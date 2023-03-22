Impact Minerals To Acquire Advanced HPA Project In WA

Resource News Investing News

Fabled Copper Enters into Agreements to Acquire Three Blocks of Lithium Claims in Quebec

Fabled Copper Enters into Agreements to Acquire Three Blocks of Lithium Claims in Quebec

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce that it has entered into two separate letters of intent, and one purchase agreement, all dated March 21, 2023 (the "Agreements") to acquire three separate lithium claim blocks located in Quebec

OHM Property

Fabled entered into a letter of intent (the "OHM LOI"), dated March 21, 2023, to acquire the "OHM Property" (the "OHM Property") from arm's length vendors (the "OHM Vendors").

The OHM Property consists of 51 contiguous cells comprising of 2,856 hectares located approximately 70 kms south of Val D'Or. The OHM Property can be easily accessed from the main highway, route 117 and forestry roads 43 and 44.

A minimum of at least 10 pegmatite outcrops have been documented by the vendors. No documented work has been done in the search for lithium within the pegmatite swarms. See Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 - OHM Property

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Press release picture

Terms of the OHM LOI

Under the terms of the OHM LOI, Fabled may be granted an option (the "OHM Option") to acquire the OHM Property (the "OHMAcquisition"). In order to exercise the OHM Option and acquire the OHM Property Fabled will, pursuant to the definitive agreement (the "OHM Definitive Agreement") if entered into, require pay to the OHM Vendors:

  1. cash as follows:

Cash Payment Timing

Payment Amount

On the date of execution of the OHM Definitive Agreement (the "OHM Closing Date")

$50,000

By the 12 month anniversary of the OHM Closing Date

$75,000

By the 24 month anniversary of the OHM Closing Date

$100,000

By the 36 month anniversary of the OHM Closing Date

$125,000

By the 48 month anniversary of the OHM Closing Date

$150,000

  1. common shares of the Company as follows:

Share Issuance Timing

Number of Shares

On the OHM Closing Date

200,000

By the 12 month anniversary of the OHM Closing Date

250,000

By the 24 month anniversary of the OHM Closing Date

350,000

By the 36 month anniversary of the OHM Closing Date

400,000

Fabled must also incur cumulative exploration expenses on the OHM Property by the following dates:

Expense Requirement Date

Amount

By the 12 month anniversary of the OHM Closing Date

$50,000

By the 24 month anniversary of the OHM Closing Date

$150,000

By the 36 month anniversary of the OHM Closing Date

$350,000

By the 48 month anniversary of the OHM Closing Date

$650,000

Fabled will also grant the OHM Vendors a 3% NSR royalty over the OHM Property. Fabled may purchase 2% of the NSR Royalty at any time for $2,000,000.

VOLT 1 and 2 Properties

Fabled entered into letter of intent (the "VOLT 1 LOI") on March 21, 2023 to acquire the VOLT 1 Property (the "VOLT 1 Property") from arm's length vendors (the "VOLT 1 Vendors").

Fabled also entered into a purchase agreement with arm's length vendors on March 21, 2023 to acquire two separate contiguous lithium claims (the "VOLT 2 Property") for a total one-time payment of $1,000. The VOLT 2 Property is approximately 2 km due west of the VOLT 1 Property.

The VOLT 1 Property is comprised of 9 contiguous cells with a total size of 504 hectares. The VOLT 2 Property is comprised of 2 contiguous cells with a total size of 112 hectares. Both properties are located in the James Bay Lithium District and less than 4 kilometers to the west of Patriot Battery Metals (PMET.V) Corvette lithium project. See Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Property Location VOLT 1, 2

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Press release picture

Numerous lithium anomalies directly associated with pegmatites currently suggest a favorable horizon to be explored and tested.

Figure 3 - VOLT 1, 2 Geology

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Press release picture

The development of several logging roads over the past few years allows for on site access.

Terms of the VOLT 1 LOI

Under the terms of the VOLT 1 LOI, Fabled may be granted an option (the "VOLT 1 Option") to acquire the VOLT 1 Property (the "VOLT 1Acquisition"). In order to exercise the VOLT 1 Option and acquire the VOLT 1 Property Fabled will, pursuant to the definitive agreement (the "V1 Definitive Agreement") if entered into, require pay to the VOLT 1 Vendors:

  1. cash as follows:

Cash Payment Timing

Payment Amount

On the date of execution of the V1 Definitive Agreement (the "V1 Closing Date")

$30,000

By the 12 month anniversary of the V1 Closing Date

$35,000

By the 24 month anniversary of the V1 Closing Date

$40,000

By the 36 month anniversary of the V1 Closing Date

$45,000

By the 48 month anniversary of the V1 Closing Date

$50,000

  1. common shares of the Company as follows:

Share Issuance Timing

Number of Shares

On the V1 Closing Date

200,000

By the 12 month anniversary of the V1 Closing Date

250,000

By the 24 month anniversary of the V1 Closing Date

250,000

By the 36 month anniversary of the V1 Closing Date

300,000

By the 48 month anniversary of the V1 Closing Date

400,000

Fabled must also incur cumulative exploration expenses on the VOLT 1 Property by the following dates:

Expense Requirement Date

Amount

By the 12 month anniversary of the V1 Closing Date

$40,000

By the 24 month anniversary of the V1 Closing Date

$90,000

By the 36 month anniversary of the V1 Closing Date

$160,000

By the 48 month anniversary of the V1 Closing Date

$260,000

Fabled will also grant the VOLT 1 Vendors a 3% NSR royalty over the VOLT 1 Property. Fabled may purchase 2% of the NSR royalty at any time for $2,000,000.

Entry into the OHM Definitive Agreement and the V1 Definitive Agreement is each conditional upon the Company securing additional financing and all required regulatory approvals.

Until the above conditions are met there is no assurance that either the OHM Acquisition or VOLT 1 Acquisition will be completed as contemplated above or at all.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing drill ready copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Company's current property package consists of the Muskwa Project and the Bronson Property and comprises approximately 16,219 hectares in three non-contiguous blocks and located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

The Company is seeking to broaden and diversify its portfolio. The Company has acquired the VOLT 2 lithium Property, located in James Bay, Quebec. It is also seeking to acquire the OHM Property, located in Val D'Or, Quebec and the VOLT 1 Property located in the James Bay, Quebec. The Company is also seeking to add an additional high grade gold and silver property, the TJ Ridge Property in British Columbia for which it has entered into a letter of intent.

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.
Fabled Copper Corp.
Phone: (819) 316-0919
peter@fabledcopper.org

For further information please contact:

info@fabledcopper.org

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition, development plans and business plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the failure of the shareholders of the Company to approve the Consolidation Proposal, impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; inability to obtain drilling permits; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Fabled Copper Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745145/Fabled-Copper-Enters-into-Agreements-to-Acquire-Three-Blocks-of-Lithium-Claims-in-Quebec

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Fabled CopperCSE:FABLBase Metals Investing
FABL:CC
The Conversation (0)
Fabled Copper Corp

Fabled Copper


Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Reports Values as High as 15.55% Copper on East Extension of the Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Reports Values as High as 15.55% Copper on East Extension of the Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2022 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Reports Values As High as 19.85% copper and 21.90% Copper on Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Reports Values As High as 19.85% copper and 21.90% Copper on Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL); (FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2022 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Reports 0.90% Copper over 22.90 meters and 2.09% copper over 6.10 meters On the Ringarooma Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Reports 0.90% Copper over 22.90 meters and 2.09% copper over 6.10 meters On the Ringarooma Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2022 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire TJ Property and Proposes Potential Share Consolidation

Fabled Copper Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire TJ Property and Proposes Potential Share Consolidation

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce that it has entered into letter of intent dated December 16, 2022 (the "LOI") to acquire the "TJ Property" (the "Property") located in the Skeena mining division of British Columbia, from an arm's length vendor, ARR Mineral Exploration Inc. (the "Vendor

TJ Property

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Reports on the New Discovery "Target 11" Vein Area

Fabled Copper Reports on the New Discovery "Target 11" Vein Area

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2022 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Power Nickel To Close Previously Announced C$5 Million Private Placement

Power Nickel To Close Previously Announced C$5 Million Private Placement

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN)(OTCQB:PNPNF)(Frankfurt:IVVI) is pleased to announce it has received commitments to over subscribe the previously announced private placement (the "Offering") of up to 10,000,000 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") of the Company, at a price of $0.50 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD $5,000,000

"Despite Challenging market conditions our Offering was extremely well received and we are pleased to advise that we will over subscribe the financing. Nisk has been such a great project to work on and our advances at Nisk are recognized by the investment community. We would like to thank both old and new shareholders for their support." Commented Power Nickel CEO Terry Lynch.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces up to $1,500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Heritage Mining Announces up to $1,500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - March 21, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it intends to issue, pursuant to a non-brokered private placement, up to:

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Slave Lake Zinc Enhances Critical Metal Exploration Potential at the O'Connor Lake Project

Slave Lake Zinc Enhances Critical Metal Exploration Potential at the O'Connor Lake Project

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company") has continued to identify exciting new exploration targets at the O'Connor Lake project. The Company's review of historical drill logs indicates that the extensive drill program testing zinc lead deposits at the original discovery, MWK Number 1 vein, also reported intersecting pegmatitic dykes and pegmatitic granite in multiple drill holes. Intersections of pegmatite recorded in 1952 ranged from less than half a meter to over 8 meters within the same drill holes as multi meter intercepts of the highly prospective zinclead mineralization at the "head frame" area. This pegmatitic material is present as dyke swarms or injections. No sampling was ever done to test for the presence of lithium or other "critical metals" in these rocks. As part of the proposed summer work program, Slave Lake plans to locate the old core to determine if sampling it for lithium is feasible after this length of time.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Launches Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pampa Metals Launches Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to launch a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to 5,333,334 units ("Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $800,000. Proceeds will be used to support the previously announced ~2,100m diamond drill program of 3 deep holes at the Buenavista target and the Block 4 Project more broadly. Scheduled to commence in early April 2023, with preparatory works already underway, the program is expected to be completed within 2 months and assay results received in June

Non-Brokered Private Placement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE HIGH-GRADE DEERHORN COPPER-GOLD PORPHYRY DEPOSIT AT THE WOODJAM PROJECT

VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE HIGH-GRADE DEERHORN COPPER-GOLD PORPHYRY DEPOSIT AT THE WOODJAM PROJECT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to report results from an interpretation of a high-definition aeromagnetic geophysical survey recently completed at the Deerhorn copper-gold deposit on the Company's 65,252 ha Woodjam Copper Project (" Woodjam ").  Woodjam is prospective for copper-gold porphyry style mineralization and is located 55 km east of Williams Lake, BC (Figure 1).

Highlights
  • Deerhorn high-grade copper-gold target: based on a thorough review of all available exploration data, the Deerhorn deposit area has been prioritised for follow-up drilling this summer.
  • Extensions to high-grade mineralization: drilling will target extensions of mineralization where previous drilling intersected high-grade porphyry-related copper-gold mineralization (e.g., 123 meters of 2.49g/t Au and 0.40% Cu; DH20-071).
  • New high-priority targets: new magnetic geophysical data highlights numerous untested or poorly-tested targets in the Deerhorn area.
  • Project-wide ZTEM survey: plans are underway to commence a project-wide ZTEM survey to assist with target generation across the Woodjam project.

"The recently completed aeromagnetic survey has generated many high priority drill targets," commented Steve Blower , Vice President of Exploration. "One of the best examples is at the Deerhorn deposit, where recent drilling by the property's previous owners Consolidated Woodjam Copper has intersected high-grade copper and gold mineralization. "

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL EXPECTED TO BENEFIT FROM THE INCLUSION OF COPPER IN THE 2023 EU CRITICAL MINERALS AND METALS LIST

PAN GLOBAL EXPECTED TO BENEFIT FROM THE INCLUSION OF COPPER IN THE 2023 EU CRITICAL MINERALS AND METALS LIST

TSXV: PGZ      OTCQB: PGZFF

 Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to note the inclusion of copper as one of the key metals in the newly released European Union's Critical Minerals and Metals List. The new list identifies the most critical minerals and metals that are essential to the EU's economic growth and its transition to a low-carbon and digital economy.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Brisbane Mining Investor Conference

Paydirt Battery Minerals Conference Presentation March 2023

Kiplin Metals to Build Work Program Based on Recent Regional Discoveries

Related News

Lithium Investing

Investor Presentation: Providing Material In The USA For A Sustainable Planet

Resource Investing

BelaraRox Limited (ASX: BRX) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

Airborne Electromagnetic Survey Completed At Geikie

Resource Investing

High Grade Gold Vein Discovered At Everleigh Target Area

Gold Investing

Will Rhind: Fear Driving Gold, Trust in System Breaking

×