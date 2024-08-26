Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Filo Obtains Interim Order

Filo Corp. (TSX: FIL) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: FIL) (OTCQX: FLMMF) (" Filo " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the " Court ") has issued an interim order (the " Interim Order ") regarding the Arrangement (as defined below) and authorizing Filo to proceed with various matters relating thereto, including among other things, the calling and holding of a special meeting of the Shareholders (as defined below) of Filo (the " Meeting ") to consider and vote on the proposed Arrangement. View PDF

At the Meeting, holders of the common shares (" Filo Shares ") of the Company (the " Shareholders "), and their duly appointed proxyholders will be asked to consider, and if thought fit, to pass, a special resolution relating to a proposed plan of arrangement whereby BHP Investments Canada Inc. (" BHP "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of BHP Group Limited and Lundin Mining Corporation (TSX:LUN) (OMX:LUMI) (together with BHP, the " Purchaser Parties ") will, among other things, acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company not already owned by the Purchaser Parties and their respective affiliates by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the " Arrangement ") in accordance with the terms of an arrangement agreement among Filo and the Purchaser Parties (the " Arrangement Agreement ").

A special committee comprised of only independent directors of Filo unanimously recommended the Arrangement to the board of directors of the Company (the " Filo Board "). The Filo Board unanimously approved the Arrangement and the Arrangement Agreement and unanimously recommends that the Shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement .

The Meeting will be held in a virtual only format, which will be conducted via live audio webcast  at meetnow.global/MGK95K9 on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ( Vancouver time).

The anticipated hearing date for the application for the final order of the Court (the " Final Order ") is October 2, 2024 . Subject to obtaining the required approval of the Shareholders at the Meeting, the Final Order and the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to implementing the Arrangement as set out in the Arrangement Agreement, the Arrangement is anticipated to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

Meeting materials including a management information circular and related meeting materials are scheduled to be mailed on or about September 3, 2024 to Shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 20, 2024 , in accordance with statutory requirements and the Interim Order. A copy of the Interim Order will be included in the management information circular. Upon completion of the mailing to Shareholders, the materials for the Meeting will be filed by the Company on SEDAR+ and will be available thereat under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://filocorp.com/investors/corporate-filings/ .

About Filo Corp.

Filo is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in San Juan Province, Argentina and adjacent Region III, Chile . The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the trading symbol "FIL", and on the OTCQX under the symbol "FLMMF".

Additional Information

The Company's certified adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Aktieinvest FK AB, +46 8 506 51703, rutger.ahlerup@aktieinvest.se.

The information contained in this news release was accurate at the time of dissemination, but may be superseded by subsequent news release(s).

The information was submitted for publication by the contact persons below on August 26, 2024 at 7:30pm EDT .

Follow Us:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/filo_corp
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/filocorp/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/filo_corp/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FiloCorp Official

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Meeting, the mailing and filing of the Meeting materials and the approval of the Arrangement by the Shareholders, may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include failure to receive the required court and regulatory approvals to effect the Arrangement; changes in laws, regulations and government practices; the potential of a third party making a superior proposal to the Arrangement; risks pertaining to the outbreak of the global pandemics; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators and in other Company reports and documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time, including the Company's Annual Information Form available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and the Meeting materials that will be made available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca . The Company's forward-looking information reflects the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Filo Obtains Interim Order (CNW Group/Filo Corp.)

SOURCE Filo Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/26/c8144.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Anax Metals Limited

High-Grade Copper-Zinc Confirmed at Evelyn

Anax Metals Limited (ASX: ANX, Anax, or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling at the Evelyn deposit (Evelyn), part of the Whim Creek Project, located 115km southwest of Port Hedland (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less

Lundin Mining Announces Labour Agreement at Caserones Mine

Lundin Mining logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce today that an agreement has been reached with the union at Caserones and accepted by the majority of the union members through a vote. Further to the press release dated August 12, 2024 entitled "Lundin Mining Provides Update on Labour Negotiations at its Caserones Mine" a new collective bargaining agreement will be signed imminently. The Company will now focus on a safe back-to-work plan and an efficient ramp-up of operations which has been running at approximately 50% capacity during the labour action. View PDF version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Businessmen shaking hands.

Askari Metals Hones Focus on Uranium, Lithium with Sale of Callawa Copper Project

South African explorer Askari Metals (ASX:AS2) has entered into a legally binding agreement to sell its Western Australia-based Callawa copper project to privately held company Muccanabout.

“Execution of this agreement with Muccanabout aligns with our mandate to streamline the operations of the company which is focused on uranium and lithium exploration in Tanzania and Namibia,” said Managing Director Gino D’Anna.

Askari will receive AU$125,000 through the sale, which was announced on Friday (August 23). Muccanabout will make an initial cash payment of AU$55,000 (plus GST) within five business days of the deal's execution.

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper

Geophysical Survey Highlights Growth Opportunities at Mt Oxide Project

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to announce results from the ongoing geophysical survey at Vero and Camp Gossans, part of TNC’s Mt Oxide Project, 140km north of Mt Isa in Queensland. The survey has been supported by a $300,000 Queensland Government Collaborate Exploration Initiative (CEI) Grant.

Keep reading...Show less
Copper ore in hand.

Oroco Reports US$1.48 Billion After-tax NPV in New PEA for Santo Tomas Copper Project

Oroco Resource (TSXV:OCO,OTCQB:ORRCF) has released an updated preliminary economic assessment (PEA) and resource estimate for the North and South zones of the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project.

Released on Tuesday (August 20), the revised PEA details an after-tax net present value of US$1.48 billion at an 8 percent discount, and an after-tax internal rate of return of 22.2 percent.

Oroco intends to employ a staged approach at Santo Tomas, with throughput of 60,000 metric tons each day in the first year of operation, with that amount rising to 120,000 metric tons daily by the eighth year.

Keep reading...Show less
Anax Metals (ASX:ANX)

Anax Metals: Near-term Copper Producer Targeting Resource Growth, Regional Consolidation Strategy


Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Gold Grades Continue to Impress at Northern Zone - 25km East of Kalgoorlie

Bonanza Grade Silver Identified ±550mtrs from Historic Silver Mines that Produced 34,200,000oz of Refined Silver

Offtake Prepayment MOU

High-Grade Copper-Zinc Confirmed at Evelyn

