Base MetalsInvesting News

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - June 27, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it has retained Dr. Ed van Hees as a Consultant to Noble.

Dr. Ed van Hees is a registered professional geoscientist with over 40 years of domestic and international experience working in, exploring for, and doing research on the origin and geochemistry of Orogenic gold deposits. He has worked as an exploration field geologist, mine geologist, exploration manager, consulting geologist, research scientist and professor of geology. Most recently, Dr. van Hees was employed as the Regional Resident Geologist responsible for the Timmins and Sault Ste Marie Mining Districts with the Ontario Geological Survey Resident Geology Program. Here he supervised the professional staff and authored / co-authored 7 Annual Reports of Activity and 10 Recommendations for Exploration between 2016 and 2020. Starting in 2019 he was employed as a professor for the Haileybury School of Mines where he has taught and helped develop seven geology, geochemistry, geophysics and environmental courses. From 2001 to 2015, Dr. van Hees was a professor of geology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, where he taught core geology courses including Mineralogy, Petrology, Structural Geology and Exploration / Economic Geology, as well as conducting research on the geochemistry and structural geology of Orogenic gold deposits, and the geochemistry of metal pollution. In total he has authored/co-authored 36 publications.

Ed owns a consulting company that has done contract exploration work, written NI43-101 reports and research for numerous major and junior mining companies since 1986. He was the Qualified Person for a gold producer with mining operations in Quebec, Peru and Siberia between 2012 and 2015. Prior to starting his company, he was the Area Superintendent of Area Exploration (aka Exploration Manager) for Pamour Porcupine Mines Ltd for 7 years during which time he initiated / organized and ran Pamorex, the exploration arm of the company. He has also worked as a mine production geologist in the Aunor and Pamour mines, for a cumulative total of 4 years, while conducting research for his M.Sc. thesis and Ph.D. dissertation.

Ed holds a Doctor of Science with Specialization in Economic Geology from the University of Michigan.

Vance White, President and CEO of Noble, said "we are extremely pleased to have Ed join the Noble technical team and to bring his direct knowledge and understanding of projects in northern Ontario more specifically in the Timmins and Hearst areas that not only host the balance of our Project 81 properties but also the Nagagami Niobium/Rare Earths and Boulder Copper projects."

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold mineral rights to ~ 36,400 hectares, in the Timmins-Cochrane area of Northern Ontario, included in which Noble has acquired a 50% interest in 7 patents and 310 tenure identified mining claims totalling ~6,600ha in Carnegie, Kidd, Wark and Prosser Townships and an option on 4,800ha in Calder Twp. known as Project 81, as well as an additional ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration.  It will also hold its recently acquired ~14,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex near Hearst, Ontario and ~14,400 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. In addition, it holds mineral rights to ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~518 hectares in the Laverlochere Nickel, Copper, PGNM property and ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the province of Quebec.  More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com .

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators.  Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

H. Vance White, President

Phone:        416-214-2250

Fax:        416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations

Email: ir@noblemineralexploration.com

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Noble MineralTSXV:NOBBase Metals Investing
NOB:CA
Noble Mineral

Noble Mineral


Keep reading...Show less
Noble Mineral Exploration Update

Noble Mineral Exploration Update

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - May 19, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report on the proposed programs for a number of its active projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.: Exploration Update

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.: Exploration Update

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report on the proposed programs for a number of its active projects

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Minerals Acquires a Copper-Precious Metal Prospect near Hearst, Ontario

Noble Minerals Acquires a Copper-Precious Metal Prospect near Hearst, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

140 kg Boulder Discovered Containing 71.8% Copper, 252 g/t Silver, 3.79 g/t Gold and 6.65 g/t Platinum Group Metals

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Closes Transactions with Canada Nickel

Noble Closes Transactions with Canada Nickel

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - April 20, 2022 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Noble") (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) announced that it has closed the Sale Transaction and Option Transaction with Canada Nickel Company Inc. which were approved at the shareholders' meeting held on March 14, 2022. For further details on the Sale Transaction and Option Transaction, please refer to the news releases issued on November 22, 2021, February 24, 2022, and March 15, 2022.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Completes Shares for Debt Settlement and Provides Update on Share Distribution

Noble Completes Shares for Debt Settlement and Provides Update on Share Distribution

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Noble") (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) announced that it has completed the debt settlement that was announced on April 14, 2022, having received approval of board its Board of Directors and the TSX Venture Exchange.  436,262 common shares of Noble were issued in that transaction in settlement of f $61,076.70 of debt at $0.14 per share.  The shares issued are subject to a 4-month hold period expiring August 19, 2022

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Achieves XRF Results Averaging 0.197% Nickel Beginning at Surface in the Initial Hole Drilled on the Deep Purple Target at Quesnel

Green River Gold Corp. Achieves XRF Results Averaging 0.197% Nickel Beginning at Surface in the Initial Hole Drilled on the Deep Purple Target at Quesnel

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE:CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to update the progress at the 2022 exploration program at its Quesnel NickelMagnesiumTalc project, located 40 kilometers from the City of Quesnel, British Columbia, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District.

Backpack diamond core drilling is underway at the one square kilometer outcropping known as the Deep Purple Target at the Company's Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc project. This drilling program will focus on the expansion of mineralization at the Deep Purple Target, near to where the 2021 maiden exploration drilling discovered broad intervals of elevated Nickel concentrations.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tests Demonstrate Carbon Capture Potential of Inomin's Beaver Critical Minerals Project

Tests Demonstrate Carbon Capture Potential of Inomin's Beaver Critical Minerals Project

Property's Magnesium-rich Composition Key for Greenhouse Gas Mitigation

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") is pleased to report positive initial test results demonstrating the potential for carbon capture and storage at its Beaver critical minerals project (magnesium-nickel-chromium-cobalt) in south-central British Columbia. The tests, carried-out by researchers at the University of British Columbia ("UBC"), demonstrate that samples from the Company's 2021 critical mineral discovery, contain key minerals that sequester carbon dioxide (CO2.) from the atmosphere.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Company Announces Assay Results and Confirms Discovery at Reid Property

Canada Nickel Company Announces Assay Results and Confirms Discovery at Reid Property

Highlights

  • Assays achieved expected grades over entire core length of 354 metres: 0.24% nickel including 15 metres of 0.39% nickel and 6 metres of 0.57% nickel
  • Confirmed same mineralogy as Company's flagship Crawford Project
  • Reid property has larger geophysical footprint than Crawford
  • Crawford resource update expected to be released by July 6, 2022

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) announced today assay results at its Reid property, where two drill holes have been completed as part of its regional exploration program. Drilling was highlighted by hole REI21-02 which intersected 354 meters of 0.24% nickel and includes 15 meters of 0.39% nickel and 6 meters of 0.57% nickel. Mineralogy completed on samples from these holes confirmed that they contain the same heazlewoodite-pentlandite-awaruite minerals as Crawford.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EV Nickel Drilling Update: Phase 2 Completed on the High-Grade W4 Extension and Phase 3 Initiated on the Large-Scale CarLang Target

EV Nickel Drilling Update: Phase 2 Completed on the High-Grade W4 Extension and Phase 3 Initiated on the Large-Scale CarLang Target

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

  • Phase 2 drilling was completed on the High-Grade W4 Extension, with Assay results over the coming months
  • Phase 3 drilling began last week on the Large-Scale CarLang Target, in the northeast of EVNi's property
  • The previously announced non-brokered Private Placement has been fully allocated to investors and is now expected to close on or before July 15th, 2022

EV Nickel Inc. (TSX-V:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is pleased to update on its exploration drilling related to its Shaw Dome Nickel Project, southeast of Timmins, Ontario

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Reports on Geophysical Survey on the Bronson Property Book 6 Copper Occurrence - 350 Meter EM Conductor Outlined

Fabled Reports on Geophysical Survey on the Bronson Property Book 6 Copper Occurrence - 350 Meter EM Conductor Outlined

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces additional results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Intersects 7.61 g/t Gold, 311.1 g/t Silver, 3.0% Zinc, 2.9% Lead, 0.4% Copper Over 14.3 Meters in First Hole Completed at the Romanera Deposit

Emerita Intersects 7.61 g/t Gold, 311.1 g/t Silver, 3.0% Zinc, 2.9% Lead, 0.4% Copper Over 14.3 Meters in First Hole Completed at the Romanera Deposit

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce assay results for hole LR002 which is the first drill hole completed at the Romanera deposit at Emerita's wholly-owned Iberia Belt West Project ("IBW" or the "Project") (see Figure 1). As previously reported on June 7, 2022, Hole LR002 intersected 14.3 meters of massive sulphides from 134.2 meters. Assay results now confirm Hole LR-002 intersected:

  • 14.3 meters grading 7.61 g/t gold, 311.1 g/t silver, 3.0% zinc, 2.9% lead, 0.4% copper from 134.2 meters depth (see Figure 2) .
  • Included in the intercept is:
    • 7.8 meters grading 9.74 g/t gold, 372.9 g/t silver, 0.7% zinc, 2.7% lead, 0.6% copper from 136.2 meters depth; and
    • 4.6 meters grading 4.56 g/t gold, 235.9 g/t silver, 8.0% zinc, 3.8% lead, 0.2% copper from 144.0 meters
  • QA/QC was completed on the intercept samples including internal QA/QC by ALS Labs and standard and blank samples submitted by the Company confirming the high-grade assays are valid.

Three additional drill holes have been completed to date and also appear to have intersected significant sulfide mineralization. Samples have been shipped to the ALS lab for analysis and these results will be reported once data is received.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×