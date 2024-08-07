Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

More Highly Anomalous Rare Earth and Lithium Assays in Brazil Itaipe Project

PROSPECT RIDGE COMMENCES INAUGURAL DRILLING PROGRAM AT THE COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF ITS KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY

Brightstar to Drive Consolidation of Sandstone District

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

PEP11 Update

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortescue Ord

FMG:AU

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Reach Resources

Fine Grained Alkaline Igneous Host of High Grade Nb/REE Identified at Wabli Creek

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s high-grade Niobium and REE project at Wabli Creek, Gascoyne, W.A.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Identification of a fine-grained alkaline igneous rock type as the host of the high grade Niobium/REE/Titanium mineralisation announced 28 May 2024. This is a significant development as the host is not from pegmatite geology and increases the likelihood of a carbonatite association.
  • Expert geophysical consultant Southern Geoscience has identified multiple new targets they consider high priority for the potential discovery of more Niobium/REE enriched intrusive features at Wabli Creek, Gascoyne, W.A.
  • Detailed geophysical imagery analysed by Southern Geoscience shows a strong correlation with geochemical targets, previously identified by Sugden Geoscience (ASX Announcement 21/12/23), adding additional confidence to high-grade Niobium (Nb) and Rare Earth Elements (REE) targets.
  • The majority of the new Nb & REE targets identified are located in and around the margins of the ovoid intrusive feature (ASX Announcement 28 May 2024).
  • The recently identified ovoid late-stage intrusive feature, considered the likely parental source of the Nb-Y-Ta-Ti-REE fine grained Alkaline igneous rocks at Wabli Creek, has been clearly confirmed by the high resolution imagery.
  • The latest interpretation by Southern Geoscience was primarily concerned with the identification of places which may provide further intrusive features prospective for Niobium, Tantalum, REE’s and Lithium. Targeting strategies focused on lithological associations, structural context, structural complexity and deformation and proximity to possible source granitic bodies.

The source of the high grade niobium, REE, titanium mineralisation outlined in ASX announcement 28 May 2024 has most recently been identified by the Reach exploration team as a fine grained alkaline igneous rock. This is a significant development for the project as it was considered previously that the mineralisation was from a pegmatite source. Importantly, the alkaline igneous rock has a strong association with carbonatite and therefore further laboratory assessment is underway to confirm the potential presence of carbonatite material.

Figure 1: Multiple new high priority Niobium/REE targets, Wabli Creek.

Figure 2: Location of In situ assay results (24WRCK049 & 24WRCK046), previously announced per ASX Announcement 12 June 2024. Also, an example of one of the new high priority Nb/REE targets.

In addition, Southern Geoscience was engaged to analyse detailed 50m line spaced magnetic and radiometric data that was flown over the tenement. The analysis of this data by Southern Geoscience enabled this latest interpretation of major structures, including faults and traps that may act as conduits for potentially more fine grained alkaline igneous intrusions, resulting in multiple new targets for the Company.

Targeting by Southern Geoscience was largely focused around the margins of the late stage ovoid feature and aimed to identify sites of significant structural complexity and or/lithological contacts which may be exploited by dykes or other intrusive features such as the alkaline igneous mineralised rock.

Across the targets a major shear zone with cross-cutting faults over printed by the late stage ovoid feature was identified, in addition to the identification of two areas that more represent more late stage intrusives and a layered magnetic unit of potential greenstone lithology which is often an area where dykes intrude.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

resource investingasx stocksasx:rr1resource stocks
RR1:AU
The Conversation (0)
Odessa Minerals (ASX:ODE)

Odessa Minerals: Exploring for Lithium and Rare Earths in Western Australia's Resource-rich Gascoyne Region


Keep reading...Show less
Reach Resources

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1) (“Reach” or “the Company”) provides its activities report for the quarter ended 30 June 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Reach Resources

Outcropping Copper Gossan Delivers 33% Cu Assays At Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received high grade copper, gold and silver results up to 33% copper, 0.2g/t gold and 142g/t silver from its recently completed rock chip sampling program at the Company’s Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra, W. A (Refer to Figure 4).

Keep reading...Show less
Reach Resources

Reach Resources’ Strategic Position Between Two of WA’s Mining Heavyweights

Reach Resources’ (ASX:RR1) strategic position with its Morrissey Hill project has placed the critical mineral explorer on the radar of two of Western Australia’s mining giants Delta Lithium (ASX:DLI) and Minerals 260 (ASX:MI6), according to an article published in The West Australian.

Keep reading...Show less
Reach Resources

Multiple New Lithium (LCT) Pegmatite Targets Confirmed

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) engaged globally renowned geological consultants RSC Consultants Limited (RSC) to assess the potential of the Company’s Gascoyne projects for:

  • Lithium (Li): hard rock, high grade LCT Pegmatites
  • Rare Earth Elements, Heavy and Light (HREE; LREE): clay/hard rock hosted
  • Manganese (Mn): high grade strata bound, supergene, and• Precious and base metals (Au; Ag; Cu-Pb-Zn)
Keep reading...Show less
What is the VIX Index? (Updated 2024)

What is the VIX Index? (Updated 2024)

Buy low, sell high. The trend is your friend. Sell in May and go away. Wall Street is teeming with familiar financial adages. But there’s one you may not have heard of: “When the VIX is high, it’s time to buy.”

Similar to “buy the dip,” the idea is that when the level of fear in the markets has reached its peak, it's the perfect time to buy because stocks are most likely trading at deep discounts. To quote famed investor Warren Buffet of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A,NYSE:BRK.B), “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.”

But what is the VIX? Here the Investing News Network answers that question and more, including whether or not the old saying still holds true in times of heavy uncertainty.

Keep reading...Show less
Large, white digital letters reading "S&P/TSX" in front of red and green stock charts.

How is the S&P/TSX Composite Index Weighted? (Updated 2024)

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) is the principal market measure for the Canadian equities market, and is calculated and managed by S&P Dow Jones Indices.

The index, which was launched in 1977, includes both common stocks and income trust units.

How is the S&P/TSX Composite Index calculated? The weightings of the index’s securities are decided through float-adjusted market capitalization. In this method, market cap is determined by share price and the amount of outstanding shares available to the general public — restricted shares owned by other publicly held companies or company executives are excluded.

Keep reading...Show less
"Recession" written with smoke clouds.

Global Markets See Sharp Declines as US Recession Concerns Mount

Fears of a potential recession in the US triggered a massive global stock selloff on Monday (August 5), resulting in fast and sharp declines across major financial markets worldwide.

The turmoil led to significant losses, with various indexes experiencing their worst performance in months.

Preliminary data cited by Reuters on Monday shows the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) dropped by 2.98 percent to close at 5,187.36 points. The Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) fell by 3.38 percent to 16,208.38 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) decreased by 2.59 percent, ending at 38,706.79 points.

Keep reading...Show less
Rumble Resources

High-Grade Tungsten Discovery at Western Queen

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX: RTR) (“Rumble” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the discovery of high- grade tungsten from diamond core drilling at the Western Queen South deposit. Systematic pXRF analysis of drill hole WQDD013 led to ultraviolet scanning which highlighted very significant zones of scheelite. Wet analysis of the main visible scheelite zone has confirmed the discovery as very high-grade tungsten skarn style mineralisation.

Keep reading...Show less
Augustus Minerals

Airborne VTEM commences at Ti-Tree Project

Augustus Minerals Limited (ASX: AUG; Augustus or the Company) is pleased to announce the commencement of the previously announced airborne Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) Max survey over three areas within the 3,600km2 Ti-Tree Project in the Gascoyne Region. The survey should be finished this week with final data expected within four to six weeks.

Keep reading...Show less
Allup Silica Limited

Allup Acquires 100% of McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project, West Eucla Basin, WA and Conducts Placement

Allup Silica Limited (ASX: APS) (“Allup” or “Company”) is pleased to announce it has acquired 100% of an advanced Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project near Eucla, WA.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Thick Dy & Tb REE results in NW Block of Deep Leads

Whim Creek Copper Production & Processing Hub Pilbara Region Western Australia

Aurum to Advance Metallurgical Studies for Boundiali Gold Project

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Related News

rare earth investing

Thick Dy & Tb REE results in NW Block of Deep Leads

Copper Investing

Whim Creek Copper Production & Processing Hub Pilbara Region Western Australia

Gold Investing

Aurum to Advance Metallurgical Studies for Boundiali Gold Project

Graphite Investing

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Graphite Investing

Altech – Entitlement Offer & Share Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Gold Investing

Placement of Shortfall from Rights Issue

Lithium Investing

Key Leadership Appointments

×