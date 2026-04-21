Extreme Platform ONE Reduces Network Costs by 32%, Enterprise Adoption Gains Momentum

Asiana Airlines, City of Prescott in Arizona, and SK Bioscience among many customers choosing Extreme Platform ONE to accelerate automation at scale
Extreme Networks , Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR) today announced continued innovation and strong customer momentum for Extreme Platform ONE ™, with growing adoption across global organizations.
Thousands of customers across various verticals, including Asiana Airlines, Atlantic Food Distributors, Bridgeport Public Schools , the City of Prescott (AZ), Johnstone Supply, Middlesbrough College , Nissha Medical Technologies, Sight and Sound Theaters, SK Bioscience, and T.J. Regional Health, have invested in Extreme Platform ONE to leverage AI-powered automation to reduce manual tasks, streamline operations, and minimize network complexity.
A recent ACG Research study found that Extreme Platform ONE reduces total cost of ownership by 32% versus a leading competitor, driven by unified management, AI automation, and zero-touch fabric provisioning that streamlines operations and boosts IT productivity. For example, a large enterprise with 500 locations, 2,500 access points, and 500 switches could save approximately $16 million over five years by adopting Extreme Platform ONE and Extreme Fabric.
"As organizations face growing network complexity and resource constraints, platforms like Extreme Platform ONE stand out for their ability to unify networking, security, and operations into a single, AI-driven experience," said Shamus McGillicuddy, Vice President of Research, Enterprise Management Associates (EMA). "What's particularly compelling is its AI Core, which embeds automation directly into workflows, enabling IT teams to complete tasks much more quickly, improve visibility across domains, and ultimately drive measurable productivity gains across the organization."
Extreme Platform ONE: AI-Powered Networks Built for Speed and Scale
IT teams using Platform ONE are already seeing the impact on day-to-day operations.
Shaun Wolff, Operations Manager for Logistics and IT at Johnstone Supply Company, said, "By leveraging Extreme Platform ONE across both our wired and wireless environments, we've gained a unified, real-time view of network performance across all four locations. The platform's visualization tools and heat mapping capabilities allow our team to quickly identify coverage gaps, troubleshoot issues faster, and optimize overall network performance. This has reduced downtime, improved operational efficiency, and ensured a more reliable experience for both our employees and customers."
Jamie Carr, Network Team Leader at Middlesbrough College, said that Extreme Platform ONE has helped him reduce troubleshooting time by 90 percent and reduced tasks like updating firmware from five hours to five minutes. "Extreme Platform ONE is speeding up almost every aspect of my job. It's all there just waiting for me, nicely presented, every time I log in. It acts like an extra team member."
Nabil Bukhari, CTO and President of AI Platforms at Extreme, said, "The future of networking isn't about managing complexity, it's about removing it. Customers are embracing this approach because it delivers immediate results: less manual work, faster response times, and lower operating costs. This is what it looks like when AI moves from theory to day-to-day operations, simplifying how networks run and raising the bar for what they deliver."
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc. ( EXTR ) is a leader in AI-powered cloud networking, focused on delivering simple and secure solutions that help businesses address challenges and enable connections among devices, applications, and users. We push the boundaries of technology, leveraging the powers of artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Tens of thousands of customers globally trust our AI-driven cloud networking solutions and industry-leading support to enable businesses to drive value, foster innovation, and overcome extreme challenges.
For more information, visit Extreme's website at www.extremenetworks.com or follow us on LinkedIn , YouTube , X , Facebook , or Instagram .
Extreme Networks, Extreme Platform ONE, and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States, and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.
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