Falcon for IT Risk-based Patching Accelerates Cybersecurity and IT Consolidation on CrowdStrike

Falcon for IT Risk-based Patching Accelerates Cybersecurity and IT Consolidation on CrowdStrike

AI-powered Risk-based Patching enables customers to identify, prioritize, and fix the vulnerabilities that matter most through a single unified platform

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced Risk-based Patching with Falcon® for IT accelerating cybersecurity and IT consolidation on the Falcon® platform . With the combination of AI-powered Risk-based Patching and Falcon® Exposure Management customers can identify, prioritize, and fix the vulnerabilities that matter most through a single console and workflow accelerating safe, large-scale patching and expanding CrowdStrike's platform leadership beyond cybersecurity.

"Adversaries exploit known vulnerabilities within minutes, yet most organizations are slowed by silos between security and IT that delay fixes and leave dangerous gaps," said Elia Zaitsev, chief technology officer at CrowdStrike. "With Falcon for IT Risk-based Patching, we unify teams and processes with a shared, risk-prioritized view so they know what to fix first – and can actually fix it. This is the last mile of risk reduction, closing gaps that adversaries exploit by eliminating the silos that have slowed organizations for too long. With built-in safety controls we give teams the confidence to patch both quickly and safely at scale."

Closing the Gap Between Security and IT

Vulnerability management is fragmented – not just by tools, but by teams and processes. Security relies on one set of tools to find vulnerabilities, while IT depends on another to deploy patches. This disconnect creates blind spots between what's found and what's fixed, duplicate agents that add complexity, and slow handoffs that give adversaries time to exploit unpatched systems. The result is that risk lingers while attackers move faster.

From Identification to Remediation on One Platform

CrowdStrike eliminates the silos between security and IT. Falcon Exposure Management prioritizes vulnerabilities most likely to be exploited based on adversary activity and real-world attack paths. Falcon for IT Risk-based Patching turns this insight into action – applying AI-powered patching with Patch Safety Scores and sensor intelligence to rapidly remediate the risk safely. Together on the Falcon platform, they eliminate the gap between knowing where you're exposed and fixing it, giving security and IT one unified workflow to reduce risk before attackers can exploit it.

Customer Benefits

Falcon for IT Risk-based Patching on the Falcon platform delivers:

  • AI-driven Patch Prioritization: CrowdStrike adversary intelligence and ExPRT.AI scoring prioritize vulnerabilities based on real-world exploitation likelihood – so teams can patch the vulnerabilities that matter most.
  • Safe, Business-aligned Patching : Patch Safety Scores and sensor intelligence give teams confidence to update critical systems without downtime.
  • Unified Workflows: The single-agent, single-console Falcon platform replaces fragmented tools across security and IT, enabling shared workflows that accelerate collaboration and deliver faster, more accurate remediation while reducing complexity and cost.

To learn more about Risk-based Patching with Falcon for IT, read our blog and visit here .

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram
Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/

© 2025 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes descriptions of products, features, or functionality which may not currently be generally available. Any such references are provided for informational purposes only. The development, release, and timing of all features or functionality remain at our sole discretion and may change without notice. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Customers should make purchasing decisions based only on services and features that are currently generally available. For more information on our existing offerings please talk to your CrowdStrike representative.

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.CRWDNASDAQ:CRWD
CRWD
The Conversation (0)
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

CrowdStrike Holdings provides cybersecurity products and services aimed at protecting organizations from cyberthreats. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, identity protection, and log management. CrowdStrike went public in 2019 and serves customers worldwide.

KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P 500 are more representative of the large-cap market space, all companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CrowdStrike Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

CrowdStrike Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

  • Ending ARR grows 33% year-over-year to reach $3.65 billion
  • Net new ARR grows 22% year-over-year to $212 million
  • Delivers record operating cash flow of $383 million and record free cash flow of $322 million, 35% of revenue

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), today announced financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2025, ended April 30, 2024.

"CrowdStrike started the fiscal year from a position of momentum and exceptional strength, with net new ARR of $212 million growing 22% year-over-year and ending ARR growing 33% year-over-year to reach $3.65 billion," said George Kurtz, CrowdStrike's president, chief executive officer and co-founder. "The Falcon platform's differentiated architecture creates a wide competitive moat and uniquely enables CrowdStrike to solve the industry's biggest cybersecurity, IT and data problems. Customers of all sizes are standardizing on the Falcon platform to achieve better security outcomes and lower their TCO."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CrowdStrike Announces Speaker Line Up for "The Washington Post Live" Cyber Event Featuring General Nakasone, Ambassador Fick, Kemba Walden and CrowdStrike's Drew Bagley

CrowdStrike Announces Speaker Line Up for "The Washington Post Live" Cyber Event Featuring General Nakasone, Ambassador Fick, Kemba Walden and CrowdStrike's Drew Bagley

Key government officials will join CrowdStrike to address ways to strengthen the U.S. cyber ecosystem

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) will partner with The Washington Post Live to present Securing Cyberspace: The global cyberthreat landscape in 2024 on Thursday, June 6, featuring conversations with Ambassador Nathaniel C. Fick, General (Ret.) Paul M. Nakasone, Kemba Walden and CrowdStrike's head of privacy and public policy Drew Bagley. Topics will include the major cybersecurity threats to U.S. national security, safeguarding America's critical infrastructure ahead of the 2024 elections and a discussion on ecosystem-level cybersecurity issues, such as concentration risk, coupled with recommended policy next steps to address these systemic problems.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CrowdStrike and Cloudflare Announce Expanded Strategic Partnership to Secure Networks and Power the AI-Native SOC

CrowdStrike and Cloudflare Announce Expanded Strategic Partnership to Secure Networks and Power the AI-Native SOC

New alliance combines best-of-breed platforms, accelerating partners' ability to drive vendor consolidation by securing the network and stopping breaches across device endpoints, cloud, identity, data, and applications

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) and Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced an expansion of their strategic partnership, connecting their platforms to enhance security from the device to the network, accelerate Security Operations Center (SOC) transformation, and stop breaches at scale. Now combining cloud-native, market-leading Zero Trust protection and connectivity from Cloudflare One™ with best-in-class AI-native cybersecurity from CrowdStrike Falcon ® Next-Gen SIEM on the CrowdStrike Falcon ® cybersecurity platform , joint channel partners can drive vendor consolidation while reducing cost and operational complexity for customers worldwide.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CrowdStrike and eSentire Expand Partnership to Take Over Protection of Global Carbon Black Customer Accounts

CrowdStrike and eSentire Expand Partnership to Take Over Protection of Global Carbon Black Customer Accounts

Strategic partnership will accelerate vendor consolidation, replacing point products with winning combination of AI-native cybersecurity and 24/7 Managed Detection and Response protection

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) and eSentire , a leading Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, today announced an expanded partnership to integrate threat intelligence and power eSentire's 24/7 managed security operations with the breadth of the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform . In the expanded partnership, eSentire is doubling down on CrowdStrike to fulfill customer consolidation needs and take over protection of global Carbon Black accounts, while CrowdStrike is deepening its commitment to unleashing the power of AI-native cybersecurity with eSentire's award-winning MDR .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Empire Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Marketing Manager

Empire Metals Limited Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Canada One Commences 2025 Field Work Program at Flagship, Copper Dome Project

Element79 Gold Corp Obtains 2-Year Extension of Drilling Permit for Gold Mountain Project

Related News

Copper Investing

Empire Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Marketing Manager

Copper Investing

Empire Metals Limited Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Base Metals Investing

Canada One Commences 2025 Field Work Program at Flagship, Copper Dome Project

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Obtains 2-Year Extension of Drilling Permit for Gold Mountain Project

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Amends Maria Norte Terms

Precious Metals Investing

New Break Maiden Drilling Returns 4.11 g/t Au over 31.3 Metres in Drillhole #5 and 3.35 g/t Au over 14.8 Metres in Drillhole #4 at Moray Gold Project

lithium investing

Livium Signs Binding Term Sheet with Iondrive related to DES Technology for Clean Energy Waste Recycling