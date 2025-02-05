Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Top 10 Potash Countries by Production

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

Trending Press Releases

First Helium Spuds 7-15 Exploration Well

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

Heliostar Delivers Strong Shallow Oxide Gold Hits at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

Quarterly Report for the 3 Months ended 31 December 2024

Energy Technologies Limited 2Q FY2025 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Pilbara Gold Exploration Update and Planned Activities – March Quarter

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

Anteros Metals

ANT:CC

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Rare Earths Outlook Report

World Nickel Outlook 2025

World Resource Outlook 2025

2025 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Falco Engages Nettlehurst Capital Advisors Inc.

Falco Engages Nettlehurst Capital Advisors Inc.

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a services agreement (the " Agreement ") with Nettlehurst Capital Advisors Inc. (" NCA ") pursuant to which NCA has agreed to provide certain advisory services to the Corporation, including advice on capital markets, in accordance with Policy 3.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ").

Under the engagement, NCA will be paid a fee of $5,000 per month for the services it will render starting on February 5 th , 2025, for an initial six-month term, (the " Initial Term "). The Agreement can be extended for subsequent three-month terms following the Initial Term. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and NCA will not receive common shares or options as compensation.

NCA and the Corporation are arms-length parties and NCA and its principals do not currently own or have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Corporation.

NCA is a Toronto-based capital markets advisory firm, specializing in market liquidity services.

About Falco

Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 67,000 hectares of land in the Noranda Mining Camp, which represents 67% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco's principal asset is the Falco Horne 5 Project located under the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Development Corp is Falco's largest shareholder owning a 16.0% interest in the Corporation.

For further information, please contact:

Luc Lessard
President and Chief Executive Officer
514 261-3336
info@falcores.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, " forward-looking statements ") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on information currently available to the Corporation and the Corporation provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. The occurrence of such events or the realization of such statements is subject to a number of risk factors, including the risk factors identified in Falco's MD&A and other continuous disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca .

Although Falco believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Falco disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Falco ResourcesFPC:CCTSXV:FPCBase Metals Investing
FPC:CC
Falco Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Falco Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Falco Resources (TSXV:FPC)

Falco Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Falco Announces Extension of Certain Deadlines and Other Amendments Under the Silver Stream Transaction

Falco Announces Extension of Certain Deadlines and Other Amendments Under the Silver Stream Transaction

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that the Corporation and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (" Osisko ") have entered into an amendment to the silver purchase agreement dated February 27, 2019 (the " Silver Stream ") relating to Falco's Horne 5 Project. The amendment postpones certain deadlines granted to Falco to achieve milestones set as conditions precedent to Osisko funding the remaining instalments of the stream deposit and certain other deadlines.

The amendment comprises additional changes to reflect the execution of the operating license and indemnity agreement (" OLIA ") with Glencore in January 2024, including that the funding of the second and third instalment of the stream deposit will be subject to Falco demonstrating that financial assurances in favour of Glencore under the OLIA can be satisfied. The amendment also increases the minimum equity financing required as a condition precedent to funding the second and third instalments to reflect inflation since the initial execution of the Silver Stream as well as a revised provision on the calculation of interest payable to Osisko once production has commenced or should commencement of production be postponed. A copy of the amendment has been filed under Falco's profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falco Thanks the Rouyn Noranda Chamber of Commerce and Industry for Its Support

Falco Thanks the Rouyn Noranda Chamber of Commerce and Industry for Its Support

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Company ") acknowledges the press release issued by the Rouyn-Noranda Chamber of Commerce and Industry (" CCIRN ") entitled " BAPE Report The Horne 5 Project: A Lever for the Local Economy and a Commitment to the Community " and thanks the CCIRN for its support.

After reviewing the BAPE report, the CCIRN indicates that, although challenges have been raised, it sees the Horne 5 Project as an exceptional opportunity for Rouyn-Noranda and the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region. The CCIRN is encouraged by Falco's efforts to meet community expectations and maximize local economic impacts. The CCIRN adds that by working together, we can make this project an engine of economic growth and sustainable development that will benefit everyone.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falco Horne 5 Mining Project Bape Report

Falco Horne 5 Mining Project Bape Report

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Company ") welcomes the report of the Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement (BAPE), in which the commission of inquiry brings to the attention of the relevant decision-making bodies various elements that require commitments, actions or modifications, with a view to issuing government authorizations. This commission examined the Falco Horne 5 mining project (the " Project ") from a sustainable development perspective, and, at this stage of the project's development, it is customary for the commission to request additional studies and analyses in order to clarify certain aspects of the Project. It is important to note that to date, more than 90% of the commission's opinions related to the Project have already been considered, planned or initiated. Falco has summarized its main findings in a summary of highlights .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FALCO ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

FALCO ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

TSXV - FPC

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falco Announces Election of Directors and Closing of Its Senior Debt Transactions

Falco Announces Election of Directors and Closing of Its Senior Debt Transactions

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") announces that the five (5) nominees listed in the management information circular dated November 4, 2024, were elected as directors of Falco.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual and special meeting of shareholders on December 10, 2024, are set out below:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Reinstatement to Quotation

Reinstatement to Quotation

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Reinstatement to Quotation

Download the PDF here.

Blackstone Minerals - Investor Presentation - February 2025

Blackstone Minerals - Investor Presentation - February 2025

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Blackstone Minerals - Investor Presentation - February 2025

Download the PDF here.

Blackstone Merger to Acquire World Class Copper Gold Project

Blackstone Merger to Acquire World Class Copper Gold Project

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Blackstone Merger to Acquire World Class Copper Gold Project

Download the PDF here.

Lake Maitland pit re-optimisation complete

Lake Maitland pit re-optimisation complete

Toro Energy (TOE:AU) has announced Lake Maitland pit re-optimisation complete

Download the PDF here.

Chemical Assays Confirm High-grade Results at Ashburton

Chemical Assays Confirm High-grade Results at Ashburton

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Chemical assays confirm high-grade results at Ashburton

Download the PDF here.

Anteros Secures Knob Lake Property Mineral Tenure to 2030

Anteros Secures Knob Lake Property Mineral Tenure to 2030

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful filing of the Knob Lake Property NI 43-101 Technical Report (the "Report") with the government of Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Industry, Energy and Technology ("IETNL"). The approval of the Report's expenditures as assessment credits and the recent renewal of the mineral licence has secured the Company's mineral tenure at the Knob Lake Property until 2030.

The Knob Lake Property (the "Property") hosts a high-grade Iron and Manganese deposit located in an active mining jurisdiction in Labrador, near Schefferville Québec. The Property is 100% owned by Anteros and is strategically located close to necessary infrastructure such as hydropower and rail facilities, supporting the potential for future operational developments.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Falco Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Falco Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Significant new drill targets defined at the Bronze Fox Copper-Gold Project, Southern Mongolia

Updated Commercial Development Plan for North America’s First Lithium Brine Production Facility

Reinstatement to Quotation

Blackstone Minerals - Investor Presentation - February 2025

Related News

resource investing

Significant new drill targets defined at the Bronze Fox Copper-Gold Project, Southern Mongolia

lithium investing

Updated Commercial Development Plan for North America’s First Lithium Brine Production Facility

Gold Investing

Lynette Zang: A Battle Royale is Coming, Sound Money is Safety

Gold Investing

Andy Schectman: BRICS, Trump and Gold — What Will Wake the Public Up?

Gold Investing

New Murchison Releases Feasibility Study for Crown Prince Gold Deposit

Copper Investing

Cobre Reports Ngami Copper Project Assay Results, Further Drilling Planned

Zinc Investing

Nuvau Minerals: Revitalizing Critical Mineral Production in Quebec’s Premier Matagami Mining District

×