Fanatec Expands Licensing Portfolio with New Nissan Partnership

Fanatec®, a brand of CORSAIR® (Nasdaq: CRSR) and global leader in sim racing hardware, today announced a new licensing partnership with Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. to develop officially licensed sim racing steering wheels inspired by the brand's performance driving heritage.

The collaboration joins Nissan's globally recognized automotive brand and passionate enthusiast community with Fanatec's premium sim racing hardware platform, expanding Fanatec's portfolio of officially licensed products and creating a new way for drivers, gamers, and motorsport fans to experience Nissan performance from home.

Designed for driving simulation enthusiasts, the upcoming products are being developed to deliver an authentic experience, with a strong focus on craftsmanship, ergonomic precision, and visual authenticity, that reflects the excitement and character of Nissan's performance legacy. Additional details regarding product specifications, availability, and launch timing will be announced later this year.

"We are thrilled to welcome Fanatec on board and are excited to collaborate with them on this new, exciting, licensed category extension for Nissan. We have long-standing gaming partners that we support and an avid global fan base of keen sim racers, so we are sure this licensed product will be a welcome addition!" said Yukika Sato, Senior Manager at Nissan.

The steering wheel is being developed with a strong focus on craftsmanship, ergonomic precision, and visual authenticity to ensure sim racers feel fully connected to the road and immersed in the experience.

"We are excited to partner with Nissan on officially licensed products," Thi La, Chief Executive Officer of CORSAIR. "Nissan has a passionate global fan base and a strong connection to driving enthusiasts, making this a natural fit for Fanatec and the sim racing community. This partnership further strengthens Fanatec's position as a premium platform for authentic, performance-driven simulation hardware."

About Nissan Motor Corporation
For more information about Nissan's products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com . You can also follow us on Facebook , Instagram , X and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube .

About Fanatec
Fanatec is a global leader in sim racing hardware, shaped by over 25 years of innovation and collaboration with automotive and motorsport brands. Fanatec develops high-performance sim racing products for PC and consoles, including steering wheels, direct drive bases, pedals, and cockpits. Fanatec products are designed in Germany, trusted by sim racing enthusiasts and motorsport professionals worldwide. As of 2024, Fanatec is part of the CORSAIR family of brands.

About CORSAIR
CORSAIR (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals to premium streaming equipment, smart ambient lighting, and esports coaching services, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's potential future growth in certain product categories; future headwinds and tailwinds that may impact the Company's sales and results of operations including semiconductor supply constraints and demand for AI-focused workstations; and the potential growth and the long-term trajectory of our segments. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the Company's limited operating history, which makes it difficult to forecast the Company's future results of operations; current macroeconomic conditions, including the impacts of high inflation and risk of recession, on demand for our products, consumer confidence and financial markets generally; changes in trade regulations, policies, and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations, including potential new tariffs that may be imposed on U.S. imports and our ability to mitigate; the Company's ability to build and maintain the strength of the Company's brand among gaming, streaming and content creator enthusiasts and ability to continuously develop and successfully market new products and improvements to existing products; the introduction and success of new third-party high-performance computer hardware, particularly graphics processing units and central processing units as well as sophisticated new video games; fluctuations in operating results; the loss or inability to attract and retain key management; the impacts from geopolitical events and unrest; delays or disruptions at the Company or third-parties' manufacturing and distribution facilities; and the other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and our subsequent filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Copyright ©2026 Corsair Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR and the sails logo are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. All other companies and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

Investor Relations:
David Pasquale
ir@corsair.com
914-337-8801

Media:
media@corsair.com
510-657-8747

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Corsair Gaming CRSR nasdaq:crsr gaming investing
CRSR
The Conversation (0)
NorthStar Gaming Provides Update on Strategic Priorities for 2026

NorthStar Gaming Provides Update on Strategic Priorities for 2026

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET,OTC:NSBBF) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today provided an update on its strategic priorities for 2026, focused on disciplined execution, effective capital allocation, and improving the Company's profitability profile. All dollar figures... Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Announces Leadership Changes

NorthStar Gaming Announces Leadership Changes

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET,OTC:NSBBF) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") announces that, effective immediately, Michael Moskowitz is no longer the Company's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") or Chair of its Board of Directors (the "Board").CEO TransitionThe Board has... Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

NorthStar Gaming Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Operating leverage continues to improve with gross margin outpacing revenue growth and operating expenses declining NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET,OTC:NSBBF) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended... Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Holdings (TSXV:BET)

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

Get access to more exclusive Gaming Investing Stock profiles here Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Launches "The Boost" to Unlock New Revenue Streams and Accelerate Business Performance

NorthStar Gaming Launches "The Boost" to Unlock New Revenue Streams and Accelerate Business Performance

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET,OTC:NSBBF) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") announces that it has launched a new website called "The Boost." Available at www.theboostbet.ca. The Boost will feature original casino and sports betting content designed for Canadian gaming... Keep Reading...
Person holding virtual game icons over a smartphone screen.

Mobile Gaming Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies

According to market intelligence firm Newzoo, global gaming revenue came in at US$177.9 billion in 2024, with mobile gaming accounting for more than half of that amount at US$97.6 billion.The firm states that the mobile gaming market has reached maturity but still achieved higher growth than the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

La Dama de Oro Discovery Vein Assays 7.5 grams over .45 metre

La Dama de Oro Discovery Vein Assays 7.5 grams over .45 metre

Syntholene Produces First 500 Kilograms of Hydrogen at Husavik Demonstration Facility

Western Uranium & Vanadium Reports a Greater Than 40% Grade Increase In The Final Assays of Uranium Deliveries

Related News

uranium investing

Frontier Nuclear Inks Royalty Deal for Colorado Mine Waste Recovery

gold investing

La Dama de Oro Discovery Vein Assays 7.5 grams over .45 metre

gold investing

Genesis Minerals Launches US$3.9 Billion Bid for Vault Minerals

precious metals investing

La Dama de Oro Discovery Vein Assays 7.5 grams over .45 metre

rare earth investing

Adrián Godás: Rare Earths Have Become a Geopolitical Market

cleantech investing

Syntholene Produces First 500 Kilograms of Hydrogen at Husavik Demonstration Facility

battery metals investing

Western Uranium & Vanadium Reports a Greater Than 40% Grade Increase In The Final Assays of Uranium Deliveries