GHOST WILL AWARD BRAND SPONSORSHIP DEAL TO WINNER OF THE FAZE1 GLOBAL RECRUITMENT CHALLENGE Download assets HERE . Today, FaZe Clan Inc. the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, announces a monumental, multi-year partnership with GHOST a lifestyle brand that spans across sports nutrition products, energy drinks, dietary supplements, merch and apparel. To introduce the partnership, FaZe ...

Download assets HERE .

Today, FaZe Clan Inc. (" FaZe Clan "), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, announces a monumental, multi-year partnership with GHOST a lifestyle brand that spans across sports nutrition products, energy drinks, dietary supplements, merch and apparel.

To introduce the partnership, FaZe Clan will be sharing a high-energy video featuring some of FaZe's biggest stars. The video will highlight FaZe Clan and GHOST' s joint far-reaching vision that transcends gaming as both brands celebrate their roots in fitness, music and sports. With a full lineup of both powdered and ready-to-drink products, GHOST delivers efficacy and authenticity in all categories, including protein, pre-workout, gaming, energy and wellness.

As disruptors in their respective categories, a partnership between FaZe Clan and GHOST represents the evolution of gaming. While FaZe Clan has reimagined traditional entertainment for the next generation, GHOST is providing products that support an active lifestyle, including transparent product labels and authentic flavor collaborations. Together, they are dedicated to creating a legendary community-driven space where culture thrives.

GHOST will be featured as an official sponsor of FaZe1: The Warehouse, the first-of-its-kind live reality competition series that will stream 24 hours a day for 15 consecutive days starting today at 2pm PST on twitch.tv/faze . FaZe1: The Warehouse is the final and only in-person stage of the FaZe1 global recruitment challenge that has been underway since January. Thousands of creator submissions have been narrowed down to the top 20 finalists who will compete in the new FaZe Warehouse in the heart of Hollywood , all vying to become the ultimate recruit. The winner of FaZe1 will be given a brand deal from GHOST , the opportunity to become an official member of FaZe Clan with a signing bonus of $1 million in cryptocurrency from MoonPay, as well as a Nissan GT-R.

To celebrate the GHOST x FaZe partnership, the brands have come together for a special giveaway. GHOST is hooking up fans in the U.S. that download the GHOST® app today ( Thursday, May 5th ) with their choice of either GHOST ENERGY or GHOST GAMER for free, while supplies last.

"We are beyond excited to embark on this journey with our new partners at GHOST ," says Adam Bauer , SVP of Partnerships at FaZe Clan . "Our goal with this partnership is to propel GHOST as a household name within gaming and youth culture by giving our fans access to their range of sports nutrition and active lifestyle products. This was a perfect fit from day one as we share a common goal of creating a new standard for what a best-in-class partnership is through dynamic storytelling, authenticity and  innovation. We can't wait to get started."

" FaZe Clan has been at the epicenter of the gaming world since its inception. As long time fans of FaZe, we are beyond excited and honored to partner with the whole organization," says Daniel Lourenco , Co-Founder and CEO of GHOST . " GHOST has shown the world that sports nutrition interest and usage extends far beyond the gym, and FaZe has absolutely done the same for gaming. Our wide product range aligns perfectly with FaZe Clan's diverse reach–from GHOST Gamer to GHOST Protein and GHOST Energy, we're excited to partner with and power the future of FaZe ."

ABOUT FAZE CLAN

FaZe Clan is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan 's roster of more than 85 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, Lebron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes ten competitive esports teams who have won over 30 world championships. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

ABOUT GHOST

GHOST is a lifestyle brand of sports nutrition products, energy drinks, dietary supplements, and apparel. GHOST is disrupting the sports nutrition industry by creating a lifestyle movement that includes transparent innovative products, global distribution, immersive content, key influencer partnerships and authentic collaborations with many of the world's leading flavor brands including OREO ® , Chips Ahoy! ®, Sour Patch Kids ® , Sonic ® Drive-In, Warheads ® , Swedish Fish ® and Welch's ® . GHOST products can be found at GNC, ghostlifestyle.com and select global retailers in over 40 countries. For more information visit ghostlifestyle.com or connect with the brand on Instagram , Twitter , TikTok , or Twitch .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faze-clan-and-ghost-announce-multi-year-partnership-301541057.html

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Asetek SimSports Partners with Kevin Magnussen to Bring a True F1 Car Feel to Sim Racing

Renowned Formula One Driver to Collaborate with Asetek SimSports™ on Product Development Starting with F1 Wheel Bases

Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, along with Kevin Magnussen acclaimed Danish race car driver currently competing in Formula One for Haas F1 Team, announced an agreement whereby Magnussen will work closely with Asetek SimSports™ engineers on the development of sim racing products that replicate the true feeling of an F1 car. As part of the agreement, Kevin Magnussen will be a brand ambassador for Asetek SimSports™.

Wemade Connect's Blockchain MMORPG Dark Eden M on WEMIX Now Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Take part in a realm versus realm war between Slayers and Vampires

- Korean game developer and publisher Wemade Connect officially launched its mobile MMORPG title, Dark Eden M on WEMIX, on both the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store today. The game is available globally with the exception of Korea, China and Japan .

NetEase Provides Update on Status Under Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act

- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today provides an update on its status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (the "HFCAA").

On May 4, 2022 , the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") provisionally named the Company as a Commission-Identified Issuer after the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC on April 28, 2022 , which included an audit report issued by a public accounting firm that the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (the "PCAOB") has determined that it is unable to inspect or investigate completely. The Company has previously disclosed that its auditor, the independent registered public accounting firm that issued the audit report included in its annual report filed with the SEC, is currently not inspected by the PCAOB, hence the identification by the PCAOB was expected.

NASA Teams Up with Epic Games and HeroX to Source VR Technology for Future Mars Exploration

Top Solutions for Extravehicular Simulations Will Earn Prize Purse of $70K

HeroX the leading platform and open marketplace for crowdsourced solutions, with Epic Games and Buendea today launched the crowdsourcing competition, NASA MarsXR Challenge . The Challenge seeks contributions to a Virtual Reality (XR) testbed environment that replicates the experiences and situations astronauts may encounter on Mars.

East Side Games

East Side Games Group Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Webcast

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 after market close. Following the release, the Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its performance with the investment community at 2:00 p.m. PT on the same day.

East Side Games Group logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group)

Related earnings release materials can be found in the Investors section of ESGG's website at https://eastsidegamesgroup.com/investors/financial-information/ .

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Webcast URL: https://app.webinar.net/Xy9WDqkl1O6

Toll Free Dial-In Number:

+1 (888) 440-2009

International Dial-In Number:

+1 (438) 803-0546

Conference ID:

8631585

A replay will be available starting at 6:30 a.m. PT May 13, 2022 until June 12, 2022 by dialing +1 (800) 770-2030 or +1 (647) 362-9199 and entering the conference ID 8631585.

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money , RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and T he Office: Somehow We Manage .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

Pwnk - The next generation interactive entertainment

- Pwnk went alive on Steam at the end of April. One of the game modes, Pwnk Royale, is a mini-game battle royale for streamers to play with their viewer community. Viewers participate the real-time squid-game like streaming based gameshow, each round one-fifth participants will be eliminated, and the final winner will take all the points after 30 minutes challenge. The new way to engage streaming audience instantly created a big buzz in the streaming world, more than a thousand streamers have joined Pwnk discord community since then.

Pwnk went alive on Steam at the end of April

With game modes like Pwnk Royale, Pwnk help streamers engage their live audiences much more easily, Pwnk also makes creating interactive live content a simple task for everyone. For audiences, they are no longer just watching content, but can also participate, contribute and even become the center focus in their favorite streamer's game shows.

Pwnk is an interactive MMO game center tailor-made for streamer community. Pwnk world is a fantasy theme park, built on a mysterious Pwnk archipelago. There are 8 different interactive game modes with the first Steam launch. 4 new interactive games will be released every month according to the developer of Pwnk. All these interactive games will enable streamers to play with their communities via platform chat. Viewers have no need to download any additional clients, but only to enter the command input using simple comments.

Pwnk went alive on Steam at the end of April

Pwnk is currently collaborating with the top live streaming platforms such as Twitch and Meta to create next generation interactive entertainment content, supporting millions of players to play game on video stream. Soon after the launch on steam, Pwnk received overwhelming positive responses on Steam from streamer community. Streamers recommend Pwnk as one of first native interactive cloud games.

Interactivity is the most important factor which separates gaming and streaming from traditional entertainment, the interaction itself becomes the driving factor for participants to enjoy the interactive games. Comparing to traditional entertainment format like videos, Pwnk aims to provide the next generation entertainment experience focusing on interactivity.

Starscape Pte. Ltd, incorporated in Singapore , is the team behind Pwnk. Starscape has a multinational team, with dedicated veterans from Meta (ex Facebook), Bytedance, Tencent TiMi Studio and Funplus with decades of experience on game development and social media platforms. For investment inquiries, please contact feedback@starscape.live

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pwnk---the-next-generation-interactive-entertainment-301540723.html

