Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Odessa Minerals (ASX:ODE)

Exceptional Uranium Results at Lyndon - 6,612ppm U3O8

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) (“Odessa” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its Lyndon Project (“Project”), located approximately 200km northeast of Carnarvon in Western Australia.

Highlights:

  • Rock chip assay results up to 6,612ppm U3O8 at the Baltic Bore and Jailor Bore prospects
  • 12 rock chips returned assays >1,000ppm U3O8
  • 5 rock chips returned assays >1,000ppm V2O5
  • Uranium anomalism spans strike lengths of 2.6km at Baltic Bore and 2km at Jailor Bore
  • Lyndon Project Immediately adjoins Paladin Energy’s Carley Bore Uranium Project (15.6MLbs U3O8)

Figure 1: Carnotite (uranium) mineralisation within siliceous calcrete at the Jailor Bore prospect in sample XT0938.

David Lenigas, Executive Director of Odessa, said:

“Results of our preliminary field work have returned outstanding uranium and vanadium results, confirming the presence of calcrete-type mineralisation across multiple prospects at the Lyndon Project. The results of this campaign have exceeded expectations through the discovery of the highest-grade uranium and vanadium results at the Project to date. Odessa is now focussed on assessing the extent of high-grade uranium mineralisation through follow-up field campaigns that will involve ground-based radiometric mapping and further sampling to generate drill-ready targets for sub-surface testing during Q3, in conjunction with the palaeochannel roll-front uranium drilling at the Relief Well prospect. With multiple radiometric targets outside of the Jailor Bore and Baltic Bore prospects remaining untested, the Company is excited to undertake further field programs to expand on this round of assay results.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Odessa Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

ODE:AU
Odessa Minerals
Diatreme Resources Limited

Mineral Resource Upgrade Paves Way for Northern Silica Project PFS

Emerging silica sands developer, Diatreme Resources Limited (ASX:DRX) announced today a significant upgrade to the estimated Si2 Mineral Resource at the Company’s Northern Silica Project (NSP) in Far North Queensland, highlighting the critical mineral project’s potential amid an accelerating solar energy boom.

Keep reading...Show less
Conquest Resources Enters into Agreement with VerAI Discoveries for AI Targeting on Belfast TeckMag Project

Conquest Resources Enters into Agreement with VerAI Discoveries for AI Targeting on Belfast TeckMag Project

Conquest Resources Limited (TSXV: CQR) ("Conquest" or the "Company") has entered into a Royalty Purchase and Sale Agreement with VDI Resources LLC (VDI), a subsidiary of VerAI Discoveries Inc. (VerAI), an artificial intelligence (AI) powered mineral discovery generator, pursuant to which the Company agrees to grant to VDI a 1.5% net smelter return royalty on certain target areas with recommended drilling locations generated by VerAI utilizing its proprietary AI technology. The Company agrees to grant VDI an additional 1.5% NSR in return for funding a drill program for testing of the targets identified by VerAI on the Belfast TeckMag Project, a 350 sq. km. land package located northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

Keep reading...Show less
SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES INCREASED MONTHLY DIVIDEND

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES INCREASED MONTHLY DIVIDEND

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the U.S./

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0065 per common share, payable in cash on May 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on April 30, 2024 . This represents an increase of 8% to the monthly dividend. Source Rock has now increased its monthly dividend by 30% since March 2023 .

Keep reading...Show less
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Compelling Cobalt Copper and REE Targets Identified at Broken Hill

Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that multiple cobalt, copper, and Rare Earth Element [REE] targets have been identified at its recently expanded 100% - owned Broken Hill Project which is located 17-30 kilometres west of Broken Hill, NSW (Figures 1 and 2).

Keep reading...Show less
Reach Resources

Rights Issue and Shortfall

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has received $822,595 from the recently completed non-renounceable rights issue.

Keep reading...Show less
Various commodities atop a stock chart.

McKinsey: Commodities Trading Generated US$104 Billion in 2023

A recent report from McKinsey highlights trends seen in commodities trading over the past year.

The document shows that despite global uncertainty, commodities trading generated over US$100 billion in earnings before interest and taxes in 2023, translating into more than US$150 billion in gross margin.

McKinsey mentions challenges related to COVID-19 and geopolitical conflicts, such as increased price volatility and supply chain disruptions, but notes that commodities trading value pools have show resilience.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Odessa Minerals
