Evidence-Driven Outcomes and Clinical Innovation Highlight Covalon's Presence at the Association for Vascular Access 2025 Annual Meeting

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV,OTC:CVALF; OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, announced its participation at the Association for Vascular Access (AVA) Annual Scientific Meeting in Orlando, Florida, from September 18–21, 2025. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore Covalon's innovative vascular access and infection prevention solutions and learn why leading hospitals in the United States and beyond are increasingly adopting Covalon products in clinical practice.
Earlier this week, Covalon announced the publication of a peer-reviewed clinical study from the Children's Hospital at Montefiore (CHAM) in the fall edition of The Journal of the Association for Vascular Access (JAVA) . The study demonstrated that incorporating Covalon's VALGuard ® Line Guard into central line care was associated with a dramatic reduction in Central Line-Associated Blood Stream Infections (CLABSIs), including a sustained period of zero CLABSIs in the Pediatric Critical Care Unit. Copies of the fall edition of JAVA will be available at the AVA meeting, and Kate Evely, PhD, Covalon's Vice President of Clinical Affairs will be available to discuss the study with interested attendees.
In addition to interacting with the Company's team members and gaining hands-on experience with Covalon's impactful vascular access solutions at the centrally located booth (#515), attendees can learn more about the clinical and economic benefits of key Covalon solutions via presentations and posters from clinical leaders at notable US hospitals.
"Blood stream infections and other largely preventable complications carry a devastating human and financial toll," said Brent Ashton, Covalon's Chief Executive Officer. "Covalon relentlessly focuses on helping healthcare providers reduce these risks. The Covalon team and I are looking forward to engaging with AVA attendees to discuss ways in which we can partner together to improve clinical and economic outcomes for health care providers and the patients they serve."
What to Experience at Covalon's Booth (#515)
- VALGuard ® Line Guard – a transparent, single-use barrier designed to cover and protect IV line connections and catheter hubs from external contaminants, including body fluids, and secretions that can lead to infection.
- CovaClear ® dressings – a family of versatile gentle-to-skin silicone dressings that can be used as a primary IV securement dressing or as a protective cover over existing primary dressings. By helping reduce unplanned primary IV dressing changes caused by soiling, fluid leaks, or external contamination, CovaClear ® helps customers save money on wasted supplies, reduce nursing workload, and supports efforts to preserve patient skin integrity.
- IV Clear ® dressings – a family of transparent IV securement dressings that combines gentle-to-skin silicone adhesive technology with edge-to-edge coverage of chlorhexidine and silver for antimicrobial protection. IV Clear's complete transparency provides clinicians with full visibility to the insertion site, supporting routine assessment and better line management.
Together, VALGuard ® , CovaClear ® , and IV Clear ® represent more than individual innovations – they demonstrate Covalon's commitment to protecting the entire line, from insertion site to connections, and to strengthening infection-prevention bundles with practical, compassionate solutions. This portfolio approach helps clinicians save time, preserve resources, and improve patient outcomes while helping hospitals manage costs more effectively.
Meet With Us
To schedule time with the Covalon team at AVA, visit Booth 515 or contact rhebert@covalon.com .
Those interested in learning about Covalon's solutions may visit www.covalon.com or follow Covalon on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , or X .
VALGuard ® Line Guard is indicated to cover and protect IV line connections and catheter hubs from sources of gross contamination. VALGuard is not cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for infection prevention or CLABSI reduction.
About Covalon
Covalon is a leading medical device company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through innovative and compassionate medical products and technologies. Our expertise spans advanced wound care, vascular access, and surgical consumables, with a strong focus on enhancing healing, reducing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), and protecting skin integrity. Our solutions are designed for patients and made for care providers. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (COV) and trades on the OTCQX Market (CVALF). To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com .
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events, or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the factors described in greater detail in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of our management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the year ended September 30, 2024, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca , any of which could cause results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, further events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
