Today, FaZe Clan, Inc. ("FaZe Clan"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, announces their first-ever immersive gaming lounge and retail pop-up store "The Armory." Located off Melrose & Fairfax in Los Angeles, CA The Armory will be open to the public on select dates from May 14th to June 10th in celebration of FaZe Clan's expansion into gaming products and electronics. The creative vision for The Armory was built from the mind of FaZe Clan's longtime in-house designer and newly appointed Creative Director Jay Richardson (aka JVY ).

The Armory will draw visitors into both physical and digital worlds with different showrooms designed to give fans a special opportunity to engage with and purchase the brand's first-ever custom gaming products and electronics, plus limited-edition merchandise drops and high-profile collaborations that will be exclusive only to the pop-up. FaZe Clan has teamed up with longtime partner NTWRK to operate The Armory and deliver an amazing fan experience. The gaming lounge will include multiple esports-pro-level gaming setups plus a big screen for console gaming. The shopping experience will be uniquely designed with a spotlight on brand-new tech accessories and peripherals including custom keyboards and 3D keycaps as FaZe Clan expands their consumer product offerings into an entirely new realm. The Armory will host tournaments and events, and fans can expect prizes and giveaways all throughout the month-long pop-up event.

"This is an exciting moment for FaZe and a celebration of the next chapter of our consumer product offerings," says Derek Chestnut , VP and Head of Consumer Products. "We've hosted pop-ups before, but have never had a retail space for this length of time allowing us to curate and program a true FaZe experience. Our goal is to bring gaming culture to life in the heart of the Fairfax streetwear scene while ultimately creating a space for our fans to interact with each other, our talent and our new products."

"Our vision for The Armory is a first-of-its-kind shopping experience born at the intersection of gaming, streetwear and internet culture," says FaZe Clan's Creative Director Jay "JVY" Richardson. "We want our community to be ahead of the trends with the most fire pieces. Our approach with this pop-up is showing the fans what's next and where we're at in the future already. The store itself is essentially the vortex entry point and it's being conveyed through the graphics of all the featured items you'll see. Our design and product team goes crazy with bringing unique ideas and perspectives to merchandise."

FaZe Clan will be announcing surprise drops all month long; more details soon.

ABOUT FAZE CLAN
FaZe Clan is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 85 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, Lebron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes ten competitive esports teams who have won over 30 world championships. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

ABOUT NTWRK
Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2021, NTWRK is the premier North American livestream shopping platform where "entertainment meets e-commerce" (Forbes). Built on a digitally-innovative model of daily product drops, virtual shopping festivals and exclusive partnerships with world-renowned Creators, NTWRK has fostered an organic global community of artists and fans since its launch in 2018. Under the motto "Shop. Watch. Connect," NTWRK provides a one-of-a-kind digital shopping experience for Gen-Z and millennial consumers.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

G.I. JOE is Coming to Puzzles & Survival

- Puzzles & Survival, a zombie-themed match-3 strategy game launched by 37 GAMES, announced today that it will team up with Hasbro, Inc. to bring G.I. JOE to the game on May 6 .

Upon its launch in May, this limited-time collaborative event will pit players against the evil forces of Cobra over the course of six exclusive events, all while still striving to defeat the zombies that have become part and parcel of daily life. In doing so, players will have the chance to engage with the characters that have made G.I. JOE such an iconic action hero brand and enjoy the stunning visual effects and thrilling gameplay that the limited-time event will offer.

Of course, such an exciting crossover event would never have been possible had it not been for the extraordinary dedication of both the game's fans and developers. Their zeal and enthusiasm are doubtless responsible for the game being the subject of many App Store and Google Play recommendations, which cumulatively led to the game being downloaded over 38 million times. As if that wasn't enough, the game also won the SensorTower APAC Best Gameplay Innovation Award in 2021, a well-deserved feat in light of the remarkably innovative spirit that compelled the developers to partner with household names in the first place.

Now you know that G.I. JOE is coming to Puzzles and Survival- and, after all, knowing is half the battle- make sure not to miss out on the opportunity to save the world this May. In the meantime, be sure to download the game now and enter the gift code [PNSGIJOE].

G.I. JOE is a trademark of Hasbro used with permission.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to making the world a better place for all children, fans and families. Hasbro delivers immersive brand experiences for global audiences through consumer products, including toys and games; entertainment through eOne, its independent studio; and gaming, led by the team at Wizards of the Coast, an award-winning developer of tabletop and digital games best known for fantasy franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS.

The Company's unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands includes MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. For the past decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute. Important business and brand updates are routinely shared on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn).

Kong Studios moves its HQ to Santa Monica, a hub city for game development companies

  • Kong Studios moves its HQ to Santa Monica CA , a hub city for renowned game companies such as Naughty Dog, Respawn Entertainment and Infinity Ward.
  • In August 2021 , US-based game developer Kong Studios raised $62M USD through Series B financing, instantly earned 'unicorn' status and is now focusing on developing a Triple A (AAA) title for its next project.

- U.S Game developer, Kong Studios Inc (Kong Studios), moved its headquarters from Nevada to Santa Monica, California . Santa Monica is a hub city for many renowned game development companies such as Naughty Dog, Respawn Entertainment and Infinity Ward. Kong Studios plans to ramp up development for its next triple A (AAA) title.

Kong Studios moves its HQ to Santa Monica, a hub city for game development companies.

Kong Studios released its first game 'Dungeon Link', a mobile puzzle RPG, in 2015 and released the second game titled 'Guardian Tales', a mobile adventure RPG in 2020. Guardian Tales is a highly polished game, featuring a well-written story line, and various characters expressed with detailed pixel-art graphics. Guardian Tales made its global grand launch in U.S, Europe , Korea and 230 other nations at the end of July 2020 . In 2021, the game also began its services in China and Japan .

After its release, the game received continuous praise from global users. Guardian Tales achieved $216M USD in sales and a total of 25M downloads only after a year of release. In August 2021 , Kong Studios closed a $62M USD Series B financing round and instantly became a 'unicorn' status company valued at $1B USD .

The success Kong Studios had in the Japanese gaming market right after Series B financing is evaluated as being in a league of its own. In October 2021 , Kong Studios self-published and began service in Japan through its Japanese branch. Within 2 days of launch, Guardian Tales became the most downloaded game for 2 consecutive weeks in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for the free-to-download category.

Guardian Tales not only achieved 1 st place for sales in the Google Play Store and 3 rd for sales in the Apple App Store but was also featured on 'Apple-Featured' which evaluates games based on excellence of quality. The game had successfully launched in the Japanese market, which is considered to be the home of sub-culture games. The feats Guardian Tales made in Japan lead to success in sales as well. After the first quarter of 2022, total sales passed $350M USD and the company is showing steady growth in the global market.

Kong Studios is planning to use its steady growth as a base to expand HQ's role. It plans to expand its IP (Intellectual Property) and related businesses in various areas. Unlike the 2D graphics based games it previously released, Kong Studios is planning to focus on developing a 3D open world sandbox game for the next title. Staff from Kong Studios stated: "HQ's move to Santa Monica is a significant start for Kong Studios Inc. It signifies growth of our company into one capable of developing a triple A (AAA) title. We are planning to actively hire professionals continuously to focus on developing our future title. Anyone prepared to develop a truly special game is always welcome."

Meanwhile, Kong Studios will start the collaboration event with the famous Japanese Anime, 'Slayers NEXT' in Japan for 4 weeks in May. The collaboration event was previously held in February for the global and Korean markets.

Stardock Releases Galactic Civilizations IV

Stardock released Galactic Civilizations IV today. The newest installment of the award-winning space 4X strategy sandbox game series takes the best of what its predecessors had to offer and adds many new features.

As the all-powerful leader of a spacefaring civilization, players seek out new star systems and discover the exciting potential of the subspace realm. With over a dozen starting civilizations and the ability to customize one from scratch, the possibilities for each playthrough are endless.

Professional Basketball Player Mikal Bridges Signs Multi-Year Contract with G FUEL

Phoenix Defensive Standout Mikal Bridges Forges Partnership with The Official Energy Drink of Esports®

G FUEL is pleased to announce that stellar Phoenix Wing Mikal Bridges has joined its elite roster of content creators, signing a multi-year contract with The Official Energy Drink of Esports®.

UFO Gaming Launches The Alpha Version Of Their Debut Game Super Galactic

UFO Gaming released the alpha version of Super Galactic on Monday, April 25th, 2022 .

UFO Gaming Launches Alpha Version of Super Galactic

The previous week, the team held a 3-day campaign that enabled 1,000 community members to try out the alpha version of the new decentralized game. Due to popular demand, they increased that number to 1200.

Twenty lucky winners started their in-game journey with a $50 bonus token reward in their TRC20 wallets.

Super Galactic is the debut game from UFO Gaming ecosystem.

Super Galactic is an Arcade Action game (ARG game) that lets users breed digital super soldiers (NFT's) and use them to go to battle. It's built on the Ethereum blockchain while integrated with the Polygon network. This guarantees low gas fees and minimized transaction times.

The blockchain game combines a decentralized auto battler with an NFT collection of digital assets. These digital super soldiers are warriors that landed on a scavenged world with an alien race that threatens the peace of the world.

In order to play, users need these playable NFT characters that work as game assets. Players can mint these game NFT's by providing liquidity and staking. This can be in the form of the native UFO token or UFO-ETH LP for plasma points inside the staking dApp.

Only 10,000 genesis NFT's will be minted. Each will hold exceptional value and increase its price over time.

1,200 lucky users who participated in a campaign were randomly chosen to be the first Super Galactic players ever.

Players who will play the alpha version of the game will test out items and features. These include two characters, two weapons, and some powers and abilities. When a player discovers a bug, they can report them on the official Discord platform or the native feedback system.

The alpha testing stage is there to iron out any preliminary bugs or glitches. It will also help remove other errors that testers might find while testing the Dark Metaverse. This is to ensure that it will deliver a flawless gameplay experience to players once the full version is released. This stage will last for about three weeks.

UFO Gaming has released this limited alpha version of which will not feature any of the decentralized mechanics of blockchain integration. This will help fine-tune the gameplay for the soon-to-be-released official version.

What does this mean for the future of UFO Gaming?

The gaming industry is changing because of the rapid development of p2e games.

UFO Gaming is a fully decentralized gaming platform that bridges the gap between blockchain and traditional games.

In the future, we can expect this new Dark Metaverse to grow as the independent gaming company continues to grow an exciting new metaverse ecosystem. And with that, an entirely new blockchain gaming sector.

A sector that the UFO Gaming experience is set to shape to their vision and standard in the coming years.

InstaForex Loprais Team debuts in Dakar 2022 game

Bigmoon Entertainment Studio has released a new version of the Dakar racing simulator. Legendary Ales Loprais and his navigator driving the Tatra truck appeared in the rally racing game of 2022.

The legendary Tatra truck of the InstaForex Loprais Team in the Dakar 2022 rally racing game

Renowned pilot Ales Loprais has been a brand ambassador of the international fintech company InstaForex for 10 years. He regularly participates in the most challenging annual Dakar rally raid as well as in the second most important international Silk Way Rally race.

The Czech rally raid driver is the leader of the InstaForex Loprais Team. InstaForex has been its title sponsor since 2018. Ales Loprais drives a rally truck produced by Tatra, one of the oldest automobile manufacturers in the world.

The racer achieved his first victory in the Silk Way Marathon 2011, became the best pilot of Dakar 2013, and set a lot of personal records in his legendary truck.

In 2022, this super-truck with the InstaForex logo first appeared in the Dakar racing simulator. The developers did a great job with the design of the Tatra truck, carefully working on every detail.

The new version of the Dakar simulator from Bigmoon Entertainment studio turned out to be the most epic off-road rally race ever created. Unsurprisingly, the game could make it to the top 10 best video games of 2022.

According to the latest estimates, more than 1 million gamers enjoyed the previous version of the Dakar simulator, which was released four years ago. The developers are confident that the new video game will make an equally stunning premiere due to more realistic graphics, exciting new missions, and an updated crew catalog.

It is not every team's honor to join the Dakar virtual race. The crew must show really impressive results in real competitions.

For several seasons, the InstaForex Loprais Team has demonstrated excellent scores. Team leader Ales Loprais notes that his crew would not have been able to manifest such a superb performance without the support from InstaForex. The company provides comprehensive assistance to the team during preliminary stages and races.

About InstaForex

InstaForex is an international broker providing financial services for both professional and novice traders. Owned by InstaFintech group, the company offers several types of accounts, favorable trading conditions and a wide range of instruments (currencies, CFDs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrencies). The advantages of the broker have already been appreciated by more than 7 million traders around the world.

