Expedia Group becomes Allegiant's first-ever authorized OTA partner

  • Expedia Group has entered a strategic partnership with Allegiant Travel Company. 
  • The 12-month exclusive agreement covers Allegiant's full network of 566 routes across 124 U.S. cities. 
  • This partnership means Expedia Group now offers 100% coverage of U.S. commercial passenger carriers. 

Expedia Group and Allegiant Travel Company today announced a strategic partnership as the airline looks to tap Expedia Group's booking expertise and extensive network of U.S. travelers.   

Expedia Group Allegiant

This partnership marks a major milestone for Expedia Group and the airline, making it the first authorized online travel agency (OTA) to distribute Allegiant flights. The 12-month exclusive agreement will bring Allegiant's nonstop network of 566 routes across 124 U.S. cities to all of Expedia Group's U.S. brands. 

Allegiant's network is well suited to leisure travelers, connecting underserved communities to popular vacation destinations across the U.S. By bringing this inventory to Expedia Group, the partnership makes those routes more discoverable to a broader base of travelers while giving Allegiant access to Expedia Group's demand, technology and marketplace capabilities.  

For travelers, the addition of Allegiant's domestic flights to Expedia Group adds more domestic leisure options in one familiar place to compare and book trips. With Allegiant now available, Expedia Group offers 100% coverage of U.S. commercial passenger airlines, reinforcing its position as one of the most comprehensive travel marketplaces in the country.  

The agreement also underscores Expedia Group's continued focus on expanding travel choice across its brands, meeting demand for simpler, more flexible trip planning, and serving a wider range of travel needs across the U.S.  

"Partnering with Allegiant is a significant milestone for Expedia Group as we continue to build the most complete and trusted travel marketplace," said Golan Shakéd, Vice President, Hotel Management Partnerships and Air, Expedia Group. "With Allegiant now available across our brands, travelers can shop every U.S. carrier in one place, making it easier to compare options and book with confidence."

 "Allegiant has always focused on connecting travelers to popular destinations by providing affordable, nonstop flights. This agreement allows us to reach new audiences through Expedia Group's global platform while maintaining our commitment to value and simplicity," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's chief commercial officer. "As our first authorized OTA partnership, this is a meaningful step in our distribution evolution."

About Expedia Group
Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is the global travel marketplace with one purpose: to help travelers explore the world, one journey at a time. Expedia Group™ connects travelers, partners, and advertisers through its trusted brands, leading technology, and rich first-party data, delivering predictive, personalized experiences that shape the future of travel.   

Expedia Group's ecosystem includes three flagship consumer brands – Expedia®, Hotels.com®, and Vrbo® – the largest B2B travel business, and a premier advertising network. Guided by an experienced and passionate global team, Expedia Group helps millions of travelers in more than 70 countries explore the world with confidence and ease.  

© 2026 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Expedia Group and the Expedia Group logo are trademarks of Expedia, Inc. CST: 2029030-50.   

For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com.  
Follow Expedia Group on FacebookInstagramX and LinkedIn.
Follow Expedia on FacebookInstagramTikTokPinterestX and YouTube.
Follow Vrbo on FacebookInstagramTikTokPinterest, and X.
Follow Hotels.com on InstagramTikTokFacebook and X.
Media contact: press@expedia.com 

About Allegiant – Together We Fly™
Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most.  Through Allegiant Air and Sun Country Airlines, the company serves approximately 22 million annual customers across scheduled passenger, charter and cargo operations.  Together, the airlines operate more than 650 routes serving nearly 175 cities throughout the United States and select international destinations.  Allegiant is committed to providing affordable travel options, operational excellence and long-term value for customers, employees, communities and shareholders.  For more information, visit Allegiant.com.

Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF
Media Inquiries: mediarelations@allegiantair.com
Investor Inquiries: ir@allegiantair.com

 

Allegiant logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expedia-group-becomes-allegiants-first-ever-authorized-ota-partner-302824435.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Expedia Group EXPE EXPE:US
EXPE
The Conversation (0)
GLP-1 'Arms Race' Intensifies as the Addressable Markets Continue to Expand

GLP-1 'Arms Race' Intensifies as the Addressable Markets Continue to Expand

More People Than Ever Taking GLP-1 Drugs for Weight Loss Growing List of Diseases Now Indicated as Treatable With GLP-1 Drugs KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms,... Keep Reading...
Aston Bay Identifies 17 New Base and Precious Metal Showings at the Epworth Copper-Silver Project, Nunavut, Canada

Aston Bay Identifies 17 New Base and Precious Metal Showings at the Epworth Copper-Silver Project, Nunavut, Canada

Up to 29.2% Cu with 217 g/t Ag in vein mineralization spatially associated with MobileMT nomalies Silver ("Ag" zinc ("Zn" cobalt ("Co" gold ("Au") project ("Epworth" or the "Project") located 80 kilometres ("km") southeast of Kugluktuk in Nunavut, Canada. Highlights 17 new base and precious... Keep Reading...
PEA Delivers Outstanding Project Economics for Battery-grade Lithium Carbonate Operation at Rincon Salar

PEA Delivers Outstanding Project Economics for Battery-grade Lithium Carbonate Operation at Rincon Salar

Lithium exploration and development company Power Minerals Limited (ASX: PNN) (Power or the Company) is pleased to announce positive results from a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) completed for the Rincon salar, a key part of its Salta Lithium Project in the lithium triangle of Argentina. Keep Reading...
Avicanna Expands RHO PhytoTM Formulary with the Introduction of Cannabigerol Products into the Canadian Market

Avicanna Expands RHO PhytoTM Formulary with the Introduction of Cannabigerol Products into the Canadian Market

Avicanna introduces the rare cannabinoid CBG into its RHO Phyto product formulary which includes oral, sublingual, and transdermal formulations RHO Phyto CBG products will be made available through various medical and adult-use channels across Canada by Q3 2022 Avicanna Inc. ("Avicanna" or the... Keep Reading...
Northern Graphite Clarifies Disclosure on South Okak Exploration Results

Northern Graphite Clarifies Disclosure on South Okak Exploration Results

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) (XSTU: ONG) (the "Company" or "Northern"), at the request of IIROC, is re-issuing exploration results from its Press Release of April 4, 2022 to provide additional information on QAQC, the analytical laboratory and analytical... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Issue of Shares and Cleansing Notice

Western Uranium & Vanadium Provides Update on Mill License Application

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-26-03, and Confirms Continued Mineralization at the Wedge Deposit

Standard Uranium Confirms Uranium Enrichment in All Winter 2026 Drill Holes at the Corvo Uranium Project

Related News

gold investing

WGC: Global Gold ETF Flows Remain Positive in H1 2026

lithium investing

Howard Klein: Winning the Critical Minerals Race Requires More Than New Mines

criticial metals investing

China Debuts Sovereign Mining Unit to Secure Key Minerals

base metals investing

Issue of Shares and Cleansing Notice

battery metals investing

Western Uranium & Vanadium Provides Update on Mill License Application

copper investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-26-03, and Confirms Continued Mineralization at the Wedge Deposit

energy investing

Standard Uranium Confirms Uranium Enrichment in All Winter 2026 Drill Holes at the Corvo Uranium Project