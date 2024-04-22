Conquest Resources Limited (TSXV: CQR) ("Conquest" or the "Company") has entered into a Royalty Purchase and Sale Agreement with VDI Resources LLC (VDI), a subsidiary of VerAI Discoveries Inc. (VerAI), an artificial intelligence (AI) powered mineral discovery generator, pursuant to which the Company agrees to grant to VDI a 1.5% net smelter return royalty on certain target areas with recommended drilling locations generated by VerAI utilizing its proprietary AI technology. The Company agrees to grant VDI an additional 1.5% NSR in return for funding a drill program for testing of the targets identified by VerAI on the Belfast TeckMag Project, a 350 sq. km. land package located northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.
Exceptional Uranium Results at Lyndon - 6,612ppm U3O8
Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) (“Odessa” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its Lyndon Project (“Project”), located approximately 200km northeast of Carnarvon in Western Australia.
Highlights:
- Rock chip assay results up to 6,612ppm U3O8 at the Baltic Bore and Jailor Bore prospects
- 12 rock chips returned assays >1,000ppm U3O8
- 5 rock chips returned assays >1,000ppm V2O5
- Uranium anomalism spans strike lengths of 2.6km at Baltic Bore and 2km at Jailor Bore
- Lyndon Project Immediately adjoins Paladin Energy’s Carley Bore Uranium Project (15.6MLbs U3O8)
Figure 1: Carnotite (uranium) mineralisation within siliceous calcrete at the Jailor Bore prospect in sample XT0938.
David Lenigas, Executive Director of Odessa, said:
“Results of our preliminary field work have returned outstanding uranium and vanadium results, confirming the presence of calcrete-type mineralisation across multiple prospects at the Lyndon Project. The results of this campaign have exceeded expectations through the discovery of the highest-grade uranium and vanadium results at the Project to date. Odessa is now focussed on assessing the extent of high-grade uranium mineralisation through follow-up field campaigns that will involve ground-based radiometric mapping and further sampling to generate drill-ready targets for sub-surface testing during Q3, in conjunction with the palaeochannel roll-front uranium drilling at the Relief Well prospect. With multiple radiometric targets outside of the Jailor Bore and Baltic Bore prospects remaining untested, the Company is excited to undertake further field programs to expand on this round of assay results.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Odessa Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Overview
With a total land package of over 3,000 square kilometres surrounded by some of the most promising projects and most significant lithium discoveries in Western Australia’s prolific Gascoyne Region, Odessa Minerals (ASX:ODE) is uniquely positioned to leverage a quickly emerging battery metals market to drive its fully funded lithium and rare earths exploration strategy.
Battery metals such as lithium and rare earths are the foundation of the world's transition to a more sustainable future. This is why Australia is one of several leading countries that have identified these minerals as critical.It's also why Western Australia's Gascoyne region is currently in the midst of a proverbial gold rush. Previously both under-explored and overlooked, the Gascoyne is now the target of several of the largest mining and exploration companies in the region, including Delta Lithium (ASX:DLI), Voltair Strategic Resources (ASX:VSR), Minerals 260 (ASX:MI6) and Reach Resources (ASX:RR1). There is every indication that as demand for lithium and battery metals continues to grow, activity in the region will increase even further.
Odessa Minerals’ projects in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia totalling >3,000km2
In the middle of these mining industry titans, Odessa’s investment value proposition is noteworthy for a few reasons. Firstly, it's trading at a market cap significantly lower than the companies that surround it. The company is still at the beginning of its journey, making it an ideal investment alternative for consideration for anyone looking to get involved with lithium and the significant potential of the Gascoyne region.
In addition to being fully funded in all objectives this year, Odessa is managed by a highly invested management team that believes in the company’s full potential and strategy for success.
Company Highlights
- Driven by lithium demand, Western Australia's Gascoyne region — previously under-explored — has become a hot zone of mining exploration and development.
- Some of the region's largest and most successful mining companies have already staked their claims there, including Delta Lithium and Dreadnought Resources.
- Odessa is an exploration company still at the beginning of its development journey, with a low market cap and strong leadership.
- Odessa's land package comprises one of the largest land holdings in the Gascoyne region, with some 3,000 square kilometres of claims divided into three distinct projects, all highly prospective and incredibly promising, located in close proximity and displaying similar geology to several recent lithium pegmatite discoveries in the region.
- Odessa's leadership team are all highly invested in the company. All planned exploration and development work is well-funded for the year.
- Over 56,000 metres strike-length of pegmatites have now been mapped by geology crews on Odessa’s Yinnetharra Lockier Range tenement
- Pegmatites at over 30 metres in width are already mapped
Key Lithium and REE Projects
Yinnetharra - Lockier Range Project
Lockier Range Project is proximal to the emergent Gascoyne lithium pegmatite province
Located in Western Australia's highly sought-after Gascoyne region, the Lockier Range Project consists of a single highly prospective exploration licence that spans 125 square kilometres within Odessa's 3,000-square-kilometre Gascoyne package. The project is in close proximity to multiple significant lithium/pegmatite discoveries by Delta Lithium (ASX:DLI), Reach Resources (ASX:RR1) and Voltair Strategic Resources (ASX:VSR). In addition it is also situated in a north-south corridor of rare earth elements (REE) carbonatite discoveries by Kingfisher Mining (ASX:KFM), Dreadnought Resources (ASX:DRE) and Hastings Technologies (ASX:HAS).
Odessa recently released an interim update on its ongoing exploration program, noting that onsite geology crews have mapped over 56,000 metres of strike-length pegmatites to date and some pegmatites seen at over 30 metres in width. Having just completed 16,500 metres of strike-length pegmatite mapping at its Eastern Pegmatite Field Target and 10,400 metres strike-length of previously undiscovered pegmatites mapped at the new Central Pegmatite Field and Mt Yaragner, the team continues to map over 30,000 metres of strike-length pegmatites at its Southern Pegmatite Field target.
Following completion of the mapping programme, Odessa plans to target and identify LCT drilling targets and obtain approvals to drill.
Project Highlights:
- Exploration Work to Date: The company has already done extensive exploration work on its Lockier Range Project, identifying significant pegmatite fields and associated lithium anomalism and lithium-pathfinder elements in the process. Highlights include:
- 1,900 soil samples collected, pending results from laboratory
- 187 rock samples collected, pending results from laboratory
- Very high tenor REE in stream sediments and soils
- Extensive and promising thorium anomalies with high thorium radiometrics signatures
- Historical REE grades up to:
- 14 percent total rare earth elements (TREE) in stream sediment sample
- 3.36 percent neodymium+praseodymium in stream sediment sample
- 3.8 percent TREE in soil samples
- Rock chip sampling returned seven samples with over 1,000 parts per million (ppm) total rare earths oxide (TREO) and containing between 14 percent and 26 percent of critical rare earth oxides (CREO).
- Stream sediment sampling returned highly anomalous results including a maximum of 821 ppm TREO at 29.1 percent CREO.
- Ideally Located: Lockier Range is located in close proximity to and shares multiple geological characteristics with the following projects:
- Adjacent to Minerals 260's Aston lithium project
- ~ 8.5 kilometres southwest of Delta Lithium's Jameson lithium pegmatite discovery
- ~ 15 kilometres southwest of Reach Resources’ Morrissey Hill lithium pegmatite discovery
- ~ 25 kilometres west of Delta Lithium's Yinnetharra lithium pegmatite discovery
- ~ 40 kilometres west of Voltaic Strategic Resources' pegmatite discovery
- ~ 70 kilometres south of Hastings Technologies' and Dreadnought Resources' rare earth projects
Lyndon Lithium and REE Project
Covering 811 square kilometres of highly prospective ground for rare earth and lithium exploration, Lyndon is situated immediately to the west of Dreadnought Resources’ Yin Project. Odessa has defined seven thorium anomalies prospective for rare earth mineralisation via airborne physical data.
Gascoyne East Lithium and REE Project
Odessa's Gascoyne East project area spans 2,108 square kilometres of exploration licences. Situated at the intersection of multiple regional fault structures, the area is believed to be underlain by the Gascoyne and Glenburg meta-granitoids with a northern on-lap of Edmund Basin. Because roughly 90 percent of the region is covered by alluvial sediments, it has not been the target of detailed exploration in the past.
It is considered to be prospective for REE, lithium-bearing pegmatites, gold, copper and graphite. In order to map the bedrock between transported cover sediments, Odessa has submitted for permitting of 113 aircore holes on existing tracks. It is also scoping a combined detailed airborne gravity and magnetic survey.
Management Team
David Lenigas — Executive Director
David Lenigas is a mining engineer with a Western Australian First Class Mine Managers Certificate. He has extensive corporate experience serving at the chairman and chief executive officer level on many of the world’s leading stock exchanges, where he oversaw multiple business sectors.
Lenigas has held senior financial and management positions in both publicly listed and private enterprises in Australia, United Kingdom, Canada and Africa.
Darren Holden – Consulting Geologist
Dr Darren Holden is a geologist with 28 years of industry experience in mineral exploration and exploration technologies. He specialises in regional to local scale targeting using the integration of geology, geophysics and geochemistry.
He is currently a director of Augustus Minerals (ASX:AUG), Aurumin (ASX:AUN) and chair of OD6 Metals (ASX:OD6), as well as several private companies.
Holden has a BSc (Hons) First Class (geology) from The University of Western Australia and a PhD (history) from The University of Notre Dame Australia. Holden is a fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM) and a member of the Geological Society of Australia.
Zane Lewis — Non-executive Chairman
Zane Lewis is principal and joint founder of corporate advisory firm SmallCap Corporate, which specialises in corporate advice and compliance administration to public companies. He provides the board with a wealth of knowledge obtained from his diverse financial and corporate experience in previous appointments.
Lewis is also a fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia and a non-executive director of Lion Energy (ASX:LIO) and Kairos Minerals (ASX:KAI).
Lisa Wells — Non-executive Director
Lisa Wells has 26 years of experience as an exploration geologist working across various commodities including diamonds, bulk commodities, gold and base metals. She was a senior geologist at United Kimberley Diamonds, where the Phillips Range diamond bulk sampling program at Aries South in the Central Kimberley was undertaken.
Wells has significant experience with environmental and permitting approvals, as well as on-ground coordination of trial mining operations, feasibility studies and project management in a range of commodities including diamonds, gold, phosphate and base metals.
Wells is currently a non-executive director of Territory Minerals, a gold company with projects in North Queensland. She holds a BAppSc. (geology) from Curtin University.
Robbie Featherby — Company Secretary
Robert Featherby is a corporate advisor at SmallCap Corporate, a boutique corporate advisory firm specialising in providing company secretarial, CFO and transaction management services involving both listed and unlisted companies. He is also the company secretary of Victory Goldfields (ASX:1VG), Cosmos Exploration (ASX:C1X) and Volt Resources (ASX:VRC).
Mineral Resource Upgrade Paves Way for Northern Silica Project PFS
Emerging silica sands developer, Diatreme Resources Limited (ASX:DRX) announced today a significant upgrade to the estimated Si2 Mineral Resource at the Company’s Northern Silica Project (NSP) in Far North Queensland, highlighting the critical mineral project’s potential amid an accelerating solar energy boom.
- Significant 17% increase in Indicated Resource and establishment of maiden 49.5 Mt Measured Mineral
- Resource for Diatreme’s flagship Northern Silica Project (NSP) in Far North Queensland
- Results provide strong Resource foundation for upcoming Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) and maiden Ore Reserve
- Bulk sample testing and further specialist metallurgical testwork currently underway at external laboratories
- NSP on track for development amid increasing demand for critical mineral key to solar energy industry.
The latest data has shown an increase in both the estimated Mineral Resource categories, with the inclusion of a maiden Measured Resource of 49.5 Mt, as well as increasing the size of the Indicated Resource to 120.5 Mt (up 17% from the previous estimate). Diatreme’s total low iron, high purity silica sand resource base exceeds 402 Mt, an extremely strategic and highly valuable resource that is well positioned to supply the fast-growing solar PV market.
Diatreme’s CEO, Neil McIntyre commented: “It is pleasing to report a further enhancement in the quality of the resource estimate for our flagship NSP, with the establishment of its first Measured category Mineral Resource and significant increase in its Indicated category Mineral Resource.
“The enhanced resource allows us to advance our PFS with greater confidence, providing a deeper understanding of the extraordinary potential for commercialisation contained within the Si2 dune complex at the NSP.
“We look forward to delivering the project’s PFS by mid-2024, together with a maiden Ore Reserve, as we ramp up development of this asset vital to the clean energy revolution, both in Australia and internationally.”
The resource upgrade follows moves by the Australian Government to promote the domestic manufacturing of solar panels under its $1 billion “Solar Sunshot” program. Low iron, high purity silica sand is a key ingredient in the solar PV manufacturing process (solar glass), which is currently dominated by China.
The NSP is also located near Cape Flattery, an area identified as a potential critical minerals hub for silica sand by the Queensland Government in its 2023 “Critical Minerals Strategy.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Diatreme Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Conquest Resources Enters into Agreement with VerAI Discoveries for AI Targeting on Belfast TeckMag Project
Tom Obradovich, CEO of Conquest stated, "It has been a unique experience working with the VerAI team to integrate their AI technology as another layer of targeting, which enhances our ability to potentially discover subsurface mineral deposits at the Belfast TeckMag Project. This area of Canada is one of the most cost-effective exploration regions and mineral-endowed belts in the world."
Belfast TeckMag Project MIAC Investigation
Over the past several years, Conquest has completed airborne electromagnetic and magnetic geophysical surveys, Mobile MT surveys, ground gravity surveys and regional drill programs. Recent examination of drill core by Dr. JF Montreuil, in particular diamond drill hole BC21-05, has indicated that mineralization and alteration facies are related to hydrothermal systems capable of forming IOCG and affiliated deposits. These systems are referred to as Metasomatic Iron and Alkali-Calcic systems or MIAC. The identified alteration types are similar to the Cloncurry region of Australia which hosts the Earnest Henry Mine in addition to other notable deposits. An exploration program beginning with prospecting and geological mapping of the areas of interest identified by VerAI and compiled with previous data will be conducted this spring under the direction of Joerg Kleinboeck, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration for Conquest. A program of diamond drilling is intended to commence later this year on VerAI targets as well as additional targets established by previous programs.
Yair Frastai, CEO of VerAI, expressed his confidence in the partnership, stating, "It's a privilege to work with Conquest, a well-experienced explorer in the region. Our team is committed to maximizing the chance of discovery by using our AI technology to provide Conquest with higher-probability drilling locations, calibrated from the ongoing drilling inputs."
ABOUT VERAI DISCOVERIES, INC.
VerAI Discoveries ("VerAI") is an AI-powered mineral discovery generator focused on uncovering essential critical minerals for the green energy transition and a sustainable future. Their mission involves working with mining partners to target new mineral discoveries in covered areas in mature mining jurisdictions that remain largely unexplored. By deploying their novel proprietary AI/ML Discovery Platform, VerAI significantly increases the probability of discovering economic mineral deposits of different commodities and in various geological jurisdictions, shortens targeting time, and reduces exploration costs. For more information, visit https://ver-ai.com/.
ABOUT CONQUEST
Conquest Resources Limited, incorporated in 1945, is a mineral exploration company that is exploring for base metals and gold on mineral properties in Ontario.
Conquest holds a 100% interest in the Belfast-TeckMag Project, located in the Temagami Mining Camp at Emerald Lake, Ontario, which is believed to have exceptional exploration upside for magmatic sulphide deposits (Cu-Ni-PGE), VMS, IOCG, Iron formation hosted Au and Paleo-placer Au. The Belfast-TeckMag Project is the Company's flagship property, evolved from the Golden Rose Project, which was initially acquired in December 2017, and significantly augmented through the acquisition of Canadian Continental Exploration Corp. ("CCEC") in 2020 and subsequent additional claim staking and purchases in its adjacent Belfast Copper Project and TeckMag Property.
Conquest now controls over 300 square kilometers of underexplored territory in the Temagami Mining Camp, including the past producing Golden Rose Mine at Emerald Lake.
Conquest also holds a 100% interest in the Alexander Gold Property located immediately east of the Red Lake and Campbell mines in the heart of the Red Lake Gold Camp along the important "Mine Trend" regional structure. Conquest's property is almost entirely surrounded by Evolution Mining landholdings.
In addition, the Company holds interests in the Smith Lake Gold Property, Lake Nipigon Basin Property, and the Marr Lake Property.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
general@conquestresources.com
www.ConquestResources.com
Tom Obradovich
President & Chief Executive
416-985-7140
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/205667
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES INCREASED MONTHLY DIVIDEND
/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the U.S./
Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0065 per common share, payable in cash on May 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on April 30, 2024 . This represents an increase of 8% to the monthly dividend. Source Rock has now increased its monthly dividend by 30% since March 2023 .
This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.
Source Rock is a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an existing portfolio of oil royalties in southeast Saskatchewan , central Alberta and west-central Saskatchewan . Source Rock targets a balanced growth and yield business model, using funds from operations to pursue accretive royalty acquisitions and to pay dividends. By leveraging its niche industry relationships, Source Rock identifies and acquires both existing royalty interests and newly created royalties through collaboration with industry partners. Source Rock's strategy is premised on maintaining a low-cost corporate structure and achieving a sustainable and scalable business, measured by growing funds from operations per share and maintaining a strong netback on its royalty production.
Contact Information
For more information about Source Rock, visit www.sourcerockroyalties.com .
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.
SOURCE Source Rock Royalties Ltd.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/15/c4373.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Compelling Cobalt Copper and REE Targets Identified at Broken Hill
Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that multiple cobalt, copper, and Rare Earth Element [REE] targets have been identified at its recently expanded 100% - owned Broken Hill Project which is located 17-30 kilometres west of Broken Hill, NSW (Figures 1 and 2).
Highlights
- Detailed ground magnetics identifies a potential extension to high grade cobalt mineralisation drilled by Rimfire at Bald Hill last year, including;
- 125m @ 0.13% Co from 198 metres in FI2470 including 97m @ 0.15% Co
- Bald Hill Extension magnetic anomaly which has not been drilled present over 450 x 400m to a vertical depth of ~300m
- Additional magnetic anomalies identified 2km northeast of Bald Hill with initial rock chip samples up to 0.72% cobalt and 0.46% copper
- Rimfire will shortly commence reconnaissance mapping & sampling to refine new targets and plan for drilling in 2H CY24
Commenting on the announcement, Rimfire’s Managing Director Mr David Hutton said: “Rimfire is exploring throughout New South Wales for critical minerals that are associated with global decarbonisation strategies, such as scandium, PGEs, copper, and cobalt.
While we remain firmly focussed on the scandium exploration program currently underway at Fifield and Avondale, we are also keen to advance our recently expanded Broken Hill Project.
Broken Hill is shaping up as a compelling exploration opportunity for Rimfire with ground magnetics highlighting a potential extension to high grade cobalt sulphides drilled last year at Bald Hill, as well as the cobalt, copper and REE targets outlined in this announcement.
With executed Access Agreements in place, we will shortly commence a ground inspection of the targets with a view to drill testing during the second half of 2024 and look forward to further market updates as new information comes to hand.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Rights Issue and Shortfall
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has received $822,595 from the recently completed non-renounceable rights issue.
As announced on 21 February 2024, eligible shareholders who participated will receive 1 fully paid ordinary share in the capital of the Company (“Share”) for every 3 Shares held, at an issue price of $0.002 per Share (pre-consolidation) (or $0.01 on a post-consolidation basis), together with 1 free attaching option to acquire a Share (“Option”) for every 2 Shares subscribed for and issued (“Rights Issue”).
Each Option issued under the Rights Issue will be exercisable within 3 years from the date of issue with an exercise price of $0.003 (pre-consolidation) (or $0.015 on a post-consolidation basis) (“New Options”). Participants in the Rights Issue will be issued Shares and New Options prior to 10am AWST, this morning.
In addition to the Rights Issue, the Company will be offering eligible holders of the existing RR1O listed Options (“RR1O Options”) a non-renounceable priority offer to subscribe for 1 New Option for every 1 RR1O held at an issue price of $0.0002 (pre-consolidation) or $0.001 (post-consolidation) per New Option, to raise up to approximately a further $0.26 million (“Priority Offer”). The issue of the New Options under the Priority Offer is subject to shareholder approval at the meeting to be held at 9:30 am AWST on the date of this announcement.
The Company intends to apply for the quotation of the New Options to be issued under the Rights Issue and the Priority Offer (together, the “Offers”).
Funds raised under the Offers will be allocated towards funding the exploration of the Company’s projects and for general working capital purposes.
The Company engaged Westar Capital Limited (AFSL 255789) (“Westar”) to act as lead manager for the Offers. In consultation with the Company, Westar has the exclusive right to the placement of any shortfall under the Rights Issue (ASX Announcement 14 March 2024 – Entitlement Issue Prospectus) (“Shortfall Offer”). Westar have been advised of the shortfall and the Company looks forward to providing an update to shareholders regarding the placement of the shortfall, in the short term.
Consolidation
Subject to receipt of shareholder approval at this morning’s General Meeting, the Company plans to consolidate its issued capital on a 1 for 5 basis (“Consolidation”).
The Consolidation will apply equally to all shareholders, individual shareholdings will be reduced in the same ratio as the total number of shares (subject to rounding of fractions). The Consolidation will have no material effect on the percentage interest in the Company of each shareholder from a pre- consolidation basis to a post-consolidation basis.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
McKinsey: Commodities Trading Generated US$104 Billion in 2023
A recent report from McKinsey highlights trends seen in commodities trading over the past year.
The document shows that despite global uncertainty, commodities trading generated over US$100 billion in earnings before interest and taxes in 2023, translating into more than US$150 billion in gross margin.
McKinsey mentions challenges related to COVID-19 and geopolitical conflicts, such as increased price volatility and supply chain disruptions, but notes that commodities trading value pools have show resilience.
Total trading values remained relatively stable in 2023 following rapid growth from 2021 to 2022.
Commodities trading trends in 2023
Looking at specific commodities, McKinsey notes that oil and oil-based products remain the largest value pool, although their profitability decreased in 2023. The firm also notes that the year brought physical volatility.
Total demand for oil is seen growing for the majority of this decade, followed by a decline after 2030. Demand for the commodity is forecast to decrease by nearly 50 percent by 2050.
Until then, competition is anticipated to escalate as more large players enter the fray. According to McKinsey, national oil companies and legacy oil marketers are already bolstering their trading capabilities.
For power and gas, trading pool value saw a bump in 2023, with markets seeing above-average volatility.
New opportunities are emerging in power and gas trading, particularly around entering new markets, data-driven trading and investments in new assets like battery energy storage systems.
The liquefied natural gas (LNG) market continued to grow in 2023, playing a crucial role in maintaining energy security in Europe. Similar to oil, market competition is poised to escalate as players that traditionally relied on long-term pipeline gas contracts, particularly in Europe, can now leverage their existing customer base to bolster their trading capabilities.
For metals and mining, trading profitability decreased in 2023, driven by elevated energy prices and lower commodities prices. Even so, nickel production saw a notable upsurge, largely driven by Indonesia, while lithium output experienced only modest growth. McKinsey sees the energy transition driving metals demand in the years to come.
Commodities sector increasingly interconnected
Aside from that, the McKinsey report highlights two major trends shaping commodities markets today.
The first is increasing interconnectedness. According to McKinsey, the average correlation between commodities vital to the energy transition has doubled, reaching 56 percent from 2015 to 2019.
Part of the reason for that is increased diversification of supply, which has led to a decrease in long-term relationships and a surge in short-term contracts. The LNG market exemplifies this shift, notes McKinsey, with approximately 100 new LNG tankers launched in the past three years, poised to surpass oil carriers by 2028.
Similarly, flexible contracts are gaining traction as buyers seek to mitigate risk. This shift often leads to higher exposure to global prices, as residual volumes are typically priced based on current market levels. The competition between Asia and Europe for additional LNG volumes highlights the growing preference for spot or indexed contracts.
However, not all markets follow this pattern. Critical industries like agriculture and certain metals, where supply chain security is paramount, often enjoy protection from local authorities.
Power to play a key role in the energy transition
The second major trend McKinsey mentions is the growing role of power in the energy transition.
The firm notes that power will be key to meeting the net-zero goals outlined in the Paris Agreement, and states that the power sector's value is anticipated to grow by up to 5 percent annually, reaching US$1.3 trillion to US$2.4 trillion by 2040.
However, the road to a sustainable energy future is not straightforward. Unlike other commodities, power demands immediate generation and consumption in close proximity. While solar and wind have spearheaded initial efforts in the energy transition, the journey to achieving the next 50 percent reduction in emissions presents complex hurdles.
Solutions such as nuclear, hydrogen and carbon capture necessitate substantial investments, alongside urgent grid expansions to accommodate evolving demands.
In Germany alone, the annual buildout of the transmission grid is projected to skyrocket by a factor of five, with approximately 1,900 kilometers added per annum by 2035, compared to a mere 400 kilometers previously.
Renewables, particularly wind and solar, are also set to dominate the power mix from 2030 to 2050. Yet this reliance on renewables introduces dependencies on other commodities. For instance, wind turbines, which are integral to renewable energy infrastructure, heavily rely on materials like steel, copper and aluminum.
Investor takeaway
As uncertainty drives large value pools in commodities trading, McKinsey is suggesting that players in this market embrace data-driven trading, which involves artificial intelligence.
The firm believes this approach can give commodities traders an advantage, particularly in power and gas.
"To expand capabilities and agility, players will need to think through the macrotrends to determine which cross-commodity opportunities are the best fit, what role traders can play in power, and how to differentiate across managing illiquid risks, data-driven trading, and having deep capabilities in niche commodities," states McKinsey.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
