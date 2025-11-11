Falcon Gold Targets Expansion of High-Grade Gold System with New Exploration Permit Application at Central Canada Project, Ontario

Falcon Gold Targets Expansion of High-Grade Gold System with New Exploration Permit Application at Central Canada Project, Ontario

FG: TSXV
3FA: FRA

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV: FG,OTC:FGLDF) (FSE: 3FA) (OTCQB: FGLDF) ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has submitted an Exploration Permit Application to the Ontario Ministry of Energy and Mines for its 100%-owned Central Canada Gold Project, located near Atikokan, Ontario. The permit will allow Falcon to drill up to 20 diamond drill holes focused on expanding known gold zones and testing newly defined high-priority targets identified through the Company's 2021 exploration program.

Karim Rayani, President and CEO of Falcon Gold, commented:

"The submission of our Exploration Permit represents the next step in unlocking the scale potential of the Central Canada Gold Project. Our prior drilling confirmed multiple high-grade intercepts and continuity along a 1.6-kilometre corridor within a proven gold-bearing structure. We believe we're only beginning to understand the size of this system — and with our Phase III program, we aim to connect the historic mine zones with newly defined gold mineralization along strike."

The program marks the next step in Falcon's strategy to systematically advance and expand the Central Canada Gold System, which hosts both historical mine workings and broad zones of near-surface gold mineralization. Falcon has retained Bjorkman Prospecting Inc. to lead the permitting process and manage drilling operations.

Strategic Location in Ontario's Emerging Gold Corridor

The Central Canada Project is located 20 kilometres southeast of Agnico Eagle Mines' Hammond Reef deposit, which hosts 3.3 million ounces of gold in open pit probable mineral reserves and 2.3 million ounces of measured and indicated mineral resources1. The project lies within the Marmion Terrane — the same Archean crustal block that hosts Hammond Reef — and is underlain by a northeast-trending splay of the Quetico Fault Zone, a major regional gold-bearing structure.

Phase III Drilling to Build on High-Grade Results

The newly submitted permit supports Falcon's Phase III drilling, targeting 1.6 kilometres of strike length along the historic Central Canada Mine Trend. The program will follow up on Falcon's Phase I and II drilling campaigns (2020–2021), where 15 of 17 drill holes intersected gold mineralization from surface to depth.

Highlighted intercepts include:

  • 10.17 g/t Au over 3.0 m starting at 67.0 m depth (DH CC20-01)
  • 2.8 g/t Au over 7.5 m starting at  158.1 m depth (DH CC20-09)
  • 1.57 g/t Au over 14.8 m starting at 89.6 m depth (DH CC-2012)
  • 18.6 g/t Au over 1.0 m starting at 104.0 m depth (intersection with visible gold in DH CC-20-01)

These results confirm the J.J. Walshe and parallel zones as part of a continuous gold system, open along strike and at depth. Falcon's next phase will test new structural targets and potential extensions of the high-grade shoots that remain untested below the historical workings.

Falcon is working aggressively to renew and expand existing permits across its portfolio; previous drilling was halted due a series unfortunate forest fires and flooding. The Central Canada project is Falcons most advanced stage project.

Advancing a Proven Gold System

The historic Central Canada Mine produced gold in the early 1900s from a shaft and underground workings developed on quartz vein systems up to 2 metres wide. Falcon's recent work demonstrates that gold mineralization extends well beyond the old workings, hosted within sheared volcanic rocks and banded iron formations — a geological setting comparable to Hammond Reef and other major Archean gold systems in the region.

Corporate Update

The Company also notes it has elected not to renew its property option on the Viernes project located in Chile as part of a strategic decision to consolidate operations in Canada. The costs associated with maintaining a Chilean office and operating in that jurisdiction were not aligned with Falcon's near-term priorities. This allows the Company to redirect capital and management focus towards our Canadian assets, where Falcon sees stronger long-term value and a more mining friendly environment.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

References:

  1. https://www.agnicoeagle.com/English/operations-and-projects/exploration-projects/hammond-reef/default.aspx

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Falcon's flagship project, the Central Canada Gold Mine, is approximately 20 km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit which currently has an estimated 3.32 million ounces of gold (123.5 million tonnes grading 0.84 g/t gold) mineral reserves and 2.3 million ounces of measured and indicated mineral resources (133.4 million tonnes grading 0.54 g/t gold). Ref: https://www.agnicoeagle.com/English/exploration/exploration-projects/Hammond-Reef/default.aspx The Hammond Reef gold property lies on the Hammond shear zone, which is a northeast-trending splay off the Quetico Fault Zone ("QFZ") and may be the control for the gold deposit. The Central Gold property lies on a similar major northeast-trending splay of the QFZ. The neighboring properties results do not necessarily apply to the current project or property being disclosed

The Company holds multiple additional projects: a 49% interest in the Burton Gold property with Iamgold near Sudbury Ontario;  Spitfire-Sunny Boy, claims in B.C.; Great Burnt Copper-Gold Project in Central Newfoundland, and most recently battery metals projects, Timmins West Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property Ontario, Outarde Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property, and the Nickel North property in Quebec.

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/falcon-gold-targets-expansion-of-high-grade-gold-system-with-new-exploration-permit-application-at-central-canada-project-ontario-302611761.html

SOURCE Falcon Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2025/11/c3854.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Falcon GoldFG:CCTSXV:FGBase Metals Investing
FG:CC
The Conversation (0)
Falcon Gold (TSXV:FG)

Falcon Gold

Generating and Exploring Precious Metal Assets in Prolific Jurisdictions Across the Americas

Generating and Exploring Precious Metal Assets in Prolific Jurisdictions Across the Americas Keep Reading...
Falcon Commences Drilling At Its Great Burnt Copper Project, NL

Falcon Commences Drilling At Its Great Burnt Copper Project, NL

Falcon Gold Corp.(TSXV:FG)(3FA:GR)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to report drilling has commenced at our Great Burnt Copper Project (the "Property") located in Central Newfoundland. The Company has completed 8kms of additional road to the drill site from the government... Keep Reading...
Falcon Mobilizes Drill Crews At Great Burnt Copper Project In Central Newfoundland

Falcon Mobilizes Drill Crews At Great Burnt Copper Project In Central Newfoundland

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF) ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to report drill crews and equipment are now being mobilized to our Great Burnt Copper Project (the "Property") located in Central Newfoundland. The Company previously encountered delays earlier this spring... Keep Reading...
Falcon Reports the Status of Drill Program at Great Burnt Copper Project, Newfoundland

Falcon Reports the Status of Drill Program at Great Burnt Copper Project, Newfoundland

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the status of our inaugural drill program at its 100%-owned Great Burnt Copper Project (the "Property") located in Central Newfoundland. The Company encountered delays earlier this spring due to... Keep Reading...
Falcon To Commence Drill Program At Great Burnt, NL

Falcon To Commence Drill Program At Great Burnt, NL

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is to commence drilling at its 100% owned Great Burnt Copper Project in Central Newfoundland. The Company plans to test up to ten geophysical anomalies with a maximum of 1100... Keep Reading...
Falcon Hires Centreline for Great Burnt Drilling

Falcon Hires Centreline for Great Burnt Drilling

Falcon Gold Corp. (FG:TSXV)(3FA:GR)(FGLDF:OTCQB); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has awarded a drilling contract to CentreLine Drilling of Newfoundland to conduct a diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Great Burnt Copper Project in Central Newfoundland.... Keep Reading...
Questcorp Mining Receives Initial Investment from U.K. Based Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP.

Questcorp Mining Receives Initial Investment from U.K. Based Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP.

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that Sorbie Bornholm LP ("Sorbie"), a UK Investment Fund, has undertaken an initial investment in Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910)... Keep Reading...
Two Pools Gold Project Update

Two Pools Gold Project Update

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Two Pools Gold Project updateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Noble Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Noble Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire) TORONTO TheNewswire - November 10, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (" Noble " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOB,OTC:NLPXF) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") on a best efforts basis, involving... Keep Reading...
Anteros Expands Surface Base and Precious Metal Mineralization at the Havens Steady VMS Property, Newfoundland

Anteros Expands Surface Base and Precious Metal Mineralization at the Havens Steady VMS Property, Newfoundland

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its first channel sampling program, which expands surface polymetallic mineralization at the Main Mineralized Zone ("MMZ") of its wholly-owned, road-accessible Havens Steady VMS Property ("Havens... Keep Reading...
Questcorp Mining Provides Clarification on Private Placement Investment

Questcorp Mining Provides Clarification on Private Placement Investment

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") completed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") on October 24, 2025. In connection with closing of the first tranche, the Company issued 14,000,334 units (each,... Keep Reading...
Juggernaut Confirms District Scale Gold-Rich System on Big One Property Measuring 22 km2 with Assays up to 263.70 g/t AuEq that is Drill Ready, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Juggernaut Confirms District Scale Gold-Rich System on Big One Property Measuring 22 km2 with Assays up to 263.70 g/t AuEq that is Drill Ready, Golden Triangle, B.C.

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 10, 2025 Juggernaut Exploration Ltd (JUGR.V) (OTCPK: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) ( the "Company" or "Juggernaut") is excited to announce that detailed mapping and sampling have confirmed that the gold-rich Big Mac Zone, Whopper Zone and Gold... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

SAGA Metals Commences Drilling Campaign to Advance Mineral Resource Estimate at Radar Project in Labrador

1911 Gold Intersects up to 24.83 g/t Gold over 2.60 m on San Antonio West at the True North Gold Project

Questcorp Mining Receives Initial Investment from U.K. Based Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP.

Related News

lithium investing

China Grants Conditional Approval to Codelco-SQM Lithium Joint Venture

Gold Investing

Trump’s Fed Feud: Fears Over Fed Independence Benefit Gold

Precious Metals Investing

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

Copper Investing

Caravel Minerals and Kutch Copper to Fast-Track Caravel Copper Project

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Commences Drilling Campaign to Advance Mineral Resource Estimate at Radar Project in Labrador

Iron Investing

BHP Invests AU$944 Million in Western Australia Communities

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Intersects up to 24.83 g/t Gold over 2.60 m on San Antonio West at the True North Gold Project