Evidence-Driven Outcomes and Clinical Innovation Highlight Covalon's Presence at the Association for Vascular Access 2025 Annual Meeting

Evidence-Driven Outcomes and Clinical Innovation Highlight Covalon's Presence at the Association for Vascular Access 2025 Annual Meeting

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV,OTC:CVALF; OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, announced its participation at the Association for Vascular Access (AVA) Annual Scientific Meeting in Orlando, Florida, from September 18–21, 2025. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore Covalon's innovative vascular access and infection prevention solutions and learn why leading hospitals in the United States and beyond are increasingly adopting Covalon products in clinical practice.

Earlier this week, Covalon announced the publication of a peer-reviewed clinical study from the Children's Hospital at Montefiore (CHAM) in the fall edition of The Journal of the Association for Vascular Access (JAVA) . The study demonstrated that incorporating Covalon's VALGuard ® Line Guard into central line care was associated with a dramatic reduction in Central Line-Associated Blood Stream Infections (CLABSIs), including a sustained period of zero CLABSIs in the Pediatric Critical Care Unit. Copies of the fall edition of JAVA will be available at the AVA meeting, and Kate Evely, PhD, Covalon's Vice President of Clinical Affairs will be available to discuss the study with interested attendees.

In addition to interacting with the Company's team members and gaining hands-on experience with Covalon's impactful vascular access solutions at the centrally located booth (#515), attendees can learn more about the clinical and economic benefits of key Covalon solutions via presentations and posters from clinical leaders at notable US hospitals.

"Blood stream infections and other largely preventable complications carry a devastating human and financial toll," said Brent Ashton, Covalon's Chief Executive Officer. "Covalon relentlessly focuses on helping healthcare providers reduce these risks. The Covalon team and I are looking forward to engaging with AVA attendees to discuss ways in which we can partner together to improve clinical and economic outcomes for health care providers and the patients they serve."

What to Experience at Covalon's Booth (#515)

  • VALGuard ® Line Guard – a transparent, single-use barrier designed to cover and protect IV line connections and catheter hubs from external contaminants, including body fluids, and secretions that can lead to infection.
  • CovaClear ® dressings – a family of versatile gentle-to-skin silicone dressings that can be used as a primary IV securement dressing or as a protective cover over existing primary dressings. By helping reduce unplanned primary IV dressing changes caused by soiling, fluid leaks, or external contamination, CovaClear ® helps customers save money on wasted supplies, reduce nursing workload, and supports efforts to preserve patient skin integrity.
  • IV Clear ® dressings – a family of transparent IV securement dressings that combines gentle-to-skin silicone adhesive technology with edge-to-edge coverage of chlorhexidine and silver for antimicrobial protection. IV Clear's complete transparency provides clinicians with full visibility to the insertion site, supporting routine assessment and better line management.

Together, VALGuard ® , CovaClear ® , and IV Clear ® represent more than individual innovations – they demonstrate Covalon's commitment to protecting the entire line, from insertion site to connections, and to strengthening infection-prevention bundles with practical, compassionate solutions. This portfolio approach helps clinicians save time, preserve resources, and improve patient outcomes while helping hospitals manage costs more effectively.

Meet With Us

To schedule time with the Covalon team at AVA, visit Booth 515 or contact rhebert@covalon.com .

Those interested in learning about Covalon's solutions may visit www.covalon.com or follow Covalon on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , or X .

VALGuard ® Line Guard is indicated to cover and protect IV line connections and catheter hubs from sources of gross contamination. VALGuard is not cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for infection prevention or CLABSI reduction.

About Covalon

Covalon is a leading medical device company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through innovative and compassionate medical products and technologies. Our expertise spans advanced wound care, vascular access, and surgical consumables, with a strong focus on enhancing healing, reducing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), and protecting skin integrity. Our solutions are designed for patients and made for care providers. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (COV) and trades on the OTCQX Market (CVALF). To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events, or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the factors described in greater detail in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of our management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the year ended September 30, 2024, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca , any of which could cause results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, further events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

To learn more about Covalon, please contact:

Investor Relations, Covalon Technologies Ltd.
Email: investors@covalon.com
Website: https://covalon.com/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Covalon Technologies Ltd.COV:CATSXV:COVLife Science Investing
COV:CA
The Conversation (0)
Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Covalon Technologies Ltd is principally engaged in the business of developing, licensing, and selling medical technologies. The company develops advanced wound care line which is designed for the treatment of a wide range of wounds; and infection prevention products such as MediClear PreOp which is a breathable, transparent, self-adhesive silicone barrier film that conforms to the contours of the body. It also develops perioperative care products. The company generates its revenue through development contracts, licensing agreements, and distribution contracts, and sales.

Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and MagSense® HER2 Breast Cancer diagnostic imaging program, supporting the planned Phase 2 Clinical Trial expected to commence towards the end of 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare.

But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no indication that US hospitals are stockpiling equipment ahead of expected price hikes, according to recent findings from GlobalData.

Keep reading...Show less
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This establishes the timeline for the planned safety and efficacy futility interim analysis by an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC).

Keep reading...Show less
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access Emyria’s Empax PTSD care program delivered in association with Perth Clinic.

Keep reading...Show less
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will integrate HITIQ’s PROTEQT technology. The result is a fully developed, market-ready solution that merges HITIQ’s smart sensor technology with Shock Doctor’s unmatched global production partner capabilities.

Keep reading...Show less
HeartSciences Inc

HeartSciences Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for MyoVista Insights AI-ECG Algorithm for Detecting Aortic Stenosis

Aortic Stenosis is a Serious and Widespread Condition; The AI-ECG Algorithm Offers a Powerful Diagnostic Solution Designed for Seamless Integration with Hospital EHR Systems

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly

Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

Base Metals Investing

Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

rare earth investing

Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

uranium investing

Lo Herma Hydrogeology Testing & Resource Expansion Drilling

Gold Investing

Zeus Resources: Unlocking Morocco’s High-grade Antimony in a Tightening Supply Market

Base Metals Investing

AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project