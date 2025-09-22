FinEx Metals Completes Initial Drilling on Ruoppa Gold Project

FinEx Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: FINX) ("FinEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 2025 summer field exploration program, including drilling 14 diamond drill holes totalling 2,483 metres across multiple target areas on its 100% owned Ruoppa gold project, located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Finland

The program included first-pass diamond drilling, trenching, geochemical sampling and Top-of-Bedrock (ToB) drilling within the Ruoppa East, Outamaa, Heinikko and Ruoppa Central zones, along with reconnaissance geochemical work at the nearby Nuuti area. The drill campaign was designed to test high-priority gold targets defined by earlier trenching and ToB drilling.  Drilling focused on Ruoppa East where a series of high-grade gold targets intermittently extend over approximately 2.7 km.

Tero Kosonen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FinEx, commented:

"Our 2025 summer field program was successfully completed with efficiency and I am very pleased with the excellent work of our technical team. Their efforts will generate a significant amount of new data from multiple high-priority gold targets. These results will be instrumental as we refine our geological model and prepare for the next phase of exploration."

The summer campaign comprised of the following:

  • Diamond Drilling – 2,483 metres completed

A first-pass diamond drill program of 14 holes was completed across multiple target areas within the Ruoppa project, testing structural features defined through surface geochemistry and geophysics.

  • Top-of-Bedrock Drilling – 553 samples collected

Shallow drilling was carried out to refine near-surface gold-in-soil anomalies and support drill targeting.

    • Ruoppa East: 395 samples

    • Heinikko: 158 samples

  • Trenching – 12 trenches totaling 1,041 metres

Mechanical trenching was undertaken to expose bedrock for structural mapping and sampling.

    • Ruoppa East: 10 trenches / 676 metres

    • Outamaa: 2 trenches / 365 metres

  • Soil Sampling – 328 samples collected

Soil sampling completed to identify subtle geochemical anomalies in areas with shallow overburden.

    • Nuuti: 291 samples

    • Ruoppa East: 14 samples

    • Ruoppa Central: 23 samples

  • Rock Sampling – 382 samples collected

Rock samples were collected from trenched zones and other surface exposures to support geological interpretation.

    • Ruoppa East: 307 samples

    • Outamaa: 75 samples

  • Drone Magnetic Survey

An approximately 140 km² high-resolution aeromagnetic survey was flown to assist with geological interpretation and targeting.


Figure 1. Location of exploration work across the Ruoppa Project.

Diamond Drilling – 2,483 metres completed

A first-pass diamond drill program comprising 2,483 metres across 14 holes was completed in August and September (Figures 2 and 3). Drilling targeted structural trends and geochemical anomalies defined by trenching, ToB drilling and geophysical interpretation. This program represents the first systematic drill test of the Ruoppa project's subsurface potential. The Company expects to report initial assay results in late October to early November 2025.


Figure 2.  Location of drilling and trenching over topographic base, Ruoppa East Zone.


Figure 3.  Diamond drill at Ruoppa Gold project.

Top-of-Bedrock Drilling – 553 samples collected

A cost-effective shallow drilling program was completed to expand and infill the known gold-in-soil anomalies at Ruoppa East and test additional targets to the north. This ToB sampling methodology is widely practiced in Finland and has been used to make several discoveries including Ruppert Resources' Ikkari deposit located approximately 53 km southeast from the Ruoppa project.

  • Ruoppa East: 395 samples

  • Heinikko: 158 samples


Trenching – 12 trenches totaling 1,041 metres completed

Mechanical trenching was undertaken to extend the primary target zone at Ruoppa East toward the west and southwest (Figure 4). The program was designed to provide geological context including lithological contacts, veining and structural orientations.

  • Ruoppa East: 10 trenches / 676 metres

  • Outamaa: 2 trenches / 365 metres


Figure 4.  Trenching being excavated at the Ruoppa East target area.

Soil Sampling

Soil sampling was conducted across multiple target areas to detect subtle geochemical responses in glacial till-covered terrain. The program was mainly focused on identifying new gold and pathfinder anomalies in underexplored areas northeast of the main Ruoppa trend.

  • Nuuti: 291 samples

  • Ruoppa East: 14 samples

  • Ruoppa Central: 23 samples

Rock Sampling

Rock sampling was carried out across the Ruoppa East and Outamaa areas (Figure 5). A total of 382 samples were collected, including channel and chip sampling along trench walls.

  • Ruoppa East: 307 samples

  • Outamaa: 75 samples



Figure 5. Rock sampling at Ruoppa East.

High-Resolution Drone Magnetic Survey

A 3,080 line-kilometre drone magnetic survey was completed at 50-metre line spacing, covering approximately 140 km² across the full extent of the Ruoppa project. The survey provides high- resolution data for structural interpretation, particularly shear zones, faults and lithological boundaries—key controls on gold mineralization in greenstone belt settings.

About FinEx Metals Ltd.

FinEx Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: FINX) is a gold-focused mineral exploration company with a portfolio of 100% owned, royalty free projects near existing mining operations in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Finland. The Company's flagship Ruoppa project adjoins Agnico Eagle's Kittilä mine land position, the largest gold mine in Europe and in proximity to the land position that hosts Rupert Resources recent Ikkari discovery.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.finexmetals.net.

FinEx Metals is part of the NewQuest Capital Group, a discovery-driven investment group that builds value through the incubation and financing of mineral projects and companies. Further information about NewQuest can be found on the company website at www.nqcapitalgroup.com.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Petri Peltonen, MAusIMM(CP), EurGeol, a "Qualified Person" ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Peltonen is not independent by reason of being a Contractor and Shareholder of the Company.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Tero Kosonen

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

+1 (604) 681-9100

tero@finexmetals.net

For further information, please contact:

Brennan Zerb

Investor Relations Manager

+1 (778) 867-5016

bzerb@nqcapitalgroup.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, future capital expenditures, exploration activities and the specifications, targets, results, analyses, interpretations, benefits, costs and timing of them, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks related to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, including the Company's exploration plans and the proposed expenditures for exploration work thereon, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, the ability of the Company to obtain the required permits, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated June 13, 2025 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law.

