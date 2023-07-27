The Fed Increased Rates Again — What Happened to the Gold Price?

Base MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Expiry of Austral Option Agreement

Expiry of Austral Option Agreement

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX®:PMMCF) advises that the Option granted to Austral Gold Limited (ASX:AGD)(TSXV:AGLD) ("Austral" or the "Company") whereby Austral could acquire up to an 80% interest in the Morros Blancos property held by Pampa, as detailed in a July 28, 2021 news release, has expired

During the term of the option agreement, Austral completed exploration activities to the value of approximately US$1.6 million across both the Morros Blancos and Cerro Blanco properties.

Pampa Metals looks forward to advancing Morros Blancos as part of its broader, 100% owned portfolio.

ABOUT Pampa Metals

Pampa Metals is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE:PM), Frankfurt (FSE:FIRA) and OTC (OTCQB®:PMMCF) exchanges and wholly owns a portfolio of projects highly prospective for copper, molybdenum and gold along proven and highly productive mineral belts in Chile, the world's largest copper producer.

Following recent drilling of the Buenavista Target in June 2023, Pampa Metals is seeking to further evaluate the Block 4 project via a joint venture partnership and will shift its focus to the acquisition, exploration and development of a more advanced stage copper project(s) with significant scale potential. Preferred jurisdictions are Chile or Peru (the world's largest copper producers) where the application of the Company's technical and commercial expertise in exploration, resource delineation and feasibility studies can be applied to creating significant value for shareholders. High quality copper projects in other jurisdictions which meet our criteria will be assessed on an opportunistic basis.www.pampametals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Joseph van den Elsen | President & CEO

INVESTORS CONTACT
Joseph van den Elsen | President & CEO
joseph@pampametals.com

Neither the CSE nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that Pampa Metals expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will" or "may" occur. These statements are subject to various risks. Although Pampa Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Pampa Metals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770484/Expiry-of-Austral-Option-Agreement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Pampa MetalsPM:CCCSE:PMBase Metals Investing
PM:CC
Pampa Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Pampa Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Pampa Metals

Pampa Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Reports Assay Results from Buenavista Target Drilling, Chile

Pampa Metals Reports Assay Results from Buenavista Target Drilling, Chile

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX®:PMMCF) is pleased to report assay results from a three-hole diamond drilling program recently completed on its 100% owned Buenavista target located in northern Chile

Buenavista Assay Results:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals to Issue Debt Settlement Shares

Pampa Metals to Issue Debt Settlement Shares

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE: PM FSE: FIRA OTCQB: PMMCF) announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement to settle outstanding indebtedness to an arm's length service provider in the aggregate amount of $63,000, of which will be settled through the issuance of an aggregate of 364,954 common shares of the Company

ABOUT Pampa Metals

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Drilling Confirms Porphyry System at the Buenavista Target, Chile

Pampa Metals Drilling Confirms Porphyry System at the Buenavista Target, Chile

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of diamond drilling designed to test coincident geological, geochemical, and geophysical anomalies on its 100% owned Buenavista target located along the world's pre-eminent porphyry copper belt in northern Chile

Highlights - Buenavista Target Drilling:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Cancels and Grants Incentive Stock Options

Pampa Metals Cancels and Grants Incentive Stock Options

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM) (FSE:FIRA) (OTCQB®:PMMCF) advises that it has today cancelled 600,000 stock options held by directors and management and granted 750,000 incentive stock options to a consultant. The granted options have an exercise price of $0.21 and a 5-year term

ABOUT Pampa Metals
Pampa Metals is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE:PM), and the Frankfurt (FSE:FIRA) and OTC (OTCQB®:PMMCF) exchanges, which wholly owns a 47,400 hectare portfolio of seven projects highly prospective for copper, molybdenum and gold located along proven and highly productive mineral belts in Chile, one of the world's top mining jurisdictions. The Company is actively advancing its projects through systematic exploration and drill testing of the highest priority targets, with a current focus on the Buenavista target and the Block 4 project more broadly.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Advances Buenavista Porphyry Copper Target Drill Testing

Pampa Metals Advances Buenavista Porphyry Copper Target Drill Testing

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX®:PMMCF) is pleased to advise that it has completed ~550m of the planned ~2,100m diamond drill program designed to test coincident geological, geochemical, and geophysical anomalies at its Buenavista target, and its Block 4 project more broadly. The presence of several geophysical anomalies under post-mineral covered portions of the Block 4 property is suggestive of a potential "cluster" of porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold systems, a characteristic typical of some major porphyry copper districts in Chile and worldwide

As previously advised, the program commenced on 31 March 2023 and completion by the end of May remains on schedule, with assay results expected in June.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty: Alaska takes EPA to the Supreme Court over Veto

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") announces that the State of Alaska filed today a motion in the United States Supreme Court. The Motion for Leave to File a Bill of Complaint forcefully argues that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") veto of the Pebble Project breaches a contract (the Cook Inlet Land Exchange) involving Alaska and the United States and violates the federal statutory recognition and implementation of that land exchange. It also argues that the veto violates the Administrative Procedure Act because the veto is arbitrary and capricious. Finally, it argues that the veto-which withdraws 309 square miles in the Bristol Bay region from use for mining purposes-is an unconstitutional taking without just compensation. The Bill of Complaint seeks injunctive relief requiring EPA to withdraw its veto and seeks monetary damages for breach of contract and the unconstitutional taking without just compensation

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Connects Boundary Main and Boundary West with a High-Grade Feeder Zone, intersecting 71.9 m of 6.5 % Zinc 3.1% Lead and 97.8 g/t Silver

Fireweed Connects Boundary Main and Boundary West with a High-Grade Feeder Zone, intersecting 71.9 m of 6.5 % Zinc 3.1% Lead and 97.8 g/t Silver

  • Initial results from the first 18 holes of the 2023 program have confirmed the connection between Boundary Main and Boundary West.
  • These results reveal a continuous mineralized zone of stratiform laminated to massive sulphide in addition to extensive near-surface vein and breccia mineralization.
  • The Boundary Zone stratiform mineralization has a strike length of over 400 m and has been followed down-dip for at least 350 metres.
  • This zone is trending to higher grades and greater thicknesses at depth, where it remains open.
  • NB23-003 intersected 71.89 m of 6.48% zinc, 3.09% lead, 97.8 g/t silver, including 21.96 m of 10.70% zinc, 6.96% lead, and 178.6 g/t silver.
  • NB23-001 intersected 38.00 m of 9.12% zinc, 1.50% lead, 52.6 g/t silver, including 20.00 m of 15.32% zinc, 2.53% lead, 86.2 g/t silver.
  • NB23-002 intersected 4.20 m of 18.71% zinc 0.30% lead 47.1 g/t silver.

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to report the first assay results from its 2023 exploration at the Macmillan Pass Project, Yukon, and provide an update from its largest ever drill program.

CEO Statement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ASCENDANT RESOURCES ANNOUNCES POST-TAX NPV8 OF US$147 MILLION AND 39% IRR FROM INITIAL FEASIBILITY STUDY AT ITS LAGOA SALGADA PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

ASCENDANT RESOURCES ANNOUNCES POST-TAX NPV8 OF US$147 MILLION AND 39% IRR FROM INITIAL FEASIBILITY STUDY AT ITS LAGOA SALGADA PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

TSX: ASND
www.ascendantresources.com

  • Completes Requirement for Project Ownership to Increase to 80%
  • Robust economics to drive construction funding
  • solid operating basis to drive initial production
  • Optimization program commenced to further enhance economics

Highlights of the 2023 Definitive Feasibility Study include:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Slave Lake Zinc Initiates Summer Lithium Exploration Program to Expand "Critical Metals" Project

Slave Lake Zinc Initiates Summer Lithium Exploration Program to Expand "Critical Metals" Project

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its anticipated summer Lithium exploration program, as previously announced on July 17, 2022. This program marks a significant step towards enhancing the Company's "critical metals" project.

The summer exploration program will begin with a focus on conducting reconnaissance prospecting and sampling within a 15 square kilometer area located west of the original headframe, where many pegmatite showings are mapped. The initial fieldwork will target a pegmatite dyke swarm within this region, where northwest trending pegmatites are found to intrude all other rock units. The Company's property is part of the regional-scale Yellowknife Lithium initiative, with the east arm of Great Slave Lake providing the only separation of SLZ from known lithium bearing pegmatites in this extensive lithium corridor. Slave Lake Zinc has engaged Aurora Geosciences of Yellowknife as their experienced geological consultants. CEO Ritch Wigham will accompany Aurora Geosciences during this phase of exploration.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Files Drill Permits at Hope Brook Near Kraken Pegmatite Field

Falcon Files Drill Permits at Hope Brook Near Kraken Pegmatite Field

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF) and Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(FRA:04T)(OTCQB:MARVF) together (the Alliance) are pleased to announce that they have applied for drill permits to carry out activities on their Golden Brook prospects within the Hope Brook Property in southern Newfoundland. Two permit applications have been submitted, one for portable drilling across the property that will expand current prospecting permits and allow for portable drill-testing of targets across the entire property, and a second permit was submitted to diamond drill test prospects within the Kraken-Hydra trend, a trend represented by a 10km area of limited exploration between Benton-Sokoman's Kraken Li-Ta discoveries and the Hydra Cesium Discovery (see Sokoman's news release May 18, 2023). The portable drill permit application provides the opportunity to enhance the preliminary reconnaissance prospecting project completed in late spring and early summer, which identified the potential for pegmatites from the nearby Kraken pegmatite field to extend into the adjacent tenure held by Falcon. Though bedrock exposure in the area is limited, initial reconnaissance prospecting has resulted in the discovery of a new and previously unrecognized swarm of pegmatite and aplite dykes, and assay results from the sampling project are anticipated by early August. The diamond drill permit application includes 6 drill pad locations with 1,000 meters of drilling planned for 12 drill holes. The inaugural drill program will test for potential lithium, tantalum, and cesium-bearing pegmatites along the Kraken-Hydra trend. The Hope Brook Property covers a key central portion of the structural corridor along which the Kraken and Killick pegmatite dykes, Li-Ta soil anomalies, and Hydra Cesium Pegmatite Dyke have all been reported by Sokoman (see Sokoman's news release March 28, 2023). Falcon has applied for financial assistance for the Hope Brook project through Newfoundland's Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) Program.Mr. Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "An extreme fire season in Nfld last summer coupled with helicopter availability shortages meant delaying our inaugural exploration campaign until the spring of this year, and we took advantage of this current program to conduct regional scale prospecting and soil sampling efforts and eagerly await results from the assay lab. We have always been keen on our Lithium prospect, which we staked prior to the Lithium and Cesium discoveries by Sokoman and where our desktop studies showed high potential for the continuation of trends onto our ground. To have found a new swarm of pegmatite dykes is extremely encouraging and we are now gearing up for detailed soil sampling and portable drill testing to further define anomalous areas in advance of our inaugural diamond drilling campaign

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Discovery

Marvel JV Partner Files Drill Permits at Hope Brook Near Kraken Pegmatite Field

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV), (FRA:O4T), (OTCQB:MARVF); and Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG), (FRA:3FA), (OTCQB:FGLDF) together (the Alliance) are pleased to announce that Falcon Gold has applied for drill permits to carry out activities on their Golden Brook prospects within the Hope Brook Property in southern Newfoundland. Two permit applications have been submitted by Marvel's JV Partner, Falcon Gold, one for portable drilling across the property that will expand current prospecting permits and allow for portable drill-testing of targets across the entire property, and a second permit was submitted to diamond drill test prospects within the Kraken-Hydra trend, a trend represented by a 10km area of limited exploration between Benton-Sokoman's Kraken Li-Ta discoveries and the Hydra Cesium Discovery (see Sokoman's news release May 18, 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Pampa Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai Announces $2.2Million Expansion Contract From Its Largest Enterprise Customer Driving A Surge In 3D-Modeling Demand in Q3

GoviEx Uranium Statement on Recent Coup in Niger

FireFox Reports Extensions from Major Step-out Drilling and 6.87m of 59.12 g/t Gold in the First Trench at the East Target, Mustajärvi Gold Project, Finland

Element79 Presents 2023 Work Plan for Dale Property, Emphasizing Strategic Direction

Related News

Energy Investing

GoviEx Uranium Statement on Recent Coup in Niger

Gold Investing

FireFox Reports Extensions from Major Step-out Drilling and 6.87m of 59.12 g/t Gold in the First Trench at the East Target, Mustajärvi Gold Project, Finland

Gold Investing

Element79 Presents 2023 Work Plan for Dale Property, Emphasizing Strategic Direction

Resource Investing

Placement Prospectus (Tranche 2 Shares and Options)

Resource Investing

Extensive Pegmatites Confirmed At Robinson Bore Lockier Range

Lithium Investing

Critical Resources Raises AUD$10.2M, to Focus on Resource Growth and Development Works at Mavis Lake

Resource Investing

Commencement of Gravity Survey - Redlings REE Project

×