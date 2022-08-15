GamingInvesting News

Ex Populus, the Web3 game developer, has announced the addition of two prominent creators in the NFT space, Deeze and Farokh, as key members of the Ex Populus advisory board. DeezFi and Farokh have both been long-time collaborators with Ex Populus co-founder Soban Saqib (@Sobylife) and have kept a close eye on Ex Populus developments over the past year.

Farokh, Deeze, Soby

"I'm excited to help Ex Populus become the best Web3 game developer possible. We've been talking closely throughout the last year of building and I've been impressed. Tobias, Soby, and the rest of the team have a grand vision for the space and the team to pull it off. I believe gaming + social applications are what will bring the next 10,000,000+ people to the web3 space and I'm stoked to help in this mission," said Deeze, Director of Vibes at Fractional

Farokh and Deeze will provide additional guidance and insight to the Ex Populus team on all of their projects moving forward to maximize the potential that Web3 communities will play Ex Populus games and embrace the related NFT collections. Ex Populus has continued to attract A-list talent to its Advisory Board throughout 2022, a clear signal that the company is quickly climbing the ranks of elite Web3 game companies.

"As someone who is passionate about onboarding people into Web3 and building communities, I am looking forward to helping Ex Populus onboard gamers into space. I am happy to provide my insights to this amazing team, who has shown that they are capable to attract world-class game and animated film talent to their growing team," said Farokh, co-creator of Rug Radio

"Thanks to my co-founder, Soby, we are privileged and delighted to have Deeze and Farokh join our counsel of key industry talent to provide their insights and influence the direction of the company and its games," said Tobias Batton , co-founder and CEO of Ex Populus.

Ex Populus is backed by Animoca, Com2US, CMS, CitizenX and several other prominent game and Web3 investors.  The company has sold out multiple collectible drops over the past year including LAMO action figures, The Decentralized Autonomous GigaUnits trading cards and is expected to drop Mike Tyson's Iron Pigeons trading card set when their first game, Final Form, hits early access later this year.

About Ex Populus
The Ex Populus Vision is to bring joy to people around the globe with the world's most compelling games and entertainment at the highest level possible. Ex Populus' mission is to work with the next generation of elite content creators and bring their games to Web3 and the Metaverse.

Socials
Web: https://expopulus.com/
Discord: https://discord.gg/expopulus
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ExPopulus

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

AI Gaming and Esports Startup Regression Games Raises $4.2M in Seed Funding from NEA and a16z

Regression Games, the AI gaming and esports company, today announced it has closed $4.2M in seed funding led by New Enterprise Associates (NEA) with participation from Andreesen Horowitz (a16z), BBQ Capital, Roosh Ventures, and various angel investors to bring the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to gaming and esports. Regression Games plans to use the new capital to grow their engineering team and accelerate the development of their initial platform to test AI-driven gaming, in partnership with existing games and game studios.

Regression Games is building the platform and ecosystem to make AI gaming and esports accessible and enjoyable for everyone. The platform will enable players to write code and AIs that control characters, debug strategies in real-time, compete for prizes in tournaments and top spots on leaderboards, and collaborate with friends to build the best bots possible. Rather than traditional game playing where players utilize a controller or mouse and keyboard, Regression Games users will program algorithms and machine learning models to battle others. The AI platform will be made to integrate with both existing games and original games developed by Regression Games. With more than 3.2 billion gamers around the world, 175 US collegiate esport programs, and over 47% of US high schools teaching computer science, this intersection of gaming and coding is poised to grow over the years to come. By 2028, the video game industry is estimated to be worth over $435bn , as well as an estimated 45 million coders by 2030.

New Trading Platform Monsoon Launches to the Public

The Platform Debuts First Collection of Trading Cards Featuring Artwork from CMON's Worldwide Best-Selling Game Zombicide

Free Digital Collectibles Celebrate Launch Day, Reward CMON Kickstarter Backers

DouYu International Holdings Limited Reports Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

- DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 .

Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

GameFi Company Murasaki Closes Euro1.5M Seed Round Led by Japanese Incubate Fund

Murasaki, a game studio building decentralized games on the blockchain, has just closed a €1.5 million seed round led by Incubate Fund, one of the largest Japanese venture capital firms specializing in seed stage investing.

(PRNewsfoto/Murasaki)

As Japanese and European serial entrepreneurs and developers operating out of The Netherlands , Murasaki is on a mission to disrupt the GameFi economy. We are currently witnessing a transformation of the gaming industry, with emerging technologies like the blockchain opening new doors and creating endless revenue opportunities for both players and creators. In true Web3 spirit, Murasaki aims to harness the power of community and make a future game engine available to anyone wanting to build blockchain titles.

One of the co-founders, Shunsuke Sasaki , is a serial entrepreneur and angel investor specializing as a game producer. In 2007, after two years, he left and founded Pokelabo Inc, a mobile gaming company. GREE, a Japanese mobile gaming giant, acquired Pokelabo in 2012 for $173.8m . Pokelabo produced some famous titles, such as SINoALICE, that are well- known worldwide. The core founding team from Pokelabo joins Murasaki to build multiple game titles.

With this €1.5 million investment led by Incubate Fund, Murasaki will be able to strengthen its commitment to developing the next generation of decentralized, community-powered games. Murasaki's Cyberstella, an NFT-focused game with a new take on the play and earn model, is set for release in early 2023. Meanwhile, an NFT and official token launch will follow the beta version release in late 2022.

Shinnosuke Murata , Murasaki's CEO and Co-Founder, said: "I was attracted to blockchain technology, which allows consensus building without racial or national boundaries, and founded Murasaki in February 2022 ."

"This investment round is incredibly exciting for us, as it will allow us to further develop our assets and optimize the beta version of Cyberstella, adding new features, worlds, missions and environments. We are also planning to develop a subsequent title as well. We can't wait for people to discover what playing a blockchain title is really like."

Keisuke Wada at Incubate Fund said: "We are thrilled to partner with the Murasaki team, formed by two experienced Japanese entrepreneurs, Mr. Murata and Mr. Sasaki, in taking on the Game-Fi challenge. We look forward to transcending national borders and pioneering an ever-evolving frontier."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1876122/Murasaki_Logo.jpg

Contact:
Grigorij Richters
grig@filmsunited.co
+491732631512

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamefi-company-murasaki-closes-1-5m-seed-round-led-by-japanese-incubate-fund-301604419.html

SOURCE Murasaki

THE AXIE INFINITY COMMUNITY GOES FOR THE SLAM DUNK WITH BIG3 CHAMPIONS TRILOGY

A Group of Community Members From AXIE INFINITY , the Largest NFT Game in the World, Announce The Acquisition of a Majority Holding of Fire-Tier NFTs for the Reigning BIG3 Champions TRILOGY Coached by Stephen Jackson

Today, the BIG3 announced that members of the Axie Infinity community the token-based online video gamehave purchased the majority of the Fire-Tier editions of Trilogy, receiving ownership-like value and utility in the 2021 BIG3 defending champions. This purchase is part of the BIG3's new model of ownership announced in April 2022 which leverages blockchain technology to sell NFTs offering ownership-like benefits. Other BIG3 FEAT owners include DeGods, Gary Vaynerchuk and VeeFriends, Bill Lee and MyDogeDogeCoin, Krause House and Snoop Dogg and PayPal Co-Founder Ken Howery .

Gameflip Partners with Nitro League to make Play-to-Earn Accessible to All Gamers

Gameflip expands offerings to include popular Blockchain-based game

Gameflip today announced their partnership with popular Play-to-Earn (P2E) game, Nitro League, bringing high-octane racing action to Gameflip's community of over 6M gamers.

