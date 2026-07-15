F5 Advances Frontier AI Cyber Resilience With New Fleet Management Capabilities

F5 Advances Frontier AI Cyber Resilience With New Fleet Management Capabilities

New F5 Insight workflows help enterprises update BIG-IP fleets faster, more safely, and with greater accountability as AI accelerates vulnerability response timelines

F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV), the global leader in delivering and securing every app and API, today announced new fleet management capabilities for F5 Insight for ADSP that help enterprises reduce risk exposure across F5 BIG-IP environments as frontier AI compresses vulnerability response timelines. The new F5 Insight workflows give security and operations teams fleet-wide visibility, guided update management, enterprise authentication, role-based access controls, and a tamper-evident AI audit trail. This enables customers to move from identifying risk to taking accountable action across large, distributed application delivery and security fleets.

The new capabilities build on F5's move to monthly hardened software releases and reflect a broader shift in how F5 helps customers respond to AI-accelerated threats. As vulnerability response timelines shrink, enterprises need more than faster fixes. They need the operational control to understand what is exposed, prioritize updates, execute changes safely, and maintain a clear record of action across complex environments.

"Frontier AI has fundamentally altered both sides of cybersecurity," said Kunal Anand, Chief Product Officer at F5. "It gives defenders powerful new ways to harden software, and it gives attackers faster ways to find and exploit vulnerabilities. F5 is meeting that shift end-to-end. We are changing how we build, harden, and deliver software, and we are giving customers the operational control to move at the same speed. F5 Insight helps teams see what needs attention, update critical infrastructure safely at scale, and prove what changed, when, and by whom. That is what resilience looks like in the frontier AI era."

Fleet management: From shipped fix to reduced risk

F5 Insight for ADSP v1.2 introduces fleet management workflows for BIG-IP devices, streamlining and simplifying the software update and patching process. Operations teams can see the software version, update readiness, and security posture of every device in their estate, then stage and execute updates across standalone deployments, HA pairs, and fleet segments with guided workflows designed to minimize downtime risk. Key capabilities include:

  • Fleet-wide software lifecycle visibility: A single view of which devices are current, which are exposed, and which require action across the entire estate.
  • Guided update workflows: Standardized processes to stage, validate, and execute TMOS updates.
  • Pre-execution readiness checks: Validation aligned to fleet and HA architectures so teams can move fast without destabilizing production.
  • Update status tracking: Fleet-wide visibility into update progress during maintenance windows, keeping teams and leadership aligned.

With this solution, patching is no longer a scheduled maintenance activity. It is a security capability. F5 enables organizations to move from "fix available" to "risk reduced in production" faster, delivering a meaningful defensive advantage.

Governance controls for AI-assisted operations

As AI becomes part of day-to-day operations, organizations need to document what happens: what the AI accessed, what it recommended, who approved the action, and what the outcome was. F5 Insight now offers governance-grade controls for AI-assisted operations designed to support auditability and defensibility, including:

  • Enterprise authentication: Integration with existing identity providers through LDAP and SAML SSO eliminates separate credential stores and simplifies adoption across teams.
  • Role-based access controls: Least-privilege access ensures the right people see the right data and can take the right actions without over-provisioning visibility or operational authority.
  • Tamper-evident AI audit trail: Every interaction with the AI assistant is captured in a tamper-evident record with controlled access and 30-day retention.

These controls are essential for organizations in regulated industries or under compliance mandates where accountability for every operational action, whether taken by a person or an AI, must be documented.

Operational intelligence that connects visibility to action

F5 Insight continues to deliver unified observability and AI-driven intelligence, now strengthened by fleet management context. Through MCP integration and support for popular large language models, operations teams can query their fleet data in natural language, surface which applications and policies are exposed by a given vulnerability, and receive prioritized action plans built from F5 domain expertise. Pre-configured queries from F5 experts are available alongside the ability to ask custom questions, giving teams operational guidance tailored to their environment.

F5 Insight for ADSP is available as self-managed software, with a SaaS model forthcoming. Fleet management capabilities are available now for BIG-IP environments.

Supporting resources

About F5

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) is the global leader that delivers and secures every app. Backed by three decades of expertise, F5 has built the industry's premier platform—F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP)—to deliver and secure every app, every API, anywhere: on-premises, in the cloud, at the edge, and across hybrid, multicloud environments. F5 is committed to innovating and partnering with the world's largest and most advanced organizations to deliver fast, available, and secure digital experiences. Together, we help each other thrive and bring a better digital world to life.

For more information visit f5.com
Explore F5 Labs threat research at f5.com/labs
Follow to learn more about F5, our partners, and technologies: Blog | LinkedIn | X | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

F5 and BIG-IP are trademarks, service marks, or tradenames of F5, Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Source: F5, Inc.

Dan Sorensen
F5
(650) 228-4842
d.sorensen@f5.com

Holly Lancaster
We. Communications
(415) 547-7054
hlancaster@wecommunications.com

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