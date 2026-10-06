Fal.Con Europe Sells Out at Record Pace as CrowdStrike Puts the AI Advantage in Defenders' Hands

Fal.Con Europe Sells Out at Record Pace as CrowdStrike Puts the AI Advantage in Defenders' Hands

With registrations up 60% YoY, more than 3,000 security leaders from over 1,200 organizations across 83 countries will converge in Barcelona to secure AI and use AI to stop breaches

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced that Fal.Con Europe 2026 has sold out, reaching capacity faster than ever with registrations up 60% over last year. The momentum builds on a record-setting Fal.Con 2026 in Las Vegas, where more than 10,000 cybersecurity leaders confronted a defining reality for the AI era: every advance in AI can serve the attacker or the defender. AI is part of the enterprise and security is the enabler to deploy faster without losing control, while giving defenders the advantage.

"Winning in the AI era comes down to a simple question: who uses AI better, the adversary or the defender?" said Jennifer Johnson, chief marketing officer at CrowdStrike. "The record demand for Fal.Con Europe reflects the urgency of that question. Cybersecurity's marquee event returns to Barcelona bigger than ever, bringing the industry together to define what's next and put defenders ahead."

From November 2–4, Fal.Con Europe 2026 brings together more than 3,000 security leaders in Barcelona for three days of keynotes, hands-on learning, live demonstrations, and more than 150 sessions featuring CrowdStrike customers, experts, and 60+ ecosystem partners. This year's theme, "Securing the AI Revolution," comes to life through executive insights, real-world customer deployments, and hands-on learning. CrowdStrike CEO and founder George Kurtz will deliver the opening keynote , with sessions featuring European enterprises. Attendees will see how leading organizations are securing AI agents at runtime, transforming security operations with AI, and harnessing purpose-built frontier AI to defend at machine speed.

Fal.Con Europe 2026 will showcase more than 60 partner sponsors across CrowdStrike's expanding European partner ecosystem. Premier sponsors Amazon Web Services (AWS), Horizon3, and Schwarz Digits join Diamond sponsors Dell Technologies, ExtraHop, Intel, Proofpoint, Theta Lake, and Zscaler. Opening the conference on November 2, the Europe Partner Summit will unite CrowdStrike's regional partner community to accelerate growth and extend the Falcon platform across Europe.

Based on the success of the executive program at Fal.Con 2026 in Las Vegas, Fal.Con Europe will host its inaugural Trust in AI: CxO Exchange , bringing together hundreds of the region's leading CxOs to discuss best practices for adopting AI at speed while building the security, governance, and resilience required to trust it at scale. CrowdStrike University will offer expert-led training courses to sharpen the skills defenders need to secure the agentic enterprise. The Survivor Games and 25+ hands-on workshops will put attendees inside real-world AI-driven attack scenarios, testing their technical skills and decision-making.

Join Fal.Con Europe Virtually

Fal.Con Europe 2026 extends beyond Barcelona with keynote sessions streaming live on CrowdStrike's YouTube channel . Subscribe now to watch keynotes live on November 3 and 4.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
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Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

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