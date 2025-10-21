Exelixis to Release Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Exelixis to Release Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Conference Call and Webcast to Follow at 5:00 p.m. ET 2:00 p.m. PT –

Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) announced today that its third quarter 2025 financial results will be released on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 after the markets close. At 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT, Exelixis management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results and provide a general business update. Access to the event is available via the Internet from the company's website.

To access the conference call, please register using this link . Upon registration, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided to join the call. To access the live webcast link, log onto www.exelixis.com and proceed to the Event Calendar page under the Investors & News heading. A webcast replay of the conference call will also be archived on www.exelixis.com for one year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis is a globally ambitious oncology company innovating next-generation medicines and regimens at the forefront of cancer care. Powered by drug discovery and development excellence, we are rapidly evolving our product portfolio to target an expanding range of tumor types and indications with our clinically differentiated pipeline of small molecules and biotherapeutics. This comprehensive approach harnesses decades of robust investment in our science and partnerships to advance our investigational programs and extend the impact of our flagship commercial product, CABOMETYX ® (cabozantinib). Exelixis is driven by a bold scientific pursuit to create transformational treatments that give more patients hope for the future. For information about the company and its mission to help cancer patients recover stronger and live longer, visit www.exelixis.com , follow @ExelixisInc on X (Twitter), like Exelixis, Inc. on Facebook and follow Exelixis on LinkedIn.

Exelixis, the Exelixis logo and CABOMETYX are registered U.S. trademarks.

Investors Contact:
Varant Shirvanian
Director, Investor Relations
Exelixis, Inc.
650-837-7917
vshirvanian@exelixis.com

Media Contact:
Hal Mackins
For Exelixis, Inc.
415-994-0040
hal@torchcommunications.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

