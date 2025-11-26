FGR secures exclusive global graphene carbon paste production and sale rights

FGR secures exclusive global graphene carbon paste production and sale rights

Highlights

  • First Graphene enters exclusive agreement to develop, produce, market and sell graphene-based carbon paste products with Halocell Australia
  • Carbon paste is a conductive coating used to improve performance across a range of flexible printed electronics, energy generation and storage devices
  • Market-ready product already used in perovskite solar cells manufactured by Halocell and has a wide array of common applications

First Graphene Limited (ASX:FGR; "First Graphene" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has entered an exclusive Licence Agreement ("Agreement") with Halocell Australia ("Halocell") to manufacture, market and sell graphene enhanced carbon paste.

The 12-month Agreement gives First Graphene global exclusivity over development and sale of the PureGRAPH® containing product, with Halocell receiving a 10% royalty on sales as well as using the product in manufacturing its commercially available perovskite solar cells ("PSC").

This is an addition to the existing Joint Development Agreement and Cooperative Research Centre Project (CRC-P) Partners Agreement reached in June 2022 and August 2023 respectively.

Market-ready product with multiple sector applications

Under the pre-existing CRC-P Partners Agreement, FGR and Halocell have successfully investigated and introduced graphene to carbon paste with a focus on fine tuning formulation, concentrations, components and syntheses.

The paste is already used in the manufacture of Halocell's PSCs, which has doubled PSC efficiency to more than 30% and dramatically reduced production costs via roll-to-roll ("R2R") deposition technology producing thin-film perovskites.

It is preferred over traditional conductors such as gold because of significant material and production cost reductions while maintaining high performance output and enhancing robustness.

Halocell's indoor PSCs are already sold in the global market for use in small electronic devices due to their ability to achieve high power conversion efficiency in low light conditions.

There are 44 additional devices identified across the satellite, aerospace, IoT, electronics and renewable energy sectors that could benefit from PSC technology (refer ASX announcement 27 August 2025).

Halocell, in partnership with V-Tol Aerospace and Li-S (ASX:LIS), is already developing a lightweight power solution including next generation solar and batteries to significantly increase the flight duration of electric powered drones.

The graphene-based carbon paste can also be applied to a range of conductive applications such as heating systems and sensors, ceramic coatings, electrodes and electrochemical mixes.

Manufacturing sample graphene enhanced carbon paste material at First Graphene's Henderson facility is planned to commence within the next month.

First Graphene Managing Director and CEO Michael Bell said:

"First Graphene and Halocell's partnership is going from strength to strength, introducing PureGRAPH® to accelerate solar technology improvements and bringing enhanced PSCs to market.

Through this Agreement, we can leverage carbon paste intellectual property already developed and take this product to global markets, which is mutually beneficial to Halocell in meeting their own ambitious manufacturing targets to help meet growing product demand for PSCs.

While the carbon paste market is set to more than double to circa US$2.8 billion by 2032, the real opportunity comes from the multitude of applications and products that can benefit from better performance, longevity and efficiency our PureGRAPH® offers."

Halocell Australia CEO Paul Moonie said:

"Working with FGR to introduce functionalised graphene into our perovskites has produced groundbreaking module efficiency and R2R production results.

We see this additional agreement as an excellent opportunity to market graphene-enhanced carbon paste to technology developers around the world and demonstrate how Australian manufacturing is at the forefront of this new age material revolution."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fgr-secures-exclusive-global-graphene-carbon-paste-production-and-sale-rights-302626371.html

SOURCE First Graphene Ltd

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

First Graphene LtdFGR:AUBattery Metals Investing
FGR:AU
The Conversation (0)
Surface Metals Inc. Confirms Open Mineralization and Expansion Potential at Cimarron Gold Project, Nevada

Surface Metals Inc. Confirms Open Mineralization and Expansion Potential at Cimarron Gold Project, Nevada

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) ("Surface Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a comprehensive historical drill database compilation and review for its Cimarron Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada. The study confirms substantial exploration... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Completes First Cross Section Through Extensive Oxide Layer in Trapper Zone at Radar Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Completes First Cross Section Through Extensive Oxide Layer in Trapper Zone at Radar Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the completion of its first 3 holes (R-0008 to R-0010) of the 2025-2026 mineral resource estimate drill... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Doubles Tungstonia Exploration and Mining Claims

Spartan Metals Doubles Tungstonia Exploration and Mining Claims

(TheNewswire) Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Vancouver, Canada, November 25, 2025 TheNewswire - Spartan Metals Corp. (" Spartan " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: W OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce that it has significantly expanded its land position at its 100%... Keep Reading...
Brunswick Exploration to Begin a Lithium Exploration Initiative in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Brunswick Exploration to Begin a Lithium Exploration Initiative in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has identified the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (the " KSA " or " Saudi Arabia ") as highly prospective for lithium exploration. To support this new initiative and as an... Keep Reading...
Altech Batteries Ltd Silumina Anodes Assessed by Major Battery Producer

Altech Batteries Ltd Silumina Anodes Assessed by Major Battery Producer

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) announced a significant and strategically important development in its Silumina Anodes(TM) project, following formal engagement initiated from a leading global battery manufacturer and one of... Keep Reading...
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property Delivers High-Value Concentrate Potential, Demonstrating High Recoveries and Premium Flake Size Distribution

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property Delivers High-Value Concentrate Potential, Demonstrating High Recoveries and Premium Flake Size Distribution

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results of recently completed metallurgical testwork from the Company's flagship Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property located in the Innu Nation of Pessamit, North Shore Region of Quebec. The metallurgical... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Diamond Drilling Discovers Significantly Deeper and More Extensive Copper Mineralisation at Tollu Deposit, WA

Homerun Resources Inc. Receives Conditional Approval from the TSXV for $6 Million Financing with Institutional Investor

CopAur Minerals Agrees to Terms with Omega Pacific Resources on the Williams Property

Early Warning News Release Regarding the Issuance of Securities of Stallion Uranium Corp.

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Diamond Drilling Discovers Significantly Deeper and More Extensive Copper Mineralisation at Tollu Deposit, WA

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Receives Conditional Approval from the TSXV for $6 Million Financing with Institutional Investor

gold investing

CopAur Minerals Agrees to Terms with Omega Pacific Resources on the Williams Property

Gold Investing

Bert Dohmen: Gold Price Going "Much Higher," Silver to Play Catch Up

Rare Earth Investing

China’s Rare Earths Crackdown Puts MP Materials in the Spotlight

gold investing

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Energy Investing

Early Warning News Release Regarding the Issuance of Securities of Stallion Uranium Corp.