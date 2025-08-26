Exploration Update - Heritage Survey Underway

Exploration Update - Heritage Survey Underway

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Exploration Update - Heritage Survey Underway

Download the PDF here.

augustus minerals
AUG:AU
Augustus Minerals
Augustus Minerals

Augustus Minerals


Vast Land Package for Critical and Precious Metals Exploration in Australia

Heritage Survey to Pave the Way for Drilling

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Heritage Survey to Pave the Way for Drilling

Download the PDF here.

Augustus Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Augustus Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Download the PDF here.

Music Well Exploration Update

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Music Well Exploration Update

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Music Well Heritage Protection Agreement Signed

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Music Well Heritage Protection Agreement Signed

Download the PDF here.

Olympic Domain Project Update with BHP

Altair Minerals (ALR:AU) has announced Olympic Domain Project Update with BHP

Download the PDF here.

BSX Secures JV Partner & Funding for Ta Khoa Nickel Project

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced BSX Secures JV Partner & Funding for Ta Khoa Nickel Project

Download the PDF here.

Silver47 Announces Upsize of Brokered LIFE Financing to $20 Million

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it has entered into an amendment agreement with Research Capital Corporation, as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Eventus Capital Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Agents") to increase the size of its previously announced brokered private placement offering to up to 28,572,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.70 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $20,000,400 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $1.00 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

South Oko Geochemistry Confirms Oko West Look-Alike Target

Altair Minerals (ALR:AU) has announced South Oko Geochemistry Confirms Oko West Look-Alike Target

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Cyprium Metals (CYM:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Silver47 Announces $14 Million Brokered LIFE Financing

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Research Capital Corporation, to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Eventus Capital Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc., in connection with a brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 20,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.70 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $14,000,000.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $1.00 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Augustus Minerals
