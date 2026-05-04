Evotec Announces Nomination of First Preclinical Development Candidate in Dermatology Collaboration with Almirall

Evotec Announces Nomination of First Preclinical Development Candidate in Dermatology Collaboration with Almirall

  • Joint Evotec-Almirall team advances small molecule program to preclinical development significantly outperforming standard industry timelines

  • Collaboration leverages Evotec's end-to-end integrated AI/ML-driven R&D capabilities and Almirall's dermatology expertise

HAMBURG, DE / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO)(Frankfurt Prime Standard:EVT) today announced the nomination of a small molecule preclinical development candidate (PDC) from its multi‑target drug discovery alliance in medical dermatology with Almirall S.A. The program is aimed at developing novel treatments for immune‑mediated inflammatory skin diseases with high unmet medical need.

The nomination marks an important achievement for the collaboration, with the joint team progressing from initial leads to PDC within just two years. This accelerated timeline compares favorably to the typical industry benchmark for similar small molecule programs and highlights Evotec's ability to deliver high‑quality candidates both rapidly and efficiently.

The program leverages Evotec's fully integrated, AI/ML‑enhanced discovery and preclinical development platforms including medicinal chemistry, DMPK, in vitro biology and development expertise within a seamless, data‑driven workflow. Close coordination between discovery and development teams supported fast iteration cycles and consistent decision‑making, ultimately leading to the identification of a high‑quality preclinical candidate within an accelerated timeline.

The alliance brings together Evotec's end‑to‑end discovery and preclinical development capabilities with Almirall's strong expertise and commitment to advancing medical dermatology. Almirall focuses on developing innovative therapies for patients living with skin diseases and on addressing areas of high unmet need in dermatology, particularly in immune‑mediated dermatological conditions.

Evotec will continue to support the program toward IND submission through its INDiGO platform, an integrated, accelerated IND‑enabling platform designed to ensure a smooth transition from discovery to clinical readiness.

Dr. Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, said:

"This program's speed and quality demonstrate the ability of our integrated, AI/ML‑enabled discovery and preclinical development platforms to produce high-value candidates for clinical evaluation. Reaching a preclinical development candidate in such a short time validates our approach to data‑driven, end‑to‑end drug discovery and exemplifies what can be achieved when scientific excellence is paired with a highly collaborative partnership such as our work with the dermatology expert Almirall. We are proud of the work accomplished by our teams and look forward to progressing this promising program toward the clinic."

About the Evotec - Almirall collaboration

Evotec entered into a collaboration with Almirall, a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to medical dermatology, in May 2022. The collaboration targets the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for severe skin diseases, including a range of immune-mediated inflammatory conditions.

The agreement included an undisclosed upfront payment to Evotec as well as research payments and success-based milestones of potentially up to €230 million per program and royalties on net sales in the high single-digit percentage range.

About Evotec SE

Evotec is a life science company that is pioneering the future of drug discovery and development. By integrating breakthrough science with AI-driven innovation and advanced technologies, we accelerate the journey from concept to cure - faster, smarter, and with greater precision. Our expertise spans small molecules, biologics, cell therapies and associated modalities, supported by proprietary platforms such as Molecular Patient Databases, PanOmics and iPSC-based disease modeling. With flexible partnering models tailored to our customers' needs, we work with all Top 20 Pharma companies, over 800 biotechs, academic institutions, and healthcare stakeholders. Our offerings range from standalone services to fully integrated R&D programs and long-term strategic partnerships, combining scientific excellence with operational agility. Through Just - Evotec Biologics, we redefine biologics development and manufacturing to improve accessibility and affordability. With a strong portfolio of over 100 proprietary R&D assets, most of them being co-owned, we focus on key therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurology, and immunology. Evotec's global team of more than 4,500 experts operates from sites in Europe and the U.S., offering complementary technologies and services as synergistic centers of excellence. Learn more at www.evotec.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter @Evotec.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Evotec's securities. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "should," "target," "would" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding Evotec's expectations for revenues, Group EBITDA and unpartnered R&D expenses. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Dr. Sarah Fakih
EVP Head of Global Communications & Investor Relations
Sarah.Fakih@Evotec.com

SOURCE: Evotec SE



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