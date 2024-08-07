- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Fine Grained Alkaline Igneous Host of High Grade Nb/REE Identified at Wabli Creek
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s high-grade Niobium and REE project at Wabli Creek, Gascoyne, W.A.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Identification of a fine-grained alkaline igneous rock type as the host of the high grade Niobium/REE/Titanium mineralisation announced 28 May 2024. This is a significant development as the host is not from pegmatite geology and increases the likelihood of a carbonatite association.
- Expert geophysical consultant Southern Geoscience has identified multiple new targets they consider high priority for the potential discovery of more Niobium/REE enriched intrusive features at Wabli Creek, Gascoyne, W.A.
- Detailed geophysical imagery analysed by Southern Geoscience shows a strong correlation with geochemical targets, previously identified by Sugden Geoscience (ASX Announcement 21/12/23), adding additional confidence to high-grade Niobium (Nb) and Rare Earth Elements (REE) targets.
- The majority of the new Nb & REE targets identified are located in and around the margins of the ovoid intrusive feature (ASX Announcement 28 May 2024).
- The recently identified ovoid late-stage intrusive feature, considered the likely parental source of the Nb-Y-Ta-Ti-REE fine grained Alkaline igneous rocks at Wabli Creek, has been clearly confirmed by the high resolution imagery.
- The latest interpretation by Southern Geoscience was primarily concerned with the identification of places which may provide further intrusive features prospective for Niobium, Tantalum, REE’s and Lithium. Targeting strategies focused on lithological associations, structural context, structural complexity and deformation and proximity to possible source granitic bodies.
The source of the high grade niobium, REE, titanium mineralisation outlined in ASX announcement 28 May 2024 has most recently been identified by the Reach exploration team as a fine grained alkaline igneous rock. This is a significant development for the project as it was considered previously that the mineralisation was from a pegmatite source. Importantly, the alkaline igneous rock has a strong association with carbonatite and therefore further laboratory assessment is underway to confirm the potential presence of carbonatite material.
Figure 1: Multiple new high priority Niobium/REE targets, Wabli Creek.
Figure 2: Location of In situ assay results (24WRCK049 & 24WRCK046), previously announced per ASX Announcement 12 June 2024. Also, an example of one of the new high priority Nb/REE targets.
In addition, Southern Geoscience was engaged to analyse detailed 50m line spaced magnetic and radiometric data that was flown over the tenement. The analysis of this data by Southern Geoscience enabled this latest interpretation of major structures, including faults and traps that may act as conduits for potentially more fine grained alkaline igneous intrusions, resulting in multiple new targets for the Company.
Targeting by Southern Geoscience was largely focused around the margins of the late stage ovoid feature and aimed to identify sites of significant structural complexity and or/lithological contacts which may be exploited by dykes or other intrusive features such as the alkaline igneous mineralised rock.
Across the targets a major shear zone with cross-cutting faults over printed by the late stage ovoid feature was identified, in addition to the identification of two areas that more represent more late stage intrusives and a layered magnetic unit of potential greenstone lithology which is often an area where dykes intrude.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Odessa Minerals: Exploring for Lithium and Rare Earths in Western Australia's Resource-rich Gascoyne Region
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1) (“Reach” or “the Company”) provides its activities report for the quarter ended 30 June 2023.
High-Grade Lithium Results at Yinnetharra (15 May 2023)
- Lithium mineralisation confirmed with rock chip samples reporting highly encouraging assays of up to 2.3% Li2O (lithium oxide); 4295ppm Cs (caesium) and 705.8ppm Ta2O5 (tantalum oxide).
- Multiple large, strike extensive, lithium-bearing pegmatites of the Spodumene-Petalite Subtype (Featherstone, J.M, 2004) confirmed at the Company’s Yinnetharra tenements, directly adjoining Delta Lithium (ASX: DLI) and Minerals 260 (ASX: MI6).
- Results from the Bonzer include:
- 23RRRK0003 - 14,422ppm or 1.4% Li2O, 2873ppm Cs ,714.4ppm Ta2O5 and 4891ppm Rb.
- 23RRRK0002 - 12,832ppm or 1.3% Li2O, 2205ppm Cs, 243.4ppm Ta2O5 and 4108ppm Rb.
- Results from the Bonzer include:
Outcropping Copper Gossan Delivers 33% Cu Assays (18 May 2023)
- High grade copper-oxide mineralisation (malachite) confirmed at the Company’s Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra with rock chip samples reporting highly encouraging assays of up to 33.2% Cu; 0.2 g/t Au and 141.8g/t Ag.
14.3% Niobium & 70.3% HREO-Rare Earth Element NYF Pegmatite (1 June 2023)
- Sensational high-grade results from surface eluvial samples at Wabli Creek, Yinnetharra
- 14.3 % Nb2O5, 6.7% Ta2O5, 3689 ppm TREO with 70.3% HREO
- Independent geological experts RSC have advised that the consistent high-grade niobium and HREO is associated with a ~2.5km long rare element pegmatite swarm identified from historical records at Wabli Creek
- Importantly the mineralisation likely extends under cover (Jacobson et al, 2007)
- Source of high-grade niobium and heavy rare earth oxide (HREO) results confirmed as a rare element pegmatite swarm with niobium, yttrium, fluorine (NYF) geochemical signature
- Rare element (NYF) pegmatites are characterised by their unusual enrichment of niobium and heavy rare earth elements (HREE), in contrast to clay hosted or carbonatite deposits which predominantly contain light rare earth elements (LREE)
- Confirmation of a rare element pegmatite system increases the likelihood of identifying additional high-grade niobium and HREE which are listed as critical minerals by governments worldwide
Latest Assay Results Return up to 10.3% Niobium (28 June 2023)
- Spectacular assay results received from the latest surface eluvial and rock samples taken at the Wabli Creek rare element (NYF) pegmatite field have returned high grade niobium of 10.3% Nb2O5 (23RRRK243) and 2.6% Nb2O5 (23RRRK244). Additional anomalous rare earth elements (REE) results returned of up to 7082 ppm TREO.
- Importantly, samples from the latest program were taken up to 400m east of the previously mapped north-west pegmatite trend spanning ~1.5km, which returned results up to 14.3% Nb2O5, 6.7% Ta2O5, 3689 ppm TREO
- Latest results indicate a potential stacked pegmatite sequence and/or a new niobium/REE mineralisation source.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Outcropping Copper Gossan Delivers 33% Cu Assays At Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received high grade copper, gold and silver results up to 33% copper, 0.2g/t gold and 142g/t silver from its recently completed rock chip sampling program at the Company’s Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra, W. A (Refer to Figure 4).
HIGHLIGHTS
- High grade copper‐oxide mineralisation (malachite) confirmed at the Company’s Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra with rock chip samples reporting highly encouraging assays of up to 33.2% Cu; 0.2 g/t Au and 141.8g/t Ag. (Figure 1).
- Results follow Morrissey Hill assays of up to 2.3% Li2O (ASX Announcement 15 May 2023).
- Mineralisation at the Swallowtail Copper Prospect was mapped over a strike length of at least 150m and remains open in all directions.
- Significant results include:
- 33.2% Cu, 0.2g/t Au and 141.8g/t Ag (23RRRK0039).
- 14.7% Cu, 0.02g/t Au and 55.6g/t Ag (23RRRK0042).
- 4.2% Cu, 0.3g/t Au and 5.7g/t Ag (23RRRK0041).
- 2.3% Cu, 0. 2g/t Au and 5.0g/t Ag (23RRRK0043).
- Historical sampling 3.0km’s west of Swallowtail could potentially extend the strike with historical results returned:
- 18.5% Cu, 1.1g/t Au and 6.8g/t Ag
- 18.5% Cu, 1.1g/t Au and 6.8g/t Ag
- The rock chip results confirm the Company’s targeting methodology and the potential of the area to host significant mineralisation.
- Morrissey has never been drilled & geochemical surveys planned to commence next week.
Commenting on the results CEO Jeremy Bower said:
“The Morrissey Hill tenement at our Yinnetharra Project continues to deliver. These are outstanding copper results and in conjunction with the 2.3% Li20 announced earlier this week, it is clear how prospective the ground is. We’re focused on sourcing the critical and battery minerals of the future and copper is an important part of our strategy. Despite several world class copper‐gold and polymetallic base metal deposits in the East Capricorn Orogen, the West Capricorn and Gascoyne has been massively under‐ explored. We see this as a huge opportunity.
Importantly, we are fully funded to complete our field programs and drilling campaigns earmarked for this year. Our focus remains on thorough geochemical assessment of each target and getting drill rigs out to Morrissey Hill as soon as possible. This will mean consistent news flow for our shareholders over the coming months.”
FIGURE 3: Morrissey Hill showing location of the Swallowtail Prospect along Stringer Fault line
FIGURE 4: Regional location of Reach Yinnetharra projects
The rock chip results confirm the Company’s targeting methodology and the potential of the area to host significant mineralisation. Systematic surface geochemical surveys including soils, stream sediment and rock chip sampling are planned to commence immediately. Results from this work will guide follow up programs which if warranted may include electromagnetic geophysical surveys and drill testing of priority targets.
The results were reported from an outcropping quartz‐veined gossan, the Swallowtail Prospect, showing visible malachite (copper‐oxide) over a strike length of approximately 150m. The gossan strikes east‐ west, appears to dip steeply towards the south and remains open in both directions. A single historical sample located some 3.0km’s west of Swallowtail, and within the same structural corridor, also reported high grade copper, gold and silver assays indicating a potential strike length of the target zone in excess of 3km’s (Refer to Figure 3).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Reach Resources’ Strategic Position Between Two of WA’s Mining Heavyweights
Reach Resources’ (ASX:RR1) strategic position with its Morrissey Hill project has placed the critical mineral explorer on the radar of two of Western Australia’s mining giants Delta Lithium (ASX:DLI) and Minerals 260 (ASX:MI6), according to an article published in The West Australian.
“While Delta and Minerals 260 have between them wrapped up what appears to be the region’s prime ground, both of their maps show a glaring and curious anomaly. Closer inspection reveals that a reasonable chunk of ground, right in the middle of the two bigger players, is held by the $10m market-capped Reach Resources,” the article said.
Reach acquired the Morrissey Hill lithium project in February, at the same time that it acquired the Camel Hill and White Castles tenements prospective for rare earths and manganese, respectively, covering four tenements. Morrissey hosts historical, high-grade lithium, tantalum, rubidium, caesium and niobium, according to Reach.
Click here to connect with Reach Resources’ Limited (ASX:RR1) for an Investor Presentation.
Multiple New Lithium (LCT) Pegmatite Targets Confirmed
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) engaged globally renowned geological consultants RSC Consultants Limited (RSC) to assess the potential of the Company’s Gascoyne projects for:
- Lithium (Li): hard rock, high grade LCT Pegmatites
- Rare Earth Elements, Heavy and Light (HREE; LREE): clay/hard rock hosted
- Manganese (Mn): high grade strata bound, supergene, and• Precious and base metals (Au; Ag; Cu-Pb-Zn)
HIGHLIGHTS
- Independent geological experts RSC consultants have identified four priority target areas for Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum (“LCT”) Pegmatites within the Company’s Critical Elements Projects, located in the centre of the rapidly developing Gascoyne “Battery Metals” Province, WA
- Each of the target areas are associated with confirmed fertile parental granites of the Thirty Three and Durlacher Supersuites and contain the same metasedimentary sequences which host Red Dirt Metals (ASX: RDT) Yinnetharra Lithium Project, less than 10 km’s to the NE of Reach Resources’ tenure
- All of the targets are defined by favourable geology, multi-element pathfinder geochemistry and the presence of mapped Geological Society of Western Australia (GSWA) Tin, Tantalum and Lithium pegmatites
- A helicopter supported field reconnaissance program has been initiated to assess the priority areas in more detail
- Drilling of priority targets is scheduled to commence in CY Q3/4 2023 once all regulatory approvals are received
CEO Jeremy Bower commented:
“RSC’s independent expert analysis confirms our belief that our landholding in the Gascoyne has the potential to host significant battery metal deposits.
Phase 1 of the assessment focused on the lithium potential at our Critical Elements Projects and has not only cemented Morrissey Hill as our primary lithium target but importantly has identified three new lithium target areas. Each of the areas are defined by the presence of a highly fertile parent granite and supported by key multi-element geochemistry including lithium, caesium, tantalum, tin and rubidium which are all well documented associations of lithium bearing “rare metal” LCT pegmatite mineral systems.
This is an exciting time for the Company and our shareholders, and we look forward to delivering updates to the market over the coming months. The Future is within Reach”.
Phase 1 of the assessment focused on the lithium potential of the Company’s Critical Elements Projects which includes the newly acquired Morrissey Hill and Camel Hill projects as well as the Wabli Creek project (Figure 1).
Figure 1: Critical Elements Projects
The assessment included a review of relevant deposit models and mineralisation styles of interest, regional and local geology, local mineral systems, academic papers, open file company and government reports and all available geochemical, geophysical and remote-sensed data sets.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
What is the VIX Index? (Updated 2024)
Buy low, sell high. The trend is your friend. Sell in May and go away. Wall Street is teeming with familiar financial adages. But there’s one you may not have heard of: “When the VIX is high, it’s time to buy.”
Similar to “buy the dip,” the idea is that when the level of fear in the markets has reached its peak, it's the perfect time to buy because stocks are most likely trading at deep discounts. To quote famed investor Warren Buffet of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A,NYSE:BRK.B), “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.”
But what is the VIX? Here the Investing News Network answers that question and more, including whether or not the old saying still holds true in times of heavy uncertainty.
What is the VIX?
VIX is shorthand for the Volatility Index (INDEXCBOE:VIX) of the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE). Since 1993, the VIX has tracked real-time price changes of near-term S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) options.
Options are financial contracts that give holders the right to buy or sell an underlying asset — stocks, bonds, exchange-traded funds, contracts, etc. — at a certain price within a certain time period. Options prices for particular stocks are determined by the probability that the stock’s price will reach a certain level, known as the strike price or exercise price.
The VIX tracks the S&P 500 as opposed to other indexes because it is considered the leading indicator of future volatility in the overall US stock market.
For many knowledgeable investors, the VIX is a globally recognized go-to benchmark index for measuring the expectation of volatility in the stock market over the next 30 days based on how wide or narrow the swing in prices is for S&P 500 options.
Why does the VIX go up when the market goes down?
The VIX has an inverse relationship with the S&P 500, meaning that spikes in the VIX typically occur when stock prices drop.
The more pronounced the options price swings on the S&P 500, the higher the risk of stock market volatility and the higher the VIX climbs — a signal that a crash may be imminent. On the flip side, a significant drop in the VIX could herald a rally.
It’s important to note that the VIX is not a crystal ball, but rather a real-time snapshot of how investors are feeling about the level of near-term volatility in the market. Is the current sentiment negative or positive? Confident or fearful?
“Volatility, or how fast prices change, is often seen as a way to gauge market sentiment, and in particular the degree of fear among market participants,” explains Investopedia. Hence why the VIX is also referred to as the “fear index.”
Investors can use the VIX to measure the level of fear in the market and employ this information when making investment decisions. The higher the VIX level, the more likely the possibility that fear and uncertainty is driving the markets.
What is a normal range for the VIX?
The normal range for the VIX is values ranging between 12 and 20. Forbes advises investors that when the VIX is below a value of 20, that is reflective of a stable investment environment. A VIX value of 12 or lower is indicative of high optimism in the stock market — the mark of extremely bullish investor sentiment.
Once VIX values rise above 20, the market is said to be experiencing “abnormally high volatility.” Once the VIX is seen pushing above 30, that’s a clear sign of a bear market — when investors fear there is too much uncertainty and risk in the stock market.
In fact, five of the 10 highest VIX values since the index launched in 1993 occurred in the lead up to the 2008 financial crisis, while the remaining five are associated with the COVID-19-induced stock market crash in 2020.
The VIX hit an all-time high of 82.69 on March 16, 2020, during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The index’s second highest value, 80.86, was reached on November 20, 2008, as markets reeled from the fallout over mortgage-backed securities.
What is the all-time highest recorded spike in the VIX index?
The VIX recorded a record high spike on August 5, 2024, when it jumped 42 points to 65.73 intraday as markets around the world experienced sell offs and recession fears rose. This also marked the highest point of the VIX index since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The VIX moved down to close at 38.56 by the end of the day, still quite high but well below the top 10 closes discussed above.
Can you invest in the VIX?
While you can’t invest directly into the VIX, there are a number of exchange-traded products (ETPs), such as futures contracts, options contracts and ETFs, that are based on the future anticipated value of the index.
These are three VIX-associated ETPs available to investors:
- The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY), which offers investors exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-term Futures Index, is designed for those investors looking “to profit from increased volatility in the S&P 500, as measured by the prices of VIX futures contracts.”
- The iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX) seeks returns linked to the performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-term Futures Index by providing short-term exposure to futures contracts of specified maturities on the VIX index. As an exchange-traded note (ETN) rather than an ETF, VXX is backed by Barclays’ (NYSE:BCS,LSE:BARC) credit instead of by assets.
- The iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXZ) is also linked to the performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-term Futures Index, but the exposure is to longer-dated futures contracts. This factor makes VXZ less subject to the significant contango-related return erosion seen by short-term products like VXX or VIXY.
If investors are able to get the timing right, VIX futures ETFs can be a hedge against a market crash. However, the opportunities inherent in VIX ETPs don't negate the fact that they do carry significant risk, and are not for those with a longer-term investment strategy or low risk tolerance. Analysts at ETF.com warn that these products “deliver poor long-term exposure to the VIX index ... (and) have a history of erasing vast sums of investor capital over holdings periods as short as a few days.”
In other words, VIX ETPs have a tendency to suffer from contango, which is when a futures price is higher than the current price. If held for too long a period, they lose their value, making them an unsuitable permanent hedge against market volatility.
Investors with high risk tolerance and a knack for playing the short game can also buy VIX call options as a potential hedge against stock market downturns. But once again, as Investopedia cautions, it's important to time the market right. Buying in the middle of a market crash can lead to oversized losses.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2022.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article
How is the S&P/TSX Composite Index Weighted? (Updated 2024)
The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) is the principal market measure for the Canadian equities market, and is calculated and managed by S&P Dow Jones Indices.
The index, which was launched in 1977, includes both common stocks and income trust units.
How is the S&P/TSX Composite Index calculated? The weightings of the index’s securities are decided through float-adjusted market capitalization. In this method, market cap is determined by share price and the amount of outstanding shares available to the general public — restricted shares owned by other publicly held companies or company executives are excluded.
What are the S&P/TSX Composite Index's eligibility requirements?
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is reviewed each quarter; at that time, additions or removals can be made. To be eligible for addition, the company needs to be incorporated, formed or established in Canada and must have traded on the TSX for at least six full months.
Additionally, the security must have had a volume-weighted average price of C$1 over the past three months and over the last three trading days of the month end prior to the index committee’s quarterly review. It must also represent a weight of 0.04 percent of the index at a minimum for the last 10 trading days based on its volume-weighted average price.
Stock liquidity, which is measured by float turnover, must be at least 0.5, or at least 0.25 in Canadian volume for dual-listed stocks. Float turnover is calculated by dividing the total number of shares traded over the past year by float-adjusted shares outstanding.
Securities that cannot be included in the S&P/TSX Composite Index include those issued by mutual fund corporations, preferred shares, warrants and all other types of securities that the index committee decides are inappropriate. Securities that have been listed on the TSX for fewer than six months are also ineligible.
Securities may be removed from the index if they fall beneath the index committee’s buffer criteria at the time of the quarterly review. To stay eligible, securities must maintain a volume-weighted average price above C$1 over the three months leading up to a quarterly review. They must also keep a minimum index weight of 0.025 percent three days prior to the review, as well as liquidity of 0.25.
Securities may also be removed at the index committee's discretion at any other time. If a security is removed during the quarterly review it is ineligible for at inclusion for 12 full calendar months unless the committee believes the business has substantially restructured.
What sectors are covered in the S&P/TSX Composite Index?
There are 11 categories of securities included in S&P/TSX Composite Index: financial, energy, materials, industrial, consumer discretionary, telecommunications services, healthcare, consumer staples, utilities, information technology and real estate.
The TSX sector breakdown shows the most constituents in financial and energy followed by the industrial and materials categories. Its performance therefore heavily reflects how those industries are doing, and disturbances in the economy or oil price dips can have a big impact.
Below we’ve broken down each of the 11 sectors as laid out by S&P Dow Jones Indices in its factsheet published July 31, 2024. We have also listed the main players in each category.
1. Financial
The financial market represents 31 percent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index, and its top constituent by weight is the Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY,NYSE:RY). The bank provides personal and commercial banking, as well as insurance, corporate and investment banking, transaction processing services and wealth management. Its investment banking services are ranked among the best in the world by several organizations.
2. Energy
The energy sector, which accounts for about 17.7 percent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index, features Enbridge (TSX:ENB,NYSE:ENB) as one of its top constituents by TSX sector weight. Enbridge operates across North America, moving nearly two-thirds of Canada’s oil exports to the US and transporting nearly 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the US.
The company also operates North America’s largest natural gas utility by volume, Enbridge Gas. Enbridge was an early investor in renewable energy, and has a growing offshore wind portfolio.
3. Industrials
Securities in the industrial category comprise 13.6 percent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index. Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP,NYSE:CP) stands tall as the top constituent by weight in this category. Formed after the 2023 merger of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern, this transcontinental freight railway company transports bulk commodities in Canada, the United States and Mexico.
4. Materials
Materials securities make up 12.5 percent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index, and the sector is heavily populated with mining and agriculture companies. One notable company in this category is Nutrien (TSX:NTR,NYSE:NTR), the world's largest potash producer, as well as an agricultural nutrient and equipment provider. It was born out of a merger between Agrium and Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan, which was completed in January 2018.
5. Information technology
Information technology securities comprise 8 percent of the index. Ecommerce platform Shopify (TSX:SHOP,NYSE:SHOP) is a major component of this sector. The widespread platform, which allows retailers to set up their own online storefront, is used by over 2 million sellers including Budweiser, Sephora, Red Bull, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Nestle (OTC Pink:NSRGF,SWX:NESN).
6. Consumer staples
Consumer staples represent 4.4 percent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index. One major stock in this category is Maple Leaf Foods (TSX:MFI,OTC Pink:MLFNF), which operates in the meat products and agribusiness sectors. It is Canada’s leading consumer packaged meats company, operating several brands and partnering with many sister brands as well. It exports to more than 20 global markets, including the US and certain markets in Asia.
7. Utilities
Utilities securities register at 3.8 percent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index. Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN) is one major representative of this sector. It works in renewable energy such as wind, solar, hydro and thermal, as well as regulated utilities including electricity, water and natural gas. The firm has US$17.6 billion in assets across North America.
8. Consumer discretionary
Around 3.5 percent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index is held by consumer discretionary securities. Dollarama (TSX:DOL,OTC Pink:DLMAF) represents one of the top constituents in this category. The Canada-based company operates discount retail stores and provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise and seasonal items, with merchandise at low, fixed price points.
9. Communication services
Telecommunications securities comprise 3.1 percent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index and include companies like BCE (TSX:BCE,NYSE:BCE). BCE is best known for its ownership of Canadian telecommunications property Bell, which has the second highest market share in Canada.
10. Real estate
The real estate sector occupies 2.1 percent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) (TSX:FCR.UN) is one of the securities involved in this space. The company specializes in hybrid properties combining living space with retail and commercial spaces.
11. Healthcare
Healthcare securities make up 0.3 percent of the index. One of the companies represented is Bausch Health (TSX:BHC,NYSE:BHC), a multinational pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets drugs targeting skin diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, eye health and neurology.
FAQs for the S&P/TSX Composite Index
How to invest in the S&P/TSX Composite Index?
As with most indexes, it's not possible to invest directly in the S&P/TSX Composite Index. Investors can take positions in individual stocks held by the S&P/TSX Composite Index, but there are better options. Several investment vehicles offer exposure to the performance of the index. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) such as the iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSX:XIC) offer one route, as do mutual funds such as the MDPIM S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Pool.
Is the S&P/TSX Composite Index a good investment?
Canada consistently ranks among the world's top 10 economies, and closed out 2023 with a GDP of $1.89 trillion. As the premier indicator of market activity in the Canadian stock market, the S&P/TSX Composite Index provides a stable, diverse portfolio of many of the country’s best blue-chip stocks in key industries, including energy, resources, banking and retail.
What is the combined market cap of all the companies in S&P/TSX Composite Index?
As of July 31, 2024, the S&P/TSX Composite Index had an adjusted market cap of more than C$3.668 trillion.
This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2014.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, currently hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Global Markets See Sharp Declines as US Recession Concerns Mount
Fears of a potential recession in the US triggered a massive global stock selloff on Monday (August 5), resulting in fast and sharp declines across major financial markets worldwide.
The turmoil led to significant losses, with various indexes experiencing their worst performance in months.
Preliminary data cited by Reuters on Monday shows the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) dropped by 2.98 percent to close at 5,187.36 points. The Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) fell by 3.38 percent to 16,208.38 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) decreased by 2.59 percent, ending at 38,706.79 points.
This marked the steepest three day percentage declines for these US indexes since June 2022.
European markets also faced significant declines, with the STOXX Europe 600 (INDEXSTOXX:SXXP) dropping by 2.9 percent, and major indexes in Germany, France and the UK falling between 2.5 and 3.5 percent.
Asian markets were not spared either. Japan's Nikkei 225 (INDEXNIKKEI:NI225) fell by 3.2 percent, while the Hang Seng Index (INDEXHANGSENG:HSI) in Hong Kong dropped by 2.8 percent.
Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) ended Tuesday (August 6) down 1.58 percent at 21,979.36 points, its lowest close since early July. The materials and healthcare sectors led the declines.
Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, told Reuters that Tuesday's selloff was a "catch-up effect" for Canadian markets, which had been closed for a holiday on Monday as global markets faced volatility.
The widespread market downturn began as concerns over a US recession intensified following a series of economic data releases that suggested weakening economic conditions. Investors were particularly alarmed by the unexpected rise in the US unemployment rate and slower-than-expected jobs growth, which fueled fears of an impending slowdown.
Addressing whether more pain is still to come, Kevin Nicholson, global fixed income chief investment officer at Riverfront Investment Group, said time will tell. “I think that the data will play out over time and let us know if today’s reaction is an overreaction or the appropriate reaction,” he commented to the news outlet.
US Federal Reserve policymakers, including Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, recently dispelled notions of an economic freefall, despite the necessity of rate cuts to prevent a downturn.
"If the market moves give us an indication over a long arc that we're looking at a deceleration of growth, then we should react to that," Goolsbee said during the Kansas City Fed's annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole.
"As you see jobs numbers come in weaker than expected but not looking yet like recession, I do think you want to be forward-looking at where the economy is headed for (in) making the decisions,” he added.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
High-Grade Tungsten Discovery at Western Queen
Rumble Resources Limited (ASX: RTR) (“Rumble” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the discovery of high- grade tungsten from diamond core drilling at the Western Queen South deposit. Systematic pXRF analysis of drill hole WQDD013 led to ultraviolet scanning which highlighted very significant zones of scheelite. Wet analysis of the main visible scheelite zone has confirmed the discovery as very high-grade tungsten skarn style mineralisation.
Highlights
- Recent diamond drilling has discovered exceptionally high-grade tungsten (scheelite) mineralisation within the Western Queen gold system
- Drill-hole WQDD013 returned:
- 4m @ 4.58% WO3, 0.72 g/t Au from 174.85m; including
- 2.05m @ 8.71% WO3, 1.38 g/t Au from 176.85m; and
- 0.65m @ 18.35% WO3, 2.97 g/t Au from 176.85m
- Strong continuous tungsten anomaly outlined over 2km from drillhole XRF data parallels the Western Queen Shear and known high-grade gold mineralisation
- Tungsten occurs at surface between the Western Queen South and Western Queen Central open pits with widths up to 20 metres
- Follow up wet assays for tungsten of selected pulps from RC drilling which formed part of the 2021 mineral resource estimate at Western Queen have been submitted and will be reported when available
- Tungsten is considered a critical and strategic material in world economies due to its economic importance, supply risk and limited substitution options
In addition to the assaying, ultraviolet scanning of the diamond core from WQDD013 has highlighted scheelite within altered mafic. The mineralisation is essentially scheelite-pyroxene +/- magnetite+/-gold skarn zones 2.1Mt @ 2.42 g/t Au for 163,200oz 1
Figure 1 shows the white-blue fluorescence characteristic of scheelite under ultraviolet light. Mineralisation comprises of massive aggregates of white (visible light) grains (up to 5mm) of scheelite paralleling the dominant foliation within the shear zone.
Figure 1 – WQDD013 (0.65m @ 18.35 WO3) scheelite intersection under UV light*Analysis by pXRF is indicative and may not represent the true grade of tungsten
Of great significance is the subsequent review of all of the pXRF data routinely collected by Rumble which has shown tungsten is widespread within the Western Queen gold mineralising system.
Peter Harold, Managing Director and CEO commented“the discovery of the very high-grade tungsten at Western Queen is an unexpected bonus for us from the recent drilling which was targeting extensions to the high-grade gold lodes. While it is very early days the grades of the intersections are exceptional and well above the grades of other tungsten resources globally. We are now waiting with trepidation for the results from the 2021 drill pulps. This discovery shows the huge optionality of the Rumble tenements and the ability of our highly experienced exploration team to make new discoveries.”
Western Queen Tungsten Discovery
Tungsten mineralisation within drill hole WQDD013 (refer to Table 1) returned a spectacular intersection that included:
- 4.05m @ 4.58% WO3, 0.72 g/t Au from 174.85m; including
- 2.05m @ 8.71% WO3, 1.38 g/t Au from 176.85m; including
- 0.65m @ 18.35% WO3, 2.97 g/t Au from 176.85m.
Mineralisation contains large aggregates of scheelite grains (up to 5mm) occurring parallel to the main foliation trend. The mineralisation is essentially multiple scheelite-pyroxene (tremolite)+/-magnetite+/-gold exoskarn zones associated with the Western Queen orogenic shear zone (host to gold mineralisation) within dominant Archaean mafic amphibolite lithologies. The skarn development is thought to have been a later stage to the main gold event at Western Queen.
All previous drill holes completed by Rumble as part of the 2021 Western Queen gold resource estimate (2.1Mt @ 2.42 g/t Au for 163,200oz*) have subsequently been analysed for tungsten (W) by pXRF. Review of the pXRF analytical data has shown some 87 reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drill (DD) holes completed by Rumble have reported >500ppm W. Analytical results from pXRF analysers are indicative and may not reflect the true tungsten (W) grade.
Contouring of the pXRF tungsten (W) drill hole results has highlighted the following (refer to Figure 3):
- Very strong tungsten continuity over 2km (>100ppm W contour) with the same strike direction, orientation and position as the Western Queen Shear Zone which hosts the Western Queen gold deposits; and
- Between the Western Queen Central and Western Queen South open pits, the tenor of tungsten increases significantly with some 900m of strike >1000ppm W.
Additionally, a number of drill holes were strongly anomalous in tungsten (W) near surface within oxidised material
Next Steps
Re-assaying of select pulps from the previous Rumble gold resource drilling programs based on the pXRF tungsten analyses is underway to ascertain the spatial variability and tenor of the scheelite mineralisation. Up to 250 pulps from selected RC and diamond holes drilled by Rumble will initially be collected and submitted for wet analysis utilising complete digest through fusion XRF.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rumble Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Airborne VTEM commences at Ti-Tree Project
Augustus Minerals Limited (ASX: AUG; Augustus or the Company) is pleased to announce the commencement of the previously announced airborne Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) Max survey over three areas within the 3,600km2 Ti-Tree Project in the Gascoyne Region. The survey should be finished this week with final data expected within four to six weeks.
- The VTEM Max survey over Cu-Ni-PGE, Broken Hill Style and Uranium targets has commenced.
- The survey is covering:
- The Money Intrusion, prospective for Cu-Ni-PGE mineralisation.
- Copper Ridge and Nick’s Bore over anomalous Copper Drilling results.
- The Coo Creek prospect where drilling by Augustus in 2023 identified strongly anomalous Zn-Pb-Ag mineralisation of possible Broken Hill Style massive sulphide.
- The Munaballya Well area which shows potential for economic uranium mineralisation.
- The surveys will help to advance the untapped potential of the Ti-Tree project to host economic mineralisation of multiple commodities.
VTEM
UTS Geophysics is conducting the helicopter borne VTEM Max survey comprising 646-line km over three separate survey areas. The system is excellent for locating discrete conductive anomalies as well as mapping lateral and vertical variations in resistivity which helps map structure, alteration and rock type. The system also collects magnetic data through a caesium magnetometer.
Figure 1 Prospects and VTEM Survey areas
Money Intrusion
The Money Intrusion, which has proven potential to host Ni-Cu-Co-PGE (platinum group elements), is part of the regional Mundine Well Dolerite Suite, a regionally extensive dolerite (strike length >80km). Mapping, aeromagnetics and multi-spectral imagery show that the Money Intrusion within the Ti-Tree Project covers a strike length greater than 16km, reaching widths >600m in the north (Figure 2).
The VTEM Max system will look to identify conductive anomalies which may reflect concentrations of massive to semi-massive sulphide along the thicker parts of the Money Intrusion within AUG tenure.
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Allup Acquires 100% of McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project, West Eucla Basin, WA and Conducts Placement
Allup Silica Limited (ASX: APS) (“Allup” or “Company”) is pleased to announce it has acquired 100% of an advanced Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project near Eucla, WA.
Highlights
- Advanced Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands (VHMS) project in WA has an indicated and inferred JORC Resource (2012) of 280Mt @ 4.8% Heavy Mineral near surface
- Project comprises 333 sq km of tenements, 150km east of Norseman in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Western Australia.
- Potential for expanded MRE by including results not in current resource extended, plus extended mine life through additional drilling.
- Ilmenite, a key titanium mineral, is priced well above international silica and kaolin prices at more than US$300/t1 due to increasing titanium shortages.
- Strong ilmenite market demand expected to continue due to supply deficits and mine closures in Kenya, South Africa, and Mozambique
- Allup plans to focus on a lower-cost Capex design to fast-track mine development and produce a bulk concentrate.
- Allup will advance PFS and BFS for McLaren with infill drilling, and metallurgical and mineralogical evaluations, to confirm project economics.
- Placement of $360,000 to raise working capital.
McLaren VHMS Project (E69/2388 and E69/2386) comprises 333km2, located on the western side of the Eucla Basin, adjacent to the Fraser Range in Western Australia (Figure 1).
McLaren is an advanced-stage exploration project with an indicated and inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 280Mt @ 4.8% Heavy Mineral for 13.5Mt in-situ HM completed in 2022.
Allup Silica Managing Director Andrew Haythorpe said: "This Project presents an excellent opportunity for Allup Silica to fulfill its plan of moving into production. Albeit a different sand, the mining and washing processes for ilmenite are similar to silica sand, as well as the near-surface mineralisation and low strip ratios. However, the higher product price and lower shipping volumes present a compelling opportunity for development.
Because of the previous work completed and the increasingly high value of titanium minerals, this opportunity presents a faster and higher confidence pathway for Allup Silica and its shareholders. The ground is accessible in all seasons of the year, allowing for more rapid progress. Infill drilling and further metallurgical work is planned to commence as soon as practicable so that we can advance a Pre-Feasibility Study and move onto a Bankable Feasibility Study for the project."
Figure 1: Location of McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project
Acquisition Consideration for 100% of the McLaren VHM Project
The Company has agreed to pay the following consideration:
- A$150,000 in cash for 100% of ELs
- Allup grants a 1.5% Royalty to the vendors (Westover Holdings Pty Ltd and Wild Side (WA) Pty Ltd)
- Allup will issue 2m options exercisable at 20c on or before 5 years from issue, with consideration of
- $0.001 per APS share, with a vesting condition being completion of a Bankable Feasibility Study and the Ilmenite concentrate sales exceeding US$500/t from the Project
- 4,241,571 shares upon completion of the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS); (PFS Milestone) and
- A further 4,300,583 shares will be issued upon completion of a Feasibility Study (FS Milestone).
The PFS Milestone is satisfied upon completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study on commercially viable terms and other criteria that the Parties agree in writing.
In the event that the PFS Milestone is not achieved within 24 months, the Parties agree to enter into good faith negotiations for a period of 5 business days with a view to agree an alternative basis on which the PFS Milestone Shares (or any part thereof) may be issued to the Vendors.
Subsequent to the PFS Period, the Purchaser agrees to use all reasonable endeavours to conduct a Bankable Feasibility Study in respect of the Tenements.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Allup Silica Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.