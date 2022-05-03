GamingInvesting News

Pacific Rim Highlander, and The Crow are Among the Movie Properties that will be released as a Tabletop RPG in 2023 - Evil Genius Productions, the maker of the Everyday Heroes ™ tabletop roleplaying game, announced today the lineup for their 2023 Season of Adventure™. This season will consist of eight Cinematic Adventures™ based on popular action films from Legendary Entertainment, STUDIOCANAL and Pressman ...

Pacific Rim , Highlander, and The Crow are Among the Movie Properties that will be released as a Tabletop RPG in 2023

- Evil Genius Productions, the maker of the Everyday Heroes ™ tabletop roleplaying game, announced today the lineup for their 2023 Season of Adventure™. This season will consist of eight Cinematic Adventures™ based on popular action films from Legendary Entertainment, STUDIOCANAL and Pressman Films. The entire season will sell for $130 - discounted from the $20 MSRP for each Cinematic Adventure™.

Everyday Heroes™ Season Pass of Adventure

"With so many great movies to choose from, we're designing a sampler of sorts, to give the players a chance to experience a variety of different adventures and genres," says D. Todd Scott , CEO of Evil Genius Games. "Our goal is to provide a new and exciting challenge for gamers all year long."

The 2023 Season of Adventure™ will include the following Cinematic Adventures .

Pacific Rim

Kong: Skull Island

Highlander

Escape From New York

The Crow

Total Recall

Rambo

Universal Soldier

"We're excited to partner with Evil Genius Production and bring these franchises to life," says Sam Rappaport , Vice President, Interactive Media at Legendary. "It gives our fans the ability to create their own stories within our rich and immersive worlds."

Each Cinematic Adventure™ will be approximately 100 pages in length and will consist of both new game mechanics and a campaign adventure set in that movie universe. Premier franchises such as Kong: Skull Island and Pacific Rim will be followed by a series of World Books™ to support extended storytelling in these worlds.

"We're excited to partner with Evil Genius Production to take advantage of our rich movie library," says Rand Marlis , President of Creative Licensing who represent the STUDIOCANAL films. "It gives our fans the ability to revisit why they fell in love with these movies in the first place."

The Season of Adventur e™ will only be available through Kickstarter. The Kickstarter project will launch on May 17th, 2022 .

COPYRIGHT/TRADEMARK NOTICES: HIGHLANDER ™ & © 1986, 2022 Studiocanal S.A.S., ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK ™ & © 1981, 2022 Studiocanal S.A.S., UNIVERSAL SOLDIER ™ & © 1992, 2022 Studiocanal S.A.S., TOTAL RECALL ™ & © 1990, 2022 Studiocanal S.A.S., FIRST BLOOD ™ & © 1982, 2022 Studiocanal S.A.S., RAMBO: FIRST BLOOD PART II ™ & © 1985, 2022 Studiocanal S.A.S., RAMBO III ™ & © 1988, 2022 Studiocanal S.A.S., ©2022, Crowvision, Inc. All rights reserved. PACIFIC RIM & PACIFIC RIM UPRISING TM & © 2022 Legendary. All Rights Reserved., KONG: SKULL ISLAND © 2022 Legendary. All Rights Reserved.

About Evil Genius Productions
Evil Genius Productions, a Black-owned game publisher was founded in 2021 to produce modern-day tabletop roleplaying games. With a team of deeply experienced game designers, Evil Genius is set to create games that are fun and epic in scope. Its first game, Everyday Heroes, is a tabletop roleplaying game set in the modern world. Based on the d20 Modern open gaming license, Everyday Heroes™ is set to ship on the 20th anniversary of its original release. Everyday Heroes will be launched on Kickstarter on May 17th, 2022 . More information on Evil Genius Productions can be found online at www.evilgeniusgaming.com .

About Legendary Entertainment
Legendary Entertainment is a leading media company with film (Legendary Pictures), television and digital (Legendary Television and Digital Media) and comics (Legendary Comics) divisions dedicated to owning, producing and delivering content to worldwide audiences. Legendary has built a library of marquee media properties and has established itself as a trusted brand which consistently delivers high-quality, commercial entertainment including some of the world's most popular intellectual property. In aggregate, Legendary Pictures-associated productions have realized grosses of more than $18 billion worldwide at the box office. To learn more visit: www.legendary.com

About STUDIOCANAL
STUDIOCANAL, a 100% affiliate of CANAL+ Group held by Vivendi, is Europe's leader in production, distribution and international sales of feature films and TV series, operating directly in all three major European markets - France , the United Kingdom and Germany - as well as in Australia and New Zealand .

STUDIOCANAL owns one of the most important film libraries in the world, boasting nearly 6,000 titles from 60 countries. Spanning 100 years of film history, this vast and unique catalogue includes among others the iconic Terminator 2, Rambo, Breathless, Mulholland Drive, The Pianist and Belle de Jour .

About Pressman Film
Founded in 1969, Pressman Film is a leading global independent production company producing more than 90 world-class motion pictures and launching the careers of several of the most prominent figures in the worldwide film industry. Notable films include Mary Harron's American Psycho, Oliver Stone's Wall Street, Jason Reitman's Thank You For Smoking, Terrence Malick's Badlands, John Milius' Conan the Barbarian, Charles Burnett's To Sleep with Anger, Brian DePalma's Phantom of the Paradise, and The Crow Franchise amongst others. Recent Pressman productions include Barry Levinson's Paterno, Keith Maitland's documentary Dear Mr Brody, Charlotte Colbert's debut feature She Will and Mary Harron's Daliland starring Sir Ben Kingsley and Ezra Miller . Pressman Film has established a philosophy supporting directors visions while balancing independent spirit and studio blockbusters.

About Creative Licensing
Located in Los Angeles, Calif. , Creative Licensing is a full-service independent merchandise licensing agency that specializes in long-term brand development. Founded in 1982, Creative Licensing currently represents a large catalogue of classic films and properties, including STUDIOCANAL for this project.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evil-genius-productions-partners-with-legendary-entertainment-studiocanal-and-pressman-films-301538561.html

SOURCE Evil Genius Productions

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apprenti and Epic Games Announce First-of-its-Kind Unreal Engine Apprenticeship Program

New Partnership to Introduce Diverse Talent and Expanded Opportunities

Apprenti a national leader in registered tech apprenticeships, today announced a partnership with interactive entertainment company provider of 3D engine technology Epic Games to introduce new Unreal Engine-based apprenticeships that will extend the many opportunities of real-time technology and create new pathways to success.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Dignitas Enters Fortnite, Announces Competitive Roster

Legendary Creator Piero "pgod" Ramirez and 5x Champion Matthew "Mero" Faitel Join Storied Esports Organization

Dignitas, the gaming and esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), has today announced that the organization has entered one of the world's most popular video game titles, Fortnite.  The nineteen-year-old esports organization will focus on both competitive and content creator opportunities presented by the cultural phenomenon that is Fortnite, a game developed by publisher Epic Games and played by over 350 million gamers worldwide.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pokemon GO Former Chief Scientist & 6waves Co-founder Join AnChain.AI In Leading the $17 Billion Web3 Revolution

AnChain.AI welcomes Silicon Valley gaming industry experts and investors Hansong Zhang , former Chief Scientist at Pokemon GO creator Niantic, and Rex Ng , President and Co-founder of global mobile gaming company 6waves, in developing the next generation of Web3 innovation.

Leading innovators in the mobile gaming industry Hansong Zhang former Chief Scientist at Pokemon GO creator Niantic and Rex Ng President and Co-founder of mobile game publisher 6waves have joined AnChain.AI as investor and advisor, respectively. Zhang and Ng bring their expertise to the major blockchain technology provider's ongoing mission to deliver the next generation of Web3 innovation to the masses, including its upcoming launch of the highly-anticipated Tenzing Web3 NFT platform.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Esports Entertainment Group Announces Appointment of Jan Jones Blackhurst to Board of Directors

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Ms. Jan Jones Blackhurst to the Company's Board of Directors. Ms. Jones Blackhurst satisfies the criteria for independent directors for the purposes of Nasdaq rules and applicable Securities and Exchange Commission requirements. Ms. Blackhurst's appointment will bring the size of the Board to seven members.

"We are delighted to welcome Jan Jones Blackhurst, a highly distinguished leader, to our Board of Directors," said Grant Johnson, Chairman and CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience which will be of great value to our Company as we expand our iGaming and esports operations and establish ourselves as the leading provider of technology solutions to the fast-growing, exciting world of real money esports wagering. This is a critical time in our evolution, and I am confident that Jan will be an effective steward of the Company's growth and quickly become a valued counselor to the Board and our leadership team given her significant insight and perspective."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Truist acquires mobile savings gamification pioneer Long Game

Acquisition underscores Truist's commitment to financial wellness, technology innovation and diversity

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced it has acquired Long Game, the award-winning gamified finance mobile app that is changing the way people save, learn and engage with their finances. Long Game transforms how users engage with their bank by using prize-linked savings and casual gaming to motivate smart financial behaviors and driving new account growth and client retention for banks. Truist will leverage Long Game's innovative technology to help its clients build long-term financial wellness and advance its purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Winner of Hogeman Speedrun Tournament Tesla Edition Goes Home with $55,000

Virtual Pangea's Discord channel was overflowing with excitement and adrenaline on Saturday, April 23 when ten players were competing live in Hogeman game Battle Royale grand finale for a Tesla Model 3 or $55,000 worth of Eth.

Winner of Hogeman Speedrun Tournament Tesla Edition Goes Home with $55,000 (PRNewsfoto/Virtual Pangea)

The three-hour event - hosted live on Youtube by Youmuus and streamed on Twitch by Lauren Burch - was the triumphal end to the Virtual Pangea's three-month-long Hogeman Speedrun Tournament Tesla Edition, with the ten winners taking home $63.000 worth of prizes.

It was a true nail-biter of a race viewed by over 6,000 people, watching Bartek Polak (@Light1323) from Poland , winning the grand prize with an overall speed run game record time of 24 minutes and 10 seconds.

"The experience was amazing! As I was beating my previous scores, I felt nostalgia, adding the smallest details to improve by just milliseconds", said Polak, the winner of the tournament. "Hogeman is fun to play, as long as you keep exploring and developing new strategies. I was nervous during the live event, but the fact that each of the ten players were winners of Virtual Pangea prizes made me just go for it and do my best…and it worked!"

Competition was tight, with second runner-up, Antons Fridrihs (@Thesviborg), Latvia , finishing with 24 minutes and 37 seconds and winning $3,000 worth of USDC, followed by PhD in Physics graduate Harley Rutherford (@MoodyTornado), Australia , finish third place with only a 10 second difference and a prize of $2,000 worth of USDC.

"Well done to all ten competitors for their game and their comradery. Our hard work of making this final event an enjoyable and thrilling experience for our audience and Hogeman Club members has paid off," commented Dani Chear, CEO at Virtual Pangea. "We're pleased with the outcome, seeing the social platforms attendance and interactions, the friendships that were made and the level of preparation and strategy the contestants had to put in when playing Hogeman."

The Speedrun Tournament - Tesla Edition, started in the middle of January 2022 , when Hogeman Club NFT owners got an exclusive invite to invest in one of the unique NFTs in the collection and try their skills at speed running through nine levels, while fighting one evil crypto boss at a time. The ten best times on the leaderboard, announced at the end of the tournament on April 15 , qualified for Battle Royale.

Between April 15-23 , the "fantastic ten" had a warm-up week to complete all nine levels and play their best times. On the day of Battle Royale each player had 10 minutes to beat the mighty InfluencerX boss in level nine, with the entire world watching them do this live.

The Speedrun Tournament Tesla Edition is the first in a series of Hogeman tournaments that aims to bring together 2D indie gaming powered by Web3 technology. Being the owner of one of the 760 NFTs in the Hogeman Club collection opens a world of possibilities and pre-events promotions that will include future gaming Hogeman tournaments. To stay up to date with what's coming, check out Virtual Pangea's Cryptic Pixel game studio that has just launched its website .

About Virtual Pangea

Virtual Pangea is an interactive platform focused on NFT technology and community. Based in Zug, Switzerland , the company develops Web3 experiences, giving users control and a sense of belonging through blockchain-connected art and gaming.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1809737/Virtual_Pangea.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/winner-of-hogeman-speedrun-tournament-tesla-edition-goes-home-with-55-000--301538138.html

SOURCE Virtual Pangea

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×