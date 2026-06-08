Excellon Resources Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Excellon Resources Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Excellon Resources (TSXV: EXN,OTC:EXNRF) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on June 10th, 2026 at 2 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/events/rcwebinar-exn/.

Excellon Resources President & CEO, Shawn Howarth will provide an update on the Company's restart plans for the fully permitted, past-producing Mallay Silver Mine in Peru. The presentation will cover Excellon's near-term silver production strategy, progress following its February 2026 independent mineral resource estimate, resource growth potential and the Company's broader portfolio of precious metals assets.

Commodities to be covered: Silver, Gold

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources is focused on advancing the restart of its fully permitted, past-producing Mallay Mine in Peru, positioning the Company as a near-term silver producer. Following its February 2026 independent mineral resource estimate at Mallay, Excellon is advancing restart planning and near-mine growth, while also advancing the adjacent Tres Cerros Gold-Silver Exploration Property in Peru. The Company also holds the Kilgore Project, an advanced gold exploration project in Idaho, and the Silver City Project, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

For further information:

Excellon Resources
Shawn Howarth, President & CEO
1-844-396-7770
info@excellonresources.com

For additional information contact marketing@redcloudfs.com or visit:

www.redcloudfs.com
www.facebook.com/RedCloudFinancialServices
www.twitter.com/RedCloudFS
www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-financial-services-inc
www.youtube.com/c/RedCloudFinancialServicesInc
www.instagram.com/redcloudfs

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