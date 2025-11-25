FinEx Metals Reports Initial Drill Results from Ruoppa East Target, Finland

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 25, 2025: FinEx Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: FINX) ("FinEx" or the "Company" ) announces that it has received initial assay results for the first five drill holes from the East Target of its 100%-owned Ruoppa gold project, located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of northern Finland. The Company completed its first diamond drill program at Ruoppa, comprising fourteen drill holes totalling 2,483 metres, in August and September 2025.
Highlights:
-
The first five drill holes from the Ruoppa East target intersected multiple intervals of orogenic quartz-carbonate veins, consistent with those mapped during surface sampling and trenching:
-
Drill hole RUO25D001 returned the highest gold values, intersecting 9.85 metres averaging 1.23 g/t gold, including 5.79 g/t gold over 0.95 metres;
-
Drilling has clarified the general vein geometries at Ruoppa East, with results demonstrating the presence of mineralized veins in an interpreted south-dipping vein swarm providing a clear vector for follow-up targeting; and,
-
The Ruoppa East target area represents an approximate 200-metre-long segment of a larger 2.7-kilometre-long gold mineralized corridor. Assays for nine additional drill holes are pending, including holes testing several distinct vein targets.
Tero Kosonen, President & CEO states, " We have received an initial batch of assay results which offer early insights at Ruoppa East, although these results represent only approximately one third of our maiden drill program and tested a small segment of the delineated gold corridor at Ruoppa. The style of mineralized quartz-carbonate veining encountered thus far gives us confidence we are in a gold-rich, structurally-controlled environment comparable to other orogenic vein-related gold systems found within Finland and worldwide. We look forward to providing further updates as additional assays are received."
The Ruoppa gold project is located along the eastern branch of the same regional structural corridor that controlled the emplacement of Agnico Eagle's Kittilä gold mine and a number of additional gold occurrences (Figure 1). The first five drill holes were drilled into the Ruoppa East target area which represents a 200-metre-long segment of the 2.7-kilometre-long anomalous gold zone delineated during earlier exploration work (FinEx news release July 21, 2025 and Figure 2).
Figure 1 : Location of the Ruoppa gold project. Map includes geological data from Geological Survey of Finland and National Land Survey of Finland.
Ruoppa Geological Setting
Trenching had earlier confirmed that mineralization occurs along a tectonized contact zone between a mafic volcano-sedimentary rock package and a granodiorite stock. The bedrock exposed by trenching consists of strongly sheared and sericite-carbonate-altered granodiorite in the south and variably carbonate-altered and silicified tholeiitic massive and pillowed metabasalts, interlayered by tuffs and tuffites, in the north ( Figure 2). Early alteration (chlorite+sulfides) has been overprinted by ubiquitous potassic (biotite) and carbonate alteration associated with emplacement of quartz-carbonate veins and associated gold mineralization. Gold values in quartz veins visually appear to be associated with sulphide mineralization, dominantly pyrite and arsenopyrite. Pathfinder mineralogy will be confirmed by pending multi-element analysis and petrography.
Previous analyses of rock grab samples collected from Ruoppa East trenches imply that gold is closely associated with quartz +/-carbonate veins which generally trend towards the west-northwest to east-southeast and are either subvertical or dip at a low angle towards the south-southwest or towards the north-northeast, with these three orientations appearing consistently across the target area. Quartz veins are generally observed to be crosscut by calcite veins, suggesting that quartz vein formation and gold deposition precedes the formation of calcite veins.
Drilling
Drill holes were collared to intersect the mineralized quartz veins perpendicularly beneath the trenches at approximately 50 to 260 metres vertical depths. Drill holes RUO25D001 and RUO25D002 targeted the mineralization present in trench RUO24T003 from opposite directions. Hole RUO25D003 was drilled beneath trench RUO24T002, while RUO25D009 and RUO25D010 targeted the thick quartz-carbonate veins identified in trench RUO25T006 ( Figure 3). Lithologically, all five drill holes intersected similar massive, pillowed or hyaloclastic mafic volcanic rocks locally interbedded with mafic tuffs. Thin, fine-grained granitic intrusive dykes (aplites) are common within the volcanic units. Quartz-carbonate veins are abundant, generally between 5 to 100 centimetres wide with the most intensively veined intervals associated with pervasive biotite and carbonate alteration.
Figure 2: Location of the Ruoppa east target at the contact zone between Kittilä group mafic metavolcanic rocks and the granodiorite with drill hole locations from the recently completed program.
|
Hole ID
|
EOH
|
Dip
|
Azimuth
|
Northing
|
Easting
|
Assay Status
|
RUO25D001
|
100.7
|
-50
|
360
|
7548796
|
440798
|
Received
|
RUO25D002
|
196.8
|
-60
|
180
|
7548902
|
440759
|
Received
|
RUO25D003
|
193.9
|
-50
|
360
|
7548782
|
440711
|
Received
|
RUO25D004
|
250.9
|
-50
|
360
|
7548732
|
440661
|
Pending
|
RUO25D005
|
241.7
|
-50
|
360
|
7548693
|
440798
|
Pending
|
RUO25D006
|
28.6
|
-50
|
360
|
7548619
|
440713
|
Pending
|
RUO25D007
|
352.1
|
-50
|
360
|
7548620
|
440713
|
Pending
|
RUO25D008
|
220.6
|
-50
|
360
|
7548528
|
440620
|
Pending
|
RUO25D009
|
167.5
|
-45
|
200
|
7548927
|
440895
|
Received
|
RUO25D010
|
143.1
|
-60
|
200
|
7548928
|
440895
|
Received
|
RUO25D011
|
100.0
|
-50
|
220
|
7548848
|
440815
|
Pending
|
RUO25D012
|
185.4
|
-50
|
200
|
7548860
|
440630
|
Pending
|
RUO25D013
|
142.6
|
-60
|
180
|
7548880
|
440549
|
Pending
|
RUO25D014
|
160.8
|
-50
|
040
|
7548806
|
440379
|
Pending
Table 1 : Ruoppa 2025 drill hole collar locations.
Figure 3: Location of Ruoppa drill hole collars (inset map) and the five holes for which assays have been received and reported in this release (purple). A-A' box represents the location of Figure 4 cross section.
Analytical Results
Results for the first five Ruoppa East drill holes are shown in Table 2 . Gold content in assayed intervals closely corresponds with the volume and thickness of sulphide bearing quartz-carbonate veins. Gold grades are systematically lower than surface grab samples from weathered bedrock in previously reported sampling (FinEx Metals news release July 21, 2025). This is likely attributed to dilution of gold grades by less mineralized wallrock between veins, which was not fully captured in the rock grab samples taken from trenches.
Gold bearing quartz-carbonate veins were encountered in drill hole RUO25D001, with the best intercept of 1.23 g/t gold over 9.85 metres from 41.05 metres depth. Quartz carbonate veins intersect all other lithological units and are mostly subvertical trending east-west. In addition to these, some veins in the high-grade gold intervals in RUO25D001 dip towards the south. Also, vein observations deeper in RUO25D005 contain moderately to steeply south dipping quartz carbonate veins, indicating that the mineralized vein set is dipping southwards at depth (Figure 4).
The granodiorite-mafic volcanics contact zone in hole RUO25D005 is strongly hydrothermally altered (strong sericitization and Fe-carbonate alteration in granodiorite). Hole RUO25D005 was drilled in proximity to junction of north-east and north-westtrending deformation features interpreted from ground magnetic data.
|
Hole Number
|
From
|
To
|
Metres
|
Gold g/t
|
RUO25D001
|
41.05
|
50.90
|
9.85
|
1.23
|
including
|
0.95
|
5.79
|
RUO25D001
|
19.00
|
20.00
|
1.00
|
3.16
|
RUO25D001
|
31.75
|
32.65
|
0.90
|
1.31
|
RUO25D001
|
49.90
|
50.90
|
1.00
|
3.33
|
RUO25D001
|
78.00
|
79.00
|
1.00
|
1.18
|
RUO25D002
|
No significant results
|
RUO25D003
|
42.00
|
43.00
|
1.00
|
1.62
|
RUO25D003
|
59.75
|
60.80
|
1.05
|
1.74
|
RUO25D003
|
72.00
|
73.00
|
1.00
|
1.19
|
RUO25D009
|
18.50
|
19.50
|
1.00
|
1.65
|
RUO25D009
|
131.40
|
132.40
|
1.00
|
1.06
|
RUO25D010
|
18.50
|
19.50
|
1.00
|
1.32
|
RUO25D010
|
31.00
|
34.00
|
3.00
|
1.37
Table 2 : Analytical results for drill holes referenced in the release with grade >1g/t gold.
Figure 4: Geological cross section showing drill holes RUO25D001, RUO25D002, RUO25D005 and RUO25D011.
Drilling of the Ru oppa target is still in its early stages. New petrological and structural data is currently being collected from these first drill holes to better understand the structural controls of the Ruoppa gold mineralization. Nine drill holes representing approximately two thirds of the program are pending assays.
Analytical methods and QA/QC
Drill core coming from the rig at Ruoppa was first collected to the loading site near Ruoppa for preliminary examination of the core. Core boxes were then loaded onto pallets and transported by a contractor (Hettula Oy) to Palsatech core handling facilities at Sodankylä. Drill core was logged by company geologists with standard methods and the data entered into a validated digital database. After completing the geological logging and marking of the core intervals for analysis, drill core was sawn in half lengthwise. Certified reference material standards and blanks were inserted into the sample stream and sample batches were sent to CRS laboratories at Kempele, Finland for pulp preparation.
At CRS Laboratories, dry samples were first crushed to 2 mm and split to a 900 gram sub-sample using a rotary sample divider attached to the crusher. The resultant subsample was pulverized to 85% passing 75 micron (CRS code PRP-929). Pulps were shipped by air to MSALABS in Vancouver, Canada for analysis. At MSALABS, samples were analysed for gold by lead-collection fire assay (MSALABS code FAS-121) using fusion of a 50 gram aliquot followed by an aqua regia digestion of the gold containing bead with an AAS finish. Analysis for 48 additional elements (including pathfinders for gold) utilized ICP-MS/ES finish (ultratrace) after a 4-acid digestion of 0.25 gram aliquots of samples (MSALABS code IMS-230). Results for certified reference material were generally within 95% of acceptable tolerance limits. Both CRS laboratories and MSALABS are accredited according to international standards of SFS-EN ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO/IEC 17025:2017, respectively.
About the Ruoppa Project
The Company's flagship Ruoppa project is situated in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Finland, adjoining Agnico Eagle's Kittilä mine land position, the largest gold mine in Europe, and in proximity to the land position that hosts Rupert Resources' recent Ikkari discovery. Previous work by FinEx identified a series of gold targets that extend over approximately 2.7 km. For more information on the Ruoppa project, refer to the NI 43-101 Technical Report dated April 14, 2025, as filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
About FinEx Metals Ltd.
FinEx Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: FINX) is a gold-focused mineral exploration company with a portfolio of 100% owned, royalty free projects near existing mining operations in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Finland. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.finexmetals.net.
FinEx Metals is part of the NewQuest Capital Group, a discovery-driven investment group that builds value through the incubation and financing of mineral projects and companies. Further information about NewQuest can be found on the company website at www.nqcapitalgroup.com.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Petri Peltonen, MAusIMM(CP), EurGeol, a "Qualified Person" ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Peltonen is not independent by reason of being a Contractor and Shareholder of the Company.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Tero Kosonen
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
+1 (604) 681-9100
For further information, please contact:
Brennan Zerb
Investor Relations Manager
+1 (778) 867-5016
