are known to host calc-alkaline to alkaline porphyry copper-molybdenum-silver-gold occurrences and mines, in addition to porphyry-related gold veins. The ATTY project comprises 12 mineral claim tenures covering a total of 3,393 hectares located directly north of the Kemess East Deposit and the Kemess Underground Mine.

The contiguous block claims that make up the ATTY property are located approximately 10 kilometers north-northwest of the former Kemess copper-gold mine. The property adjoins Centerra Gold’s Kemess project, where the Kemess Underground deposit is under construction. The ATTY property was previously optioned to Serengeti Resources in 2018, with the company terminating the option agreement in June 2020. Moving forward, Finlay Minerals intends to compile all exploration information, including Serengeti’s data, to fully assess the deep porphyry-related copper-gold-silver potential in the area.

Management Team

Robert Brown - President, CEO and Director

Mr. Brown is a Professional Engineer with a degree in Engineering Geology from Queen’s University. His 40 years of experience in the mining industry includes 15 years with Lac Minerals Canada, and culminating in the position of VP Exploration for 12 years with Great Panther Silver Ltd. overseeing and directing exploration efforts at three mines sites and various exploration projects. Mr. Brown has also held senior management positions in the junior mining sector working on projects throughout the Americas, Eastern Europe and Indonesia, primarily with porphyry copper and epithermal gold deposits. He is a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Richard T. Dauphinee - CFO and Director

Mr. Dauphinee is a retired Chartered Accountant after 32 years of public practice; for 28 years he was a partner of Rick Dauphinee Ltd., Chartered Accountants and previously, he was a founding partner of Watson Dauphinee & Masuch, Chartered Accountants in Vancouver.

Alvin Jackson - Independent Director

Mr. Jackson has over 40 years of worldwide experience in mineral exploration and development. During his career, he has been directly involved with the exploration drilling and pre-feasibility studies on two major gold deposits (Detour Lake, Ontario and Golden Cross in New Zealand) and one porphyry copper deposit (Huckleberry, British Columbia), all of which subsequently became producers. Currently, Mr. Jackson serves as Director and Vice President, Exploration and Development of Freegold Ventures as well as a director of Canasil Resources and International Samuel Exploration.

Ilona Barakso Lindsay - Vice President, Corporate Relations and Director

Ms. Lindsay has a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology from the University of British Columbia and has 15 years of experience in the mineral exploration field. She has been with the Company for 10 years and has been responsible for tenure management, accounting, corporate administration and recently, financings. Ms. Lindsay is also a director in the Barakso family companies.

David Schwartz - Corporate Secretary and Director

Mr. Schwartz has Bachelor of Commerce and Juris Doctor degrees from the University of British Columbia. He is a retired Barrister, Solicitor, Arbitrator and Notary with over 40 years experience in corporate and securities law predominantly with junior natural resource companies.

John A. Barakso - Director

Dr. John Barakso is a retired dentist. He is also a director in the Barakso family companies.

Kristina Walcott - Independent Director

Kristina Walcott has worked in various capacities in the mining and mineral exploration industry over the past 20 years. Prior to her appointment as President and CEO of Freegold Ventures Limited in 2009, and a director in 2010, Ms. Walcott was Freegold Venture’s Vice President, Business Development from March, 2005 where she was responsible for identifying and acquiring new business opportunities in the mining sector.

Wade Barnes - Vice President, Exploration and QP

Wade Barnes is a principal of Tripoint Geological Services and was instrumental in the discovery and delineation of the Kemess East deposit and moving the Kemess Underground deposit towards pre-feasibility for AuRico Metals. For his efforts in the Toodoggone, Mr. Barnes was co-recipient of the AMEBC’s H.H. “Spud” Huestis Award in 2016 for excellence in Prospecting and Mineral Exploration.


