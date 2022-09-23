GamingInvesting News

The First Blockchain-Enabled Streaming Device Combines Content, Social,
And Gaming Into a Unique, Connected Experience That Transforms Entertainment

Feature introduces Feature³ the world's first blockchain-enabled streaming device, combining three products - a revolutionary streaming service driven by content from world-class creators, an immersive, real-time social media experience, and a GPU-enabled gaming platform. Feature³ is a new experience that ushers in the future of entertainment, providing a portal into new worlds by bringing the metaverse off the computer and into the living room.

Feature, the Web3 Studio that has pioneered blockchain-enabled experiences for Netflix and Coinbase, continues to build tools and technology that place creators and their stories at the forefront while connecting communities in novel ways. The launch of Feature³ represents another significant milestone in this evolution of content distribution.

"At Feature, we believe that stories are powerful. They give people the courage to create common bonds - to  become communities," says Steven Ilous , Founder and CEO of Feature. "A generation of storytellers have been held behind the gates of centralized distribution systems. With Feature³ we're taking a powerful step toward setting them free."

With Feature³ , users can:

  • Transform any TV into a digital canvas
    • Feature³ enables users to view their digital collectibles and art on their TV screens.
  • Discover new worlds
    • Feature³ is partnering with some of the world's most sought-after creators, brands, and communities to build metaverse experiences, blockchain-enabled content and new ways to experience traditional media.
  • Dive into gamified content
    • From mini-games to choose-your-own-adventures and epic RPG quests, users can engage with deeper, more immersive experiences.
  • Engage with friends + community members
    • API integrations of popular social networks enable conversations during and post experiences with friends and greater global communities - all on one screen.
  • Access exclusive Smart Content, experiences + mint opportunities
    • Feature³ creates a new transaction layer with direct and interactive minting capabilities.

The Feature³ Founder's Pass, which includes a variety of perks as well as a special edition version of the device, is currently available for purchase. For more information, visit feature.io.

FEATURE ³ PARTNERS
BRON Studios, HUXLEY, David Ayer , Jerome Chen , Marisha Murkerjee, Kevin Willmott , Open Meta DAO, DNA Block, Bad Wolf Gaming, ZenAcademy, SRVE, Nifty Castle.

ABOUT FEATURE
Feature, a Web3 Studio and IP/Licensing Platform, is a pioneer in the entertainment space powering Ben Mauro's HUXLEY™, Netflix's Love, Death + Robots Vol. 3 campaign, and the Coinbase x Bored Ape Yacht Club casting call for The Degen Trilogy.

Contact: haley@shadegrouppr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/feature-brings-the-metaverse-into-your-living-room-301632070.html

SOURCE Feature

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

UK Startup Hadean raises a $30M Series A to power the metaverse

Epic Games, 2050 Capital, and Alumni Ventures join Hadean's global investors to support the company's metaverse infrastructure technology.

London -based deep tech start-up, Hadean has secured $30 million in funding to build out its record-breaking metaverse infrastructure technology - already supporting virtual worlds in immersive entertainment and enterprise digital twins.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Playtika Provides Update on Shares Tendered to Date in its Tender Offer for its Common Stock

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) (" Playtika "), a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles, today provided an update on the number of shares of Playtika's issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.01 per share (each, a " Share ," and collectively, " Shares ") tendered to date in its previously announced tender offer for the purchase of up to 51,813,472 Shares at a price of $11.58 per Share.

Playtika has conducted the tender offer in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions described in the offer to purchase, dated August 29, 2022 , the related letter of transmittal and other related materials, as each may be amended or supplemented from time to time.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Leading Online Operators Launch Principles for Responsible Gaming

The largest online gaming operators in the country have come together to agree to the first industry-led responsible gaming standards. The 12-point pledge is a commitment to principles of responsible online gaming and are recommended as the principles for an industry benchmark.

The announcement coincides with this month's designation as Responsible Gaming Education Month by the American Gaming Association.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

HexGaming Delivers the Ultimate Xbox Controllers - The Ultra X and Ultra One

eSports Players Now Can Raise Their Game with Customizable Controllers for Xbox Series X and Xbox One S

With the Xbox being one of the leading platforms worldwide for eSports, Xbox gamers can now turn to HexGaming's latest lineup of controllers to deliver the ultimate competitive gaming experience. HexGaming today announced the immediate availability of new, customizable controllers for Xbox Series X and Xbox One S. The Ultra X and the Ultra One controllers are available at HexGaming.com and at https:www.amazon.comhexgaming starting at $169.99 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NEOPETS ARRIVES TO IMPART THE "NEOPIAN" SPIRIT AT NEW YORK COMIC CON!

Experience the expanded Neopets Universe, enter exclusive giveaways, meet a Faerie Queen, and MORE!

From October 6th to October 9th Neopets is bringing New York Comic Con (NYCC) attendees a celebration of all things Neopian, including the upcoming Neopets: Faerie's Hope mobile Match 3 game the unveiling of the Neopets Official Cookbook a showcase of the Neopets Metaverse and much more!

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Swarmio Media and Globe Telecom Partner with PUBG MOBILE to Promote the Globe Gamer Grounds Platform in the Philippines

  • PUBG MOBILE is one of the most popular mobile games in the Philippines , with over one million monthly active users.
  • PUBG MOBILE players in the Philippines can now complete daily challenges for prizes and 'Ember Points' that can be exchanged inside the Globe Gamer Grounds platform for Steam gift cards, in-game currencies, and more.
  • In April 2022 Globe Telecom rolled out Swarmio's proprietary Ember gaming and esports platform to its 85 million customers under the brand name Globe Gamer Grounds . Revenues generated from subscriptions and transactions inside the platform are shared between Swarmio, Globe Telecom, and TM WHOLESALE.
  • Swarmio's Ember platform enables game publishers and developers to reach, engage and monetize the 2 billion gamers in Asia , Africa , the Middle East and Latin America , where credit card penetration is relatively low and access to bank accounts is limited. By partnering with telecom operators, Swarmio enables gamers to purchase in-game items using telco payment channels such as digital wallets and Direct Carrier Billing (DCB).

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) ("Swarmio" or "the Company"), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary subscription-based gaming and esports platform, and Globe Telecom (PSE: GLO) ("Globe"), the Philippines' largest mobile network and broadband service provider, announce the launch of a promotional event (the "Promotional Event") inside PUBG MOBILE in the Philippines in partnership with Level Infinite, a subsidiary of Tencent Games (OTC: TCEHY) (" Tencent ").

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. logo (CNW Group/Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.)

Until September 28th , PUBG MOBILE players in the Philippines will have the chance to complete daily challenges to win 'Ember Points' that can be exchanged inside the Globe Gamer Grounds platform for Steam gift cards, in-game currencies, and other prizes. The Promotional Event is being launched on behalf of Globe Telecom, Swarmio Media, and Level Infinite to drive gamers to subscribe to the Globe Gamer Grounds platform, which was launched to Globe's 85 million customers across the Philippines in April 2022 . PUBG MOBILE is one of the most popular games in the Philippines , with more than one million monthly active users.

As previously disclosed , Globe Telecom launched Swarmio's Ember gaming and esports platform under the brand name Globe Gamer Grounds in a revenue share agreement whereby revenues generated from subscriptions and in-game purchases are split between Swarmio, Globe, and TM Wholesale (the global and wholesale arm of Telekom Malaysia Berhad).

Subscribers to Globe Gamer Grounds enjoy all the features the Ember platform has to offer, including an ultra-low-latency playing experience, access to exclusive competitive challenges and tournaments, unique gaming content, managed communities, gamification and points system, online store, and gamer e-wallet.

Tencent , the world's highest-grossing multimedia company, launched PUBG MOBILE, a free-to-download and free-to-play game, in 2018. It has since become one of the world's most downloaded and most played games, with approximately 30 million daily active users globally and more than 700 million downloads in 2022 so far. PUBG MOBILE has also consistently been one of the highest-grossing games in the world, generating USD $ 2 billion in revenue in 2021 , mostly from in-app purchases.

"This is a very exciting time for Swarmio, as it marks the beginning of what we hope will be many strategic partnerships with game publishers, developers and distributors," stated Timothy Thornton , Swarmio's Director of Growth. "By partnering with major telcos such as Globe Telecom to launch our Ember platform around the world, we are giving more gamers the opportunity to discover a better way to game – including low latency and the chance to purchase in-game content and items using alternative payment methods such as e-wallet and Direct Carrier Billing. Through our Ember platform, game developers and publishers are also able to access large yet underbanked populations of gamers that have proved challenging to monetize in the past, due to a lack of payment options. We're incredibly honored and excited to be partnering with Level Infinite, and for the Ember brand to be featured in PUBG MOBILE, one of the most loved and most played games in the world."

Ralph Aligada , Head of Games and Esports for Globe Telecom added: "Globe Gamer Grounds is proven to be very popular with the Filipino gamers, so it made perfect sense to promote the platform inside PUBG MOBILE, one of the most popular games in the Philippines . We look forward to giving all our customers who game a fun and rewarding way to join in and connect with more gamers in their communities."

About Globe Telecom:

Globe is a leading full-service telecommunications company in the Philippines and publicly listed in the PSE with the stock symbol GLO. The company serves the telecommunications and technology needs of consumers and businesses across an entire suite of products and services including mobile, fixed, broadband, data connectivity, internet and managed services. It has major interests in financial technology, digital marketing solutions, venture capital funding for startups, and virtual healthcare. In 2019, Globe became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, committing to implement universal sustainability principles. Its principals are Ayala Corporation and Singtel, acknowledged industry leaders in the country and in the region. For more information, visit www.globe.com.ph . Follow @enjoyglobe on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Globe Gamer Grounds:

Globe Gamer Grounds is a platform to unite Filipino Gamers regardless of the games or devices they play. Registered users will be able to participate in daily tournaments, influencer challenges among others and be rewarded with Ember Points which can be redeemed into in-game currency, gift vouchers and many more. For more information visit globegamergrounds.com or follow them on their official channels .

About Level Infinite:

Launched by Tencent Games, Level Infinite is a global gaming brand dedicated to delivering high-quality and engaging interactive entertainment experiences to a worldwide audience, wherever and however they choose to play. It operates from bases in Amsterdam and Singapore with staff around the world. To learn more about Level Infinite, visit www.levelinfinite.com , and follow on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

About Ember by Swarmio:

Swarmio's fully managed, plug-and-play Ember platform can be quickly and seamlessly integrated with major telco operations, allowing telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers and gain immediate and meaningful access to the US$200 billion gaming market.

Ember provides a proprietary digital hub for gaming communities, allowing gamers to access an ultra-low-latency playing experience, competitive challenges and tournaments, exclusive gaming content, managed communities, gamification and points system, online store (Swarmio Store), gamer e-wallet (Swarmio Pay), and customized digital content.

About Swarmio Media:

Swarmio Media (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) is a technology company focused on deploying its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, which enables telcos to monetize their gaming customers. Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched Ember as an add-on service, allowing subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers, and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content. Ember is powered by Swarmio's patented Latency-Optimized Edge Cloud ('LEC') technology, which reduces lag and allows gamers to enjoy an optimized gaming experience.

For more information please visit:

Swarmio Investor Website ( https://swarmio.media/investors )
Swarmio on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/swarmiomedia )
Swarmio on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/SwarmioMedia )

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation: statements about the Company's growth, the Company's ability to capitalize on the major global opportunity in the gaming and esports market, anticipated benefits to the Company's partners and their customers from using the Company's products, ongoing discussions with potential new customers or partners and the possibility that such discussions may result in additional contracts or revenue for the Company, the Company's future plans, its goals and expectations, including but not limited to, the Company's continuing ability to enter into agreements to deploy its products with international telecommunications companies and game publishers and its ability to monetize these agreements through generating SaaS-based revenues are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the Companies long-form prospectus dated November 10, 2021 (which can be accessed through the Company's profile on www.sedar.com ). Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the respective companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/22/c4166.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×