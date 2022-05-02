GAMING LOUNGE AND RETAIL STORE TO CELEBRATE FAZE CLAN'S EXPANSION OF CONSUMER PRODUCTS INTO ELECTRONICS & GAMING GEAR IMMERSIVE POP-UP SPACE WILL BE OPEN WEEKENDS & SELECT DATES FROM MAY 14TH - JUNE 10TH WITH EXCLUSIVE, LIMITED-EDITION DROPS & COLLABORATIONS TO BE ANNOUNCED Today, FaZe Clan, Inc. the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, announces their first-ever immersive gaming lounge ...

