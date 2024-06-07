Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Falco Announces Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Up to C$5.0 Million

Falco Announces Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Up to C$5.0 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Paradigm Capital Inc. (collectively, the " Agents "), in connection with a "best efforts" private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$5,000,000 from the sale of the following:

  • units of the Corporation (the " Units ") at a price of C$0.23 per Unit; and
  • up to 3,571,429 flow-through shares of the Corporation (the " FT Shares ", and collectively with the Units, the " Offered Securities ") for gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 from the sale of FT Shares.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Corporation (each, a " Common Share ") and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share (each, a " Warrant Share ") at a price of C$0.35 at any time on or before that date which is 24 months after the closing date of the Offering. Each FT Share will consist of one Common Share to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Income Tax Act ").

The Corporation has granted the Agents an option, on the same terms and conditions as the Offering, exercisable until the second business day prior to the closing date of the Offering, to sell up to an additional C$1,000,000 in Offered Securities including up to C$250,000 additional FT Shares (" Agents' Option "). If the Agents' Option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering would be C$6.0 million.

The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of Units for the advancement of the Horne 5 Project in Québec as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes. The net proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares will be used to fund exploration on the Company's other properties. The FT Shares will be issued as "flow-through shares" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act. The Company will, in a timely and prescribed manner and form, incur (or be deemed to incur) resource exploration expenses which (i) will constitute "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act and "flow through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act, and (ii) will, for eligible Québec resident subscribers of FT Shares, be entitled to both additional 10% deductions provided for under section 726.4.10 and section 726.4.17.2 of the Taxation Act (Québec) (" Qualifying Expenditures "), in an amount equal to the amount raised pursuant to the sale of FT Shares, and the Company will, in timely and prescribed manner and form, renounce the Qualifying Expenditures (on a pro rata basis) to each subscriber of FT Shares with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2024 in accordance with the Income Tax Act and the Taxation Act (Québec).

The Offering is anticipated to close on or about June 27, 2024 (the " Closing Date ") and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSXV.

The Offered Securities are being offered by way of private placement in all of the provinces of Canada to investors who qualify as "accredited investors" under Canadian securities legislation or who are otherwise exempt from prospectus delivery requirements. The Offering may also be offered in the United States to "accredited investors" (as defined in Rule 501(a) of Regulation D) pursuant to an exemption from registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in such other jurisdictions outside of Canada in accordance with applicable law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder.

The Common Shares issuable from the sale of Offered Securities to "accredited investors" in Canada or otherwise on a prospectus exempt basis will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance of the Offered Securities.

About Falco Resources Ltd.

Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 67,000 hectares of land in the Noranda Mining Camp, which represents 67% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco's principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located under the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Development Corp. is Falco's largest shareholder owning a 17.3% interest in the Corporation.

For further information, please contact:

Luc Lessard
President and Chief Executive Officer
514 261-3336
info@falcores.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "seeks", "may", "should", "could", "will", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations including negative variations thereof of such words and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing statements, the Corporation meeting all conditions for a timely closing of the Offering, including obtaining all required approvals, and the proposed use of the proceeds of the Offering are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, results, performance or achievements of Falco to differ materially from any future plans, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risk and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set out in Falco's annual and/or quarterly management discussion and analysis and in other of its public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca   , as well as all assumptions regarding the foregoing. Although Falco believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Falco disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Falco Resources
Falco Resources
Falco Resources (TSXV:FPC)

Falco Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Falco Thanks the Community for Its Participation at the BAPE Public Information Session

Falco Thanks the Community for Its Participation at the BAPE Public Information Session

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") provides a positive assessment of the public information meeting of the Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement (" BAPE ") held on May 21 st at the Petit Théâtre du Vieux-Noranda. More than 200 people came for information and to ask questions about Falco's Horne 5 Project (" Falco's Horne 5 Project " or the " Project ") not counting webcast participants, which demonstrates the population's high level of interest in the Project for all the surrounding communities.

This public information session allowed the population and various organizations to obtain details on the Project and answers on subjects of concern to them. Falco's team has been engaged and listening to citizens since day one. To that effect, Falco has heard each of the concerns raised during the public information session and again invites the population to come meet the team at Espace Falco, located at 157 Avenue Principale, in Rouyn-Noranda.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falco Appoints Red Cloud to Provide Promotional Services

Falco Appoints Red Cloud to Provide Promotional Services

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a services agreement (the " Agreement ") with Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. (" RCFS ") pursuant to which RCFS has agreed to provide certain advisory services to the Corporation, including advice on marketing and social media activities, in accordance with Policy 3.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ").

Under the engagement, RCFS will be paid a fee of $10,000 per month for the services it will render starting on April 4 th , 2024, for an initial twelve-month term, which may be reduced to six months in certain circumstances (the " Initial Term "). The Agreement will transition to a month-to-month basis following the Initial Term. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and RCFS will not receive common shares or options as compensation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falco Announces Granting of Stock Options

Falco Announces Granting of Stock Options

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") announces that the Board of Directors approved the grant of incentive stock options to key employees, officers and directors to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,440,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Corporation. Grants are subject to a three-year vesting period and a five-year term. The options were granted at an exercise price of $0.36 per share being the closing price of the common shares of the Corporation on the TSX Venture Exchange on April 2, 2024.

About Falco

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falco Reaches Another Major Milestone and Confirms Admissibility of Its Horne 5 Project's Environmental Impact Assessment

Falco Reaches Another Major Milestone and Confirms Admissibility of Its Horne 5 Project's Environmental Impact Assessment

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce the receipt of confirmation of the admissibility of its Environmental Impact Assessment (" EIA ") for the Horne 5 Project located in Rouyn-Noranda (the " Admissibility ") from the Ministry of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks (" MEFCCWP ").

Since the initial EIA filing in 2018, Falco has completed extensive field work and studies, in addition to providing the documentation in order to respond to questions and requests for information raised by the MEFCCWP. Driven by ESG principles, the EIA was conducted by a multidisciplinary team comprised of Falco's employees, experts and partners, and highlights the Horne 5 Project's benefits and impacts on its physical, biological and human environments. The EIA includes various measures to avoid, mitigate or compensate for these impacts, and to enhance the project's overall benefits, in a strong corporate governance environment. The EIA and all related documentation are publicly available on the Environmental Assessment Register of the MEFCCWP.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Result of AGM

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Result of AGM

Result of Annual General Meeting

Trident Royalties PLC (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTR), the diversified mining royalty company, is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the Company's AGM held earlier today were duly passed

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - MAX

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - MAX

Trading resumes in:

Company: MAX Resource Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Biomea Fusion Announces BMF-219 in Diabetes Placed on Clinical Hold

Biomea Fusion Announces BMF-219 in Diabetes Placed on Clinical Hold

Biomea Fusion, Inc. ("Biomea" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BMEA), announced that the Company has received notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that a full clinical hold has been placed on Biomea's ongoing Phase III clinical trials of the Company's investigational covalent menin inhibitor BMF-219 in type 2 and type 1 diabetes (COVALENT-111 and COVALENT-112), respectively. The Company will continue ongoing safety and efficacy data collection during the hold.

"We respect the FDA's decision and agree that patient safety is paramount and our top priority. We are fully collaborating and working diligently with the FDA to put a plan in place as quickly as possible to ensure patient safety and look forward to resuming the studies once we have authorization from the FDA. The results to date have supported that BMF-219 is generally well-tolerated and can restore glucose-controlled insulin production and improve glycemic control. Based on the totality of the safety and efficacy data for BMF-219 in diabetes to date, we remain committed to advancing BMF-219 with its potentially transformative profile," stated Thomas Butler, Biomea Fusion's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay Holdings Closes $2,137,860 Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for $3,517,860 Total to Date

Aston Bay Holdings Closes $2,137,860 Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for $3,517,860 Total to Date

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a second tranche of the Company's non-brokered private placement, previously announced on April 24, 2024 (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the second tranche of the Offering, the Company has issued 16,826,333 non-flow through units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.12 per Unit (the "LIFE Offering") and 791,333 flow through shares (each an "FT Share") at a price of $0.15 per FT Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,137,860. The closing is subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon To Commence Drill Program At Great Burnt, NL

Falcon To Commence Drill Program At Great Burnt, NL

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is to commence drilling at its 100% owned Great Burnt Copper Project in Central Newfoundland. The Company plans to test up to ten geophysical anomalies with a maximum of 1100 metres of drilling

Falcon holds 2,275 hectares in the Great Burnt camp, with licenses located north of, and contiguous to, Benton Resources Inc. - Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. Great Burnt Copper-Gold joint venture (see Figure 1). Benton Resources Inc. ("Benton") recently optioned the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Project from Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. ("Spruce Ridge") in an agreement that allows Benton to earn a 70% interest in the property (see press release dated August 17, 2023). The Benton-Spruce Ridge property is host to the Great Burnt Copper Zone, a deposit with an indicated resource of 381,300 tonnes at 2.68% Cu and inferred resources of 663,100 tonnes at 2.10% Cu (https://www.spruceridgeresources.com/great-burnt.php). Recent drilling by Benton at the Great Burnt Copper Deposit reported drill results that returned 7.20% Cu, 7.12 g/t Ag, and 0.05% Co over 12.30 metres (see press release dated December 5, 2023). Previous drilling in 2020 by Spruce Ridge reported 8.06% Cu over 27.2 m (TSXV: SHL press release dated March 18, 2021).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES UPSIZED BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO C$4.5 MILLION

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES UPSIZED BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO C$4.5 MILLION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

 Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that due to significant investor demand, the Company has increased the maximum gross proceeds of its previously announced "best efforts" private placement (the " Offering ") to C$4,500,000 from the sale of any combination units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of C$0.11 per Unit and flow-through units of the Company (the " FT Units ", and together with the Units, the " Offered Units ") at a price of C$0.12 per FT Unit. Red Cloud Securities Inc. (the " Lead Agent ") is acting as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the " Agents ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Falco Resources
Astral Resources: Gold Exploration with Highly Prospective Assets in Western Australia

Surge Copper Announces Upsize of Private Placement to $2.2M

Update on Syracuse Project and Spudding of Josephine Mack 1-18 Well

Imperial providing energy security while reducing emissions

