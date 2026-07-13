F5 Appoints Cathy Peterman as Chief People Officer

F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV), the global leader in delivering and securing every app and API, today announced the appointment of Cathy Peterman as Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer. Peterman joins F5's executive leadership team reporting to Chairman, President and CEO, François Locoh-Donou. In this role, she will lead F5's global people strategy, driving talent development, organizational design, and culture as the company continues to evolve and strengthen its leadership position in AI and cybersecurity.
"Cathy brings a rare combination of strategic depth and genuine humanity that will raise the bar for how we invest in our people," said Locoh-Donou. "She and I share a reverence for culture and its impact on driving sustained results. That shared vision will be key as we seize the opportunity in front of us, both in how we work and how we serve our customers."
Peterman brings 20 years of experience scaling complex technology organizations and guiding enterprises through transformative change. She joins F5 from Wayfair, where she served as Chief People Officer for the company's technology organization. Additionally, she drove AI transformation and talent development for all 11,000 of the company's global employees. Prior to Wayfair, Peterman spent six years at Amazon driving talent strategy across three distinct businesses supporting more than 40,000 employees. She held HR leadership roles spanning Amazon Advertising, Amazon Devices, Prime Video & Studios, and Physical Stores.
Her expertise spans enterprise talent development, organizational design, executive compensation strategy, and leveraging AI to accelerate both operational efficiency and human potential. Throughout her career, she has designed and executed large-scale workforce transformations, M&A integrations, and global expansion strategies.
"From my very first conversations, I recognized a company that treats talent and culture as a core strategy rather than a support function," said Peterman. "It's rare to find a mature technology company that has continually evolved while maintaining a fierce commitment to putting people first. It's that powerful combination of growth ambition and human-first leadership that has me thrilled to join this exceptional team and partner with all F5ers to create an environment where everyone can do the best work of their career."
Peterman holds a BA from Villanova University and an MA from the University of Denver. She is based in Seattle, F5's corporate headquarters.
About F5
F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) is the global leader that delivers and secures every app. Backed by three decades of expertise, F5 has built the industry's premier platform—F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP)—to deliver and secure every app, every API, anywhere: on-premises, in the cloud, at the edge, and across hybrid, multicloud environments. F5 is committed to innovating and partnering with the world's largest and most advanced organizations to deliver fast, available, and secure digital experiences. Together, we help each other thrive and bring a better digital world to life.
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Source: F5, Inc.
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Dan Sorensen
F5
(650) 228-4842
d.sorensen@f5.com
Holly Lancaster
We. Communications
(415) 547-7054
hlancaster@wecommunications.com