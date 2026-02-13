Exploits Changes Name to Epic Gold Corp.

Exploits Changes Name to Epic Gold Corp.

Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: NFLDF) (FSE: 634) ("The Company") is pleased to announce a corporate rebrand, including a name change to Epic Gold Corp. ("Epic Gold" or the "Company").

Epic Gold marks the next phase for the Company under the leadership of Rod Husband, President & CEO, with a focused strategy to unlock the underexplored potential of its Canadian gold assets.

Effective at the opening of trading on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, The Company's common shares will begin trading under the new trading symbol "EPG". The Company's new CUSIP and ISIN numbers are 29391A103 and CA29391A030, respectively. The Company's common shares remain eligible for electronic clearing and settlement, and there is no change to the Company's share capital as a result of the name and symbol change.

The Company's new website www.epicgoldcorp.com, will launch concurrently with the name change. Visitors to the Company's current website and emails sent to existing Company email addresses will be automatically redirected.

Rod Husband, President & CEO, commented:
"Epic Gold marks a new chapter for the Company as we focus on advancing our Canadian gold portfolio through disciplined exploration, the pursuit of new discoveries across our Québec and Ontario project base and ultimately resource growth."

About Epic Gold Corp. (Formerly Exploits Discovery Corp.)
Epic Gold Corp. (Formerly Exploits Discovery Corp.) is a well-funded gold exploration company anchored historical gold resources across its four projects (see news releases May 13, 2025, June 3, 2025, October 8, 2025, December 16, 2025). Exploits provides a combination of a proven management team; a strong cash position (~$15M in cash and equivalents); Tier-1 jurisdiction exposure; and multiple potential discovery and transaction-driven catalysts.

On Behalf of the Board

/s/ "Rod Husband"
President & CEO
+1 (778) 819-2708
investors@epicgoldcorp.com
https://epicgoldcorp.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283939

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

exploits-discoverynfld-cccnsx-nfldgold-investing
NFLD:CC
The Conversation (0)
Exploits Discovery

Exploits Discovery

Keep Reading...
Panther Metals

Filing of Initial Prospectus

Panther Metals Plc (LSE: PALM), the exploration company focused on mineral projects in Canada, is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary non-offering prospectus (the "Prospectus") with the Ontario Securities Commission (the "Commission") and has applied to the Canadian Securities... Keep Reading...
Keith Weiner, gold and silver bars.

Keith Weiner: Silver Being Remonetized "With a Vengeance" as Gold Rises

Keith Weiner, founder and CEO of Monetary Metals, shares his outlook for gold and silver in 2026, saying that while he expects higher prices there will be volatility. He also outlines his thoughts on the role of precious metals in the monetary system. Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for... Keep Reading...
TomaGold (TSXV:LOT)

TomaGold

Keep Reading...
Sirios Resources

Sirios Resources

Keep Reading...
Olympic rings sculpture with snowy mountain backdrop.

The True Value of Olympic Gold: Beyond Metal and Market Prices

As organizers award the medals for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, fans and spectators alike may have pondered a singular question at some point: how much is an Olympic gold medal actually worth?The short answer is far less—and far more—than most people assume.Don’t forget to follow us... Keep Reading...
Tajiri Resources (TSXV:TAJ)

Tajiri Discovers Potentially Economic Gold Mineralization in Multiple Trenches at Yono Property Including: 12m@ 2.4 g/t; 20m@ 1.4g/t; 8m@ 1.0g/t; 18m@ 0.8g/t & 4m@ 5.5g/t Gold; Bordered by G Mining Ventures Oko West and G2 Goldfields Oko Properties, Guyana

Tajiri Resources Corp. (TSXV: TAJ) ("Tajiri" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its ongoing Phase II trenching program at the majority owned Yono Project, Guyana, which indicate three significant gold zones potentially hosting economic mineralisation. All results are given in... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Filing of Initial Prospectus

A.I.S. Resources' Saint John Copper/Gold/Antimony Project Gets TSXV Acceptance

WALKER LANE PROVIDES UPDATE ON LATE FILING OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

WALKER LANE PROVIDES UPDATE ON LATE FILING OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Related News

silver-investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Trinity One Surges 105 Percent

diamond-investing

When Diamonds Are Not Forever: NWT’s Diamond Industry Begins to Crack Under Pressure

battery-metals-investing

A.I.S. Resources' Saint John Copper/Gold/Antimony Project Gets TSXV Acceptance

precious-metals-investing

WALKER LANE PROVIDES UPDATE ON LATE FILING OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

precious-metals-investing

WALKER LANE PROVIDES UPDATE ON LATE FILING OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

precious-metals-investing

WALKER LANE PROVIDES UPDATE ON LATE FILING OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

precious-metals-investing

Gold Mineral Resources Update