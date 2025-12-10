Finlay Minerals Announces Grant of Stock Options

Finlay Minerals Announces Grant of Stock Options

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,725,000 stock options of the Company (each, a "Stock Option") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. Each Stock Option entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.13 until December 10, 2030. The Stock Options were issued pursuant to the terms of the Company's rolling 10% stock option plan, which was most recently approved by the shareholders of the Company on June 20, 2025.

The above-noted stock option grant brings the total number of the Company's issued and outstanding stock options to 11,925,000.

The Stock Options vest as of the date of the grant. The Stock Options and any common shares of the Company issued upon exercise of the Stock Options will be subject to a four-month resale restriction from the date of grant of the Stock Options.

About finlay minerals ltd.

Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits through the advancement of its ATTY, PIL, JJB, SAY and Silver Hope Properties; these properties host copper-gold porphyry and gold-silver epithermal targets within different porphyry districts of northern and central BC. Each property is located in areas of recent development and porphyry discoveries with the advantage of hosting the potential for new discoveries.

Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Robert F. Brown,
Executive Chairman of the Board

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding, among others, the exploration plans for the Properties. Although Finlay believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, the timing and receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, the ability of Finlay and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Finlay's proposed transactions and programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third-party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Finlay does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. 

SOURCE finlay minerals ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2025/10/c0609.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Finlay Minerals FYL:CA TSXV:FYL Base Metals Investing
FYL:CA
Finlay Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Finlay Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Finlay Minerals (TSXV:FYL)

Finlay Minerals

Advancing strategic copper-gold-silver assets in British Columbia’s prolific Toodoggone District

Advancing strategic copper-gold-silver assets in British Columbia’s prolific Toodoggone District Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals completes the 2025 Exploration Programs on the PIL and ATTY Toodoggone Projects

Finlay Minerals completes the 2025 Exploration Programs on the PIL and ATTY Toodoggone Projects

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the 2025 exploration programs at the PIL and ATTY Projects, located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia. The exploration activities at both the... Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through and Non-Flow-Through Units

Finlay Minerals Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through and Non-Flow-Through Units

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/ finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), previously announced on... Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through and Non-Flow-Through Units

Finlay Minerals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through and Non-Flow-Through Units

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/ finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") consisting of the... Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals completes Field Work on Newly Identified Geophysical Targets on the SAY and JJB Properties

Finlay Minerals completes Field Work on Newly Identified Geophysical Targets on the SAY and JJB Properties

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the results from airborne magnetic surveys conducted over the SAY and JJB properties (refer to Figure 1 ), have identified significant northwest- and northeast-trending structures.... Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals Announces Increased Budget for PIL and ATTY Projects

Finlay Minerals Announces Increased Budget for PIL and ATTY Projects

Finlay Minerals Ltd . (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF), the "Company", is pleased to announce that the approved budget under the Earn-In Agreements with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport") 1 for both the PIL and ATTY Projects, has been increased to a total of $3.6... Keep Reading...
Copper Quest Completes Positive Alpine Due Diligence and Increases Private Placement

Copper Quest Completes Positive Alpine Due Diligence and Increases Private Placement

// Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States // Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) (" Copper Quest " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has completed its positive due diligence of the... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SMN

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SMN

Trading resumes in: Company: Sun Summit Minerals Corp. TSX-Venture Symbol: SMN All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and... Keep Reading...
Phase 2 drilling commences at Mt Solitary gold prospect

Phase 2 drilling commences at Mt Solitary gold prospect

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Phase 2 drilling commences at Mt Solitary gold prospectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $7 Million

Sun Summit Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $7 Million

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 50,000,000 charity flow-through shares of the Company (each, a "Charity FT Share") at a price of $0.14 per... Keep Reading...
Diamond Drill Program Has Commenced in the Timmins Area

Diamond Drill Program Has Commenced in the Timmins Area

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario December 9, 2025 TheNewswire - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced on a 500-meter hole in Carnegie Township near Timmins, Ontario, Canada. The drill... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals Announces Continuance into British Columbia

Prismo Metals Announces Continuance into British Columbia

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia, December 8, 2025 TheNewswire - Prismo Metals Inc. (" Prismo " or the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce that it has continued out of the jurisdiction of Canada under the Canada Business Corporations Act into the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Finlay Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Finlay Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Menzies Mineral Resource increases 22% to 0.7Moz @ 1.5g/t

Aurum Returns High Grade Gold Intercepts at Tchaga, Napié Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire

Licence Applications Submitted for Glava Cu-Au Project Area

US Government Approves Major Drilling Program at McDermitt

Related News

Gold Investing

Menzies Mineral Resource increases 22% to 0.7Moz @ 1.5g/t

Gold Investing

Aurum Returns High Grade Gold Intercepts at Tchaga, Napié Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire

Agriculture Investing

Licence Applications Submitted for Glava Cu-Au Project Area

Australia Investing

US Government Approves Major Drilling Program at McDermitt

Silver Investing

Peter Krauth: Silver Price at New Floor, US$70 in the Cards for 2026

Gold Investing

Gold Moving "Relentlessly Up," Generalist Rotation Starting — OceanaGold's Gerard Bond

Gold Investing

Gold Price Soars Above US$4,200 as Fed Cuts Rates, Silver Hits New High