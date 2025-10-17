FALCO ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

FALCO ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TSX.V - FPC

 Falco Resources Ltd. (TSXV: FPC,OTC:FPRGF) ("Falco" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced bought deal private placement (the "Offering") with a syndicate of underwriters led by Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, acting as lead agent and sole bookrunner, and including BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., National Bank Financial Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (collectively, the "Underwriters"). Pursuant to the Offering, Falco has issued an aggregate of 41,005,000 units of the Corporation (the "Units") at a price of $0.32 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $13,121,600.

Each Unit consists of one common share (each, a "Common Share") of the Corporation and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.46 at any time on or before April 17, 2027.

The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of Units for the advancement of the Horne 5 Project and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Underwriters received an aggregate cash fee equal to $787,296.

All Common Shares and Warrants issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance of such securities under applicable securities laws in Canada.

Related parties of the Corporation, including Osisko Development Corp. and certain directors and officers of the Corporation, subscribed for an aggregate of 7,455,000 Units such that the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Corporation is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.5(a) and the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.7(1)(a) in respect of such related party participation as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, does not exceed 25% of the Corporation's market capitalization. Additional information with respect thereto will be published in a material change report to be filed by the Corporation following the closing of the Offering. The Corporation did not file the material change report 21 days prior to closing of the Offering, as the related parties' participation had not been confirmed at that time and the Corporation wished to close the transaction as soon as practicable for sound business reasons.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder.

About Falco

Falco is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the province of Québec, with an extensive portfolio of properties in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue greenstone belt. Falco holds rights to approximately 67,000 hectares of land in the Noranda Mining Camp, which represents 67% of the camp as a whole and includes 13 former gold and base metal mining sites. Falco's main asset is the Horne 5 project located beneath the former Horne mine, which was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Development Corp. is Falco's largest shareholder, with a 16% interest in the Corporation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "seeks", "may", "should", "could", "will", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations including negative variations thereof of such words and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. These statements are made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set out in Falco's annual and/or quarterly management discussion and analysis and in other of its public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, as well as all assumptions regarding the foregoing. Although the Corporation believes the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. Consequently, the Corporation cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Corporation are not guarantees of future results or performance and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Falco Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/17/c3356.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Falco ResourcesFPC:CCTSXV:FPCBase Metals Investing
FPC:CC
Falco Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Falco Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Falco Resources (TSXV:FPC)

Falco Resources

Falco Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Falco Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Canadian explorer in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp

FALCO ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

FALCO ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/ TSX.V - FPC Falco Resources Ltd. (TSXV: FPC,OTC:FPRGF) ("Falco" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated September 29, 2025, it has agreed with Cantor... Keep Reading...
Falco Announces Bought Deal Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $10 Million

Falco Announces Bought Deal Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $10 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation to act as lead... Keep Reading...
Sean Roosen and John Burzynski Join Falco as Special Advisors

Sean Roosen and John Burzynski Join Falco as Special Advisors

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sean Roosen and Mr. John Burzynski as Special Advisors to Falco's Management and Board of Directors (the " Board ") in respect of marketing, financing and project development... Keep Reading...
Falco Files Requested Documentation for the Horne 5 Project's Environmental Authorization Process

Falco Files Requested Documentation for the Horne 5 Project's Environmental Authorization Process

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has responded to all questions and comments requested by the Direction de l'évaluation environnementale (" DEE ") des projets industriels et miniers on February 27, 2025 (the " Correspondence "),... Keep Reading...
Horne 5 Project Update

Horne 5 Project Update

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") announced today that since its March 3 rd press release (the " March 3 rd Press Release "), the Corporation has received complementary correspondence (the " Complementary Correspondence ") from the Direction de l'évaluation... Keep Reading...
Completes Two Pools Gold Acquisition

Completes Two Pools Gold Acquisition

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Completes Two Pools Gold acquisitionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Questcorp and Riverside Update Substantial Drilling Progress at the LA Union Gold and Silver Project with Seven Holes Completed at Four Targets

Questcorp and Riverside Update Substantial Drilling Progress at the LA Union Gold and Silver Project with Seven Holes Completed at Four Targets

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to further update investors on its maiden drilling program at the La Union gold and silver project in Sonora, Mexico, which continues on track and on budget. The program is now... Keep Reading...
Prismo Reports High Grade Gold along with Silver, Copper and Zinc Mineralization at Ripsey Mine

Prismo Reports High Grade Gold along with Silver, Copper and Zinc Mineralization at Ripsey Mine

(TheNewswire) 600-meter Drill Target Along Strike Confirmed Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - October 16th, 2025 Prismo Metals Inc. (" Prismo " or the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to report that it has received assay results from 15 samples taken at the... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Identifies Second Drill Target for Oil & Gas on its Block VIII, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Identifies Second Drill Target for Oil & Gas on its Block VIII, Cambodia

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA - October 15, 2025 TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") has a second drill target from an identified second anticline on Central... Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration Outlines Planned Drill Program at Yuma King, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Outlines Planned Drill Program at Yuma King, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced plans for Phase 1 of its maiden drill program and additional surface exploration activities on its 100%-owned Yuma King Project ("Yuma King" or the "Project") in west-central Arizona. The Phase 1 drill program will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Falco Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Falco Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

CHARBONE Announces Closing of Units for Debt Financing Totaling $0.5M

CHARBONE annonce un financement de reglements de dettes par emission d'unites totalisant 0,5M$

Heliostar Presents Stronger Economics at the La Colorada Mine in Updated Technical Report

Successful A$4.5M Placement to Accelerate Battery, REE and Solar Panel Recycling Growth

Related News

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Announces Closing of Units for Debt Financing Totaling $0.5M

Tech Investing

CHARBONE annonce un financement de reglements de dettes par emission d'unites totalisant 0,5M$

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Presents Stronger Economics at the La Colorada Mine in Updated Technical Report

lithium investing

Successful A$4.5M Placement to Accelerate Battery, REE and Solar Panel Recycling Growth

Critical Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Tech Investing

Convertible Note and Placement

Emerging Tech Investing

Strategic Entry into Australian Gas Infrastructure Sector